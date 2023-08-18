Skrimp Shack Laburnum Square
4760 Finlay Street
Richmond, VA 23231
Samwiches
Whiting Samwich
Whiting piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Big Cat Samwich
A Huge Portion of our Big Cat piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Flounder Samwich
Flounder piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Haddock Samwich
Haddock piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Signature Chicken Samwich
Our Signature Jumbo Chicken Thigh Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun. Try it signature style with Coleslaw and our Sweet sauce or choose BBQ, Honey Mustard, Spicy Po or Mild Po sauce on the side.
Original Chicken Sandwich
Chicken piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with choice of sauce on the side.
Nashville Hot Chicken Samwich
Chicken Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun with Coleslaw, Pickles, and smothered in Nashville Hot Sauce.
Crabcake Samwich
Delicious Crabcake on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Po' Boys
Skrimp Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and covered with sauce of your choice!
Skrimp & Crab Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp, topped with real blue crab meat and covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Skrimp & Whiting Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a filet of Whiting covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Skrimp and Big Cat Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a filet of Big Cat covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Skrimp & Flounder Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Flounder covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Skrimp & Haddock Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Haddock covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Chicken Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Chicken covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Oyster Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with oysters and covered with sauce of your choice!
Scallop Po Boy
6" Hoagie Roll filled with scallops and covered with sauce of your choice!
Tacos
Skrimp Tacos
Two tacos loaded with skrimp and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Fish Tacos
Two tacos loaded with fish topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Chicken Tacos
Two tacos loaded with Chicken and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Scallop Tacos
Two tacos loaded with Scallops and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Oyster Tacos
Two tacos loaded with Oysters and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Buffalo Skrimp Tacos
Two tacos loaded with skrimp topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Two tacos loaded with chicken topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch
Family
Family Skrimp
Choose your quantity of Skrimp - comes with our house recipe cocktail sauce
Family Whiting
Pieces of Whiting, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Big Cat
Choose your quantity of our Big Cat served with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Flounder
Pieces of Flounder, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Haddock
Pieces of Haddock, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Chicken
Choose your amount of our marinated, hand breaded chicken tenders. Comes with your choice of sauces.
Baskets
Skrimp Basket
Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Whiting Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Big Cat Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion of our Big Cat. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Flounder Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Haddock Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Chicken Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Crab Cake Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Oyster Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Scallop Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Spicy Skrimp Basket
Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Kids Meals
Kids Skrimp Basket
A kids sized portion of skrimp, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.
Kids Big Cat Nugget Basket
A kids sized portion of big cat cut into nuggets, choice of fries or Mac 'N Cheese and a small drink.
Kids Chicken Nugget Basket
A kids sized portion of chicken, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.