Skipolini's Pizza - Folsom
191 Blue Ravine Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
Draft Beers
16oz 805
16oz Bud Light
16oz Little Hazy Thing IPA
16oz Maui Waui IPA
16oz Modelo
16oz New Glory IPA
16oz Skips IPA
16oz Skips Double D Blonde
22oz 805
22oz Bud Light
22oz Little Hazy Thing IPA
22oz Maui Waui IPA
22oz Modelo
22oz New Glory IPA
22oz Skips DD Blonde
22oz Skips IPA
64oz Pitcher 805
64oz Pitcher Bud Lite
64oz Pitcher Little Hazy Thing IPA
64oz Pitcher Maui Waui IPA
64oz Pitcher Modelo Pitcher
64oz Pitcher New Glory IPA
64oz Pitcher Skips DD Blonde
64oz Pitcher Skips IPA
Bottled Beers
Wine
Boeger Barbera 6 oz
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz
Daou Chardonnay 6 oz
Daou Rose 6 oz
Davis Bynum Pinot Noir 6 oz
House Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz
House Chardonnay 6 oz
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc 6 oz
La Crema Chardonnay 6 oz
Meiomi Pinot Noir 6 oz
Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz
Post and Beam Chardonnay 6 oz
Querceto Chianti 6 oz
Rocca Sangiovese 6 oz
Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel 6 oz
Villa Carlotti Proscecco 6 oz
Vista Point White Zinfandel 6 oz
Boeger Barbera 9 oz
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz
Daou Chardonnay 9 oz
Daou Rose 9 oz
Davis Bynum Pinot Noir 9 oz
House Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz
House Chardonnay 9 oz
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc 9 oz
La Crema Chardonnay 9 oz
Meiomi Pinot Noir 9 oz
Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz
Post and Beam Chardonnay 9 oz
Querceto Chianti 9 oz
Rocca Sangiovese 9 oz
Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel 9 oz
Villa Carlotti Prosecco 9 oz
Vista Point White Zinfandel 9 oz
Boeger Barbera Bottle
Dairyman Belle Glos Pinot Noir Bottle
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Davis Bynum Pinot Noir Bottle
En Route Pinot Noir Bottle
Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Frank Family Pinot Noir Bottle
Frank Family Zinfandel Bottle
House Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle
Merry Edwards Pinot Noir Bottle
Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Querceto Chianti Bottle
Rocca Sangiovese Bottle
Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel Bottle
The Prisoner Blend
Daou Chardonnay bottle
Daou Rose bottle
Domain Carneros Sparkling bottle
Far Niente Chardonnay bottle
Frank Family Chardonnay bottle
House Chardonnay bottle
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc bottle
Kistler Chardonnay bottle
La Crema Chardonnay bottle
Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc bottle
Post and Beam Chardonnay bottle
Rombauer Chardonnay bottle
Villa Carlotti Prosecco bottle
Vista Point White Zinfandel bottle
Vueve Cliquot Champagne bottle
Corkage
Specialty Cocktails
Adios MF
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Cherry Bomb
Coconut Mojito
Cosmo
Deep Eddy Lemonade
Drink of the Week!
Fire of Olympus
Fresh Fruit Margarita
Guilt-Free Margarita
Heaven or Hell
Lavender Mojito
Long Island
Mystic Margarita
Pitcher Sangria
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Sangria
Sangria Saturdays
Skip's Ice Tea
Smokin Hot Paloma
Sunday Bloody Mary
Tahoe Breeze
Tahoe Mule
White Linen
Wry Grin
Liquor
Basil Hayden
Blantons Bourbon
Bookers
Bulleit Rye
Bulleit Whiskey
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels - Honey
Jameson
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
SeagramVO
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Well: Beams 8
Whistle Pig 10 Year
Woodford Reserve
Courvoisie VS
Korbel
Remy VSOP
Aperol
Baileys
Chambord
Cointreau
Disarono Amaretto
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Sambuca
Southern Comfort
St-Germain
Sweet Vermouth
Tuaca
Beefeater
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Hendrick's
Tanqueray
Well: Seagram's
Well: Cruzan
Bacardi
Bacardi 151
Bacardi Black
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Pineapple
Bacardi Tangerine
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyer Rum
Sailor Jerry
Well: Grants
Buchanan 12 year
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenlivet
J&B
JW Black
JW Blue
JW Red
Well: Montezuma
Cazadores Anejo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Clase Azul
Don Julio 1942
Herradura Reposado
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Reposado
Patron Silver
Tres Gen Anejo
Tres Gen Reposado
Well: Tahoe Blue
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Lime
Belvedere
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Melon
Grey Goose Orange
Hangar 1 Citrus
Hangar 1 Lime
Hangar 1 Pear
Ketel One
Skyy
Skyy Blood Orange
Skyy Cherry
Skyy Citrus
Skyy Peach
Skyy Vanilla
Stolichinaya
Titos
NA Beverages
Large Soda - Pepsi
Large Soda - Diet Pepsi
Large Soda - Sierra Mist
Large Soda - Lemonade
Large Soda - Root Beer
Large Soda - Dr Pepper
Large Soda - Ginger Ale
Large Soda - Mountain Dew
Ice Tea
Raspberry Ice Tea
Arnold Palmer
Kid Soda - Pepsi
Kid Soda - Diet Pepsi
Kid Soda - Sierra Mist
Kid Soda - Lemonade
Kid - Raspberry Ice Tea
Kid Soda - Root Beer
Kid Soda - Dr Pepper
Kid Soda - Mountain Dew
Kid - Ice Tea
Apple Juice
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decaf
Hot tea
Italian Soda - Blackberry
Italian Soda - Mango
Italian Soda - Peach
Italian Soda - Pomegranate
Italian Soda - Raspberry
Italian Soda - Strawberry
Italian Soda - Vanila
Milk
Milk - Chocolate
Orange Juice
Pellegrino
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Tonic water
2 Lt Pepsi
2 Lt Diet Pepsi
2 Lt Sierra Mist
2 Lt Dr. Pepper
2 Lt Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Bottle Water
Appetizers
Artichoke Spinach Dip
A blend of Artichokes, Spinach, Green Onions, Cream Cheese, Parmesan, and Pepper Jack Cheeses served with Bruschetta
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
Cream cheese and spinach stuffed in a jalapeno, wrapped in bacon and deep fried!!
Bruxelles Fritti
Buffalo Prawns
Deep fried, breaded prawns tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce, served with ranch for dipping!
Calamari Fritti
Golden Fried Calamari served with Lemon Aioli. $14.75
Caprese Bruschetta
Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze served with Bruschetta.
Chicken Wings
Prepared with our own "Buffalo Style" hot wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
French Fries - Regular
Garlic Asiago Fries
Crispy Fries topped with fresh garlic, Chopped parsley, Parmesan and Asiago cheese and served with our spicy ranch dipping sauce.
Garlic Bread
The best garlic bread in town made with fresh garlic and our homemade bread. Served with our homemade creamy ranch dressing for dipping. Add Mozzarella cheese for an additional charge.
Green Beans
(Fried Green Beans) Breaded Green Beans lightly fried served with Creamy Marinara and Ranch dipping sauce.
Ravioli Fritti
(Fried Cheese Ravioli) Cheese Raviolis lightly fried served with Creamy Marinara Dipping Sauce.
Skip's Dip
Our Home made bread sliced and warmed for dipping. Skip's dip is Olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning, fresh garlic, and fresh grated parmesan. The perfect appetizer!
Salads
Barbeque Chicken Salad
Hand-tossed hearts of romaine with ranch dressing, tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, corn, chopped red bell peppers, chopped red onions, black beans and chicken marinated with bbq sauce. Garnished with cilantro and lime.
Caesar Salad
Hand Tossed hearts of Romaine with Caesar dressing, Garlic Croutons, and freshly grated Parmesan Cheese. Individual.... $7.25 Family Size.....$13.50 add chicken $4.95
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, and Fresh Basil Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.
Fresh Baby Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach greens mixed with chopped bacon, Candied Walnuts, Mushrooms, Red onions, Hard-boiled egg. Served with a side of our classic Italian vinaigrette.
Italian Chop
Crispy Pancetta, Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Crumbles, and Romaine tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette, and topped with freshly grated Parmesan Cheese and Toasted Almonds.
Strawberry & Mandarin Orange Spinach Salad
Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Laura Chenel Goat Cheese, Red onions, Toasted Almonds and Baby Spinach served with Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Traditional House Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Garbanzo Beans, Olives, Salami, Red Onions, Mozzarella cheese, and pepperoncinis tossed in our Creamy Italian Vinaigrette. Individual...$8.50 Family Size.....$16.50
Soups
Italian Wedding Soup
Our traditional chicken broth-based soup with tiny meatballs, pasta beads and sliced vegetables, topped with freshly grated parmesan. Cup ... $5.50 Bowl ... $6.99
Zuppa di Giorno
Soup of the Day - Please ask your server for the soup of the day selection! Cup ... $5.50 Bowl ... $6.99
Clam Chowder
Very traditional rich and creamy chowder. Loaded with tender, sweet clams, diced Russet Potatoes, and Celery simmered to perfection in a rich Clam Stock with milk and Smoky Bacon. Cup ... $5.25 Bowl ... $6.75
Soup & Salad Combo - Dinner
Italian Wedding Soup, Clam Chowder, or Soup of the Day and your choice of Caesar or House Salad.
Entrees
Affumicato Ravioli
Smoked Mozzarella Raviolis served with your choice of Bolognese, Creamy Pesto, or Roasted Garlic Sauce.
Blackened Salmon
Fresh Atlantic grilled Salmon garnished with an Avocado Salsa, served with Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus.
Cajun Pasta
Sauteed Onions, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, Cajun Andouille Sausage &Chicken tossed with our Spicy Cajun Sauce and Penne Pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Lightly breaded Chicken Breast sauteed with Mushrooms and Plum Tomatoes in a Marsala Wine sauce, served with Mashed Potatoes.
Chicken Parmigiana
A large breaded chicken breast baked with mozzarella and marinara, served with creamy marinara penne pasta
Chicken Piccata
LIghtly breaded Chicken Breast sauteed to perfection in a White Wine Lemon sauce with capers and place atop a bed of Capellini Noodles.
Classic Lasagna
House made lasagna layered with Fontina, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, our house made Bolognese, and Creamy Bechamel.
Eggplant Parmesan
Two slices of breaded eggplant topped with melted mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and parmesan, served with Cappellini pasta in our creamy marinara sauce.
Fettuccini di Pollo
Fettuccini pasta, grilled chicken, wild mushrooms, artichokes, and sun dried tomatoes tossed in a creamy pesto sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettucini Alfredo w/Chicken
Flank Steak with Risotto
Homemade Risotto with fresh Parmesan, Mozzarella, Fontina, and Goat Cheese, served with 8oz. of Angus Flank Steak.
Macaroni & Cheese
Conchiglie Pasta bathed in a rich cheese sauce of Asiago, White Cheddar, Brie, and Fontina.
Mediterranean Pasta
Sauteed Zucchini, Eggplant, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Pine nuts, Garlic, Kalamata Olives, Feta & Parmesan Cheeses, Fresh Basil tossed with White Wine Cappellini Pasta.
New York Steak
10 oz. of Premium Gold Angus Boneless New York Strip charbroiled and served with a brown Demi-glace sauce, Scalloped Potatoes, and Sauteed asparagus.
Pappardelle Bolognese
Papperdelle Pasta served with our House Made Bolognese Sauce.
Seafood Risotto
Homemade classic Risotto served with sauteed Shrimp, Salmon, Mushrooms, and Asparagus.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed Shrimp with Lemon, Garlic, and White Wine tossed with Spaghetti Noodles.
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti pasta tossed in our House Marinara Sauce.
Spaghetti Polpete
Spaghetti Pasta served with Meatballs and our House made Marinara.
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly breaded Veal cooked to perfection with Marinara and Mozzarella and served with Creamy Marinara Penne Pasta.
Healthy Options
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, and fresh basil drizzled with balsamic glaze - $14.25 Gluten Free, Vegan (Under 470 Calories)
Farro & Mango Salad
House made farro salad served with black beans, sweet corn, mango, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and asparagus tossed in our home made Italian vinaigrette on a bed of red leaf lettuce - $12.99 Vegan (Under 430 Calories)
Herb Roasted Chicken
Roasted chicken breast with house herb rub cooked to perfection, served with heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, and quinoa with Italian vinaigrette - $20.25 Gluten Free (Under 680 Calories)
Mahi-Mahi with Kale Pesto
Mahi-Mahi served with sauteed spinach, and cherry tomatoes accompanied by kale pesto, brown rice, and quinoa - $25.25 Gluten Free (Under 580 Calories)
Salmon Salad
Shrimp Scampi-zucchini
Sauteed shrimp with lemon, garlic, and white wine tossed with our fresh cut zucchini noodles - $20.75 Gluten Free (Under 480 Calories)
Tuscan Chicken
Grilled Tuscan chicken breast topped with citrus sauce, capers, sundried tomatoes, and basil served with an arugula salad topped with farro, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber and red onions, tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette - $18.99 (Under 620 Calories)
Kid's Menu
Kid's Cheeseburger
Two Cheeseburger Sliders served with French Fries.
Kid's Junior Chef
Junior Chef, kids build their own pepperoni or cheese pizza at the table.
Kids Mac and Cheese
Macaroni in a cheesy sauce made just for Kids.
Kid's Spaghetti
Choose from Marinara, Alfredo, or Butter Sauce.
Burgers
Skipolini's Cheeseburger
A half pound Certified Angus Beef Patty grilled and topped with melted cheddar cheese, and garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickles, and our 1000 island dressing on a sesame seed bun.
BBQ Cheeseburger
A half pound Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with our BBQ sauce, bacon, melted cheddar cheese and garnished with lettuce, dill pickle, and Tobacco Onions, with our BBQ ranch dressing on a sesame seed bun.
South of the Border Burger
A half pound Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, homemade spicy guacamole, and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, with 1000 island dressing on a sesame seed bun.
Panini Sandwiches
The Italian
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese, drizzled with olive oil and Vinegar served on Grilled Focaccia.
The Tuscan
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fontina Cheese, and Pesto served on Grilled Focaccia.
The Sicilian
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese, Pesto, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Balsamic Glaze served on a Grilled Ciabatta.
The Godfather
Oven roasted Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Cambazola Cheese & Horseradish pesto served on Grilled Ciabiatta.
Meatball Sandwich
Piadine Sandwiches
Desserts
Banquet Package Options
Banquet Option #1
Banquet Option #2
Kaiser Delivery - $11/pp
Kaiser Delivery - Appetizers (Buffet Style)
Kaiser Delivery - Large Pizza
Kaiser Delivery - Panini
Kaiser Delivery - Pasta/Chicken/Salmon
Kaiser Delivery - Pizza by the Slice
Kaiser Delivery - Pizza Slice & Sm Caesar
Kaiser Delivery - Salad
Kaiser Delivery - Soda/Water
Banquet/Catering a la Carte
Affumicato Ravioli FP
Affumicato Ravioli HP
HP Flank Steak Risotto
Caesar Salad FP
Caprese Salad FP
House Salad FP
Italian Chop FP
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos - 40 Ct
Banquet Bruschetta
Banquet Calamari
Banquet Green Beans
Banquet Green Beans HP
Buffalo Prawns - 40 Ct
Chicken Wings - 40 Ct
Fried Raviolis - 40 Ct
Garlic Bread FP
Garlic Bread HP
Blackened Salmon FP
Blackened Salmon HP
Cajun Pasta FP
Cajun Pasta HP
Chicken Marsala FP
Chicken Marsala HP
Chicken Parmesan FP
Chicken Parmesan HP
Fettucini Alfredo FP
Fettucini Alfredo HP
Fettucini Alfredo w/Chicken FP
Fettucini Alfredo w/Chicken HP
Fettucini di Pollo FP
Fettucini di Pollo HP
Flank Steak Risotto FP
Lasagna FP
Lasagna HP
Macaroni & Cheese FP
Macaroni & Cheese HP
Mediterranean FP
Mediterranean HP
Pappardelle FP
Pappardelle HP
Shrimp Scampi Zucchini FP
Shrimp Scampi Zucchini HP
Spaghetti Marinara FP
Spaghetti Marinara HP
Spaghetti w/Meatballs FP
Spaghetti w/Meatballs HP
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce FP
Add Ons
Add Chicken
Add Meatballs
Add Prawns (3)
Mashed Potatoes
Pizza Dough - Large
Pizza Dough - Medium
Pizza Dough - Small
Side of 1 Bacon Jalapeno for Bloody Mary
Side of Avocado
Side of Bacon
Side of Bolognese
Side of Bread
Side of Chicken
Side of Creamy Italian - Large Container
Side of Crustinis
Side of Guacamole
Side of Meatballs
Side of Prawns (3)
Side of Ranch
Side of Ranch - Large Container
Side of Salmon
Side of Veggies
1 Bacon jalapeno Bloody Mary
Specialties
All Meat
Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Linguisa, Sausage and Ground Beef.
Barbecue Chicken
Kinder's Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Bacon, and Mild Green Chilies.
Bettega
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Light Mushrooms, Light Ham, Light Bacon, and Diced Tomatoes.
Black and White
Roasted Garlic Sauce, mushrooms, sausage, fresh grated parmesan cheese, and extra black pepper!!
Cheese Only
Chicken Pepperonado
Creamy Pesto Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Chicken, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers.
Combination
Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sausage and Ground Beef.
Cream Pesto
Creamy Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts and Bacon.
Greek Pizza
No Mozzarella Cheese) Creamy Pesto, Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Chicken and Feta Cheese.
Margherita
Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
Martinelli
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Cayenne Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Freshly Grated Parmesan cheese.
Olgiasca
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Feta Cheese.
Palermo
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Green Onions, and Sun Dried Tomatoes.
Pesto Primavera
Pesto Sauce, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Oregano, and Parmesan.
Prego Pizza
(Our world-famous labor-inducing masterpiece... It really works!!) Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Extra Onions, Sausage, Ground Beef, Linguisa, Extra Garlic, Parmesan and Oregano
Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Zucchini, and Fresh Tomatoes
Vetties
Half&Half Specialty
Half Specialty & Half BYO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Welcome to skipolini’s Pizza and Pasta in Folsom, our mission is to provide high quality food in a unique family friendly environment.
191 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom, CA 95630