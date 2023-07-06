Seafood
Skrimp Shack Hampton
1,273 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
73 N. Mallory St., Hampton, VA 23663
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro - 7105 Sewells Point Road
No Reviews
7105 Sewells Point Road Norfolk, VA 23513
View restaurant
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hampton
Wing and a Prayer - Restaurant & Lounge - 604 E Pembroke Ave
4.6 • 90
604 E Pembroke Ave Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurant