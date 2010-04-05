Sky High Brewing
No reviews yet
160 Northwest Jackson Avenue
Corvallis, OR 97330
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
3-Story Macho Nacho
Fresh house made chips, black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with house guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cotija. House pickled jalapeños and tomatillo salsa served on the side.
Bavarian Pretzels
3 soft pretzels served with brewery cheese sauce
Crispy Tossed Chicken Wings
6 crispy wings tossed with your choice of tangy BBQ, traditional Buffalo, or Thai peanut sauce
Fresh Chips and Salsas
Our house fried and seasoned tortilla chips served with our own pico de gallo and salsa verde
Seasoned Fry Basket
With Sky Fry sauce of course!
Seasoned Tater Tot Basket
With Sky Fry sauce of course!
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
Served with Sky Fry Sauce
The Dee Andros Platter
Greek flat bread, house hummus and tzatziki, country olives, chokes, fresh arugula, pickled veggies, cucs
Soup and Salads
Cup of Clam Chowder
House-made New England style clam chowder
Bowl of Clam Chowder
House-made New England style clam chowder
SW Chipotle Chicken Chopped Salad
Roasted chipotle ranchero chicken, house guacamole, black beans, sweet corn, house pico, served over chopped romaine. Topped with fried tortilla strips and cotija cheese with our creamy vinaigrette on the side.
Small Caesar Salad
Chopped heart of romaine with shaved parmesan, house croutons, and a lemon wedge
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped heart of romaine with shaved parmesan, house croutons, and a lemon wedge
Surf & Turf Caesar Salad
Gulf Coast citrus herb shrimp, thick cut pepper bacon, guac, chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, house croutons
Small House Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, cucumber, and tomato
Large House Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, chopped cucumber, fresh tomato and your choice of dressing
Tri Tip Wedge Salad
Seared and slow roasted Tri Tip, romaine wedge, tomatoes, peppadew peppers, chimichurri sauce, gorgonzola dressing, crispy onion strings
Burgers
Brewer's Burger
1/3 lb. Carlton Farms natural hand-patted beef, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion. Choice of Tillamook cheddar, Swiss, provolone, American, mozzarella or pepper jack cheese
Extend-O Burger
1/3 lb. Carlton Farms natural hand-patted beef, thick cut pepper bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce, gorgonzola dressing and crispy house fried onion strings
Drive Thru Burger
1/4 lb Carlton Farms natural hand-patted all beef patty, special sauce, chopped lettuce, American cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun
Spicy Guac Burger
1/3lb. Carlton Farms natural hand-patted beef, house guacamole, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, lettuce, tortilla chips, jalapeños
Mary's Mushroom Burger
1/3lb. Carlton Farms natural hand-patted beef, thick cut pepper bacon, sautéed mushrooms, Tillamook Swiss cheese, house garlic herb butter, lettuce and onion
2nd Street Veggie Burger
House-made quinoa-kale-bean patty, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion. Choice of Tillamook cheddar, Swiss, provolone, American, mozzarella or pepper jack cheese
Pub Grub
Nawlins Style Po' Boy!
Choice of flash fried wild cod or fried Gulf Coast shrimp, with zesty remoulade, pepper bacon,shredded lettuce and tomato piled high on a classic hoagie roll
Fish-n-Chips
Wild line caught Pacific cod, rolled in a light English style crispy batter and tossed with fresh dill seasoning. Served with slaw and side choice
Yo! Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved rib eye, grilled with bell peppers and onions, topped with our cheesy sauce and served on an authentic Philadelphia hoagie roll
Ribeye Steak
10oz Choice grade Cedar Natural NW beef, flame broiled to temp and topped with our garlic herb butter
Turkey Bacon Ranch Avocado Wrap
Turkey, thick cut pepper bacon, avocado, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato
Crispy Chicken Tenders
4 Deep fried chicken tenders with side
Steph's Curry Bowl
Oven roasted cauliflower, mirepoix, and fresh kale. Slow simmered in a spicy coconut curry broth, finished over jasmine rice with shredded carrot, house pickled onion, and sesame seeds. Served with a grilled naan style bread (no side)
Rooftop Rice Bowl
Steamed jasmine rice and seasoned black beans, topped with fresh pico, guac, sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with house pickled jalapenos and verde salsa. Add pork or ranchero chicken $3.75
Hand Tossed Pizzas
Hunter, No Gather
Thick cut pepper bacon, Liguria pepperoni, salami, sausage, fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago, oregano
Margherita
Seasoned extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil
The Trappist
House pesto sauce, feta and mozzarella cheeses, country olives, artichokes, sweet peppers; topped with arugula, lemon and shaved Parmesan
Pepperoni
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, Liguria pepperoni
Cheese Pizza
Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella
Go Vegan!
Kid's Menu
1/4 lb. Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and choice of Tillamook cheddar, Swiss, provolone, American, mozzarella or pepper jack cheese.
6" Pizza
Cheese or Pepperoni (no side)
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese blend, cooked crisp in the pizza oven
3 Piece Chicken Strips
Deep fried chicken tenders
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Buttermilk bread, toasted with choice of Tillamook cheddar, Swiss, provolone, American, mozzarella or pepper jack cheese
Dessert
Wine
House Cocktails
Mule Train for Ukraine
25% of proceeds donated to the Central World Kitchen to help feed Ukraine
Rooftop Rita
Sauza Tequila, house sour mix, triple sec, fresh lime juice and salted rim
Thirsty Beaver
Sky High Vodka, blood orange puree, fresh muddled lime, triple sec
Lavender Lemon Drop
House vodka, muddled lemon, house lavender simple syrup
Sangria de la Casa
Fall Sangria (red wine, brandy, Wild Roots, apple cinnamon vodka, spiced simple, apple cider, citrus)
Prickly Potion
Del Maguey Organic Vida Mezcal, Espolon tequila, prickly pear puree, lime, simply syrup
Island Time
Mango, dragon-berry, and passionfruit rums with orange juice, pineapple juice, passionfruit puree, grenadine, and topped with a float of Myers dark rum
Dam L'Orange Spritzer
Aperol, champagne, soda, orange slice
Queen Mary
Sky High Vodka, house bloody mix, pepper bacon, beer brat, beef jerky, sting cheese, house pickled veggies
Veggie Mary
Sky High Vodka, house bloody Mary mix, fresh celery and house pickled veggies
Classic Cocktails
Cosmopolitan
Vodka of choice, triple sec, fresh muddled lime, and a dash of cranberry juice
Lemon Drop
Vodka of choice, fresh muddled lemon, simple syrup and a splash of house sour mix. Served up with a sugar rim.
Long Island
Vodka, rum, gin, and triple sec topped with house sour mix and a splash of cola.
Manhattan
Whiskey of choice, sweet vermouth, and bitters.
Margarita
Tequila of choice, house sour mix, triple sec, fresh lime juice and salted rim
Basic Cocktails
Vodka Cran
Choice of vodka with cranberry juice
Vodka Soda
Vodka choice with soda water. Choice of lemon or lime.
Screwdriver
Choice of vodka with fresh orange juice.
Greyhound
Choice of vodka with grapefruit juice
Vodka Lemonade
Vodka choice with our house made lemonade
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila of choice, fresh orange juice, and grenadine
Gin & Tonic
Gin of choice with bubbly tonic
Whiskey & Pepsi
Whiskey of choice mixed with Pepsi and served over ice
Rum & Pepsi
Choice of rum with Pepsi
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey of choice and house sour mix
Beer TO GO
32oz Crowler TO GO
Choose any one of our House brewed beers, we will pour it, and can it, on site fresh!
2-Pack Crowler TO GO
Choose any two of our House brewed beers, we will pour it, and can it, on site fresh!
Adventure Pale Single TO GO
Adventure Pale 4-Pack TO GO
Peak Sports 50th Anniversary Celebration Ale, hop free and totally awesome!
Sky High Big Apple Cider Single TO GO
Sky High Big Apple Cider 4-pack TO GO
Soda and Beverages
Daily Specials
Island Time
Mango, dragon-berry, and passionfruit rums with orange juice, pineapple juice, passionfruit puree, grenadine, and topped with a float of Myers dark rum
Hi-Jack Mac
Macaroni noodles tossed with Base Jump Amber Ale 3-cheese sauce; topped and baked with cheddar, jack and shaved Parmesan cheeses
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97330