Skreet recipes llc

1100 River Rd Apt 6b

Hanahan, SC 29410

Handhelds

Skreet cheese burger

$12.00

Mouth watering Skreet cheese burger grill to perfection with lettuce tomato cheese pickles and ketchup

Skreet Philly cheese steak

$12.00

Mouth watering Skreet philly cheesesteak on a toasted Skreet roll loaded with sweet peppers, bell peppers 🫑 ,mushrooms 🍄, onions 🧅, provolone cheese 🧀 , and our famous skreet sauce!!

Skreet Dog

$8.50

Mouth watering Skreet Dog 🌭 grilled to perfection with onions, 🧅 Sweet Peppers, 🌶️ Skreet Dash seasoning, and bacon 🥓 on a sweet soft toasted bun!

Skreet fries plain

$6.00

Mouth watering Skreet Fries plain (with seasoning) fried to the crisp and ready to be dipped into your choice of sauce

Skreet Fries

$12.99

Mouth watering Skreet Fries fried to perfection, topped with your 1 choice of protein, shredded cheese 🧀, Sour cream, lettuce 🥬, and Skreet Sauce!

Skreet tacos

$6.50+

Mouth Watering tacos cooked to perfection

Skreet nachos

$12.00

Mouth watering nachos, ready to be served. Topped with cheese, skreet sauce and sour cream!

Fish

$10.00

Fish grilled or fried to your like served with steam and skreet seasoning!

Skreet Garlic Butter Crab Ba

$20.00

Chicken tenders with fries

$10.00+

Skreet WIngs

$10.00+

Skreet wings fallen from the skies dipped in skreet flavoring

Skreet skrimp with fries (fried or grilled)

$10.00+

Skreet Seafood basket

$20.00

Mouth watering fish and shrimp basket with fries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Skreet Recipes Llc “YOU BOOK EM” “WE COOK EM “

1100 River Rd Apt 6b, Hanahan, SC 29410

