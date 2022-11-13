Skipolini's Oakley
3070 Main Street
Oakley, CA 94561
Specialty Pizzas
Prego Pizza
(Our world-famous labor-inducing masterpiece... It really works!!) Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Extra Onions, Sausage, Ground Beef, Linguisa, Extra Garlic, Parmesan and Oregano
All Meat
Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Linguisa, Sausage and Ground Beef.
BBQ Chicken
Kinder's Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Bacon, and Mild Green Chilies.
Bettega
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Light Mushrooms, Light Ham, Light Bacon, and Diced Tomatoes.
Black and White
Roasted Garlic Sauce, mushrooms, sausage, fresh grated parmesan cheese, and extra black pepper!!
Chicken Pepperonado
Creamy Pesto Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Chicken, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers.
Combination
Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sausage and Ground Beef.
Creamy Pesto
Creamy Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts and Bacon.
Greek Pizza
No Mozzarella Cheese) Creamy Pesto, Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Chicken and Feta Cheese.
Margherita
Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
Martinelli
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Cayenne Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Freshly Grated Parmesan cheese.
Olgiasca
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Feta Cheese.
Palermo
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Green Onions, and Sun Dried Tomatoes.
Pesto Primavera
Pesto Sauce, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Oregano, and Parmesan.
Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Zucchini, and Fresh Tomatoes
Vetties
Gluten Free Pizza Crust, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar, Lactose Free Rice Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Chicken, Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic Cloves, and Sundried Tomatoes
Cheese Pizza
Almost a Pound of Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese cooked to perfection!
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Pizza
10 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order, Cut into 6 Slices
Medium Pizza
14 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order, Cut into 8 Slices
Family Pizza
16 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order, Cut into 10 Slices
Calzone
10 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Skin, Stuffed with Toppings plus Ricotta Cheese
Half & Half Pizzas
Appetizers
Skip's Dip
Our Home made bread sliced and warmed for dipping. Skip's dip is Olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning, fresh garlic, and fresh grated parmesan. The perfect appetizer!
Garlic Bread
The best garlic bread in town made with fresh garlic and our homemade bread. Served with our homemade creamy ranch dressing for dipping. Add Mozzarella cheese for an additional charge.
Artichoke Spinach Dip
A blend of Artichokes, Spinach, Green Onions, Cream Cheese, Parmesan, and Pepper Jack Cheeses served with Bruschetta
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
Cream cheese and spinach stuffed in a jalapeno, wrapped in bacon and deep fried!!
Bruxelles Fritti
Perfectly Fried Brussel Sprouts topped with Sea Salt and served with Skip’s Spicy Ranch & Lemon Aioli.
Buffalo Prawns
Deep fried, breaded prawns tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce, served with ranch for dipping!
Calamari Fritti
Golden Fried Calamari served with Lemon Aioli.
Caprese Bruschetta
Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze served with Bruschetta.
Chicken Wings
Prepared with our own "Buffalo Style" hot wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
French Fries - Regular
Crispy French Fries tossed in Salt, served with Ketchup
Garlic Asiago Fries
Crispy Fries topped with fresh garlic, Chopped parsley, Parmesan and Asiago cheese and served with our spicy ranch dipping sauce.
Green Beans
(Fried Green Beans) Breaded Green Beans lightly fried served with Creamy Marinara and Ranch dipping sauce.
Ravioli Fritti
(Fried Cheese Ravioli) Cheese Raviolis lightly fried served with Creamy Marinara Dipping Sauce.
Soups & Salads
Soup and Salad Combo
Cup of Italian Wedding Soup and your choice of Caesar or House Salad.
Italian Wedding Soup
Chicken Broth-Based Soup, Meatballs, Pasta Beads, Sliced Vegetables, with Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese
Soup of the Day
Soup of the Day made from scratch every week!
