Skrimp Shack Manassas, VA
7855 Sudley Rd
Manassas, VA 20109
Samwiches
Whiting Samwich
Whiting piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Big Cat Samwich
A Huge Portion of our Big Cat piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Flounder Samwich
Flounder piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Haddock Samwich
Haddock piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Signature Chicken Samwich
Our Signature Jumbo Chicken Thigh Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun. Try it signature style with Coleslaw and our Sweet sauce or choose BBQ, Honey Mustard, Spicy Po or Mild Po sauce on the side.
Original Chicken Samwich
Chicken piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with choice of sauce on the side.
Nashville Hot Chicken Samwich
Chicken Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun with Coleslaw, Pickles, and smothered in Nashville Hot Sauce.
Crabcake Samwich
Delicious Crabcake on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Po' Boys
Skrimp Po Boy
Skrimp piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Skrimp & Crab Po Boy
Skrimp and REAL Blue Crab meat piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Skrimp & Whiting Po Boy
Skrimp topped with a filet of whiting on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Skrimp and Big Cat Po Boy
Skrimp topped with a filet of Big Cat on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Skrimp & Flounder Po Boy
Skrimp topped with flounder on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Skrimp & Haddock Po Boy
Skrimp topped with haddock on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Skrimp & Mahi Po Boy
Skrimp topped with mahi on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Chicken Po Boy
Skrimp topped with a filet of whiting on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Oyster Po Boy
Fresh and local Oysters piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Scallop Po Boy
Fresh Sea Scallops falling off authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Clam Po Boy
Clam strips piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Tilapia Po Boy
Skrimp and Tilapia piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Tacos
Skrimp Tacos
Two tacos loaded with skrimp and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Fish Tacos
Two tacos loaded with fish topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Chicken Tacos
Two tacos loaded with Chicken and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Scallop Tacos
Two tacos loaded with Scallops and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Oyster Tacos
Two tacos loaded with Oysters and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
Buffalo Skrimp Tacos
Two tacos loaded with skrimp topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Two tacos loaded with chicken topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch
Family
Skrimp - 10 Count
10 of our cooked to order Jumbo Skrimp with cocktail sauce on the side
Skrimp - 20 Count
20 of our cooked to order Jumbo Skrimp with cocktail sauce on the side
Skrimp - 30 Count
30 of our cooked to order Jumbo Skrimp with cocktail sauce on the side
Skrimp - 40 Count
40 of our cooked to order Jumbo Skrimp with cocktail sauce on the side
Family Whiting
Pieces of Whiting, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Big Cat
Choose your quantity of our Big Cat served with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Flounder
Pieces of Flounder, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Haddock
Pieces of Haddock, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Mahi
Pieces of Mahi, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Family Chicken
Choose your amount of our marinated, hand breaded chicken tenders. Comes with your choice of sauces.
Family Tilapia
Pieces of Tilapia, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Baskets
Skrimp Basket
Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Whiting Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Big Cat Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion of our Big Cat. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Flounder Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Haddock Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Mahi Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Chicken Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Crab Cake Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Oyster Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Clam Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Scallop Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Tilapia Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Spicy Skrimp Basket
Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Kids Meals
Kids Skrimp Basket
A kids sized portion of skrimp, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.
Kids Big Cat Nugget Basket
A kids sized portion of big cat cut into nuggets, choice of fries or Mac 'N Cheese and a small drink.
Kids Chicken Nugget Basket
A kids sized portion of chicken, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.
Kids Chicken Samwich
Kids sized chicken samwich with a side and a drink.
Kids Whiting Samwich
Kids sized whiting samwich with a side and a drink.
Kids Big Cat Samwich
Kids sized big cat samwich with a side and a drink.
Sides
Ala Carte
Piece of Whiting
Piece of Big Cat
Piece of Flounder
Piece of Tilapia
Piece of Haddock
Piece of Mahi
Piece of Chicken
4 Skrimp
8 Skrimp
1 Crab Cake
1 Oyster
Fresh oysters fried to perfection!
Scallops
Your choice of 4oz or 8oz of bay scallops cooked to perfection!
Clams (6oz)
Soft Shell Crab
Extra Brioche Bun
Desserts
Beverages
Specials
Family Bundle - Small
The Family Bundle - Small includes 1/2lb of whiting or catfish, 10 large skrimp, a big box of fries, 10 Hushpuppies and a half gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)
Family Bundle - Medium
The Family Bundle - Medium includes 1lb of whiting or catfish, 1lb of chicken, your choice of 1 large side, a big box of fries, 20 hushpuppies and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)
Family Bundle - Large
The Family Bundle - Large includes 1lb of whiting or catfish, 1lb of chicken, 20 large skrimp, your choice of 1 large side, a big box of fries, 20 hushpuppies, and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)
Fat Combo
1/2 pound of Whiting (upgrades available), 4 Jumbo Shrimp, 4 Fried Oysters, choice of 1/4 pound of Scallops OR a 5 oz. Crab Cake, 3 Hushpuppies and a Regular Side
Knuckle Bucket
Boneless Wings
Shack Pack
Try our limited time Shack Pack! Comes with fish, shrimp, fries, hushpuppies and a drink!
Low Country Boil
Sauces
Cocktail Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Spicy Po Boy Sauce
Mild Po Boy Sauce
Sweet Sauce
Honey Mustard
Mango Salsa (No Jalapenos)
Mango Salsa w/Jalapenos
Mayonaise
Ranch
Buffalo Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Nashville Hot Sauce
Honey Sriracha
Sweet Chili
Ghost Pepper Ranch
Value Menu
Skrimp Bites Meal
15 Bite size Skrimps with fries or hushpuppies and a drink!
Whiting Sammy Meal
Slightly smaller, but still big, Whiting Samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!
Big Cat Sammy Meal
Slightly smaller, but still big, Big Cat Samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!
Flounder Sammy Meal
Slightly smaller, but still big, flounder samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!
Chicken Sammy Meal
Slightly smaller, but still big, chicken samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!
Mahi Sammy Meal
Slightly smaller, but still big, mahi samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!
Chicken Nuggs Meal
Portion of big chicken bites with a side of fries or hushpuppies, and a drink!
Shareable
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
