Skipolini's Pizza - Folsom 191 Blue Ravine Rd

No reviews yet

191 Blue Ravine Rd

Folsom, CA 95630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Draft Beers

16oz 805

$7.25

16oz Bud Light

$5.75

16oz Little Hazy Thing IPA

$7.25

16oz Maui Waui IPA

$7.25

16oz Modelo

$7.25

16oz New Glory IPA

$7.25

16oz Skips IPA

$7.25

16oz Skips Double D Blonde

$7.25

22oz 805

$8.75

22oz Bud Light

$7.00

22oz Little Hazy Thing IPA

$8.75

22oz Maui Waui IPA

$8.75

22oz Modelo

$8.75

22oz New Glory IPA

$8.75

22oz Skips DD Blonde

$8.75

22oz Skips IPA

$8.75

64oz Pitcher 805

$23.99

64oz Pitcher Bud Lite

$21.00

64oz Pitcher Little Hazy Thing IPA

$23.99

64oz Pitcher Maui Waui IPA

$23.99

64oz Pitcher Modelo Pitcher

$23.99

64oz Pitcher New Glory IPA

$23.99

64oz Pitcher Skips DD Blonde

$23.99

64oz Pitcher Skips IPA

$23.99

Bottled Beers

Angry Orchard Bottle

$5.75

Blue Moon Bottle

$5.75

Bucket of 6 Beer

$20.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.75

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.75

Coors Light Bottle

$5.75

Corona Bottle

$5.75

Corona Light Bottle

$5.75

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.75

Peroni Bottle

$5.75

Stella 0.0 Bottle

$5.75

White Claw

$5.75

Wine

Boeger Barbera 6 oz

$9.50

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz

$13.50

Daou Chardonnay 6 oz

$11.00

Daou Rose 6 oz

$12.50

Davis Bynum Pinot Noir 6 oz

$15.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz

$8.25

House Chardonnay 6 oz

$8.25

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc 6 oz

$10.00

La Crema Chardonnay 6 oz

$13.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir 6 oz

$12.00

Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz

$16.50

Post and Beam Chardonnay 6 oz

$15.00

Querceto Chianti 6 oz

$8.50

Rocca Sangiovese 6 oz

$8.25

Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel 6 oz

$9.50

Villa Carlotti Proscecco 6 oz

$8.00

Vista Point White Zinfandel 6 oz

$8.25

Boeger Barbera 9 oz

$13.75

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz

$20.25

Daou Chardonnay 9 oz

$15.50

Daou Rose 9 oz

$18.75

Davis Bynum Pinot Noir 9 oz

$22.50

House Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz

$12.25

House Chardonnay 9 oz

$12.25

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc 9 oz

$15.00

La Crema Chardonnay 9 oz

$19.50

Meiomi Pinot Noir 9 oz

$18.00

Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz

$24.75

Post and Beam Chardonnay 9 oz

$22.50

Querceto Chianti 9 oz

$12.75

Rocca Sangiovese 9 oz

$12.25

Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel 9 oz

$13.75

Villa Carlotti Prosecco 9 oz

$12.25

Vista Point White Zinfandel 9 oz

$12.25

Boeger Barbera Bottle

$34.00

Dairyman Belle Glos Pinot Noir Bottle

$58.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$50.00

Davis Bynum Pinot Noir Bottle

$58.00

En Route Pinot Noir Bottle

$90.00

Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$80.00

Frank Family Pinot Noir Bottle

$66.00

Frank Family Zinfandel Bottle

$66.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$28.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$46.00

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir Bottle

$90.00

Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$60.00

Querceto Chianti Bottle

$30.00

Rocca Sangiovese Bottle

$28.00

Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel Bottle

$34.00

The Prisoner Blend

$71.00

Daou Chardonnay bottle

$34.00

Daou Rose bottle

$48.00

Domain Carneros Sparkling bottle

$40.00

Far Niente Chardonnay bottle

$72.00

Frank Family Chardonnay bottle

$58.00

House Chardonnay bottle

$28.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc bottle

$34.00

Kistler Chardonnay bottle

$80.00

La Crema Chardonnay bottle

$46.00

Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc bottle

$63.00

Post and Beam Chardonnay bottle

$56.00

Rombauer Chardonnay bottle

$62.00

Villa Carlotti Prosecco bottle

$27.00

Vista Point White Zinfandel bottle

$28.00

Vueve Cliquot Champagne bottle

$72.00

Corkage

Corkage

$20.00

Specialty Cocktails

Adios MF

$10.50

Aperol Spritz

$10.50

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Cherry Bomb

$10.75

Coconut Mojito

$11.50

Cosmo

$9.25

Deep Eddy Lemonade

$10.75

Drink of the Week!

$12.00

Fire of Olympus

$10.75

Fresh Fruit Margarita

$11.50

Guilt-Free Margarita

$10.75

Heaven or Hell

$11.50

Lavender Mojito

$10.50

Long Island

$10.50

Mystic Margarita

$11.50

Pitcher Sangria

$24.99

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$10.75

Sangria

$9.75

Sangria Saturdays

$6.00

Skip's Ice Tea

$10.75

Smokin Hot Paloma

$11.50

Sunday Bloody Mary

$7.00

Tahoe Breeze

$13.50

Tahoe Mule

$10.75

White Linen

$10.75

Wry Grin

$11.50

Liquor

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons Bourbon

$18.00

Bookers

$14.50

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bulleit Whiskey

$9.00

Canadian Club

$8.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Daniels - Honey

$8.50

Jameson

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$8.50

SeagramVO

$8.50

Skrewball

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Well: Beams 8

$7.50

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$22.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Courvoisie VS

$10.00

Korbel

$8.50

Remy VSOP

$12.75

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Disarono Amaretto

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$7.50

Sambuca

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$7.00

St-Germain

$9.50

Sweet Vermouth

$6.50

Tuaca

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Hendrick's

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well: Seagram's

$7.50

Well: Cruzan

$7.50

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi 151

$9.00

Bacardi Black

$8.50

Bacardi Limon

$8.50

Bacardi Pineapple

$8.50

Bacardi Tangerine

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Malibu

$8.00

Meyer Rum

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Well: Grants

$7.50

Buchanan 12 year

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

J&B

$8.00

JW Black

$9.00

JW Blue

$40.00

JW Red

$10.00

Well: Montezuma

$7.50

Cazadores Anejo

$10.50

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.50

Clase Azul

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.50

Patron Silver

$11.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$12.50

Tres Gen Reposado

$11.50

Well: Tahoe Blue

$7.50

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Lime

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.50

Grey Goose Melon

$10.50

Grey Goose Orange

$10.50

Hangar 1 Citrus

$9.50

Hangar 1 Lime

$9.50

Hangar 1 Pear

$9.50

Ketel One

$9.00

Skyy

$8.00

Skyy Blood Orange

$8.00

Skyy Cherry

$8.00

Skyy Citrus

$8.00

Skyy Peach

$8.00

Skyy Vanilla

$8.00

Stolichinaya

$8.00

Titos

$9.50

NA Beverages

Large Soda - Pepsi

$3.75

Large Soda - Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Large Soda - Sierra Mist

$3.75

Large Soda - Lemonade

$3.75

Large Soda - Root Beer

$3.75

Large Soda - Dr Pepper

$3.75

Large Soda - Ginger Ale

$3.75

Large Soda - Mountain Dew

$3.75

Ice Tea

$3.25

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Kid Soda - Pepsi

$2.99

Kid Soda - Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Kid Soda - Sierra Mist

$2.99

Kid Soda - Lemonade

$2.99

Kid - Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.99

Kid Soda - Root Beer

$2.99

Kid Soda - Dr Pepper

$2.99

Kid Soda - Mountain Dew

$2.99

Kid - Ice Tea

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Decaf

$3.50

Hot tea

$3.50

Italian Soda - Blackberry

$4.00

Italian Soda - Mango

$4.00

Italian Soda - Peach

$4.00

Italian Soda - Pomegranate

$4.00

Italian Soda - Raspberry

$4.00

Italian Soda - Strawberry

$4.00

Italian Soda - Vanila

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Milk - Chocolate

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pellegrino

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Tonic water

$3.75

2 Lt Pepsi

$4.95

2 Lt Diet Pepsi

$4.95

2 Lt Sierra Mist

$4.95

2 Lt Dr. Pepper

$4.95

2 Lt Root Beer

$4.95

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Bottle Water

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Soda

$3.25+

Ice Tea

$3.99+

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Roy Rodgers

$3.75

Italian Soda

$4.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Hot tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Milk - Chocolate

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Appetizers

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$13.25

A blend of Artichokes, Spinach, Green Onions, Cream Cheese, Parmesan, and Pepper Jack Cheeses served with Bruschetta

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$13.45

Cream cheese and spinach stuffed in a jalapeno, wrapped in bacon and deep fried!!

Bruxelles Fritti

$12.50

Buffalo Prawns

$17.25

Deep fried, breaded prawns tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce, served with ranch for dipping!

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$14.75

Golden Fried Calamari served with Lemon Aioli. $14.75

Caprese Bruschetta

$13.50

Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze served with Bruschetta.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Prepared with our own "Buffalo Style" hot wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

French Fries - Regular

$5.75

Garlic Asiago Fries

$8.75

Crispy Fries topped with fresh garlic, Chopped parsley, Parmesan and Asiago cheese and served with our spicy ranch dipping sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$9.75

The best garlic bread in town made with fresh garlic and our homemade bread. Served with our homemade creamy ranch dressing for dipping. Add Mozzarella cheese for an additional charge.

Green Beans

$12.50

(Fried Green Beans) Breaded Green Beans lightly fried served with Creamy Marinara and Ranch dipping sauce.

Ravioli Fritti

Ravioli Fritti

$12.50

(Fried Cheese Ravioli) Cheese Raviolis lightly fried served with Creamy Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Skip's Dip

$9.75

Our Home made bread sliced and warmed for dipping. Skip's dip is Olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning, fresh garlic, and fresh grated parmesan. The perfect appetizer!

Salads

Barbeque Chicken Salad

Barbeque Chicken Salad

$16.50

Hand-tossed hearts of romaine with ranch dressing, tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, corn, chopped red bell peppers, chopped red onions, black beans and chicken marinated with bbq sauce. Garnished with cilantro and lime.

Caesar Salad

$8.25+

Hand Tossed hearts of Romaine with Caesar dressing, Garlic Croutons, and freshly grated Parmesan Cheese. Individual.... $7.25 Family Size.....$13.50 add chicken $4.95

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.25

Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, and Fresh Basil Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.

Fresh Baby Spinach Salad

Fresh Baby Spinach Salad

$15.75

Fresh baby spinach greens mixed with chopped bacon, Candied Walnuts, Mushrooms, Red onions, Hard-boiled egg. Served with a side of our classic Italian vinaigrette.

Italian Chop

Italian Chop

$16.25

Crispy Pancetta, Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Crumbles, and Romaine tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette, and topped with freshly grated Parmesan Cheese and Toasted Almonds.

Strawberry & Mandarin Orange Spinach Salad

$14.75

Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Laura Chenel Goat Cheese, Red onions, Toasted Almonds and Baby Spinach served with Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Traditional House Salad

$8.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Garbanzo Beans, Olives, Salami, Red Onions, Mozzarella cheese, and pepperoncinis tossed in our Creamy Italian Vinaigrette. Individual...$8.50 Family Size.....$16.50

Soups

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.99+

Our traditional chicken broth-based soup with tiny meatballs, pasta beads and sliced vegetables, topped with freshly grated parmesan. Cup ... $5.50 Bowl ... $6.99

Zuppa di Giorno

$5.99+

Soup of the Day - Please ask your server for the soup of the day selection! Cup ... $5.50 Bowl ... $6.99

Clam Chowder

$5.99+

Very traditional rich and creamy chowder. Loaded with tender, sweet clams, diced Russet Potatoes, and Celery simmered to perfection in a rich Clam Stock with milk and Smoky Bacon. Cup ... $5.25 Bowl ... $6.75

Soup & Salad Combo - Dinner

$14.25

Italian Wedding Soup, Clam Chowder, or Soup of the Day and your choice of Caesar or House Salad.

