Sky Mediterranean Lounge & Cuisine - Westlake 673 Cahoon Rd

Food

Appetizers

Baba Ganoush Large

$8.00

Baba Ganoush Small

$10.00

Cheese Sambousek

$11.00

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$14.00

Chicken Wings 10Pcs

$20.00

Chicken Wings 6Pcs

$15.00

Falafel

$8.00

Fried Kibbeh

$12.00

Garlic Labneh

$7.00

Hummus Large

$10.00

Hummus Small

$8.00

Jalapeno Popers

$12.00

Makanek

$14.00

Meat Sambousek

$11.00

Mozarella Sticks

$8.00

Muhammara

$10.00

Nacho Supreme

$12.00

Nachos And Cheese

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pie Combo

$15.00

Sky Veggie Platter

$17.00

Spicy Hummus Large

$10.00

Spicy Hummus Small

$8.00

Spicy Potatoes

$7.00

Spinach Pies

$9.00

Sujuk

$14.00

Sujuk Bites

$14.00

Toshka

$12.00

Veggie Grape Leaves 12Pcs

$15.00

Veggie Grape Leaves 6Pcs

$9.00

Volcano Shrimp

$12.00

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad Large

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad Small

$12.00

Caesar Salad Large

$9.00

Caesar Salad Small

$6.00

Fattoush Large

$12.00

Fattoush Small

$8.00

Sky Salad Large

$10.00

Sky Salad Small

$7.00

Tabbouleh Large

$14.00

Tabbouleh Small

$10.00

Sandwiches

Beef Kafta Sandwich

$11.00

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$11.00

Falafel Sandwich

$8.00

Gyro Sandwich

$8.00

Shish Kebab Sandwich

$14.00

Shish Tawook Sandwich

$12.00

Sky Shish Tawook Delux Sandwich

$15.00

Ch Sh Deluxe

$14.00

Beef Sh Deluxe

$15.00

Chicken Sub

$12.00

Fajita Sub

$12.00

Philly Steak Sub

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fajita Wrap Chicken Or Steak

$12.00

Philly Steak Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Burgers

American Burger

$11.00

Chicken Burger

$11.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Sky Burger

$13.00

Entree Plates

Beef Kafta Entree

$18.00

Beef Shawarma Entree

$18.00

Chicken Shawarma Entree

$17.00

Deboned Chicken Full

$19.00

Deboned Chicken Half

$15.00

Hummus Beef Shawarma

$18.00

Hummus Chicken Shawarma

$17.00

Mixed Grill Entree

$28.00

Shish Kebab Entree

$24.00

Shish Tawook Entree

$21.00

Platter Combo

Sky Platter For Two

$60.00

2 shish tawook; 2 beef kafta; 2 shish kabob served with sauted vegetables, fattoush, fries, hummus or baba ganoush

Sky Platter For Four

$110.00

4shish tawook; 4 beef kafta; 4 shish kabob served with sauted vegetables, fattoush, fries, hummus or baba ganoush

Sky Platter For Six

$150.00

5 shish tawook; 5 beef kafta; 5 shish kabob, chicken shawarma served with sauted vegetables, fattoush, fries, hummus and baba ganoush

Dessert

Banana Split

$8.00

Brownies With Ice Cream

$9.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00

Carrots And Lemon

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Fruit Plate

$14.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Lava Cake With Ice Cream

$12.00

Mixed Nuts Extra

$10.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Chnafa

$8.00

Sh3aybeyet Triangles

$7.00

Layali Lebnen Lebanese Nights

$8.00

Fried Cheesecake Half

$8.00

Fried Chesecake Full

$16.00

Ashta Chnafa

$8.00

Caramel Cheesecake Crepe

$9.00

Hersheys Crepe

$8.00

Kinder Crepe

$9.00

Nutella Crepe

$8.00

Sky Crepe

$12.00

Smores Crepe

$9.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Crepe

$9.00

Tutti Fruity Crepe

$10.00

Lotus Crepe

$11.00

Recees

$9.00

Lotus Crepe

$11.00

Sides

Beef Kafta Skewer

$7.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Curly Fries Large

$10.00

Curly Fries Small

$8.00

French Fries Large

$8.00

French Fries Small

$6.00

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Sauces

$0.75

Shish Kebab Skewer

$9.00

Shish Tawook Skewer

$8.00

Spicy Bread

$3.00

Waffle Fries Large

$10.00

Waffle Fries Small

$8.00

Drinks

Smoothies

Sky Smoothie

$7.00

strawberry, mango, blueberry, and pineapple

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Triple Berry Smoothie

$7.00

Nutella Shake

$8.00

Lemonade With Mint

$6.00

Cocktail Chunks

$9.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Carrot juice

$5.00

Apple juice

$5.00

NA Beverages

Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Laziza

$4.00

Hot Drinks

American Coffee Cup

$3.00

Arabic Coffee Large

$7.00

Tea Pot

$8.00

Tea Cup

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Nescafe

$5.00

Hookah

Regular Head

$15.00

Orange Head

$22.00

Pineapple Head

$25.00

Regular Head Refill

$8.00

Orange Head Refill

$12.00

Pineapple Head Refill

$15.00

Hookah Cup

$17.00

Orange Head To Go

$10.00

Pineapple Head To Go

$13.00

Chuzin Weekday

$15.00

Chuzin Weekend

$18.00

Happy Hour Hookah

$12.00

2 For 25

$12.50

Ladies Night Reg

$10.00

Ladies Night Orange Head

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

673 Cahoon Rd, Westlake, OH 44145

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

