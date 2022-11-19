Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sky Market

115 S Goose Creek Blvd

Goose Creek, SC 29445

Order Again

Breakfast/Café da Manhã

Sky Special

Sky Special

$7.00

Traditional breakfast platter with your choice of scrambled or fried eggs, with a side of toast, fries and bacon Prato Americano tradicional com a sua escolha de ovos mexidos ou frito acompanhado com torrada, batata frita e bacon

Traditional Breakfast/Café da Manhã Tradicional

Traditional Breakfast/Café da Manhã Tradicional

$1.15

French Bread with Butter Pão francês com manteiga

Tapioca Wrap/Tapioca

Tapioca Wrap/Tapioca

$2.00

Flakey tapioca tortilla with your choice of add ons Uma camada fina de tapioca com a sua escolha de recheio

Omelettes/Omelete

$3.50

Plain omelette with your choice of add ons Omelete simples com a sua escolha de recheio

Cuscuz/Couscous

Cuscuz/Couscous

$4.99

Plate of couscous with your choice of add ons Prato de cuscuz com a sua escolha de recheio

Sweet Couscous/Cuzcuz Doce

Sweet Couscous/Cuzcuz Doce

$5.50

Plate of couscous cooked with a sweet delight of coconut flakes Prato de cuscuz doce com coco

Pão na Chapa/Grilled French Bread

$2.00

French Bread pressed on the griddle with butter

Kid’s Menu

Cheese Pizza/Pizza de Queijo

$5.00

Pepperoni Pizza/Pizza de Calabresa

$6.00

Plate of Fries/Prato de Batata Fritas

$3.50

Chicken Nuggets/Nuggets de Frango

$5.00

Sky Dog

$3.50

plain hot dog bun with Frank sausage / Cachorro quente americano simples

Side of Fries

$2.00

Sandwiches/Sanduíches

Sky Burger

Sky Burger

$10.50

housemade bun with a gourmet grilled patty (or choice of grilled chicken), loaded with mozzarella, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fried eggs, and potato sticks Pão caseiro com hambúrguer gourmet (ou frango grelhado), acrescentado com mussarela, presunto, alface, tomate, milho, ovo frito, e batata palha

Rocket Burger

Rocket Burger

$14.99

house made bun with a grilled picanha, loaded with mozzarella, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fried eggs, and potato sticks Pão caseiro com picanha, acrescentado com mussarela, presunto, bacon, alface, tomate, milho, ovo frito, e batata palha

Thunder Burger

Thunder Burger

$16.99

House made bun with a double stacked picanha and grilled gourmet patty (or choice of grilled chicken), loaded with mozzarella, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fried eggs, and potato sticks Pão caseiro com picanha e hambúrguer gourmet (ou frango grelhado) acrescentado com mussarela, presunto, bacon, alface, tomate, milho, ovo frito, e batata palha

Misto Quente/Grilled Ham & Cheese

$3.45

pressed french bread with ham and cheese / Pão francês com queijo e presunto

Cloud Sandwich

Cloud Sandwich

$4.50

French bread with gourmet sausage Pão francês com linguiça gourmet

Chihuahua Dog

Chihuahua Dog

$3.80

Frank sausage in a savory tomato sauce inside a french bread Pão francês com salsicha ao molho de tomate

Pitbull Dog

Pitbull Dog

$4.99

Frank sausage in a savory sauce inside a french bread loaded with mozzarella cheese, potato sticks, chopped onions, corn, and peas Pão francês com salsicha ao molho de tomate coberto com queijo, batata palha, cebola, milho, e ervilhas

Pão com Quejo/Grilled Cheese

$1.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich on French Bread

Pão com Ovo/French Bread with Fried Egg

$3.00

Pressed french bread with a fried egg

Bakery/Padaria

Fried Cheese Turnover/Pastel de Queijo

$4.00

Savory turnover stuffed with cheese and fried

Fried Shrimp Turnover/Pastel de Camarão

$5.00

Savory turnover stuffed with a creamy shrimp filling and fried

Fried Beef Jerky Turnover/Pastel de Carne Seca

$5.00

Savory turnover stuffed with beef jerky and fried

Fried Ground Beef Turnover/Pastel de Carne Moída

$5.00

Savory turnover stuffed with a ground beed filling and fried

Fried Chicken Turnover/Pastel de Frango

$4.80

Savory turnover stuffed with a seasoned shredded chicken filling and fried

Fried Pizza Turnover/Pastel de Pizza

$4.80

Savory turnover stuffed with ham, cheese, oregano seasoning and fried

Chicken Croquettes/Coxinha

$3.50

Seasoned shredded chicken covered in soft battered dough and fried

Bite Size Cheesy Bread/Pão de Queijo

$0.50

Beef Croquettes/Kibe

$2.80

Football shaped croquette made of fried ground beef

Baked Sausage Roll/Enroladinho de Salsicha

$3.25

Frank sausage wrapped in soft battered dough and fried

Guava Stuffed Cheesy Bread/Pão de Queijo com Goiabada

$0.65

Large Cheesy Bread/Pão de Queijo Grande

$1.00

Pão Solado Inteiro

$5.99

Acai Bowls

Açaí bowl with your choice of toppings/Tigela de açaí com sua escolha de coberturas

Medium Açaí Bowl

$8.50

Açaí bowl with your choice of toppings/Tigela de açaí com sua escolha de coberturas

Small Açaí Bowl

$6.50

Açaí bowl with your choice of toppings/Tigela de açaí com sua escolha de coberturas

Build Your Own Salad/Monte Sua Salada

Salad Base

$5.00

Build your salad with our base of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and shredded cheese Monte sua salada com a nossa base de alface romana, tomate, pepino e queijo ralado

Waters

Water/Água

$1.00

Sparkling Water/Água Com Gás

$1.90

Soda/Refrigerante

Coke

$1.90+

Guarana

$1.90+

Fanta

$1.90+

Ginger Ale

$1.90+

Sprite

$1.90+

Dr. Pepper

$1.90+

Mountain Dew

$1.90+

Redbull

$2.50

Natural Juices/Sucos Naturais

Orange/Laranja

$5.00+

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Pineapple/Abacaxi

$5.00+

Freshly Pressed Pineapple Juice

Machine Juice/Sucos de Máquina

Passion Fruit/Maracujá

$4.00+

Cashew Fruit/Caju

$4.00+

Guava/Goiaba

$4.00+

Pineapple/Abacaxi

$4.00+

Grape/Uva

$4.00+

Suco De Manga

$4.00+

Amazon Juice

Green Juice - kale, ginger, and mint, blended with your choice of orange or pineapple juice Suco Verde - couve, gengibre, hortelã, batido com a sua escolha de suco de laranja ou abacaxi

Green Juice/ Suco Verde

$5.80

Green Juice - kale, ginger, and mint, blended with your choice of orange or pineapple juice/Suco Verde - couve, gengibre, hortelã, batido com a sua escolha de suco de laranja ou abacaxi

Rio Reviver

House made energy booster with a blend of oranges, celery, apples, cucumbers, kale, ginger, lemon, pineapple, cinnamon, and turmeric Suco de energia feito com laranja, salsão, maçã, pepino, couve, gengibre, limão, abacaxi, canela, e açafrão

Rio Reviver (regular)

$6.25

House made energy booster with a blend of oranges, celery, apples, cucumbers, kale, ginger, lemon, pineapple, cinnamon, and turmeric/suco de energia feito com laranja, salsão, maçã, pepino, couve, gengibre, limão, abacaxi, canela, e açafrão

Smoothies/Vitaminas

With your choice of milk or water/a sua escolha com leite ou água

Strawberry/Morango

$5.00+

Blended with your choice of milk or water/a sua escolha com leite ou água

Cupuaçu

$5.00+

Blended with your choice of milk or water/a sua escolha com leite ou água

Passion Fruit/Maracujá

$5.00+

Blended with your choice of milk or water/a sua escolha com leite ou água

Coconut/Coco

$5.00+

Blended with your choice of milk or water/a sua escolha com leite ou água

Slushies

Strawberry Slushie

$3.00+

Fruit Punch Slushie

$3.00+

Blue Raspberry Slushie

$3.00+

Coke Slushie

$3.00+

Fanta Slushie

$3.00+

Swiss Lemonade/Limonada Suíça

A blend of pieces of limes with peel, ice, sweet condensed milk, sugar, and water Limonada feito com pedaços de limão, leite condensado, açúcar, água, e gelo

Swiss Lemonade/Limonada Suíça

$4.00+

A blend of pieces of limes with peel, ice, sweet condensed milk, sugar, and water Limonada feito com pedaços de limão, leite condensado, açúcar, água, e gelo

Pina Colada (no alcohol/sem álcool)

Piña Colada

$5.00+

Purple Sky

A frozen blend of red bull and ãcaí / red bull com açaí

Purple Sky

$5.00

A frozen blend of red bull and ãcaí / red bull com açaí

Coffee/Cafe

Hot Coffee/Café Quente

Hot Coffee/Café Quente

$1.10

Iced Coffee/Café Gelado

$3.80

Cappuccino

$3.20

Sugarcane Juice/Caldo de Cana

Pure cold pressed sugar cane juice

Sugarcane Juice/Caldo de Cana

$5.00

Redbull

Redbull

$2.50
Brazilian Style Market, Restaurant, and Butcher Shop We are Bringing Charleston a Taste of Brazil!

