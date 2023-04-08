  • Home
Skipper's Pier Restaurant & Dock Bar

No reviews yet

6158 Drum Point Road

Deale, MD 20751

Popular Items

Chesapeake Crab Dip
Southern Cobb
Grouper Grilled Cheese

Food

First Bite

Buttermilk Biscuits n’ Hot Hon’ies

$11.00

Warm biscuits, pumpkin glazed hush puppies, served with butter and jam

Chesapeake Crab Dip

$16.00

Signature creamy crab dip served with warm Bavarian pretzels

Crab Cannons

$17.00

Mini crab balls with southern remoulade

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Served with chili-orange crush and Skip’s spicy

Dock Bar Wings

$14.00

Jumbo chicken wings tossed with your choice of 1 sauce, served with celery, ranch or blue cheese. Choice of: Chesapeake, Honey Chesapeake, Chili Orange, Crush, Hot, Charles BBQ

Fried Green Tomaters ’

$14.00

Hand breaded green tomatoes, Skipper’s classic Old Bay shrimp salad, remoulade and grilled corn salsa

Pickle Chips

$13.00

Served with a kickin’ sauce

Oysters

Charbroiled Oysters

$19.00

Chesapeake bay oysters, blue crab, red pepper herb butter, bacon bits and melted parmesan

Crispy Oyster ROCKEFELLER

$17.00

Classic rockefeller topped with bacon, fried shallot and crispy fried oysters, served with marble rye toast

Fresh Greens

Anchor Chopped

$18.00

Flame grilled shrimp, apple, pear, red onions, almonds, cranberries, and feta over mixed greens, served with pumpkin dijon

Black Eyed Susan

$19.00

Blackened salmon, grilled corn salsa, black beans, red onions and sliced avocado over chopped romaine, served with Cajun ranch

Classic Caesar - Large

$13.00

Shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, and chopped romaine with scratch made Caesar

Classic Caesar - Small

$9.00

Shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, and chopped romaine with scratch made Caesar

Southern Cobb

$19.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, red pepper, egg, cheddar, onion, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes and candied pecans over chopped romaine, served with honey grain mustard

Spicy Sirloin Wedge

$22.00

Sliced sirloin, red onions, apple wood bacon, heirloom tomatoes, and parmesan, served with kickin’ Ceasar

The Pier - Large

$11.00

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, red onion and croutons, served with buttermilk ranch

The Pier - Small

$8.00

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, red onion and croutons, served with buttermilk ranch

Soups

Chef’s Choice - Bowl

$13.00

Ask your server for today’s featured hot goodness!

Chef’s Choice - Cup

$8.00

Ask your server for today’s featured hot goodness!

Cream of Crab - Bowl

$14.00

Classic creamy blue crab soup with sherry

Cream of Crab - Cup

$9.00

Classic creamy blue crab soup with sherry

Deale’s Dynamic Duo - Bowl

$13.00

Half Cream and half vegetable crab soup served with more blue crab on top!

Deale’s Dynamic Duo - Cup

$8.00

Half Cream and half vegetable crab soup served with more blue crab on top!

MD Vegetable Crab - Bowl

$10.00

Blend of vegetables, potatoes and blue crab meat simmered in an aromatic tomato seafood broth

MD Vegetable Crab - Cup

$6.00

Blend of vegetables, potatoes and blue crab meat simmered in an aromatic tomato seafood broth

Steamer

Alaskin King Steamer

$54.00

King crab, shrimp, red bliss potatoes, garlic seafood broth served with crusty garlic bread… market price

Captains Crab Boil

$48.00

Snow crab, Alaskan king crab, shrimp, potatoes, lemons, garlic, and Cajun garlic broth, served with garlic bread…

P.E.I Mussels

$14.00

Garlic wine simmered mussels, Served with garlic bread… 14

Snow Crab Steamer

$50.00

Snow crab clusters, red bliss potatoes, garlic seafood broth served with crusty garlic bread… market price

Steamed Shrimp - 1 lb.

$27.00

Shell on 21/25 shrimp seasoned with our house seafood blend, served with cocktail

Steamed Shrimp - 1/2 lb.

$15.00

Shell on 21/25 shrimp seasoned with our house seafood blend, served with cocktail

Sammies

Biscuit Sliders

$14.00

2 split buttermilk biscuits, cracked pepper egg, bacon, cheddar, caramelized onion, fig jam and fried green tomatoes

Chesapeake Chicken

$17.00

Marinated grilled chicken, creamy blue crab dip, smoky bacon, mixed greens and sliced tomato on a pretzel bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

Skipper’s classic broiled crab cake on a toasted bun with mixed greens and tomato

Crispy Oyster BLT

$18.00

Crispy fried bay oysters, lettuce, tomato, bacon and southern remoulade on a roll… 18

Grouper Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Blackened grouper, American cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion and red pepper remoulade on sourdough

Mrs. Maryland Club

$18.00

Blue crab cake, Old Bay shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato and smoky bacon, stacked with toasted sourdough

Poor Man's Po' Boy

$15.00

Hand breaded jumbo shrimp, southern remoulade, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a roll

The Pier Burger

$14.00

1/2 Pound burger, cheddar, smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomato, red onion and pickles

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Fish Board

Captain's Fish Tacos

$18.00

With shredded pepper jack, corn salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce and sliced avocado, served with roasted tomato salsa

Chili Orange Crush Tuna Bowl

$25.00

Chili orange crush seared tuna, sliced avocado, pickled red onion, spicy seaweed salad, slaw, fresh orange and cilantro rice

Rockhold Rockfish

$30.00

Grilled rockfish, creamy jumbo blue crab, and grilled corn salsa over fried green tomatoes and red pepper remoulade sauce

Salmon Rockefeller

$22.00

Parmesan herb crusted salmon, creamy Pernod sauce and sautéed garlic spinach

Signature Seafood

Bayside Butternut Carbonara

$28.00

Blue crab, butternut sage linguine and apple wood bacon, served with toasted garlic bread

Captain's Platter

$32.00

Fried grouper, oysters, crab balls and shrimp served with Chesapeake fries and coleslaw

Chesapeake Bay Oyster Basket

$23.00

7-9 Oysters, hand breaded, served with Chesapeake fries & slaw

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$20.00

7 Hand breaded shrimp , served with Chesapeake fries & slaw

Rockfish Bites Basket

$26.00

6-8 Rockfish bites, hand breaded, served with Chesapeake fries & slaw

Shrimp n Grits

$21.00

Garlic sautéed bbq shrimp, heirloom tomatoes, southern gravy with slow cooked collard greens and cheddar grits

Skipper's Scampi

$24.00

Shrimp, heriloom tomatoes, white wine & garlic butter linguine, served with toasted garlic bread

The Crab Cake Platter

$27.00

Skipper’s classic broiled crab cake, with your choice of 2 sides… 27

Land A'Hoy

Boss Man Bay & Turf

$40.00

8 oz. Filet, creamy jumbo blue crab and grilled shrimp stacked on smashed potatoes and Chef’s vegetable

Chicken Biscuit

$23.00

2 Hand dipped buttermilk chicken breasts, buttermilk biscuit, signature gravy, garlic smashed potatoes and chef’s vegetable

Dock House Filet

$29.00

Cracked pepper 8oz. filet mignon, caramelized onions, Demi sauce, Chesapeake fries and harvest brussels sprouts

Whiskey Sirloin

$22.00

Dry rubbed sirloin topped with beer battered onion rings and whiskey sauce, served with smashed potatoes and harvest brussel sprouts

Little Mates

Kids Chicken Bites

$9.00

3 Chicken tenders, served with fries

Kids Crab Cake

$14.00

Kiddie sized crab cake, served with fries

Kids Dock Sliders

$9.00

2 Mini cheeseburger sliders, served with Chesapeake Fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

$11.00

5 Hand breaded shrimp, served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Buttered American grilled cheese, served with kids fruit

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Cheesy treasure, served with kids fruit

Kids Salad - Add On

$2.00

1/2 small pier salad - romaine, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber and croutons

Kids Salmon

$12.00

5 oz. Grilled salmon served with smashed potato

Sides

Onion Rings

$6.00

Beer battered onion rings

Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Cheddar and garlic butter style grits

Chef's Vegetable

$4.00

Chef's Seasonal Choice

Chesapeake Fries

$5.00

Olds Bay dusted premium fries

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Jasmine rice cooked with greasy garlic and herbs

Coleslaw

$4.00

House made coleslaw

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Chef's selection of fresh cut fruit

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$4.00

Garlic red bliss mashed potatoes

Garlic Spinach

$5.00

Fresh spinach sautéed with garlic

Harvest Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

roasted Brussels sprouts wit cranberries, pecans, orange zest and balsamic

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Corn filled hushpuppies

Mac n Cheese

$4.25

Creamy house made macaroni and cheese

Old Bay Chips

$4.00

House cooked Old Bay seasoned chips

Slow Cooked Collard Greens

$4.00

Skippers signature "sweet" style recipe, contains bacon

Pretzel Bread

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Baked Potato - Prime Only

Sub Side Pier - Prime Only

$3.00

Sub Caesar- Prime Only

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Desserts

1 Scoop Vanilla

$3.50Out of stock

1 Scoop vanilla bean icecream

2 Scoop Vanilla

$5.00Out of stock

2 Scoops vanilla bean ice cream

Autumn Apple Dumpling

$8.00

Cinnamon sugared and cranberry pecan stuffed apple wrapped with buttery pastry, vanilla bean ice cream and cider sauce

Beignets

$9.00

Warm cinnamon sugar dusted beignets on a bed of house made caramelized pear sauce

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Moist pumpkin bread pudding, candied pecans, caramel sauce and bourbon maple ice cream

Brown Butter Brookie Skillet

$9.00

Warm chocolate chip, brownie, Oreo, all deliciously baked together, topped with brown butter sauce , chocolate and caramel ice cream

Ice Cream of the Day - Double Scoop

$7.00

Please ask your server for todays featured choices!

Ice Cream of the Day - Single Scoop

$4.00

Please ask your server for todays featured choices!

Kids Scoop

$4.00

1 Scoop vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, whip cream, cherry and sprinkles

Mile High Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Layers of Oreo, brownie, peanut butter mousse, whipped cream, peanut butter sauce and chocolate sauce

Weekend Specials

Salmon Special

$38.00

Tri Tip Sandwich

$14.00

Friday Night Prime

Prime Rib Special

Prime Rib Special

$32.00

Crabs

#2 Crabs

1/2 dozen #2

$25.00

Dozen #2

$50.00

$3 Crab Tuesday

$3 Crab Dozen

$36.00

$3 Crab 1/2 Dozen

$18.00

$3 Crab Per Crab

$3.00

XL Crabs

1 Dozen XL Crabs

$150.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen XL Crabs

$75.00Out of stock

Large Crabs

1 Dozen Large Crabs

$125.00

1/2 Dozen Large Crabs

$62.50

Cocktails (Copy)

Crushes

Orange Crush

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Citrus Cranberry Crush

$9.00

Lemon Crush

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice Crush

$9.00

Candy Apple Crush

$9.00

Creamsicle Crush

$9.00

Watermelon Crush

$9.00

Captain Crush

$9.00

Hybrid Crush

$9.00

Lime Crush

$9.00

Drink Specials

Melon Crush

$9.00

Baileys Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Jameson Orange Crush

$10.00

Last Sips

Bayside Brew

$8.00

Autumn Russian

$10.00

Candy Apple Martini

$10.00

Good ‘Ol Reliable Fashion

$12.00

Hibernating Honeybee

$8.00

Martini

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Appletini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dirty Martini

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Signature Drinks

Bayside Bloody Mary

$8.00

Drum Point Bucket

$15.00

Golden Apple Margarita

$10.00

Harvest Punch

$8.00

Pear Press

$8.00

Skipper’s Margarita

$9.00

Skipper’s Sangria

$9.00

Popular Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary- House

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Dark ‘n Stormy

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Long Beach

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea- House

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea- Top Shelf

$10.00

Mai Tai- House

$7.00

Mai Tai- Top Shelf

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashion- House

$8.00

Old Fashion- Top Shelf

$10.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Sangria

$8.00

Screwdriver- House

$7.00

Screwdriver- Top Shelf

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Bailey's n' Coffee

$7.00

Beer & Wine (Copy)

Bottled & Canned Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Bud Zero

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Heineken

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Land Shark

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Natty Boh

$3.50

Natural Light

$2.75

Nutrl- Vodka

$6.00

Sam Adams Lager

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Truly - Berry

$5.00

Truly - Citrus

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

White Claw - Vodka

$6.00

Yuengling

$3.75

BTL- Red Wine

BTL Kaiken Estate Malbec

$34.00

BTL Robert Hall Cabernet

$42.00

BTL Tercel Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Velvet Devil Merlot

$38.00

BTL Z.Alexander Brown Red Blend

$38.00

BTL- White Wine

BTL Barefoot White Zinfandel

$26.00

BTL Francis Coppola Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Hogue Riesling

$30.00

BTL Infamous Goose Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$42.00

Beverages (Copy)

Coffee

Coffee

$3.75

Soda

Club Soda

$3.15

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

No Beverage

Red Bull

$5.00

Root beer

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Sprite

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic

$3.15

Virgin Orange Crush

$6.00

Water

Tea / Juices

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Cranberrry

$3.90

Grapefruit Juice

$3.90

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.90

Pineapple Juice

$3.90

Apple Juice

$3.90
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Waterside Restaurant and Dock Bar. Step out onto the deck and you’ll find yourself enchanted with the boats, the birds, and the unparalleled views of the Chesapeake Bay.

Location

6158 Drum Point Road, Deale, MD 20751

Directions

