Skrimp Shack Cary
No reviews yet
990 High House Road
Cary, NC 27513
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Samwiches
Whiting Samwich
Whiting piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Big Cat Samwich
A Huge Portion of our Big Cat piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Flounder Samwich
Flounder piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Haddock Samwich
Haddock piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Signature Chicken Samwich
Our Signature Jumbo Chicken Thigh Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun. Try it signature style with Coleslaw and our Sweet sauce or choose BBQ, Honey Mustard, Spicy Po or Mild Po sauce on the side.
Original Chicken Sandwich
Chicken piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with choice of sauce on the side.
Nashville Hot Chicken Samwich
Chicken Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun with Coleslaw, Pickles, and smothered in Nashville Hot Sauce.
Crabcake Samwich
Delicious Crabcake on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Spicy Big Cat Samwich
Spicy Fried Big Cat piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Po' Boys
Skrimp Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and covered with sauce of your choice!
Skrimp & Crab Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp, topped with real blue crab meat and covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Skrimp & Whiting Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a filet of Whiting covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Skrimp and Big Cat Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a filet of Big Cat covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Skrimp & Flounder Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Flounder covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Skrimp & Haddock Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Haddock covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Skrimp & Mahi Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Mahi covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Chicken Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Chicken covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Oyster Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with oysters and covered with sauce of your choice!
Scallop Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with scallops and covered with sauce of your choice!
Clam Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with clams and covered with sauce of your choice!
Tacos
Skrimp Tacos
Two tacos loaded with skrimp and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Fish Tacos
Two tacos loaded with fish topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Chicken Tacos
Two tacos loaded with Chicken and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Scallop Tacos
Two tacos loaded with Scallops and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Oyster Tacos
Two tacos loaded with Oysters and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Buffalo Skrimp Tacos
Two tacos loaded with skrimp topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Two tacos loaded with chicken topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch
Family
Family Skrimp
Choose your quantity of Skrimp - comes with our house recipe cocktail sauce
Family Whiting
Pieces of Whiting, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Big Cat
Choose your quantity of our Big Cat served with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Flounder
Pieces of Flounder, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Haddock
Pieces of Haddock, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Mahi
Pieces of Mahi, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Chicken
Pieces of Chicken, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Baskets
Skrimp Basket
Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Whiting Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Big Cat Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion of our Big Cat. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Flounder Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Haddock Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Mahi Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Chicken Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Crab Cake Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Oyster Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Clam Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Scallop Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Salmon Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Spicy Skrimp Basket
Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Kids Meals
Kids Skrimp Basket
A kids sized portion of skrimp, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.
Kids Big Cat Nugget Basket
A kids sized portion of big cat cut into nuggets, choice of fries or Mac 'N Cheese and a small drink.
Kids Chicken Nugget Basket
A kids sized portion of chicken, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.
Sides
French Fries
Big Box of Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Small Hushpuppies
Hushpuppies
Okra
Coleslaw
Green Beans
With Pork
Mac N Cheese
Collards
With Pork
Potato Salad
2oz of Coleslaw
2oz of Crabmeat
Bread Bowl Mac n Cheese
Big Box of Sweets
Ala Carte
Piece of Whiting
Piece of Big Cat
Piece of Flounder
Piece of Haddock
Piece of Mahi
Piece of Chicken
4 Skrimp
8 Skrimp
1 Crab Cake
1 Oyster
Fresh oysters fried to perfection!
Scallops
Your choice of 4oz or 8oz of bay scallops cooked to perfection!
Clams (6oz)
Soft Shell Crab
Extra Brioche Bun
Desserts
Beverages
Specials
Family Bundle - Small
The Family Bundle - Small includes 1/2lb of whiting or catfish, 10 large skrimp, a big box of fries, 10 Hushpuppies and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)
Family Bundle - Medium
The Family Bundle - Medium includes 1lb of whiting or catfish, 1lb of chicken, your choice of 1 large side, a big box of fries, 20 hushpuppies and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)
Family Bundle - Large
The Family Bundle - Large includes 1lb of whiting or catfish, 1lb of chicken, 20 large skrimp, your choice of 1 large side, a big box of fries, 20 hushpuppies, and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)