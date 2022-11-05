Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sky Hi Kitchen & Bar

37 Main Street

Amesbury, MA 01913

Order Again

Popular Items

Sky Hi Burger
Large Chicken Wings
Poutine

Appetizers

Braised Beef Nachos

$16.00

HOUSE MADE TORTILLA CHIPS, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO + LIME CREMA

Crispy Fried Pork Ribs

$16.00

PORK RIBS w/ SMOKED MAPLE CRANBERRY GLAZE

French Fries

$6.00

House cut French fries tossed in our house seasoning served with ketchup (V)(GF)

Large Chicken Wings

Large Chicken Wings

$12.00

Crispy chicken wings served with our choice of sauce. Sky Hi house sauce, Smokehouse BBQ or Chef's dry rub. (GF)

Mediterranean Platter

$14.00

HUMMUS, ROASTED PEPPER ALMOND DIP, WHIPPED FETA, PICKLED CUCUMBER SERVED WITH PITA CHIPS (VEG)

Pizza for One

$15.00

10-inch Crispy pizza crust, topped with house made sauce, Mushroom, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, shredded Mozzarella cheese. (GF)(Veg) Vegan cheese add $2

Poutine

Poutine

$15.00

House cut French fries, topped with cheese curds, caramelized onion, bacon gravy, + pork rind crumbles

Seasonal Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

CARMELIZED ONION & PEAR CHUTNEY, ARUGULA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, + SLICED PEARS SUB VEGAN CHEESE $2 (VEG) (GF)

Shrimp Skewer

$9.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp in an old bay butter sauce (GF)

Small Chicken Wings

Small Chicken Wings

$8.00

Crispy chicken wings served with our choice of sauce. Sky Hi house sauce, Smokehouse BBQ or Chef's dry rub. (GF)

Handhelds

Backyard Burger

$15.00

Our 6oz Wagyu burger topped baby greens, sliced tomatoes, onion, and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun. Sub Gluten-Free Bun $2

Cubano

Cubano

$15.00

Sous Vide pork loin, sliced house smoked ham, melted Swiss cheese, pickles, whole grain mustard, and mayo. Served on toasted ciabatta. Sub gluten free roll $2

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, melted cheddar cheese, bacon and rosemary aioli. Served on a ciabatta.

Portobello Burger

$14.00

Grilled portobello mushroom marinated in our house made herb balsamic, topped with little gem lettuce, tomato, onion + pickle, served on ciabatta. (V) Sub GF bun $3

Sky Hi Burger

Sky Hi Burger

$18.00

6oz Wagyu Patty, topped with bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese and a smoky aioli. Served on a pretzel bun. Sub Gluten-Free bun $3

Indian Veggie Burger

Indian Veggie Burger

$16.00

Curry seasoned Chickpea patty with flax seed, carrots, spinach topped with little gem lettuce, tomato, cucumbers + tomato pepper chutney served on gluten free bun (V)(GF)

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Seasoned + grilled Beyond Burger, topped with greens, tomato, onion + pickles. Served on Ciabatta. (V)

Plain Cheese Burger

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

GRILLED BABY ROMAINE, SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE, HOUSE MADE CROUTONS TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING Add Grilled Chicken for $4 Add Grilled Jumbo Shrimp for $9

Field of Green

$12.00

BABY LETTUCES, APPLES, GOLDEN RASINS, + TOASTED ALMONDS TOSSED w/ CHAMPANGE HONEY VINAIGRETTE (VEG) (GF) Add Grilled Chicken for $4 Add Grilled Jumbo Shrimp for $9

Fall Salad

$15.00

SHAVED ROOT VEGETABLE SALAD w/ TAHINI GINGER DRESSING, FRIED GARLIC, HERBS, + SUNFLOWER SEEDS (VEG) (GF) Add Grilled Chicken for $4 Add Grilled Jumbo Shrimp for $9

1\2 Caesar

1\2 Caesar

$8.00

1\2 Italian

$8.00Out of stock

Entree

Curry Pasta

Curry Pasta

$16.00

Roasted red pepper, spinach, golden raisins, garlic butter, crushed almonds, topped with grated parmesan cheese. Add 6oz chicken breast $4 Add 3 jumbo shrimp $9

Veggie Pasta

Veggie Pasta

$16.00

Roasted tomato, portabella mushrooms tossed in our house made pesto red sauce. (V)(GF) Add chicken $4 Add jumbo shrimp $9

Sides

SD Hummus

$3.00

SD Pita

$3.00

SD Pico

$3.00

SD Chicken

$4.00

SD Shrimp

$9.00

SD Blue Cheese

$1.00

SD Bacon

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid Pasta + Meatball

$8.00

Penne tossed in house made sauce. Served with a giant meatball on top.

Kid Pasta + Sauce

$8.00

Penne tossed in house made sauce (V) or butter. May sub gluten free chickpea penne Add Chicken $ Add Shrimp $9

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00

6oz Grilled chicken breast served with fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Ciabatta + choice of cheese. Served with fries. Gluten-free bread available $2

Kids Drink

Kid Cookie

Kids Pasta W/ Butter

$8.00

Chef Specials

Chicken Schnitzel

$22.00

Almond Crusted Chicken Cutlet w/ Bacon Jam, Butternut Squash Puree, and Spinach

Salad Roasted Red Beets w/ arugula, goat cheese, and maple vinaigrette

$15.00Out of stock

Flatbread White Pizza w/ spinach, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella

$15.00

Soup of the Day (Whats Taters, Precious?)

$10.00Out of stock

Soup Of The Day (Curry)

$10.00

NA Beverages

Seasonal Lemonade

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Shirly Timple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Pub style food, craft cocktails, 24 constantly rotating tap lines. Gluten sensitive and Vegan options available. Locally sourced ingredients. Located in the heart of downtown Amesbury. #wherethelocalsgo

37 Main Street, Amesbury, MA 01913

