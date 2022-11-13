Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skipolini's Oakley

review star

No reviews yet

3070 Main Street

Oakley, CA 94561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Specialty Pizzas (Copy)

Prego Pizza

Prego Pizza

$20.75+

(Our world-famous labor-inducing masterpiece... It really works!!) Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Extra Onions, Sausage, Ground Beef, Linguisa, Extra Garlic, Parmesan and Oregano

All Meat

All Meat

$19.75+

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Linguisa, Sausage and Ground Beef.

BBQ Chicken

$19.75+

Kinder's Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Bacon, and Mild Green Chilies.

Bettega

$19.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Light Mushrooms, Light Ham, Light Bacon, and Diced Tomatoes.

Black and White

$19.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, mushrooms, sausage, fresh grated parmesan cheese, and extra black pepper!!

Chicken Pepperonado

$19.75+

Creamy Pesto Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Chicken, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers.

Combination

Combination

$19.75+

Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sausage and Ground Beef.

Creamy Pesto

$19.75+

Creamy Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts and Bacon.

Greek Pizza

$19.75+

No Mozzarella Cheese) Creamy Pesto, Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Chicken and Feta Cheese.

Margherita

$19.75+

Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.

Martinelli

Martinelli

$19.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Cayenne Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Freshly Grated Parmesan cheese.

Olgiasca

$19.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Feta Cheese.

Palermo

$19.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Green Onions, and Sun Dried Tomatoes.

Pesto Primavera

Pesto Primavera

$19.75+

Pesto Sauce, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Oregano, and Parmesan.

Vegetarian

$19.75+

Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Zucchini, and Fresh Tomatoes

Vetties

Vetties

$20.25+

Gluten Free Pizza Crust, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar, Lactose Free Rice Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Chicken, Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic Cloves, and Sundried Tomatoes

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.50+

Almost a Pound of Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese cooked to perfection!

Build Your Own Pizza (Copy)

Small Pizza

$14.50

10 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order, Cut into 6 Slices

Medium Pizza

$23.99

14 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order, Cut into 8 Slices

Family Pizza

$28.50

16 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order, Cut into 10 Slices

Calzone

$14.50

10 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Skin, Stuffed with Toppings plus Ricotta Cheese

Half & Half Pizzas (Copy)

Small

$19.75

10 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order, Cut into 6 Slices

Medium

$31.50

14 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order, Cut into 8 Slices

Family

$38.75

16 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order, Cut into 10 Slices

Appetizers (Copy)

Skip's Dip

Skip's Dip

$11.25

Our Home made bread sliced and warmed for dipping. Skip's dip is Olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning, fresh garlic, and fresh grated parmesan. The perfect appetizer!

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$10.25

The best garlic bread in town made with fresh garlic and our homemade bread. Served with our homemade creamy ranch dressing for dipping. Add Mozzarella cheese for an additional charge.

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$13.99

A blend of Artichokes, Spinach, Green Onions, Cream Cheese, Parmesan, and Pepper Jack Cheeses served with Bruschetta

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$13.99

Cream cheese and spinach stuffed in a jalapeno, wrapped in bacon and deep fried!!

Bruxelles Fritti

$13.25

Perfectly Fried Brussel Sprouts topped with Sea Salt and served with Skip’s Spicy Ranch & Lemon Aioli.

Buffalo Prawns

Buffalo Prawns

$18.50

Deep fried, breaded prawns tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce, served with ranch for dipping!

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$15.50

Golden Fried Calamari served with Lemon Aioli.

Caprese Bruschetta

Caprese Bruschetta

$14.25

Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze served with Bruschetta.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.99

Prepared with our own "Buffalo Style" hot wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

French Fries - Regular

$5.75

Crispy French Fries tossed in Salt, served with Ketchup

Garlic Asiago Fries

$9.25

Crispy Fries topped with fresh garlic, Chopped parsley, Parmesan and Asiago cheese and served with our spicy ranch dipping sauce.

Green Beans

$13.25

(Fried Green Beans) Breaded Green Beans lightly fried served with Creamy Marinara and Ranch dipping sauce.

Ravioli Fritti

Ravioli Fritti

$13.25

(Fried Cheese Ravioli) Cheese Raviolis lightly fried served with Creamy Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Soups & Salads (Copy)

Soup and Salad Combo

$14.25

Cup of Italian Wedding Soup and your choice of Caesar or House Salad.

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.99+

Chicken Broth-Based Soup, Meatballs, Pasta Beads, Sliced Vegetables, with Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese

Soup of the Day

$5.99+

Soup of the Day made from scratch every week!

Clam Chowder

$6.25+

Creamy Chowder, Sweet Clams, Russet Potatoes and Celery in Clam Stock with Milk and Bacon

House Salad

House Salad

$8.25+

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce topped with Garbanzos, String Beets, Croutons, and Onions

Caesar Salad

$8.25+

Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.25+

Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese.

Italian Salad

$8.99+

Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Mixed Greens tossed in a Poppy Seed Vinaigrette Dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$15.75

Bacon, Mushrooms, Candied Walnuts, Red Onions, Hard-boiled Egg and Baby Spinach served with a side of our Red Wine Vinaigrette

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.50

Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Ranch Dressing, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Corn, diced Red Bell Peppers, chopped Red Onions, Black Beans, and Chicken marinated in Kinder's Barbecue Sauce. Garnished with Cilantro and Lime.

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$13.25

Pancetta, Chicken,Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Romaine with Balsamic Vinaigrette, topped with Parmesan and Almonds.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.99

Tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, and fresh basil drizzled with balsamic glaze - $14.25 Gluten Free, Vegan (Under 470 Calories)

Burgers/Sandwiches (Copy)

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.99

A half pound Certified Angus Beef Patty grilled and topped with melted cheddar cheese, and garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickles, and our 1000 island dressing on a sesame seed bun.

BBQ Cheeseburger

$16.25

A half pound Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with our BBQ sauce, bacon, melted cheddar cheese and garnished with lettuce, dill pickle, and Tobacco Onions, with our BBQ ranch dressing on a sesame seed bun.

South of the Border Burger

South of the Border Burger

$16.25

A half pound Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, homemade spicy guacamole, and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, with 1000 island dressing on a sesame seed bun.

Meatball Sandwhich

Meatball Sandwhich

$16.50

Our Homemade Meatballs, smothered in Bolognese Sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese on our Fresh Baked Bread.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.75

Citrus Marinated Chicken, Napa Fennel Slaw, Pickled Red Onions, Citrus Calabrian Chili Aioli, stacked up on a Brioche Bun

Entrees (Copy)

Affumicato Ravioli

Affumicato Ravioli

$19.25

Smoked Mozzarella Raviolis served with your choice of Bolognese, Creamy Pesto, or Roasted Garlic Sauce.

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$26.50

Fresh Atlantic grilled Salmon garnished with an Avocado Salsa, served with Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$21.50

Sauteed Onions, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, Cajun Andouille Sausage &Chicken tossed with our Spicy Cajun Sauce and Penne Pasta.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.50

Lightly breaded Chicken Breast sauteed with Mushrooms and Plum Tomatoes in a Marsala Wine sauce, served with Mashed Potatoes.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.99

A large breaded chicken breast baked with mozzarella and marinara, served with creamy marinara penne pasta

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$22.50

LIghtly breaded Chicken Breast sauteed to perfection in a White Wine Lemon sauce with capers and place atop a bed of Capellini Noodles.

Classic Lasagna

Classic Lasagna

$20.99

House made lasagna layered with Fontina, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, our house made Bolognese, and Creamy Bechamel.

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.50

Two slices of breaded eggplant topped with melted mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and parmesan, served with Cappellini pasta in our creamy marinara sauce.

Fettuccini di Pollo

Fettuccini di Pollo

$20.99

Fettuccini pasta, grilled chicken, wild mushrooms, artichokes, and sun dried tomatoes tossed in a creamy pesto sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo

$13.99

Fettuccini Pasta served with Garlic Alfredo Sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo w/Chicken

$18.99

Fettuccini Pasta and Grilled Chicken served with Garlic Alfredo Sauce.

Macaroni & Cheese

$15.99

Conchiglie Pasta bathed in a rich cheese sauce of Asiago, White Cheddar, Brie, and Fontina.

Mediterranean Pasta

$18.50

Sauteed Zucchini, Eggplant, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Pine nuts, Garlic, Kalamata Olives, Feta & Parmesan Cheeses, Fresh Basil tossed with White Wine Cappellini Pasta.

Pappardelle Bolognese

$18.50

Papperdelle Pasta served with our House Made Bolognese Sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$21.75

Sauteed Shrimp with Lemon, Garlic, and White Wine tossed with Spaghetti Noodles.

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.75

Spaghetti pasta tossed in our House Marinara Sauce.

Spaghetti Polpete

$18.50

Spaghetti Pasta served with Meatballs and our House made Marinara.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where Friends are Family!

Location

3070 Main Street, Oakley, CA 94561

Directions

