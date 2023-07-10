Skrimp Shack imageView gallery
Seafood

Skrimp Shack Chesterfield

review star

No reviews yet

11142 Hull Street Road

Midlothian, VA 23112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Samwiches

Whiting Samwich

Whiting Samwich

$8.95

Whiting piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Big Cat Samwich

Big Cat Samwich

$9.45

A Huge Portion of our Big Cat piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Flounder Samwich

Flounder Samwich

$12.15

Flounder piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Haddock Samwich

Haddock Samwich

$14.95

Haddock piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Signature Chicken Samwich

Signature Chicken Samwich

$7.65

Our Signature Jumbo Chicken Thigh Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun. Try it signature style with Coleslaw and our Sweet sauce or choose BBQ, Honey Mustard, Spicy Po or Mild Po sauce on the side.

Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with choice of sauce on the side.

Nashville Hot Chicken Samwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Samwich

$8.35

Chicken Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun with Coleslaw, Pickles, and smothered in Nashville Hot Sauce.

Crabcake Samwich

Crabcake Samwich

$12.75Out of stock

Delicious Crabcake on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Spicy Big Cat Samwich

Spicy Big Cat Samwich

$9.45

Spicy Fried Big Cat piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Po' Boys

Skrimp Po Boy

Skrimp Po Boy

$10.95

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and covered with sauce of your choice!

Skrimp & Crab Po Boy

Skrimp & Crab Po Boy

$12.95

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp, topped with real blue crab meat and covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Skrimp & Whiting Po Boy

Skrimp & Whiting Po Boy

$12.45

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a filet of Whiting covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Skrimp and Big Cat Po Boy

Skrimp and Big Cat Po Boy

$12.45

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a filet of Big Cat covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Skrimp & Flounder Po Boy

Skrimp & Flounder Po Boy

$13.45

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Flounder covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Skrimp & Haddock Po Boy

Skrimp & Haddock Po Boy

$14.75

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Haddock covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Chicken Po Boy

Chicken Po Boy

$10.95

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Chicken covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Oyster Po Boy

Oyster Po Boy

$15.45

6" Hoagie Roll filled with oysters and covered with sauce of your choice!

Scallop Po Boy

Scallop Po Boy

$14.75

6" Hoagie Roll filled with scallops and covered with sauce of your choice!

Tacos

Skrimp Tacos

Skrimp Tacos

$8.95

Two tacos loaded with skrimp and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$8.95

Two tacos loaded with fish topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$8.95

Two tacos loaded with Chicken and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Scallop Tacos

Scallop Tacos

$10.95

Two tacos loaded with Scallops and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Oyster Tacos

Oyster Tacos

$14.95

Two tacos loaded with Oysters and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Buffalo Skrimp Tacos

Buffalo Skrimp Tacos

$8.95

Two tacos loaded with skrimp topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$8.95

Two tacos loaded with chicken topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch

Family

Family Skrimp

Family Skrimp

Choose your quantity of Skrimp - comes with our house recipe cocktail sauce

Family Whiting

Family Whiting

Pieces of Whiting, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Big Cat

Family Big Cat

Choose your quantity of our Big Cat served with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Flounder

Family Flounder

Pieces of Flounder, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Haddock

Family Haddock

Pieces of Haddock, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Chicken

Family Chicken

Pieces of Chicken, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Baskets

Skrimp Basket

Skrimp Basket

Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Whiting Basket

Whiting Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Big Cat Basket

Big Cat Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion of our Big Cat. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Flounder Basket

Flounder Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Haddock Basket

Haddock Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Crab Cake Basket

Crab Cake Basket

Out of stock

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Oyster Basket

Oyster Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Scallop Basket

Scallop Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Spicy Skrimp Basket

Spicy Skrimp Basket

Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Kids Meals

Kids Skrimp Basket

Kids Skrimp Basket

$6.95

A kids sized portion of skrimp, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.

