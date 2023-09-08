Samwiches

Whiting Samwich

$7.95

Whiting piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Big Cat Samwich

$8.95

A Huge Portion of our Big Cat piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Flounder Samwich

$11.75

Flounder piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Haddock Samwich

$14.25

Haddock piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Signature Chicken Samwich

$6.95

Our Signature Jumbo Chicken Thigh Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun. Try it signature style with Coleslaw and our Sweet sauce or choose BBQ, Honey Mustard, Spicy Po or Mild Po sauce on the side.

Original Chicken Samwich

$7.95

Chicken piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with choice of sauce on the side.

Nashville Hot Chicken Samwich

$7.95

Chicken Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun with Coleslaw, Pickles, and smothered in Nashville Hot Sauce.

Crabcake Samwich

$11.75

Delicious Crabcake on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Po' Boys

Skrimp Po Boy

$10.35

Skrimp piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!

Skrimp & Crab Po Boy

$12.50

Skrimp and REAL Blue Crab meat piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!

Skrimp & Whiting Po Boy

$11.45

Skrimp topped with a filet of whiting on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!

Skrimp and Big Cat Po Boy

$11.45

Skrimp topped with a filet of Big Cat on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!

Skrimp & Flounder Po Boy

$12.25

Skrimp topped with flounder on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!

Skrimp & Haddock Po Boy

$13.15

Skrimp topped with haddock on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!

Skrimp & Mahi Po Boy

$13.15Out of stock

Skrimp topped with mahi on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!

Chicken Po Boy

$10.35

Skrimp topped with a filet of whiting on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!

Oyster Po Boy

$14.55

Fresh and local Oysters piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!

Scallop Po Boy

$13.45Out of stock

Fresh Sea Scallops falling off authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!

Clam Po Boy

$13.95

Clam strips piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!

Tilapia Po Boy

$12.35Out of stock

Skrimp and Tilapia piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!

Tacos

Skrimp Tacos

$8.65

Two tacos loaded with skrimp and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Fish Tacos

$8.65

Two tacos loaded with fish topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Chicken Tacos

$8.65

Two tacos loaded with Chicken and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Scallop Tacos

$10.45Out of stock

Two tacos loaded with Scallops and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Oyster Tacos

$13.95

Two tacos loaded with Oysters and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Buffalo Skrimp Tacos

$8.65

Two tacos loaded with skrimp topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$8.65

Two tacos loaded with chicken topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch

Taco Combo

$11.50Out of stock

Family

Family Skrimp

Choose your quantity of Skrimp - comes with our house recipe cocktail sauce

Family Whiting

Pieces of Whiting, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Big Cat

Choose your quantity of our Big Cat served with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Flounder

Pieces of Flounder, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Haddock

Pieces of Haddock, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Mahi

Out of stock

Pieces of Mahi, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Chicken

Choose your amount of our marinated, hand breaded chicken tenders. Comes with your choice of sauces.

Family Tilapia

Out of stock

Pieces of Tilapia, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Baskets

Skrimp Basket

Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Whiting Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Big Cat Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion of our Big Cat. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Flounder Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Haddock Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Mahi Basket

Out of stock

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Chicken Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Crab Cake Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Oyster Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Clam Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Scallop Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Tilapia Basket

Out of stock

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Spicy Skrimp Basket

Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Kids Meals

Kids Skrimp Basket

$6.55

A kids sized portion of skrimp, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.

Kids Big Cat Nugget Basket

$5.25

A kids sized portion of big cat cut into nuggets, choice of fries or Mac 'N Cheese and a small drink.

Kids Chicken Nugget Basket

$4.95

A kids sized portion of chicken, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.

Kids Chicken Samwich

$6.95

Kids sized chicken samwich with a side and a drink.

Kids Whiting Samwich

$6.55

Kids sized whiting samwich with a side and a drink.

Kids Big Cat Samwich

$6.55

Kids sized big cat samwich with a side and a drink.

Sides

French Fries

$3.00
Big Box of Fries

$6.50
Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50
Small Hushpuppies

$1.75
Hushpuppies

$3.00
Okra

$3.00
Coleslaw

$3.00
Green Beans

$3.00

With Pork

Mac N Cheese

$3.00
Collards

$3.50

With Pork

Potato Salad

$3.00
2oz of Coleslaw

$0.75
2oz of Crabmeat

$3.25

Big Box of Sweets

$7.95

Ala Carte

Piece of Whiting

$2.20
Piece of Big Cat

$2.75
Piece of Flounder

$3.05
Piece of Tilapia

$3.15Out of stock
Piece of Haddock

$3.85
Piece of Mahi

$3.60Out of stock
Piece of Chicken

$2.20
4 Skrimp

$3.75
8 Skrimp

$7.00
1 Crab Cake

$10.40
1 Oyster

$2.25

Fresh oysters fried to perfection!

Scallops

Your choice of 4oz or 8oz of bay scallops cooked to perfection!

Clams (6oz)

$8.95
Soft Shell Crab

$11.85

Extra Brioche Bun

$1.25

Desserts

Brownie

$4.15
Nana Puddin'

$4.15

Our made fresh 'Nana Puddin! So good, even your Nana will love it!

Beignet

$5.75

*4 FREE BEIGNETS

Out of stock

Chocolate Puddin'

$3.70Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00
Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.45Out of stock

1 Gallon of freshly brewed unsweet tea.

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.45Out of stock

1 Gallon of freshly brewed unsweet tea.

Half Gallon Tea

$3.95

Specials

Family Bundle - Small

$24.00

The Family Bundle - Small includes 1/2lb of whiting or catfish, 10 large skrimp, a big box of fries, 10 Hushpuppies and a half gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)

Family Bundle - Medium

$30.00

The Family Bundle - Medium includes 1lb of whiting or catfish, 1lb of chicken, your choice of 1 large side, a big box of fries, 20 hushpuppies and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)

Family Bundle - Large

$45.00

The Family Bundle - Large includes 1lb of whiting or catfish, 1lb of chicken, 20 large skrimp, your choice of 1 large side, a big box of fries, 20 hushpuppies, and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)

Fat Combo

$24.45Out of stock

1/2 pound of Whiting (upgrades available), 4 Jumbo Shrimp, 4 Fried Oysters, choice of 1/4 pound of Scallops OR a 5 oz. Crab Cake, 3 Hushpuppies and a Regular Side

Knuckle Bucket

$3.95
Shack Pack

$11.99

Try our limited time Shack Pack! Comes with fish, shrimp, fries, hushpuppies and a drink!

Sauces

Cocktail Sauce

$0.40
Tartar Sauce

$0.40
Spicy Po Boy Sauce

$0.55
Mild Po Boy Sauce

$0.55
Sweet Sauce

$0.55
Honey Mustard

$0.55
Mango Salsa (No Jalapenos)

$0.55
Mango Salsa w/Jalapenos

$0.55
Mayonaise

$0.40
Ranch

$0.55
Buffalo Sauce

$0.55
BBQ Sauce

$0.55
Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.75
Honey Sriracha

$0.55Out of stock
Sweet Chili

$0.55

Ghost Pepper Ranch

$0.75

Value Menu

Skrimp Bites Meal

$9.75

15 Bite size Skrimps with fries or hushpuppies and a drink!

Whiting Sammy Meal

$8.95

Slightly smaller, but still big, Whiting Samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!

Big Cat Sammy Meal

$9.65

Slightly smaller, but still big, Big Cat Samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!

Flounder Sammy Meal

$9.95

Slightly smaller, but still big, flounder samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!

Chicken Sammy Meal

$8.85

Slightly smaller, but still big, chicken samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!

Mahi Sammy Meal

$9.95Out of stock

Slightly smaller, but still big, mahi samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!

Chicken Nuggs Meal

$8.25

Portion of big chicken bites with a side of fries or hushpuppies, and a drink!