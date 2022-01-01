Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sky Bistro & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

1120 Washington St

Columbia, SC 29201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggroll (2)
Wings
French Fries

Appetizers

Wings

$14.00

deep-fried bone-in chicken wings, tossed in sauce/rub of choice

House Fried Pork Rinds

$6.00

house seasoned pork rinds served w/ house-made pickles and pimento cheese

Fried Brussels

$8.00

house seasoned Brussels served w/ choice of dipping sauce

Salmon Bites

$14.00

breaded salmon fillet cubes, deep fried, served with choice of dipping sauce

Eggroll (2)

$12.00

choice of eggroll with philly steak, or southwest chicken filling, served with choice of dipping sauce

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

breaded shrimp, deep fried, served with choice of dipping sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

creamy spinach artichoke dip served w/ warm toasted pita bread

Flatbreads

Prosciutto Arugula

$10.00

olive oil based flatbread w/ mozzarella, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes and arugula. topped w/ a balsamic drizzle

Garden

$10.00

cherry tomatoes, green bell peppers, mushrooms and red onions w/ mozzarella and a sweet basil pesto base

Pepperoni

$10.00

flatbread loaded w/ pepperonis, mozzarella and a hearty red sauce w/ Italian herbs and spices.

BBQ Chicken

$10.00

grilled chicken, hickory smoked bacon, red onions, smoked gouda, & bbq sauce, served w/ house pickles.

Salads

Lounge Salad

$10.00

spring mix topped w/ cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, croutons and shredded cheddar jack.

Bistro Cobb

$12.00

chopped romaine topped w/ blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, boiled eggs and chopped bacon served w/your choice of dressing.

Caesar

$10.00

chopped romaine tossed in house caesar dressing w/ shredded parmesan cheese and croutons

Entrees

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$22.00

grilled stuffed chicken breast w/ a garlic parm cream sauce & grilled broccolini (spinach, roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella)

NY Strip

$28.00

house seasoned 10oz NY strip w/ grilled asparagus & garlic roasted fingerlings

Glazed Salmon

$26.00

teriyaki or sweet chili glazed salmon on a bed of a roasted vegetable medley (roasted carrots, fingerlings, & Brussels)

Tuscan Alfredo

$12.00

house garlic roasted alfredo sauce w/ cherry tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms. Add chicken, shrimp, salmon

Bistro Burger

$15.00

leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & bistro sauce, on a buttery brioche bun, w/ your choice of cheese: cheddar, smoked gouda, pepper jack

Rosemary Lamb Chops

$33.00Out of stock

rosemary buttered grilled lamb w/ demi glacé, creamy mashed potatoes & grilled broccolini

Homestyle BBQ Rack

$17.00

dry rubbed, flame broiled pork ribs coated w/ our signature barbecue sauce. Served w/ smoked gouda mac & grilled asparagus

The Melt

$13.00

beef patty, caramelized onions, melted swiss, mayo, mushrooms, texas toast

Dessert

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Carolina Peach Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

flaky crust loaded w/ a warm, cinnamon, peachy sweet filling, topped w/ a brown sugar streusel crumble. (garnished w/ a scoop of vanilla ice cream)

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

SIDE Brussels

$6.00

house seasoned Brussels served w/ choice of dipping sauce

SIDE House Salad

$6.00

SIDE Caesar Salad

$6.00

Lamb Chops

$18.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Salmon

$10.00

Chicken

$7.00

Beverages

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sparkling Water (Bottled)

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

SKY Bistro & Lounge is the newest culinary addition to the Main Street Commercial District. Featuring classic American cuisine with southern influences, SKY embraces classic culinary techniques with superior execution. At SKY “The Sky Is Not The Limit”, we provide an unparalleled customer experience with gastronomic flair.

Website

Location

1120 Washington St, Columbia, SC 29201

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Sky Bistro & Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Menkoi Ramen House - Gervais - 1004 Gervais Street
orange starNo Reviews
1004 Gervais Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Silk Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
902 Gervais Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
The Senate - 1022 Senate Street
orange starNo Reviews
1022 Senate Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
The Donut Guy
orange starNo Reviews
1215 Lincoln St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
1216 Washington St, Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Tios Mexican Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
921 Sumter Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston