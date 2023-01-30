  • Home
  • Leola
  • /
  • Skip's Food Truck - 138 North Groffdale Road, West Earl Township, PA, 17540, US
Skip's Food Truck 138 North Groffdale Road, West Earl Township, PA, 17540, US

No reviews yet

138 North Groffdale Road

West Earl Township, PA 17540

Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00Out of stock

Loaded Waffle Fries

Barbecue Fries

$13.00

Skip's Fries

$13.00

Side of Sauce - 4 oz.

Side of Honey Barbecue

$1.00

Side of Skip's Sauce

$1.00

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00

Side of Mango Habanero

$1.00

Side of Peanut Butter & Jelly

$1.00

Side of Comeback Sauce

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$5.00

Drink

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Cider Brewed Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The ultimate cheat meal food!

138 North Groffdale Road, West Earl Township, PA 17540

Directions

