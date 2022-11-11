Greek
Salad
Food Trucks
Skull Creek Greek
456 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
A fast, affordable, fun greek eatery located in the heart of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, serving up Gyros, Plate, Salads, Baklava, and more for folks on the go!
635 Lincoln Ave Unit H, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