Entrees

Affumicato Ravioli

Affumicato Ravioli

$18.25

Smoked Mozzarella Raviolis served with your choice of Bolognese, Creamy Pesto, or Roasted Garlic Sauce.

Blackened Salmon

$25.25

Fresh Atlantic grilled Salmon garnished with an Avocado Salsa, served with Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus.

Cajun Pasta

$20.50

Sauteed Onions, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, Cajun Andouille Sausage &Chicken tossed with our Spicy Cajun Sauce and Penne Pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$21.25

Lightly breaded Chicken Breast sauteed with Mushrooms and Plum Tomatoes in a Marsala Wine sauce, served with Mashed Potatoes.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.99

A large breaded chicken breast baked with mozzarella and marinara, served with creamy marinara penne pasta

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$21.25

LIghtly breaded Chicken Breast sauteed to perfection in a White Wine Lemon sauce with capers and place atop a bed of Capellini Noodles.

Classic Lasagna

$19.99

House made lasagna layered with Fontina, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, our house made Bolognese, and Creamy Bechamel.

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.50

Two slices of breaded eggplant topped with melted mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and parmesan, served with Cappellini pasta in our creamy marinara sauce.

Fettuccini di Pollo

$19.99

Fettuccini pasta, grilled chicken, wild mushrooms, artichokes, and sun dried tomatoes tossed in a creamy pesto sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo

$12.99

Fettucini Alfredo w/Chicken

$17.95
Flank Steak with Risotto

Flank Steak with Risotto

$25.25

Homemade Risotto with fresh Parmesan, Mozzarella, Fontina, and Goat Cheese, served with 8oz. of Angus Flank Steak.

Macaroni & Cheese

$15.25

Conchiglie Pasta bathed in a rich cheese sauce of Asiago, White Cheddar, Brie, and Fontina.

Mediterranean Pasta

$17.50

Sauteed Zucchini, Eggplant, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Pine nuts, Garlic, Kalamata Olives, Feta & Parmesan Cheeses, Fresh Basil tossed with White Wine Cappellini Pasta.

New York Steak

New York Steak

$29.99

10 oz. of Premium Gold Angus Boneless New York Strip charbroiled and served with a brown Demi-glace sauce, Scalloped Potatoes, and Sauteed asparagus.

Pappardelle Bolognese

$17.50

Papperdelle Pasta served with our House Made Bolognese Sauce.

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$25.25

Homemade classic Risotto served with sauteed Shrimp, Salmon, Mushrooms, and Asparagus.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$20.75

Sauteed Shrimp with Lemon, Garlic, and White Wine tossed with Spaghetti Noodles.

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.99

Spaghetti pasta tossed in our House Marinara Sauce.

Spaghetti Polpete

$17.50

Spaghetti Pasta served with Meatballs and our House made Marinara.

Veal Parmigiana

$23.25

Lightly breaded Veal cooked to perfection with Marinara and Mozzarella and served with Creamy Marinara Penne Pasta.

Healthy Options

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.25

Tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, and fresh basil drizzled with balsamic glaze - $14.25 Gluten Free, Vegan (Under 470 Calories)

Farro & Mango Salad

$12.99

House made farro salad served with black beans, sweet corn, mango, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and asparagus tossed in our home made Italian vinaigrette on a bed of red leaf lettuce - $12.99 Vegan (Under 430 Calories)

Herb Roasted Chicken

Herb Roasted Chicken

$20.25

Roasted chicken breast with house herb rub cooked to perfection, served with heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, and quinoa with Italian vinaigrette - $20.25 Gluten Free (Under 680 Calories)

Mahi-Mahi with Kale Pesto

Mahi-Mahi with Kale Pesto

$25.25

Mahi-Mahi served with sauteed spinach, and cherry tomatoes accompanied by kale pesto, brown rice, and quinoa - $25.25 Gluten Free (Under 580 Calories)

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$25.25
Shrimp Scampi-zucchini

Shrimp Scampi-zucchini

$20.75

Sauteed shrimp with lemon, garlic, and white wine tossed with our fresh cut zucchini noodles - $20.75 Gluten Free (Under 480 Calories)

Tuscan Chicken

Tuscan Chicken

$18.99

Grilled Tuscan chicken breast topped with citrus sauce, capers, sundried tomatoes, and basil served with an arugula salad topped with farro, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber and red onions, tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette - $18.99 (Under 620 Calories)

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.25

Two Cheeseburger Sliders served with French Fries.

Kid's Junior Chef

$9.50

Junior Chef, kids build their own pepperoni or cheese pizza at the table.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.25

Macaroni in a cheesy sauce made just for Kids.

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.25

Choose from Marinara, Alfredo, or Butter Sauce.

Burgers

Skipolini's Cheeseburger

$14.99

A half pound Certified Angus Beef Patty grilled and topped with melted cheddar cheese, and garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickles, and our 1000 island dressing on a sesame seed bun.

BBQ Cheeseburger

$16.25

A half pound Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with our BBQ sauce, bacon, melted cheddar cheese and garnished with lettuce, dill pickle, and Tobacco Onions, with our BBQ ranch dressing on a sesame seed bun.

South of the Border Burger

South of the Border Burger

$16.25

A half pound Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, homemade spicy guacamole, and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, with 1000 island dressing on a sesame seed bun.

Panini Sandwiches

The Italian

$14.75

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese, drizzled with olive oil and Vinegar served on Grilled Focaccia.

The Tuscan

$14.75

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fontina Cheese, and Pesto served on Grilled Focaccia.

The Sicilian

$14.25

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese, Pesto, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Balsamic Glaze served on a Grilled Ciabatta.

The Godfather

$16.25

Oven roasted Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Cambazola Cheese & Horseradish pesto served on Grilled Ciabiatta.

Meatball Sandwich

$15.75

Piadine Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$15.75

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$15.25

Desserts

Small Gelato

$3.75

Regular Gelato

$4.75

Large Gelato

$5.75
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.95

Dessert Cake

$6.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

Gelato Sandwich

$5.45

Dessert Bar

$4.25

Banquet Package Options

Banquet Option #1

$15.00

Banquet Option #2

$18.00

Kaiser Delivery - $11/pp

$11.00

Kaiser Delivery - Appetizers (Buffet Style)

$10.00

Kaiser Delivery - Large Pizza

$10.00

Kaiser Delivery - Panini

$13.00

Kaiser Delivery - Pasta/Chicken/Salmon

$14.00

Kaiser Delivery - Pizza by the Slice

$9.00

Kaiser Delivery - Pizza Slice & Sm Caesar

$12.00

Kaiser Delivery - Salad

$12.00

Kaiser Delivery - Soda/Water

$1.00

Banquet/Catering a la Carte

Affumicato Ravioli FP

$180.00

Affumicato Ravioli HP

$90.00

HP Flank Steak Risotto

$100.00

Caesar Salad FP

$45.00

Caprese Salad FP

$85.00

House Salad FP

$55.00

Italian Chop FP

$80.00

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos - 40 Ct

$50.00

Banquet Bruschetta

$50.00

Banquet Calamari

$75.00

Banquet Green Beans

$50.00

Banquet Green Beans HP

$25.00

Buffalo Prawns - 40 Ct

$80.00

Chicken Wings - 40 Ct

$70.00

Fried Raviolis - 40 Ct

$50.00

Garlic Bread FP

$45.00

Garlic Bread HP

$25.00

Blackened Salmon FP

$210.00

Blackened Salmon HP

$105.00

Cajun Pasta FP

$170.00

Cajun Pasta HP

$85.00

Chicken Marsala FP

$210.00

Chicken Marsala HP

$105.00

Chicken Parmesan FP

$210.00

Chicken Parmesan HP

$105.00

Fettucini Alfredo FP

$150.00

Fettucini Alfredo HP

$75.00

Fettucini Alfredo w/Chicken FP

$160.00

Fettucini Alfredo w/Chicken HP

$80.00

Fettucini di Pollo FP

$180.00

Fettucini di Pollo HP

$90.00

Flank Steak Risotto FP

$200.00

Lasagna FP

$210.00

Lasagna HP

$105.00

Macaroni & Cheese FP

$140.00

Macaroni & Cheese HP

$70.00

Mediterranean FP

$180.00

Mediterranean HP

$90.00

Pappardelle FP

$180.00

Pappardelle HP

$90.00

Shrimp Scampi Zucchini FP

$210.00

Shrimp Scampi Zucchini HP

$105.00

Spaghetti Marinara FP

$140.00

Spaghetti Marinara HP

$70.00

Spaghetti w/Meatballs FP

$170.00

Spaghetti w/Meatballs HP

$85.00

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce FP

$170.00

Add Ons

Add Chicken

$4.95

Add Meatballs

$4.95

Add Prawns (3)

$6.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Pizza Dough - Large

$5.95

Pizza Dough - Medium

$4.95

Pizza Dough - Small

$3.95

Side of 1 Bacon Jalapeno for Bloody Mary

Side of Avocado

$1.75

Side of Bacon

$1.75

Side of Bolognese

$2.50

Side of Bread

Side of Chicken

$4.95

Side of Creamy Italian - Large Container

$4.95

Side of Crustinis

Side of Guacamole

$1.99

Side of Meatballs

$4.95

Side of Prawns (3)

$6.95

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Ranch - Large Container

$4.95

Side of Salmon

$11.95

Side of Veggies

$3.95

1 Bacon jalapeno Bloody Mary

Specialties

All Meat

$19.75+

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Linguisa, Sausage and Ground Beef.

Barbecue Chicken

$19.75+

Kinder's Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Bacon, and Mild Green Chilies.

Bettega

$19.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Light Mushrooms, Light Ham, Light Bacon, and Diced Tomatoes.

Black and White

$19.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, mushrooms, sausage, fresh grated parmesan cheese, and extra black pepper!!

Cheese Only

$13.50+

Chicken Pepperonado

$19.75+

Creamy Pesto Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Chicken, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers.

Combination

$19.75+

Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sausage and Ground Beef.

Cream Pesto

$19.75+

Creamy Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts and Bacon.

Greek Pizza

$19.75+

No Mozzarella Cheese) Creamy Pesto, Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Chicken and Feta Cheese.

Margherita

$19.75+

Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.

Martinelli

$19.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Cayenne Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Freshly Grated Parmesan cheese.

Olgiasca

$19.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Feta Cheese.

Palermo

$19.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Green Onions, and Sun Dried Tomatoes.

Pesto Primavera

$19.75+

Pesto Sauce, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Oregano, and Parmesan.

Prego Pizza

Prego Pizza

$19.75+

(Our world-famous labor-inducing masterpiece... It really works!!) Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Extra Onions, Sausage, Ground Beef, Linguisa, Extra Garlic, Parmesan and Oregano

Vegetarian

$19.75+

Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Zucchini, and Fresh Tomatoes

Vetties

$20.25+

Build Your Own

Small Pizza

$13.50

Medium Pizza

$21.75

Family Pizza

$25.75

Small Calzone

$13.50

Half&Half Specialty

Small Pizza

$19.75

Medium Pizza

$31.50

Family Pizza

$38.75

Half Specialty & Half BYO

Small Pizza

$19.75

Medium Pizza

$31.50

Family Pizza

$38.75
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Welcome to skipolini’s Pizza and Pasta in Folsom, our mission is to provide high quality food in a unique family friendly environment.

