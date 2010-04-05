Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sky High Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

160 Northwest Jackson Avenue

Corvallis, OR 97330

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Ranch Avocado Wrap
Brewer's Burger
Extend-O Burger

Appetizers

3-Story Macho Nacho

3-Story Macho Nacho

$15.00

Fresh house made chips, black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with house guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cotija. House pickled jalapeños and tomatillo salsa served on the side.

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$12.00

3 soft pretzels served with brewery cheese sauce

Crispy Tossed Chicken Wings

Crispy Tossed Chicken Wings

$14.00

6 crispy wings tossed with your choice of tangy BBQ, traditional Buffalo, or Thai peanut sauce

Fresh Chips and Salsas

Fresh Chips and Salsas

$7.00

Our house fried and seasoned tortilla chips served with our own pico de gallo and salsa verde

Seasoned Fry Basket

Seasoned Fry Basket

$9.00

With Sky Fry sauce of course!

Seasoned Tater Tot Basket

Seasoned Tater Tot Basket

$9.00

With Sky Fry sauce of course!

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$11.00

Served with Sky Fry Sauce

The Dee Andros Platter

The Dee Andros Platter

$12.00

Greek flat bread, house hummus and tzatziki, country olives, chokes, fresh arugula, pickled veggies, cucs

Soup and Salads

Cup of Clam Chowder

Cup of Clam Chowder

$7.00

House-made New England style clam chowder

Bowl of Clam Chowder

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$9.00

House-made New England style clam chowder

SW Chipotle Chicken Chopped Salad

SW Chipotle Chicken Chopped Salad

$15.00

Roasted chipotle ranchero chicken, house guacamole, black beans, sweet corn, house pico, served over chopped romaine. Topped with fried tortilla strips and cotija cheese with our creamy vinaigrette on the side.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chopped heart of romaine with shaved parmesan, house croutons, and a lemon wedge

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped heart of romaine with shaved parmesan, house croutons, and a lemon wedge

Surf & Turf Caesar Salad

Surf & Turf Caesar Salad

$16.00

Gulf Coast citrus herb shrimp, thick cut pepper bacon, guac, chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, house croutons

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, cucumber, and tomato

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, chopped cucumber, fresh tomato and your choice of dressing

Tri Tip Wedge Salad

Tri Tip Wedge Salad

$16.00

Seared and slow roasted Tri Tip, romaine wedge, tomatoes, peppadew peppers, chimichurri sauce, gorgonzola dressing, crispy onion strings

Burgers

Brewer's Burger

Brewer's Burger

$15.00

1/3 lb. Carlton Farms natural hand-patted beef, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion. Choice of Tillamook cheddar, Swiss, provolone, American, mozzarella or pepper jack cheese

Extend-O Burger

Extend-O Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb. Carlton Farms natural hand-patted beef, thick cut pepper bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce, gorgonzola dressing and crispy house fried onion strings

Drive Thru Burger

Drive Thru Burger

$12.00

1/4 lb Carlton Farms natural hand-patted all beef patty, special sauce, chopped lettuce, American cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun

Spicy Guac Burger

Spicy Guac Burger

$17.00

1/3lb. Carlton Farms natural hand-patted beef, house guacamole, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, lettuce, tortilla chips, jalapeños

Mary's Mushroom Burger

Mary's Mushroom Burger

$17.00

1/3lb. Carlton Farms natural hand-patted beef, thick cut pepper bacon, sautéed mushrooms, Tillamook Swiss cheese, house garlic herb butter, lettuce and onion

2nd Street Veggie Burger

2nd Street Veggie Burger

$14.00

House-made quinoa-kale-bean patty, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion. Choice of Tillamook cheddar, Swiss, provolone, American, mozzarella or pepper jack cheese

Pub Grub

Nawlins Style Po' Boy!

Nawlins Style Po' Boy!

$16.00

Choice of flash fried wild cod or fried Gulf Coast shrimp, with zesty remoulade, pepper bacon,shredded lettuce and tomato piled high on a classic hoagie roll

Fish-n-Chips

Fish-n-Chips

$18.00

Wild line caught Pacific cod, rolled in a light English style crispy batter and tossed with fresh dill seasoning. Served with slaw and side choice

Yo! Philly Cheese Steak

Yo! Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Shaved rib eye, grilled with bell peppers and onions, topped with our cheesy sauce and served on an authentic Philadelphia hoagie roll

Ribeye Steak

$29.00Out of stock

10oz Choice grade Cedar Natural NW beef, flame broiled to temp and topped with our garlic herb butter

Turkey Bacon Ranch Avocado Wrap

Turkey Bacon Ranch Avocado Wrap

$15.00

Turkey, thick cut pepper bacon, avocado, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$13.00

4 Deep fried chicken tenders with side

Steph's Curry Bowl

Steph's Curry Bowl

$14.00

Oven roasted cauliflower, mirepoix, and fresh kale. Slow simmered in a spicy coconut curry broth, finished over jasmine rice with shredded carrot, house pickled onion, and sesame seeds. Served with a grilled naan style bread (no side)

Rooftop Rice Bowl

Rooftop Rice Bowl

$12.00

Steamed jasmine rice and seasoned black beans, topped with fresh pico, guac, sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with house pickled jalapenos and verde salsa. Add pork or ranchero chicken $3.75

Hand Tossed Pizzas

Hunter, No Gather

Hunter, No Gather

$20.00

Thick cut pepper bacon, Liguria pepperoni, salami, sausage, fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago, oregano

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

Seasoned extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil

The Trappist

The Trappist

$18.00

House pesto sauce, feta and mozzarella cheeses, country olives, artichokes, sweet peppers; topped with arugula, lemon and shaved Parmesan

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$17.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, Liguria pepperoni

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella

Go Vegan!

$20.00

Kid's Menu

Guests 12 & under
1/4 lb. Burger

1/4 lb. Burger

$9.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and choice of Tillamook cheddar, Swiss, provolone, American, mozzarella or pepper jack cheese.

6" Pizza

6" Pizza

$9.00

Cheese or Pepperoni (no side)

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese blend, cooked crisp in the pizza oven

3 Piece Chicken Strips

3 Piece Chicken Strips

$9.00

Deep fried chicken tenders

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Buttermilk bread, toasted with choice of Tillamook cheddar, Swiss, provolone, American, mozzarella or pepper jack cheese

Dessert

Warm Skillet Cookie

Warm Skillet Cookie

$8.00

White chocolate, almond and caramel cookie baked and served warm in a cast iron skillet with Umpqua vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

Wine

Broadley Pinot Bottle

$28.00

Flavors of ripe raspberry and cherry with a lively finish from one of Oregon’s original pinot noir wineries

Powers Merlot Bottle

$28.00

Ripened dark plums with notes of toasty oak spice

Lumos Pinot Gris BTL

$24.00

Compton Chardonnay BTL

$24.00

Flama d'or Cava BTL

$24.00

House Cocktails

Mule Train for Ukraine

$10.00

25% of proceeds donated to the Central World Kitchen to help feed Ukraine

Rooftop Rita

$10.00

Sauza Tequila, house sour mix, triple sec, fresh lime juice and salted rim

Thirsty Beaver

$10.00

Sky High Vodka, blood orange puree, fresh muddled lime, triple sec

Lavender Lemon Drop

$10.00

House vodka, muddled lemon, house lavender simple syrup

Sangria de la Casa

$10.00

Fall Sangria (red wine, brandy, Wild Roots, apple cinnamon vodka, spiced simple, apple cider, citrus)

Prickly Potion

$10.00

Del Maguey Organic Vida Mezcal, Espolon tequila, prickly pear puree, lime, simply syrup

Island Time

$8.00Out of stock

Mango, dragon-berry, and passionfruit rums with orange juice, pineapple juice, passionfruit puree, grenadine, and topped with a float of Myers dark rum

Dam L'Orange Spritzer

$10.00

Aperol, champagne, soda, orange slice

Queen Mary

$13.00

Sky High Vodka, house bloody mix, pepper bacon, beer brat, beef jerky, sting cheese, house pickled veggies

Veggie Mary

$10.00

Sky High Vodka, house bloody Mary mix, fresh celery and house pickled veggies

Classic Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$9.50

Vodka of choice, triple sec, fresh muddled lime, and a dash of cranberry juice

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka of choice, fresh muddled lemon, simple syrup and a splash of house sour mix. Served up with a sugar rim.

Long Island

$12.00

Vodka, rum, gin, and triple sec topped with house sour mix and a splash of cola.

Manhattan

$10.00

Whiskey of choice, sweet vermouth, and bitters.

Margarita

$10.00

Tequila of choice, house sour mix, triple sec, fresh lime juice and salted rim

Basic Cocktails

Vodka Cran

$6.25

Choice of vodka with cranberry juice

Vodka Soda

$5.50

Vodka choice with soda water. Choice of lemon or lime.

Screwdriver

$6.25

Choice of vodka with fresh orange juice.

Greyhound

$6.25

Choice of vodka with grapefruit juice

Vodka Lemonade

$6.00

Vodka choice with our house made lemonade

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tequila of choice, fresh orange juice, and grenadine

Gin & Tonic

$5.50

Gin of choice with bubbly tonic

Whiskey & Pepsi

$6.00

Whiskey of choice mixed with Pepsi and served over ice

Rum & Pepsi

$5.50

Choice of rum with Pepsi

Whiskey Sour

$6.75

Whiskey of choice and house sour mix

Beer TO GO

32oz Crowler TO GO

32oz Crowler TO GO

$10.00

Choose any one of our House brewed beers, we will pour it, and can it, on site fresh!

2-Pack Crowler TO GO

2-Pack Crowler TO GO

$18.00

Choose any two of our House brewed beers, we will pour it, and can it, on site fresh!

Adventure Pale Single TO GO

$3.60
Adventure Pale 4-Pack TO GO

Adventure Pale 4-Pack TO GO

$12.40

Peak Sports 50th Anniversary Celebration Ale, hop free and totally awesome!

Sky High Big Apple Cider Single TO GO

$3.60

Sky High Big Apple Cider 4-pack TO GO

$12.40

Soda and Beverages

Iced Tea & Lemonade

$3.00

Kombucha

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Beverages

$3.00

Daily Specials

Island Time

$8.00Out of stock

Mango, dragon-berry, and passionfruit rums with orange juice, pineapple juice, passionfruit puree, grenadine, and topped with a float of Myers dark rum

Hi-Jack Mac

Hi-Jack Mac

$12.00

Macaroni noodles tossed with Base Jump Amber Ale 3-cheese sauce; topped and baked with cheddar, jack and shaved Parmesan cheeses

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97330

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
300 SW Jefferson Ave. Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Bo & Vine Corvallis
orange starNo Reviews
110 NW 3rd St Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
The Peacock Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
125 SW 2ND ST Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
The Bière Library
orange starNo Reviews
151 NW Monroe Ave Ste 102 Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Caves - 308 SW 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
308 SW 3rd St Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corvallis

Tacovore - Corvallis
orange star4.2 • 484
2503 NW Kings Blvd Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001069 - Corvallis Market Center
orange star4.5 • 10
1580 NW 9th St. Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corvallis
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Lincoln City
review star
No reviews yet
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston