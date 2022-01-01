Skoops Ice Cream 438 5th St NE

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Banana Split

Banana Split

$6.50

Funnel Cake Banana Split

$7.50

Extra Topping

$0.75

Non-Dairy Charge

$1.00

Cones

Childs Cone

$2.25

Small Cone

$3.25

Medium Cone

$3.75

Large Cone

$4.75

Waffle Cone

$5.50

Non-Dairy Childs Cone

$2.50

Non-Dairy Small Cone

$3.75

Non-Dairy Medium Cone

$4.50

Non-Dairy Large Cone

$5.25

Special Waffle

$6.00

Sampler Pack

$5.75

Pup Cup

$1.75

Nuts/Pecans/Almonds

$0.75

Non-Dairy Waffle

$6.00

Non-Dairy Special Waffle

$6.50

Extra Topping

$0.75

Cup Charge

$0.25

Free Small Cone

Floats

Float

$4.00

Non-Dairy Charge

$1.00

Pineapple Float

$4.50

Boba Float

$6.00

Extra Boba

$1.00

Flurry

Small Flurry

$5.25

Large Flurry

$5.75

Non-Dairy Charge

$1.00

Extra Topping

$0.75

Extras

Nuts/Pecans/Almonds

$0.75

Extra Topping

$0.75

Sprinkles/Krunch/Dipcoat

$0.75

Brownie/Muffin

$1.75

Shortcake

$1.75

Boba

$1.00

Banana

$0.75

Extra Whip Cream

$0.25

Empty Cake Cone

$0.50

Empty Waffle Cone

$1.00

Empty Special Waffle

$1.50

Shot

$1.50

Funnel Cakes

Side of Funnel Cakes

$5.75

Extra Topping

$0.75

Nuts/Pecans/Almonds

$0.75

Milkshake

Small Shake

$4.75

Large Shake

$5.50

XL Shake

$8.00

Malt Charge

$0.50

Extra Topping

$0.75

Panini

Ice Cream Panini

$6.00

Pints/Quarts

Pint

$6.00

Non-Dairy Pint

$6.75

Quart

$9.50

Non-Dairy Quart

$10.50

Specialty Sundae

Nuts/Pecans/Almonds

$0.75

Extra Topping

$0.75

Non-Dairy Charge

$1.00

Brownie/Muffin

$1.75

Banana Nut Bread Sundae

$6.75

Cheesecake Sundae

$7.25

Cleveland Browns Sundae

$6.00

Funnel Cake Sundae

$6.75

Grandpa Tom

$6.25

Henrys

$6.75

Ice Cream Nachos

$6.75

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.75

Reeses Cake

$6.75

Shortcake

$6.75

S'Mores

$6.75

Strawberry Pretzel

$7.25

Turtle

$6.75

USA Sundae

$5.75

Pride

$7.25

GRILLED PINEAPPLE

$7.75

Dont Poke The Bear

$5.75

Paradise

$6.75

Cinnamon Roll

$6.75

Sundaes

Extra Topping

$0.75

Nuts/Pecans/Almonds

$0.75

Small Sundae

$4.75

Large Sundae

$5.50

Non-Dairy Charge

$1.00

Extra Whip Cream

$0.25

Free Sundae

Food

Barberton 6"

$3.75

Barberton Footlong

$6.75

Coney 6"

$3.50

Coney Footlong

$6.50

BBQ Pork

$4.75

Kraut 6"

$3.25

Kraut Footlong

$6.00

Sloppy Joe

$3.25

Hot Dog 6"

$2.50

Hot Dog Footlong

$4.00

Walking Taco

$5.75

Nachos N Cheese

$4.50

Sloppy Nachos

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$4.50

Chips

$1.75

Cheese

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Coleslaw

$1.50

Extra Coney/Kraut/Slaw

$1.00

Extra Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Pint of Coney Sauce

$9.00

Cream Chicken 2 Biscuits

$6.00

Italian Sausage

$5.50

Frozen Drinks

Small Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Large Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Small Frozen Lemonade

$3.50

Large Frozen Lemonade

$4.00

Nuts Sprinkles Krunch

$0.75

Frozen Cappuccino

$4.50

Small Magic City Cooler

$3.50

Large Magic City Cooler

$4.00

Extra Topping

$0.75

Freezer Treats

Cheesecake On Stick

$4.50

Drumstick

$4.50

Donut Sandwich

$4.75

Frozen Cookie Sandwich

$4.50

Frozen Banana

$3.00

Oatmilk Bars

$3.25

Spongebob/Spiderman Pop

$2.75

Quart Cake

$10.00

Push Pops

$3.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie Sandwich

$5.50

Slush

Small Slush

$2.75

Medium Slush

$3.25

Large Slush

$3.75

Shocker

$0.50

Nerds

$0.75

Extra Boba

$1.00

Pop/Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can of Pop

$1.50

Coffee Bags

Bag of Coffee

$10.00

Cakes (48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED)

Ice Cream Cake

$34.00

Non-Dairy Cake

$39.00

Extra Topping (Cake)

$1.50

Extra Ice Cream

$5.00

Hard Ice Cream Charge

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
