American

Skip's Snack Bar

784 Reviews

$

92 E Main St

Merrimac, MA 01860

Order Again

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.10

Bacon Hamburger

$4.50
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.35

Damn Best Cheeseburger in Town. Try it and You Will Never Go To Jack -n-aBox Again. Finger Lickin Good!

Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.75

Best Hamburger in the Whole Damn World. Eat it and be happy for life. Get it now before the season is over!

Bacon Cheeseburger Special

$9.30

Bacon Hamburger Special

$8.70

Cheeseburger Special

$8.55

Hamburger Special

$7.95

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.95

Double Bacon Hamburger

$6.35

Double Cheeseburger

$6.20

Double Hamburger

$5.60

Double Bacon Cheeseburger Special

$11.15

Double Bacon Hamburger Special

$10.55

Double Cheeseburger Special

$10.40

Double Hamburger Special

$9.80

Triple Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.80

Triple Bacon Hamburger

$8.20

Triple Cheeseburger

$8.05

Triple Hamburger

$7.45

Triple Bacon Cheeseburger Special

$13.00

Triple Bacon Hamburger Special

$12.40

Triple Cheeseburger Special

$12.25

Triple Hamburger Special

$11.65

Quad Cheeseburger

$9.45

Quad Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.20

Quad Hamburger

$8.90

Quad Bacon Hamburger

$9.65

Quad Cheeseburger Special

$13.45

Quad Bacon Cheeseburger Special

$14.20

Quad Hamburger Special

$12.90

Quad Bacon Hamburger Special

$13.65

Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Fillet

$6.95

Buffalo Chicken Fillet Special

$11.15

Buffalo Chicken Patti

$5.95

Buffalo Chicken Patti Special

$10.15

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$6.95

Buffalo Chicken Side

$12.95

Buffalo Wings

$8.25

Side of Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Chicken Special w/Fries

$11.50

Chicken Roll

$5.95

Chicken Patti

$4.95

Chicken Fillet Club Special

$11.05

Chicken Patti Special

$9.15

Chicken Patti Club Special

$10.05

Chicken Fillet Special

$10.15

Fish

Lobster Roll

$14.95

Lobster Special

$19.15

Large Lobster Roll

$23.60

Large Lobster Special

$27.80

Crab Roll

Crab Special

Tuna Roll

$4.95

Tuna Special

$9.15

Tuna Melt

$5.95

Fish Sandwich

$6.50

Fish Special

$10.70

Fish & Chips

$11.95

Sea Dog

$6.95

Sandwich

BLT

$5.15

Grilled Cheese

Hot Dog

$2.75

Lettuce & Tomato

$3.65

PB & J

$2.75

Sides

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Mustard

Relish

Sweet & Sour

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Barbecue

$0.35

Buffalo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Sm Slaw

$1.00

Lg Slaw

$2.95

POT

$5.25

Condiments

Ketchup Packet

Napkins

Ketchup Bottle

$1.95

Salt

Pepper

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$3.95+

Chocolate

$3.95+

Mixed

$3.95+

Sundae

$5.50

Cold Drinks

Lemonade

$1.80+

Arnold Palmer

$1.80+

Iced Coffee

$1.60+

Bottle Water

$2.25

Cup of Water

$0.35

Coolers

Tropical Fruit

$5.75

Orange

$5.75

Frappes

Chocolate

$5.75

Coffee

$5.75

Strawberry

$5.75

Vanilla

$5.75

Mocha

$5.75

Black & White

$5.75

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Decafe

$2.25

Milk & Juice

Milk

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Coffee Milk

$2.00+

Strawberry Milk

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Tropical Fruit Juice

$2.00+

Milk Shakes

Chocolate

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Strawberry

$3.95

Vanilla

$3.95

Mocha

$3.95

Slush Puppie

Blue Raspberry

$2.50+

Watermelon

$2.50+

Soda

Coke

$1.60+

Diet Coke

$1.60+

Root Beer

$1.60+

Sprite

$1.60+

Orange

$1.60+

Ginger Ale

$1.60+

Iced Tea

$1.60+

Soda Water

$1.60+

Thick Frappe

TH CHO F

$6.25

TH COF F

$6.25

TH VAN F

$6.25

TH STR F

$6.25

TH MOC F

$6.25

TH B&W F

$6.25

Float

Float Root beer

$5.25

Float Orange

$5.25

Float Coke

$5.25
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

92 E Main St, Merrimac, MA 01860

Directions

