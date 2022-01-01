A map showing the location of Skopos Hospitality CateringView gallery

Skopos Hospitality Catering

review star

No reviews yet

30 Kennedy Lane

Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Boxed Lunches

All boxes include dressed mixed greens and a freshly baked salted chocolate chip cookie

BLT Wrap Box

$15.00

bacon, romaine lettuce, radicchio, tomato box includes mixed green salad and a salted chocolate chip cookie

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

pickled red cabbage, sharp white cheddar box includes mixed green salad and a salted chocolate chip cookie

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto box includes mixed green salad and a salted chocolate chip cookie

Caesar Salad Wrap

$15.00

box includes mixed green salad and a salted chocolate chip cookie

Healthy Grains

Summer Farro

$60.00+

roasted corn, red onions, celery, parsley in tarragon vinaigrette

Rainbow Quinoa

$60.00+

herbs, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, dill, lemon vinaigrette

Brown Rice Tabbouleh

$50.00+

plum tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, tarragon, lemon juice, olive oil, black pepper

Salads

Blistered Green Beans

$80.00+

topped with walnut romesco

Apricot, Arugula and Fennel Salad

$70.00+

with balsamic vinaigrette

Simple Persian Cucumber Salad

$70.00+

served with sumac vinaigrette

Little Gem Salad

$70.00+

*Guest favorite* summer greens, salsa verde and lemon vinaigrette

Confit Rainbow Carrots

$65.00+

topped with crispy garlic chips

Classic Caesar Salad

$60.00+

Chopped Salad

$60.00+

a medley of greens, baton watermelon radish, candied walnut, in lemon vinaigrette

Roasted Broccoli

$80.00+

salsa verde, red chili flakes

Roasted Cauliflower

$65.00+

maple quinoa, baby watercress, fried chickpeas, pickled raisins

Pesto Pasta

$65.00+

roasted corn, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, arugula, basil, parsley, dill

Mains

Summer Ratatouille (vegan!)

$75.00+

summer vegetables and spicy tomato sauce

Chicken Paillard

$90.00+

chicken breast in creamy pesto

Honey Glazed Soy Salmon

$110.00+

Flank Steak

$130.00+

roasted lemon thyme cremini and chimichurri

Chicken Parmesan

$90.00+

breaded chicken cutlet, spicy marinara sauce, parsley, mozzarella

Mac n Cheese

$75.00+

jasper cheese, bechamel, breadcrumbs, elbow pasta

Crispy Balsamic Chicken Thighs

$75.00+

Ginger Dill Salmon

$110.00+

Balsamic Grilled Chicken

$110.00+

blistered cherry tomatoes

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$80.00+

cherry tomatoes and basil

Linguine alla Vongole (clam)

$95.00+

topped with fresh herbs

Lemongrass Steak Skewers

$130.00+

with lime vinaigrette

Sheet Pan Roasted Chicken

$110.00+

Peruvian Style with aji-verde

Penne

$95.00+

english peas and parsley pesto

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 Kennedy Lane, Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Gus' Snack Shack
orange starNo Reviews
30 Kennedy Lane Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075
View restaurantnext
Johnny Napkins - Lodi
orange star4.4 • 1,330
170 Main St Lodi, NJ 07644
View restaurantnext
Sparta Taverna - Wood-Ridge
orange star4.8 • 597
202 Hackensack Street Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075
View restaurantnext
AL TORO
orange starNo Reviews
187 Hackensack Street Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075
View restaurantnext
Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street
orange starNo Reviews
144 Passaic Street Passaic, NJ 07055
View restaurantnext
Empanada Mamis
orange starNo Reviews
221 PALISADE AVE Garfield, NJ 07026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wood-Ridge

Sparta Taverna - Wood-Ridge
orange star4.8 • 597
202 Hackensack Street Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wood-Ridge
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston