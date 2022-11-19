Sky Ranch Golf & Grill Sterling, CO
No reviews yet
17408 Hwy 14
Sterling, CO 80751
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
$12.00
Boneless Wings
$12.00
Spin & Artichoke Dip
$10.00
Burger Sliders
$7.50
Street Tacos
$7.50
Sauteed Shrimp
$13.00
Sky Ranch Nachos
$14.00
Stuffed Jalapenos
$12.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
Grilled Shrimp (3 only)
$7.50
surf and turf
$20.00
Smoked Fish Board
$20.00
Italian Meat Board
$15.00
Mountain Oyster
$15.00
Flatbread Pizza
$12.00
Fried Pickles
$10.00
Fried Mushrooms
$12.00
Steak Bites
$29.00
Calamari Rings
$15.00
Salads and Soups
Fiesta Salad
$15.00
Small Fiesta
$10.00
Caesar Salad
$10.00
Small Caesar
$6.00
Sky Ranch Salad
$15.00
Small Ranch Salad
$10.00
Chef Salad
$14.00
Small Chef Salad
$8.00
Berry Salad
$15.00
Small Berry Salad
$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$15.00
Small Buffalo Chicken
$10.00
Wedge Salad
$8.00
Side Salad
$6.00
Special Salad
$16.00
Bowl of Soup
$6.00
Cup of Soup
$4.25
Leafy Green Salad
$7.00
Burgers
Sandwiches and Wrap
Entrees
Ribeye Steak
$35.00
Filet Mignon
$38.00
New York Steak
$32.00
Pork Steak
$19.00
Chicken Fry Steak
$18.00
Fish and Chips
$15.00
Seafood Special
$20.00
Spag & Meatballs
$12.00
Grilled Salmon
$25.00
Chicken Tenders
$14.00
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
$21.00
Fried Shrimp Dinner
$21.00
dinner special
$16.00
Petite Filet
$34.00
Lamb Chops
$28.00
1 Lobster Tail
$26.00
2 Lobster Tails
$45.00
Ziti Pasta
$18.00
Bucatini Pasta
$22.00
Baby Back Ribs
$28.00
Roast Chicken
$28.00
Sides
Desserts
Kids Menu
Specials
Smothered Burrito
$13.00
mens league
$14.00
womens league
$12.00
Lunch Special
$15.00
Surf and Turf Grilled Shrimp
$38.00
Surf and Turf Fried Shrimp
$38.00
Senior Travel Lunch
$11.55
dinner special
$18.00
12 oz Prime Rib
$35.00
16 oz Prime Rib
$40.00
Steak Special
$40.00
PRIME RIB BUFFET
$35.00
Fishermans Special
$14.00
Salad Special
$16.00
sro meal
$25.00
Brunch
$25.00
Kid's Brunch
$15.00
Crab Cakes
$42.00
WBB lunch special
$15.00
NA Beverages
virgin cocktail
$5.00
*Water
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Coffee
$2.50
Decaf
$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$2.50
Lemonade
$3.00
Mountain Dew
$3.00
Pepsi
$3.00
Rootbeer
$3.00
Roy Rogers
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Sierra Mist
$3.00
VOSS Bottled Water
$5.00
kids drink
$2.00
12 oz. Apple Juice
$2.50
12 oz. