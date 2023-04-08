Skipper's Pier Restaurant & Dock Bar
6158 Drum Point Road
Deale, MD 20751
Food
First Bite
Buttermilk Biscuits n’ Hot Hon’ies
Warm biscuits, pumpkin glazed hush puppies, served with butter and jam
Chesapeake Crab Dip
Signature creamy crab dip served with warm Bavarian pretzels
Crab Cannons
Mini crab balls with southern remoulade
Crispy Calamari
Served with chili-orange crush and Skip’s spicy
Dock Bar Wings
Jumbo chicken wings tossed with your choice of 1 sauce, served with celery, ranch or blue cheese. Choice of: Chesapeake, Honey Chesapeake, Chili Orange, Crush, Hot, Charles BBQ
Fried Green Tomaters ’
Hand breaded green tomatoes, Skipper’s classic Old Bay shrimp salad, remoulade and grilled corn salsa
Pickle Chips
Served with a kickin’ sauce
Oysters
Fresh Greens
Anchor Chopped
Flame grilled shrimp, apple, pear, red onions, almonds, cranberries, and feta over mixed greens, served with pumpkin dijon
Black Eyed Susan
Blackened salmon, grilled corn salsa, black beans, red onions and sliced avocado over chopped romaine, served with Cajun ranch
Classic Caesar - Large
Shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, and chopped romaine with scratch made Caesar
Classic Caesar - Small
Shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, and chopped romaine with scratch made Caesar
Southern Cobb
Buttermilk fried chicken, red pepper, egg, cheddar, onion, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes and candied pecans over chopped romaine, served with honey grain mustard
Spicy Sirloin Wedge
Sliced sirloin, red onions, apple wood bacon, heirloom tomatoes, and parmesan, served with kickin’ Ceasar
The Pier - Large
Heirloom cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, red onion and croutons, served with buttermilk ranch
The Pier - Small
Heirloom cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, red onion and croutons, served with buttermilk ranch
Soups
Chef’s Choice - Bowl
Ask your server for today’s featured hot goodness!
Chef’s Choice - Cup
Ask your server for today’s featured hot goodness!
Cream of Crab - Bowl
Classic creamy blue crab soup with sherry
Cream of Crab - Cup
Classic creamy blue crab soup with sherry
Deale’s Dynamic Duo - Bowl
Half Cream and half vegetable crab soup served with more blue crab on top!
Deale’s Dynamic Duo - Cup
Half Cream and half vegetable crab soup served with more blue crab on top!
MD Vegetable Crab - Bowl
Blend of vegetables, potatoes and blue crab meat simmered in an aromatic tomato seafood broth
MD Vegetable Crab - Cup
Blend of vegetables, potatoes and blue crab meat simmered in an aromatic tomato seafood broth
Steamer
Alaskin King Steamer
King crab, shrimp, red bliss potatoes, garlic seafood broth served with crusty garlic bread… market price
Captains Crab Boil
Snow crab, Alaskan king crab, shrimp, potatoes, lemons, garlic, and Cajun garlic broth, served with garlic bread…
P.E.I Mussels
Garlic wine simmered mussels, Served with garlic bread… 14
Snow Crab Steamer
Snow crab clusters, red bliss potatoes, garlic seafood broth served with crusty garlic bread… market price
Steamed Shrimp - 1 lb.
Shell on 21/25 shrimp seasoned with our house seafood blend, served with cocktail
Steamed Shrimp - 1/2 lb.
Shell on 21/25 shrimp seasoned with our house seafood blend, served with cocktail
Sammies
Biscuit Sliders
2 split buttermilk biscuits, cracked pepper egg, bacon, cheddar, caramelized onion, fig jam and fried green tomatoes
Chesapeake Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken, creamy blue crab dip, smoky bacon, mixed greens and sliced tomato on a pretzel bun
Crab Cake Sandwich
Skipper’s classic broiled crab cake on a toasted bun with mixed greens and tomato
Crispy Oyster BLT
Crispy fried bay oysters, lettuce, tomato, bacon and southern remoulade on a roll… 18
Grouper Grilled Cheese
Blackened grouper, American cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion and red pepper remoulade on sourdough
Mrs. Maryland Club
Blue crab cake, Old Bay shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato and smoky bacon, stacked with toasted sourdough
Poor Man's Po' Boy
Hand breaded jumbo shrimp, southern remoulade, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a roll
The Pier Burger
1/2 Pound burger, cheddar, smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomato, red onion and pickles
Build Your Own Burger
Fish Board
Captain's Fish Tacos
With shredded pepper jack, corn salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce and sliced avocado, served with roasted tomato salsa
Chili Orange Crush Tuna Bowl
Chili orange crush seared tuna, sliced avocado, pickled red onion, spicy seaweed salad, slaw, fresh orange and cilantro rice
Rockhold Rockfish
Grilled rockfish, creamy jumbo blue crab, and grilled corn salsa over fried green tomatoes and red pepper remoulade sauce
Salmon Rockefeller
Parmesan herb crusted salmon, creamy Pernod sauce and sautéed garlic spinach
Signature Seafood
Bayside Butternut Carbonara
Blue crab, butternut sage linguine and apple wood bacon, served with toasted garlic bread
Captain's Platter
Fried grouper, oysters, crab balls and shrimp served with Chesapeake fries and coleslaw
Chesapeake Bay Oyster Basket
7-9 Oysters, hand breaded, served with Chesapeake fries & slaw
Jumbo Shrimp Basket
7 Hand breaded shrimp , served with Chesapeake fries & slaw
Rockfish Bites Basket
6-8 Rockfish bites, hand breaded, served with Chesapeake fries & slaw
Shrimp n Grits
Garlic sautéed bbq shrimp, heirloom tomatoes, southern gravy with slow cooked collard greens and cheddar grits
Skipper's Scampi
Shrimp, heriloom tomatoes, white wine & garlic butter linguine, served with toasted garlic bread
The Crab Cake Platter
Skipper’s classic broiled crab cake, with your choice of 2 sides… 27
Land A'Hoy
Boss Man Bay & Turf
8 oz. Filet, creamy jumbo blue crab and grilled shrimp stacked on smashed potatoes and Chef’s vegetable
Chicken Biscuit
2 Hand dipped buttermilk chicken breasts, buttermilk biscuit, signature gravy, garlic smashed potatoes and chef’s vegetable
Dock House Filet
Cracked pepper 8oz. filet mignon, caramelized onions, Demi sauce, Chesapeake fries and harvest brussels sprouts
Whiskey Sirloin
Dry rubbed sirloin topped with beer battered onion rings and whiskey sauce, served with smashed potatoes and harvest brussel sprouts
Little Mates
Kids Chicken Bites
3 Chicken tenders, served with fries
Kids Crab Cake
Kiddie sized crab cake, served with fries
Kids Dock Sliders
2 Mini cheeseburger sliders, served with Chesapeake Fries
Kids Fried Shrimp
5 Hand breaded shrimp, served with fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Buttered American grilled cheese, served with kids fruit
Kids Mac n Cheese
Cheesy treasure, served with kids fruit
Kids Salad - Add On
1/2 small pier salad - romaine, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber and croutons
Kids Salmon
5 oz. Grilled salmon served with smashed potato
Sides
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings
Cheddar Grits
Cheddar and garlic butter style grits
Chef's Vegetable
Chef's Seasonal Choice
Chesapeake Fries
Olds Bay dusted premium fries
Cilantro Rice
Jasmine rice cooked with greasy garlic and herbs
Coleslaw
House made coleslaw
Fresh Fruit
Chef's selection of fresh cut fruit
Garlic Smashed Potatoes
Garlic red bliss mashed potatoes
Garlic Spinach
Fresh spinach sautéed with garlic
Harvest Brussels Sprouts
roasted Brussels sprouts wit cranberries, pecans, orange zest and balsamic
Hush Puppies
Corn filled hushpuppies
Mac n Cheese
Creamy house made macaroni and cheese
Old Bay Chips
House cooked Old Bay seasoned chips
Slow Cooked Collard Greens
Skippers signature "sweet" style recipe, contains bacon
Pretzel Bread
Garlic Bread
Baked Potato - Prime Only
Sub Side Pier - Prime Only
Sub Caesar- Prime Only
Apple Sauce
Desserts
1 Scoop Vanilla
1 Scoop vanilla bean icecream
2 Scoop Vanilla
2 Scoops vanilla bean ice cream
Autumn Apple Dumpling
Cinnamon sugared and cranberry pecan stuffed apple wrapped with buttery pastry, vanilla bean ice cream and cider sauce
Beignets
Warm cinnamon sugar dusted beignets on a bed of house made caramelized pear sauce
Bread Pudding
Moist pumpkin bread pudding, candied pecans, caramel sauce and bourbon maple ice cream
Brown Butter Brookie Skillet
Warm chocolate chip, brownie, Oreo, all deliciously baked together, topped with brown butter sauce , chocolate and caramel ice cream
Ice Cream of the Day - Double Scoop
Please ask your server for todays featured choices!
Ice Cream of the Day - Single Scoop
Please ask your server for todays featured choices!
Kids Scoop
1 Scoop vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, whip cream, cherry and sprinkles
Mile High Peanut Butter Pie
Layers of Oreo, brownie, peanut butter mousse, whipped cream, peanut butter sauce and chocolate sauce
Weekend Specials
Friday Night Prime
Prime Rib Special
Cocktails (Copy)
Crushes
Last Sips
Martini
Signature Drinks
Popular Cocktails
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary- House
Blue Hawaiian
Dark ‘n Stormy
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Long Beach
Long Island Iced Tea- House
Long Island Iced Tea- Top Shelf
Mai Tai- House
Mai Tai- Top Shelf
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashion- House
Old Fashion- Top Shelf
Rum Runner
Sangria
Screwdriver- House
Screwdriver- Top Shelf
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Bailey's n' Coffee
Beer & Wine (Copy)
Bottled & Canned Beer
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Bud Zero
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Heineken
High Noon
Land Shark
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Natty Boh
Natural Light
Nutrl- Vodka
Sam Adams Lager
Stella Artois
Truly - Berry
Truly - Citrus
White Claw
White Claw - Vodka
Yuengling
BTL- Red Wine
BTL- White Wine
Beverages (Copy)
Coffee
Soda
Waterside Restaurant and Dock Bar. Step out onto the deck and you’ll find yourself enchanted with the boats, the birds, and the unparalleled views of the Chesapeake Bay.
6158 Drum Point Road, Deale, MD 20751