Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Skrimp Shack Pineville

review star

No reviews yet

8328 Pineville Matthews Rd

#301

Charlotte, NC 28226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Samwiches

Whiting Samwich

Whiting Samwich

$8.35

Whiting piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Big Cat Samwich

Big Cat Samwich

$9.25

A Huge Portion of our Big Cat piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Flounder Samwich

Flounder Samwich

$11.95

Flounder piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Haddock Samwich

Haddock Samwich

$14.55

Haddock piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Signature Chicken Samwich

Signature Chicken Samwich

$7.25

Our Signature Jumbo Chicken Thigh Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun. Try it signature style with Coleslaw and our Sweet sauce or choose BBQ, Honey Mustard, Spicy Po or Mild Po sauce on the side.

Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with choice of sauce on the side.

Nashville Hot Chicken Samwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Samwich

$8.00

Chicken Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun with Coleslaw, Pickles, and smothered in Nashville Hot Sauce.

Crabcake Samwich

Crabcake Samwich

$11.95

Delicious Crabcake on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Spicy Big Cat Samwich

Spicy Big Cat Samwich

$9.25

Spicy Fried Big Cat piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Po' Boys

Skrimp Po Boy

Skrimp Po Boy

$10.65

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and covered with sauce of your choice!

Skrimp & Crab Po Boy

Skrimp & Crab Po Boy

$12.95

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp, topped with real blue crab meat and covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Skrimp & Whiting Po Boy

Skrimp & Whiting Po Boy

$11.95

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a filet of Whiting covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Skrimp and Big Cat Po Boy

Skrimp and Big Cat Po Boy

$11.95

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a filet of Big Cat covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Skrimp & Flounder Po Boy

Skrimp & Flounder Po Boy

$12.45

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Flounder covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Skrimp & Haddock Po Boy

Skrimp & Haddock Po Boy

$13.75

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Haddock covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Skrimp & Mahi Po Boy

Skrimp & Mahi Po Boy

$13.75

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Mahi covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Chicken Po Boy

Chicken Po Boy

$10.65

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a piece of Chicken covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

Oyster Po Boy

Oyster Po Boy

$14.95

6" Hoagie Roll filled with oysters and covered with sauce of your choice!

Scallop Po Boy

Scallop Po Boy

$14.15

6" Hoagie Roll filled with scallops and covered with sauce of your choice!

Tacos

Skrimp Tacos

Skrimp Tacos

$8.75

Two tacos loaded with skrimp and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$8.75

Two tacos loaded with fish topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$8.75

Two tacos loaded with Chicken and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Scallop Tacos

Scallop Tacos

$10.75

Two tacos loaded with Scallops and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Oyster Tacos

Oyster Tacos

$14.65

Two tacos loaded with Oysters and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

Buffalo Skrimp Tacos

Buffalo Skrimp Tacos

$8.75

Two tacos loaded with skrimp topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$8.75

Two tacos loaded with chicken topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch

Family

Family Skrimp

Family Skrimp

Choose your quantity of Skrimp - comes with our house recipe cocktail sauce

Family Whiting

Family Whiting

Pieces of Whiting, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Big Cat

Family Big Cat

Choose your quantity of our Big Cat served with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Flounder

Family Flounder

Pieces of Flounder, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Haddock

Family Haddock

Pieces of Haddock, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Mahi

Family Mahi

Pieces of Mahi, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Family Chicken

Family Chicken

Pieces of Chicken, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce

Baskets

Skrimp Basket

Skrimp Basket

Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Whiting Basket

Whiting Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Big Cat Basket

Big Cat Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion of our Big Cat. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Flounder Basket

Flounder Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Haddock Basket

Haddock Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Mahi Basket

Mahi Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Crab Cake Basket

Crab Cake Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Oyster Basket

Oyster Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Scallop Basket

Scallop Basket

Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Spicy Skrimp Basket

Spicy Skrimp Basket

Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Kids Meals

Kids Skrimp Basket

Kids Skrimp Basket

$6.85

A kids sized portion of skrimp, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.

Kids Big Cat Nugget Basket

Kids Big Cat Nugget Basket

$5.25

A kids sized portion of big cat cut into nuggets, choice of fries or Mac 'N Cheese and a small drink.

Kids Chicken Nugget Basket

Kids Chicken Nugget Basket

$4.95

A kids sized portion of chicken, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Big Box of Fries

Big Box of Fries

$6.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50
Small Hushpuppies

Small Hushpuppies

$1.75
Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$3.00
Okra

Okra

$3.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$3.00
Collards

Collards

$3.50

With Pork

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00
2oz of Coleslaw

2oz of Coleslaw

$0.75
2oz of Crabmeat

2oz of Crabmeat

$3.75

Big Box of Sweets

$7.95

Big Box of Okra

$6.50

Ala Carte

4 Skrimp

4 Skrimp

$3.75
8 Skrimp

8 Skrimp

$7.00
1 Crab Cake

1 Crab Cake

$10.85
Scallops

Scallops

Your choice of 4oz or 8oz of bay scallops cooked to perfection!

Extra Brioche Bun

$1.25

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$3.25
Nana Puddin'

Nana Puddin'

$4.30Out of stock

Our made fresh 'Nana Puddin! So good, even your Nana will love it!

Chocolate Puddin'

$3.70

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Gallon Sweet Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.70

1 Gallon of freshly brewed unsweet tea.

Gallon Unsweet Tea

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.70Out of stock

1 Gallon of freshly brewed unsweet tea.

Specials

Whiting Lunch Combo

Whiting Lunch Combo

$8.70Out of stock

Lunch sized Whiting Samwich with a side of fries and a drink

Big Cat Lunch Combo

Big Cat Lunch Combo

$8.70Out of stock

Lunch sized portion of our Big Cat Samwich with a side of fries and a drink

Chicken Lunch Combo

Chicken Lunch Combo

$8.70Out of stock

Lunch sized Chicken Samwich with a side of fries and a drink

Family Bundle - Small

Family Bundle - Small

$24.00

The Family Bundle - Small includes 1/2lb of whiting or catfish, 10 large skrimp, a big box of fries, 10 Hushpuppies and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)

Family Bundle - Large

Family Bundle - Large

$45.00

The Family Bundle - Large includes 1lb of whiting or catfish, 1lb of chicken, 20 large skrimp, your choice of 1 large side, a big box of fries, 20 hushpuppies, and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)

Shack Pack

Shack Pack

$11.99

Your choice of fish, fries, 5 hushpuppies, and a drink!

Sauces

Cocktail Sauce

Cocktail Sauce

$0.40
Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$0.40
Spicy Po Boy Sauce

Spicy Po Boy Sauce

$0.55
Mild Po Boy Sauce

Mild Po Boy Sauce

$0.55
Sweet Sauce

Sweet Sauce

$0.55
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.55
Mango Salsa (No Jalapenos)

Mango Salsa (No Jalapenos)

$0.55
Mango Salsa w/Jalapenos

Mango Salsa w/Jalapenos

$0.60
Mayonaise

Mayonaise

$0.40
Ranch

Ranch

$0.60
Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.60
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.60
Nashville Hot Sauce

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.75
Honey Sriracha

Honey Sriracha

$0.60Out of stock
Sweet Chili

Sweet Chili

$0.60

Ghost Pepper Ranch

$0.75

Modifiers

MITCH'S WAY

$2.30

ADD PICKLES

$0.50

ADD SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.50

Value Menu

Skrimp Bites Meal

Skrimp Bites Meal

$9.75

15 Bite size Skrimps with fries or hushpuppies and a drink!

Whiting Sammy Meal

Whiting Sammy Meal

$8.95

Slightly smaller, but still big, Whiting Samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!

Big Cat Sammy Meal (Deep Copy)

Big Cat Sammy Meal (Deep Copy)

$9.65

Slightly smaller, but still big, Big Cat Samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!

Flounder Sammy Meal (Deep Copy)

Flounder Sammy Meal (Deep Copy)

$9.95

Slightly smaller, but still big, flounder samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!

Chicken Sammy Meal (Deep Copy)

Chicken Sammy Meal (Deep Copy)

$8.85

Slightly smaller, but still big, chicken samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!

Mahi Sammy Meal (Deep Copy)

Mahi Sammy Meal (Deep Copy)

$9.95

Slightly smaller, but still big, mahi samwich on a brioche bun with a side of fries or hushppies and a drink!

Chicken Nuggs Meal (Deep Copy)

Chicken Nuggs Meal (Deep Copy)

$8.25

Portion of big chicken bites with a side of fries or hushpuppies, and a drink!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8328 Pineville Matthews Rd, #301, Charlotte, NC 28226

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Skrimp Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Woodys Seafood Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
ROCKSALT - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
512 Brandywine Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Waterman Fishbar South End
orange star4.3 • 1,217
2729 South Blvd. Suite D Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Billy's -- Matthews
orange starNo Reviews
1636 Sardis Rd. Charlotte, NC 28270
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
STATS Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3425 David Cox Road Charlotte, NC 28269
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.7 (35 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston