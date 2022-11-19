Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sky Ranch Golf & Grill Sterling, CO

17408 Hwy 14

Sterling, CO 80751

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Spin & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Burger Sliders

$7.50

Street Tacos

$7.50

Sauteed Shrimp

$13.00

Sky Ranch Nachos

$14.00

Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp (3 only)

$7.50

surf and turf

$20.00

Smoked Fish Board

$20.00

Italian Meat Board

$15.00

Mountain Oyster

$15.00

Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Steak Bites

$29.00

Calamari Rings

$15.00

Salads and Soups

Fiesta Salad

$15.00

Small Fiesta

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Small Caesar

$6.00

Sky Ranch Salad

$15.00

Small Ranch Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

Small Chef Salad

$8.00

Berry Salad

$15.00

Small Berry Salad

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Small Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Special Salad

$16.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$4.25

Leafy Green Salad

$7.00

Burgers

Sky Ranch Burger

$11.00

Bacon, Swiss & Avo Burger

$14.00

Sky Ranch Cheeseburger

$13.00

Green Chili Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches and Wrap

Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

SW Chicken Sand

$16.00

BLTA

$14.00

French Dip

$18.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Rueben

$16.00

Sandwich Special

$15.00

Half Sand Special

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Gunslinger

$20.00

Entrees

Ribeye Steak

$35.00

Filet Mignon

$38.00

New York Steak

$32.00

Pork Steak

$19.00

Chicken Fry Steak

$18.00

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Seafood Special

$20.00

Spag & Meatballs

$12.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$21.00

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$21.00

dinner special

$16.00

Petite Filet

$34.00

Lamb Chops

$28.00

1 Lobster Tail

$26.00

2 Lobster Tails

$45.00

Ziti Pasta

$18.00

Bucatini Pasta

$22.00

Baby Back Ribs

$28.00

Roast Chicken

$28.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.50

Sweet Fries

$4.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Ranch Beans

$3.00

Chef's Veggie

$4.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Spinach Salad

$8.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.50

Choc/Kahlua

$11.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Angel Food Cake

$9.00

Flourless Torte

$10.00

ice cream sundae

$7.50

Apple Pie

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Sliders

$8.50

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.00

Kid's Steak

$13.50

Kid's Chicken Strip

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Corn Dog

$6.00

Specials

Smothered Burrito

$13.00

mens league

$14.00

womens league

$12.00

Lunch Special

$15.00

Surf and Turf Grilled Shrimp

$38.00

Surf and Turf Fried Shrimp

$38.00

Senior Travel Lunch

$11.55

dinner special

$18.00

12 oz Prime Rib

$35.00

16 oz Prime Rib

$40.00

Steak Special

$40.00

PRIME RIB BUFFET

$35.00

Fishermans Special

$14.00

Salad Special

$16.00

sro meal

$25.00

Brunch

$25.00

Kid's Brunch

$15.00

Crab Cakes

$42.00

WBB lunch special

$15.00

NA Beverages

virgin cocktail

$5.00

*Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

VOSS Bottled Water

$5.00

kids drink

$2.00

12 oz. Apple Juice

$2.50

12 oz. Chocolate Milk

$2.50

12 oz. Cranberry Juice

$2.50

12 oz. Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

12 oz. Milk

$2.50

12 oz. OJ

$2.50

12 oz. Pineapple Juice

$2.50

12 oz. Tomato Juice

$2.50

20 oz. Apple Juice

$3.00

20 oz. Chocolate Milk

$3.00

20 oz. Cranberry Juice

$3.00

20 oz. Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

20 oz. Milk

$3.00

20 oz. OJ

$3.00

20 oz. Pineapple Juice

$3.00

20 oz. Tomato Juice

$3.00

Beer

Budweiser ZERO

$3.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.00

MICH ULTRA

$4.00

Summer Shandy

$4.50

St. Pauli's NA

$3.50

bush latte

$3.50

Raspberry - Bud Light Seltzer

$3.50

Cranberry - Bud Light Seltzer

$3.50

Lemon Lime - Bud Light Seltzer

$3.50

Graprfruit - Bud Light Seltzer

$3.50

Ranch Water Seltzer

$3.50

Cherry - Bud Light Seltzer

$3.50

Ruby Grapefruit - White Claw

$3.50

Lemon Lime - Bud Light Seltzer

$3.50

Strawberry - Bud Light Seltzer

$3.50

Graprfruit - Bud Light Seltzer

$3.50

Bud Light (aluminum) can

$3.50

Michelob Ultra (aluminum) can

$3.50

Miller Lite (aluminum) can

$3.50

Coors Light (aluminum) can

$3.50

Coors Banquet (aluminum) can

$3.50

corona premier

$3.50

corona extra

$3.50

twisted tea

$3.50

Guinness

$3.50

bud zero

$3.50

summer shandy

$3.50

sol

$4.50

budlight chelada

$4.50

mich ultra can

$3.00

2 for 5

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$12.00+

COORS LIGHT

$4.00+

ULTRA

$4.00+

KONA

$6.00+

VOODOO IPA

$6.00+

BLUE MOON

$6.00+

CORONA PREMIER

$6.00+

Seasonal Rotating

$6.00+

modelo 16 oz

$6.00

modelo 20

$8.00

vanilla porter 16

$6.00

vanilla porter 20

$8.00

summer shandy 16

$6.00

summer shandy 20

$8.00

palisade peach 16

$6.00

palisade peach 20

$8.00

avalanche 16

$6.00

avalanche 20

$8.00

kona wave

$6.00

kona wave 20

$8.00

moonlight 16

$5.00

moonlight 20

$7.00

oktoberfest 16

$6.00

oktoberfest 20

$8.00

corona premier

$2.00

saddle bronc

$2.00

coors banquet

$2.00

stella cidre

$2.00

colorado native

$2.00

nitro

$2.00

budlight

$16.00

mich ultra

$16.00

coors light

$16.00

coors

$16.00

miller light

$16.00

Wine

MERLOT

$8.00

CABERNET

$8.00

NOIR

$8.00

MALBEC

$10.00

Cavit Pinot Noir

$15.00

bogle zinfandel

$9.00

Estancia Merlot

$11.00

Estancia Pinot Noir

$11.00

Estancia Cab

$11.00

$2.00

9 oz merlot

$12.00

9 oz cabernet

$12.00

9 oz noir

$12.00

9 oz malbec

$13.00

9oz red zine

$12.00

9 oz est. cab

$14.00

9 oz est.pinot

$14.00

9 oz est. merlot

$14.00

BV cab

$21.00

9 oz BV cab

$28.00

carnivor

$9.00

9 oz carnivor

$12.00

Modavi cab

$8.00

9 oz modavi cab

$12.00

modavi pinot noir

$9.00

9 oz modavi pinot noir

$14.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Mirassou Moscato

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Rosé

$7.50

Reisling

$8.00

Valley of the Monkey Reisling

$15.00

Estancia Chardonnay

$10.00

Estancia Reisling

$10.00

$2.00

Estancia pinot grigio

$10.00

Estancia sauvignon blanc

$10.00

santa margherita

$15.75

8oz chard

$11.00

8 oz pinot grigio

$11.00

8 oz moscato

$11.00

8 oz sauv blanc

$11.00

8 oz reisling

$11.00

8 oz est. chard

$13.00

8 oz est. pinot grigio

$13.00

8 oz est. sauv blanc

$13.00

8oz. santa margherita

$19.00

OG Mimosa

$7.00

Champagne

$8.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$8.00

Peach Mimosa

$8.00

Raspberry Mimosa

$8.00

Hawaiian Mimosa

$9.00

House Merlot

$24.00

House Cabernet

$24.00

House Pinot Noir

$24.00

House Malbec

$24.00

Cavit Pinot Noir

$48.00

ELY Cabernet

$48.00

Renwood Ren Zin

$48.00

2016 White Hall Merlot

$70.00

Napa Valley Cabernet

$75.00

Firestone

$34.00

Bogle Red Zin

$24.00

est cab

$34.00

carnivor

$24.00

BV Cab

$84.00

mondavi cab

$24.00

mondavi pinot noir

$30.00

The Prisoner

$150.00

House Chardonnay

$24.00

House Pinot Grigio

$24.00

House Moscato

$24.00

House Sauv Blanc

$24.00

House White Zin

$24.00

House Reisling

$24.00

Cavit Moscato

$48.00

MAELI Moscato

$48.00

Frogs Leap Chardonnay

$70.00

Valley of the Monkey Reisling

$48.00

Firestone Reisling

$34.00

Estancia Chardonnay

$34.00

Estancia Reisling

$34.00

Cavit Sauv Blanc

$48.00

santa margherita

$63.00

Chamagne

$24.00

Liquor

Chopin

$8.00+

Absolut

$7.00+

Absolut Citron

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Belvedere

$8.00+

Stoli

$5.00+

Stoli Razberi

$5.00+

Stoli Vanila

$5.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Smirnoff

$5.00+

W.S. Blueberry

$5.00+

W.S. Prickly Pear

$5.00+

W.S. Peach

$5.00+

W.S. Lime

$5.00+

W.S. Cucumber

$5.00+

W.S. Raspberry

$5.00+

Lemon Drop

$6.00+

Almonderetto

$6.00+

Stoli Elit

$8.00+

Breckenridge - Vodka

$7.00+

Wheatly

$7.50+

kettle one

$7.00

natural ice

$5.00

kettle one double

$11.00

DBL Chopin

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$10.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Belvedere

$10.50

DBL Stoli

$7.00

DBL Stoli Razberi

$7.00

DBL Stoli Vanila

$8.25

DBL Titos

$10.50

DBL Western Son's Vodka

$8.25

DBL W.S. Blueberry

$9.00

DBL W.S. Prickly Pear

$9.00

DBL W.S. Peach

$9.00

DBL W.S. Lime

$9.00

DBL W.S. Cucumber

$9.00

DBL W.S. Raspberry

$9.00

DBL Lemon Drop

$9.00

DBL Almonderetto

$9.00

DBL Stoli Elit

$14.25

DBL Breckenridge - Vodka

$10.50

DBL Wheatly

$11.25

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Beefeater 24

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00+

Bombay Dry

$5.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Western Son's Gin

$6.00+

boodles single

$8.00

boodles dbl

$12.00

botanist single

$8.00

botanist dbl

$12.00

aviation single

$8.00

avaition dbl

$12.00

Malibu

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Bacardi

$5.00+

Bacardi Limon

$6.00+

Juarez

$5.00+

Cuervo Gold

$6.00+

1800 Silver

$7.00+

Patron

$7.00+

Don Julio `70

$10.00+

Prospero Resposado

$6.50+

Prospero Anejo

$6.50+

CASAMIGOS SINGLE

$7.00

CASAMIGOS DBL

$10.50

21 SEEDS CUC JAL

$6.00

21 SEEDS DBL

$9.00

hornitos single

$7.00

hornitos double

$10.50

DBL Juarez

$7.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$7.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$8.25

DBL Patron

$9.75

DBL Don Julio `70

$15.00

Breckenridge Port Cask Fin Whiskey

$8.00+

Breckenridge Whiskey

$7.00+

Seagram's 7

$6.00+

Bulliet Rye

$6.00+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Crown Peach

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Crown Vanilla

$7.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Gentlemens Jack

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jack Daniels - Fire

$6.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jameson Caskmates

$7.00+

Lord Calvert

$5.00+

Penelton

$7.00+

Screwball

$6.50+

Moonshine

$7.00+

well- early times

$5.00

southern comfort

$6.00

southern comfort double

$10.50

Bower Hill

$7.00

4 roses

$9.00

whistle pig single

$12.00

whistle pig dbl

$18.00

4roses dbl

$14.00

mitchers single

$7.00

mitchers double

$14.00

blade bow single

$14.00

blade bow dbl

$28.00

bulliet

$9.00

bulliet dbl

$14.00

buffalo trace single

$8.00

buffalo trace dbl

$16.00

sazerac rye

$10.00

sazerac rye dbl

$20.00

eagle rare

$12.00

eagle rare dbl

$24.00

weller special

$15.00

weller special dbl

$30.00

red breast 12

$16.00

red breast 12 dbl

$32.00

Col E.H. Taylor

$20.00

Col E.H. Taylor dbl

$40.00

Blantons

$20.00

Blantons dbl

$40.00

Balvenie 14

$9.00+

Blanton's

$13.00+

Chivas Regal

$5.50+

Dewars

$6.00+

Glenlevit 12 YR

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Macallan 12YR

$10.00+

Maker's Mark

$6.00+

Wild Turkey

$6.00+

Woodford

$7.50+

Tin Cup

$7.00+

Glenfiddich

$8.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00+

DBL Dewars

$7.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$8.25

DBL Buffalo Trace

$10.50

DBL Macallan 12YR

$14.00

DBL Glenlevit 12 YR

$12.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam

$6.75

DBL Wild Turkey

$9.75

DBL Balvenie 14

$13.50

DBL Blanton's

$16.00

Vermouth

$4.50+

Vermouth Extra Dry

$4.50+

Grand Marnier

$6.00+

Triple Sec

$4.50+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Creme de Menthe

$4.50+

Creme de Cocoa

$4.50+

Hazlenut

$4.50+

Blue Curacau

$4.50+

Melon

$4.50+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Peach Schnapps

$4.50+

Sour Apple

$4.50+

Peppermint

$4.50+

Rumpleminze

$6.00+

Ryan's Irish Cream

$6.00+

Pomegranate

$4.50+

Butterscotch

$4.50+

Hennesey

$6.00+

Gold Schlagger

$6.00+

McGillicuddy's Menthol

$6.00+

tuaca

$6.00

tuaca double

$9.00

Summer Breeze

$7.00+

NA BAR Drinks

Strawbizzle Fizzle Drizzle

$5.00

RedBull

$2.50+

Bud Zero

$3.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary (Regular)

$6.00

Bloody Mary (spicy)

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Mule (Kentucky)

$7.00

Mule (Mexican)

$7.00

Mule (Irish)

$7.00

Mule (reg Moscow)

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Miami Vice

$10.00

Sky Ranch Old Fashioned

$9.00+

Pina Colada

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Mojito (Strawberry)

$7.00

Mojio (Cucumber)

$7.00

Mojito (Mint)

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Raspberry Daiquiri

$8.00

bottomless mimosas

$15.00

sunday mary

$5.00

quarantini

$6.00

bulldog

$8.00

daily drink special

$8.00

titos bloody mary

$9.00

birthday cake shot

$5.00

top shelf marg

$10.00

top shelf mule

$9.00

5 dolla marg

$5.00

whiskey sour

$8.00

premium whiskey sour

$11.00

jello shots

$1.00

irish car bomb

$7.00

WESTERN SON COOLER

$5.00

Twisted Mojito

$8.00

Sky Ranch Old Fashioned

$9.00

NY Sour

$8.00

Prickly Punch

$6.50

Pink Flamingo

$8.00

Peach Martini

$7.00

Aileen's sour

$8.00

Spicy Watermelon Marg

$8.00

Fairway Lemonade

$6.00

Fuzzy Peach Martini

$9.00

Jay Z

$7.00

Carona-rita

$12.00

Choc Moon Pie

$8.00

The Ruby

$7.50

Ginger Apple Mule

$7.00

Vampire Bite

$7.00

Spicy Straw Marg

$6.00

Special Mule

$8.00

Special Marg

$8.00

Prickly Cran Tini

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hot Choc 3 ways

$6.00

wine wednesday

barefoot

$12.00

estancia

$17.00

renwood old vine

$24.00

ely callaway

$24.00

cavit pinot noir

$24.00

cavit moscato

$24.00

valley of the monkey reisling

$24.00

Wine Special

$12.00

Specials

The Azalea

$6.00

John Daly

$6.00

The Green Jacket

$6.00

hot chocolate with liquor

$3.92

peep cocktail

$7.00

cottontail martini

$8.00

Easter Marg

$7.00

Fuzzy Bunny

$5.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

rasp mimosa

$8.00

mermaid mimosa

$8.00

orange creamsicle mimosa

$8.00

sunrise

$8.00

strawberry spritzer

$6.00

hurricane

$8.00

busch latte bucket

$16.00

Sangria

$7.00

hocus pocus cocktail

$9.00

vampires kiss

$8.00

poison apple margarita

$8.00

pumpkin fizz

$7.00

mimosa crafe

$25.00

harvest sangria

$8.00

apple pie martini

$8.00

fall long island

$9.00