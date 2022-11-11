Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Salad
Food Trucks

Skull Creek Greek

456 Reviews

$

635 Lincoln Ave Unit H

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro
Greek Fries
Traditional Baklava

Classic Pitas

Gyro

$9.95

Gyro wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of tzatziki.

Chicken Shawarma

$9.95

Chicken shawarma wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of tzatziki.

Falafel

$9.95

Falafel wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of tzatziki.

Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Grilled chicken wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of tzatziki.

Italian Sausage

$9.95

Italian sausage wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of tzatziki.

Speciality Pitas

Athena's Apple

$11.50

Grilled chicken, feisty feta, apple cabbage slaw and lemon basil aioli. Wrapped in a grilled pita.

Feisty Falafel

$11.50

Falafel, feisty feta, apple cabbage slaw, lemon mint aioli and toasted pumpkin seeds. Wrapped in a grilled pita.

Guadalupe

$11.50

Gyro, Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple chipotle tzatziki and lettuce. Wrapped in a grilled pita.

Spartan

$11.50

Gyro, wilted spinach, feta, kalamata olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and lemon garlic aioli. Wrapped in a grilled pita.

Summa Shawarma

$11.50

Shawarma chicken, lettuce, cucumber-tomato relish and lemon mint aioli. Wrapped in a grilled pita.

Hermes Philly

$11.50

Gyro, provolone, grilled onions and red peppers, lettuce and garlic black pepper aioli. Wrapped in a grilled pita.

Hades (Spicy)

$11.50

Shawarma chicken, lettuce, grilled serranos, grilled peppers and onions, feta, harissa aioli and sriracha. Wrapped in a grilled pita.

Guido

$11.50

Italian pork sausage, provolone, grilled tomatoes, garlic, onions and basil aioli. Wrapped in a grilled pita.

Cowboy

$11.50

Pulled pork, apple cabbage slaw, pickles, onions and BBQ sauce. Wrapped in a grilled pita.

Torshi Falafel (Vegan)

$11.50

Falafel, hummus, tabouli, Persian pickle and tomatoes. Wrapped in a grilled pita.

Classic Plates

Gyro Plate

$14.45

Gyro served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, two sides and choice of tzatziki.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.45

Chicken shawarma served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, two sides and choice of tzatziki.

Falafel Plate

$14.45

Falafel served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, two sides and choice of tzatziki.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$14.45

Grilled chicken served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, two sides and choice of tzatziki.

Italian Sausage Plate

$14.45

Italian sausage served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, two sides and choice of tzatziki.

Speciality Plates

Athena's Apple Plate

$16.00

Grilled chicken served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, feisty feta, apple cabbage slaw, lemon basil aioli and your choice of two additional sides.

Feisty Falafel Plate

$16.00

Falafel served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, feisty feta, apple cabbage slaw, lemon mint aioli, toasted pumpkin seeds and your choice of two additional sides.

Guadalupe Plate

$16.00

Gyro served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple chipotle tzatziki and your choice of two additional sides.

Spartan Plate

$16.00

Gyro served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, wilted spinach, feta, kalamata olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon garlic aioli and your choice of two additional sides.

Summa Shawarma Plate

$16.00

Shawarma chicken served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, cucumber-tomato relish, lemon mint aioli and your choice of two additional sides.

Hermes Philly Plate

$16.00

Gyro served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, provolone, grilled onions and red peppers, garlic black pepper aioli and your choice of two additional sides.

Hades (Spicy) Plate

$16.00

Shawarma chicken served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, grilled serranos, grilled peppers and onions, feta, harissa aioli, sriracha and your choice of two additional sides.

Guido Plate

$16.00

Italian pork sausage served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, provolone, grilled tomatoes, garlic, onions, basil aioli and your choice of two additional sides.

Cowboy Plate

$16.00

Pulled pork served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, apple cabbage slaw, pickles, onions, BBQ sauce and your choice of two additional sides.

Torshi Falafel (Vegan) Plate

$16.00

Falafel served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, hummus, tabouli, Persian pickles, pickled turnips, tomatoes and your choice of two additional sides.

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.95

Romaine, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, feta, dolma and house dressing. Served with sliced pita and house made dressing.

Cyprus Salad

$10.95

Romaine, artichokes, cucumbers, walnuts, Feta and sun-dried tomatoes and garlic rosemary dressing. Served with sliced pita and house made dressing.

Santorini Salad

$10.95

Spinach, romaine, apples, goat cheese, red bell peppers, almonds, olives and lemon basil dressing. Served with sliced pita and house made dressing.

Sides

Tzatziki

$0.50

Greek Fries

$4.00

Fries sprinkled with oregano, salt and spritzed with lemon and a side of harissa aioli.

Grilled Pita & Dip

$4.00

Grilled pita with choice of hummus, baba ganoush or feisty feta.

Pita Chips & Dip

$4.00

Pita chips with choice of hummus, baba ganoush or feisty feta.

Village Orzo

$5.00

Orzo pasta, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and house dressing.

Apple Cabbage Slaw

$5.00

Tabouli

$5.00

(Gluten-Free) Quinoa, parsley, mint, tomatoes, green onions, cucumbers and lemon juice.

Side Protein

$4.50

Your choice of a classic protein served on the side.

Dolma

$4.00

Olives (4oz)

$3.50

Grilled Pita

$1.00

Gluten- Free Pita

$2.00

Baklava (Dessert)

Traditional Baklava

$3.50

Sweet filo dough pastry w/ honey, spices, walnuts and almonds.

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Stubborn Soda (Cola, Diet Cola, Root Beer, Agave Vanilla Cream Soda), Lemonade, Sobe Yumberry and Freshly Brewed Teas.

S. Pellegrino

$3.50

Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S. Pellegrino Soda

$3.50

Sparkling Fruit Beverages

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fast, affordable, fun greek eatery located in the heart of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, serving up Gyros, Plate, Salads, Baklava, and more for folks on the go!

Website

Location

635 Lincoln Ave Unit H, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Directions

Consumer pic
Skull Creek Greek image
Skull Creek Greek image
Skull Creek Greek image