Kids Big Cat Nugget Basket

Kids Big Cat Nugget Basket

$5.95

A kids sized portion of big cat cut into nuggets, choice of fries or Mac 'N Cheese and a small drink.

Kids Chicken Nugget Basket

Kids Chicken Nugget Basket

$5.95

A kids sized portion of chicken, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.

Kids Chicken Samwich

Kids Chicken Samwich

$6.90

Kids sized chicken samwich with a side and a drink.

Kids Whiting Samwich

Kids Whiting Samwich

$6.90

Kids sized whiting samwich with a side and a drink.

Kids Big Cat Samwich

Kids Big Cat Samwich

$6.90

Kids sized big cat samwich with a side and a drink.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Big Box of Fries

Big Box of Fries

$6.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50
Small Hushpuppies

Small Hushpuppies

$1.75
Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$3.00
Okra

Okra

$3.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.90

With Pork

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$3.00
Collards

Collards

$3.50

With Pork

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00
2oz of Coleslaw

2oz of Coleslaw

$0.75
2oz of Crabmeat

2oz of Crabmeat

$4.00

Big Box of Sweets

$7.95

Ala Carte

4 Skrimp

4 Skrimp

$3.90
8 Skrimp

8 Skrimp

$7.50
1 Crab Cake

1 Crab Cake

$11.35Out of stock
Scallops

Scallops

Your choice of 4oz or 8oz of bay scallops cooked to perfection!

Piece Of Croaker

$1.65Out of stock

Extra Brioche Bun

$1.25

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$3.45
Nana Puddin'

Nana Puddin'

$4.95

Our made fresh 'Nana Puddin! So good, even your Nana will love it!

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Gallon Sweet Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.95

1 Gallon of freshly brewed unsweet tea.

Gallon Unsweet Tea

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.95

1 Gallon of freshly brewed unsweet tea.

Specials

Family Bundle - Small

Family Bundle - Small

$25.95

The Family Bundle - Small includes 1/2lb of whiting or catfish, 10 large skrimp, a big box of fries, 10 Hushpuppies and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)

Family Bundle - Large

Family Bundle - Large

$49.95

The Family Bundle - Large includes 1lb of whiting or catfish, 1lb of chicken, 20 large skrimp, your choice of 1 large side, a big box of fries, 20 hushpuppies, and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)

Croaker Basket

$7.99
Shack Pack

Shack Pack

$11.99

Your choice of fish, fries, 5 hushpuppies, and a drink!

Sauces

Cocktail Sauce

Cocktail Sauce

$0.40
Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$0.40
Spicy Po Boy Sauce

Spicy Po Boy Sauce

$0.60
Mild Po Boy Sauce

Mild Po Boy Sauce

$0.60
Sweet Sauce

Sweet Sauce

$0.55
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.55
Mango Salsa (No Jalapenos)

Mango Salsa (No Jalapenos)

$0.55
Mango Salsa w/Jalapenos

Mango Salsa w/Jalapenos

$0.60
Mayonaise

Mayonaise

$0.40
Ranch

Ranch

$0.60
Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.55
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.60
Nashville Hot Sauce

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.75
Honey Sriracha

Honey Sriracha

$0.60
Sweet Chili

Sweet Chili

$0.60

Ghost Pepper Ranch

$0.75

Modifiers

MITCH'S WAY

$2.30

ADD PICKLES

$0.50

ADD SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11142 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, VA 23112

Directions

Gallery
Skrimp Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Island Shrimp Co.
orange star3.9 • 529
11500 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
East Coast Provisions
orange star4.7 • 1,474
3411 West Cary Street Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurantnext
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
orange star4.0 • 1,037
2934 W Cary St, Richmond Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurantnext
New Market - Afton
orange starNo Reviews
500 Spring St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
New Market - Building 1
orange starNo Reviews
330 South 4th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Midlothian

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2,145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
orange star4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 916
4824 Market Square Ln Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midlothian
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston