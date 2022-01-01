American
Skip's Snack Bar
784 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
92 E Main St, Merrimac, MA 01860
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8
No Reviews
26 Millyard #8 Amesbury, MA 01950
View restaurant
Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA - 77 Washington St
4.3 • 987
77 WASHINGTON ST Haverhill, MA 01832
View restaurant