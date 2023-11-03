- Home
Skrimp Shack Portsmouth
2,190 Reviews
$$
3085 Airline Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Specials
- Family Bundle - Small$24.00
The Family Bundle - Small includes 1/2lb of whiting or catfish, 10 large skrimp, a big box of fries, 10 Hushpuppies and a half gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)
- Family Bundle - Medium$30.00
The Family Bundle - Medium includes 1lb of whiting or catfish, 1lb of chicken, your choice of 1 large side, a big box of fries, 20 hushpuppies and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)
- Family Bundle - Large$45.00
The Family Bundle - Large includes 1lb of whiting or catfish, 1lb of chicken, 20 large skrimp, your choice of 1 large side, a big box of fries, 20 hushpuppies, and a gallon of tea. (Other fish options available for an additional charge)
- Fat Combo$21.95
1/2 pound of Whiting (upgrades available), 4 Jumbo Shrimp, 4 Fried Oysters, choice of 1/4 pound of Scallops OR a 5 oz. Crab Cake, 3 Hushpuppies and a Regular Side
- Knuckle Bucket$3.95
- Shack Pack$11.99
Try our limited time Shack Pack! Comes with fish, shrimp, fries, hushpuppies and a drink!
Samwiches
- NEW! Rockfish Samwich$11.75Out of stock
Rockfish piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
- Whiting Samwich$7.25
Whiting piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
- Big Cat Samwich$8.25
A Huge Portion of our Big Cat piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
- Flounder Samwich$10.95
Flounder piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
- Haddock Samwich$12.95
Haddock piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
- Signature Chicken Samwich$6.95
Our Signature Jumbo Chicken Thigh Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun. Try it signature style with Coleslaw and our Sweet sauce or choose BBQ, Honey Mustard, Spicy Po or Mild Po sauce on the side.
- Original Chicken Samwich$7.55
Chicken piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with choice of sauce on the side.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Samwich$7.95
Chicken Samwich served on a Split Top Brioche Bun with Coleslaw, Pickles, and smothered in Nashville Hot Sauce.
- Crabcake Samwich$13.95
Delicious Crabcake on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
- Tilapia Samwich$7.45
Tilapia piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.
Po' Boys
- Skrimp Po Boy$9.95
Skrimp piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
- Skrimp & Crab Po Boy$11.35
Skrimp and REAL Blue Crab meat piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
- Skrimp & Whiting Po Boy$10.95
Skrimp topped with a filet of whiting on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
- Skrimp and Big Cat Po Boy$10.95
Skrimp topped with a filet of Big Cat on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
- Skrimp & Rockfish Po Boy$11.95
Skrimp topped with Rockfish on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
- Skrimp & Flounder Po Boy$11.45
Skrimp topped with flounder on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
- Skrimp & Haddock Po Boy$11.95
Skrimp topped with haddock on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
- Skrimp & Mahi Po Boy$11.95
Skrimp topped with mahi on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
- Chicken Po Boy$9.95
Skrimp topped with a filet of whiting on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
- Oyster Po Boy$13.75Out of stock
Fresh and local Oysters piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
- Scallop Po Boy$12.25
Fresh Sea Scallops falling off authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
- Clam Po Boy$11.95
Clam strips piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
- Tilapia Po Boy$11.75
Skrimp and Tilapia piled high on authentic baked in New Orleans French Bread with lettuce and tomato and your choice of our Mild or Spicy Po Boy Sauce!
Tacos
- Skrimp Tacos$8.25
Two tacos loaded with skrimp and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
- Fish Tacos$8.25
Two tacos loaded with fish topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
- Chicken Tacos$8.25
Two tacos loaded with Chicken and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
- Scallop Tacos$10.25
Two tacos loaded with Scallops and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
- Oyster Tacos$12.95
Two tacos loaded with Oysters and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce
- Buffalo Skrimp Tacos$8.25
Two tacos loaded with skrimp topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Tacos$8.25
Two tacos loaded with chicken topped with lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch
Family
- NEW! Family Rockfish
Pieces of Rockfish, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
- Family Skrimp
Choose your quantity of Skrimp - comes with our house recipe cocktail sauce
- Family Whiting
Pieces of Whiting, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
- Family Big Cat
Choose your quantity of our Big Cat served with our house recipe tartar sauce
- Family Flounder
Pieces of Flounder, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
- Family Haddock
Pieces of Haddock, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
- Family Mahi
Pieces of Mahi, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
- Family Chicken
Choose your amount of our marinated, hand breaded chicken tenders. Comes with your choice of sauces.
- Family Tilapia
Pieces of Tilapia, comes with our house recipe tartar sauce
Baskets
- NEW! Rockfish Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
- Skrimp Basket
Choose between a lunch basket, 10 Skrimp, or a Dinner basket, 20 Skrimp. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
- Whiting Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
- Big Cat Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion of our Big Cat. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
- Flounder Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
- Haddock Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
- Tilapia Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
- Chicken Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
- Crab Cake Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
- Oyster BasketOut of stock
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
- Scallop Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
- Mahi BasketOut of stock
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
- Clam Basket
Choose either a lunch or dinner portion basket. All baskets come with a side and a drink.
Soups
Kids Meals
- Kids Skrimp Basket$5.95
A kids sized portion of skrimp, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.
- Kids Big Cat Nugget Basket$4.95
A kids sized portion of big cat cut into nuggets, choice of fries or Mac 'N Cheese and a small drink.
- Kids Chicken Nugget Basket$4.95
A kids sized portion of chicken, choice of fries or mac 'N cheese and a small drink.
- Kids Chicken Samwich$6.95
Kids sized chicken samwich with a side and a drink.
- Kids Whiting Samwich$6.55
Kids sized whiting samwich with a side and a drink.
- Kids Big Cat Samwich$6.55
Kids sized big cat samwich with a side and a drink.
Sides
- French Fries$3.00
- Big Box of Fries$5.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
- Small Hushpuppies$1.75
- Hushpuppies$3.00
- Okra$3.00
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Green Beans$3.00
With Pork
- Mac N Cheese$3.00
- Collards$3.50
With Pork
- Potato Salad$3.00
- 2oz of Coleslaw$0.75
- 2oz of Crabmeat$2.75
- Big Box of Sweets$7.95
A triple portion of our sweet potato fries
- Big Box of Okra$6.50
Ala Carte
- Piece of Whiting$2.00
- Piece of Big Cat$2.50
- Piece of Flounder$2.75
- Piece of Tilapia$1.85
- Piece of Haddock$3.50
- Piece of Mahi$3.25
- Piece of Chicken$2.00
- 4 Skrimp$3.25
- 8 Skrimp$6.35
- 1 Crab Cake$8.95
- 1 Oyster$1.75
Fresh oysters fried to perfection!
- Scallops
Your choice of a 1/4lb or 1/2 of Atlantic Sea Scallops cooked to perfection!
- Clams (6oz)$8.95
- Soft Shell Crab$11.85
- Extra Brioche Bun$1.25
Desserts
Sauces
- Cocktail Sauce$0.35
- Tartar Sauce$0.35
- Spicy Po Boy Sauce$0.50
- Mild Po Boy Sauce$0.50
- Sweet Sauce$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Mango Salsa (No Jalapenos)$0.50
- Mango Salsa w/Jalapenos$0.50
- Mayonaise$0.35
- Ranch$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Melted ButterOut of stock
- Old Bay
- Nashville Hot Sauce$0.75
- Honey Sriracha$0.50Out of stock
- Sweet Chili$0.50
- Ghost Pepper Ranch$0.75Out of stock
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3085 Airline Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701