Clam Chowder
Creamy Chowder, Sweet Clams, Russet Potatoes and Celery in Clam Stock with Milk and Bacon
House Salad
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce topped with Garbanzos, String Beets, Croutons, and Onions
Caesar Salad
Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese.
Italian Salad
Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Mixed Greens tossed in a Poppy Seed Vinaigrette Dressing.
Spinach Salad
Bacon, Mushrooms, Candied Walnuts, Red Onions, Hard-boiled Egg and Baby Spinach served with a side of our Red Wine Vinaigrette
BBQ Chicken Salad
Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Ranch Dressing, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Corn, diced Red Bell Peppers, chopped Red Onions, Black Beans, and Chicken marinated in Kinder's Barbecue Sauce. Garnished with Cilantro and Lime.
Chop Salad
Pancetta, Chicken,Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Romaine with Balsamic Vinaigrette, topped with Parmesan and Almonds.
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, and fresh basil drizzled with balsamic glaze - $14.25 Gluten Free, Vegan (Under 470 Calories)
Burgers/Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
A half pound Certified Angus Beef Patty grilled and topped with melted cheddar cheese, and garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickles, and our 1000 island dressing on a sesame seed bun.
BBQ Cheeseburger
A half pound Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with our BBQ sauce, bacon, melted cheddar cheese and garnished with lettuce, dill pickle, and Tobacco Onions, with our BBQ ranch dressing on a sesame seed bun.
South of the Border Burger
A half pound Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, homemade spicy guacamole, and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, with 1000 island dressing on a sesame seed bun.
Meatball Sandwhich
Our Homemade Meatballs, smothered in Bolognese Sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese on our Fresh Baked Bread.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Citrus Marinated Chicken, Napa Fennel Slaw, Pickled Red Onions, Citrus Calabrian Chili Aioli, stacked up on a Brioche Bun
Entrees
Affumicato Ravioli
Smoked Mozzarella Raviolis served with your choice of Bolognese, Creamy Pesto, or Roasted Garlic Sauce.
Blackened Salmon
Fresh Atlantic grilled Salmon garnished with an Avocado Salsa, served with Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus.
Cajun Pasta
Sauteed Onions, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, Cajun Andouille Sausage &Chicken tossed with our Spicy Cajun Sauce and Penne Pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Lightly breaded Chicken Breast sauteed with Mushrooms and Plum Tomatoes in a Marsala Wine sauce, served with Mashed Potatoes.
Chicken Parmigiana
A large breaded chicken breast baked with mozzarella and marinara, served with creamy marinara penne pasta
Chicken Piccata
LIghtly breaded Chicken Breast sauteed to perfection in a White Wine Lemon sauce with capers and place atop a bed of Capellini Noodles.
Classic Lasagna
House made lasagna layered with Fontina, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, our house made Bolognese, and Creamy Bechamel.
Eggplant Parmesan
Two slices of breaded eggplant topped with melted mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and parmesan, served with Cappellini pasta in our creamy marinara sauce.
Fettuccini di Pollo
Fettuccini pasta, grilled chicken, wild mushrooms, artichokes, and sun dried tomatoes tossed in a creamy pesto sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettuccini Pasta served with Garlic Alfredo Sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo w/Chicken
Fettuccini Pasta and Grilled Chicken served with Garlic Alfredo Sauce.
Macaroni & Cheese
Conchiglie Pasta bathed in a rich cheese sauce of Asiago, White Cheddar, Brie, and Fontina.
Mediterranean Pasta
Sauteed Zucchini, Eggplant, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Pine nuts, Garlic, Kalamata Olives, Feta & Parmesan Cheeses, Fresh Basil tossed with White Wine Cappellini Pasta.
Pappardelle Bolognese
Papperdelle Pasta served with our House Made Bolognese Sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed Shrimp with Lemon, Garlic, and White Wine tossed with Spaghetti Noodles.
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti pasta tossed in our House Marinara Sauce.
Spaghetti Polpete
Spaghetti Pasta served with Meatballs and our House made Marinara.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
