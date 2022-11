Skipolini's Pizza - Walnut Creek 1535 Giammona Dr

Stone Buenaveza

$7.99 +

Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager was born here in Southern California, which is vibrantly influenced by our neighbors to the south. SoCal's warm weather lends itself to outdoor activities year-round. From surfing our coasts, to snowboarding and biking in the mountains, off-roading through deserted lands, or boating and fishing in our lakes and rivers, this Baja-inspired lager is the perfect companion. Brewed with just the right amount of lime and sea salt, it’s everything a lager should be – crisp, refreshing and full of flavor.