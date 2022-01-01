Sky Bistro & Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
SKY Bistro & Lounge is the newest culinary addition to the Main Street Commercial District. Featuring classic American cuisine with southern influences, SKY embraces classic culinary techniques with superior execution. At SKY “The Sky Is Not The Limit”, we provide an unparalleled customer experience with gastronomic flair.
Location
1120 Washington St, Columbia, SC 29201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Menkoi Ramen House - Gervais - 1004 Gervais Street
No Reviews
1004 Gervais Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbia
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurant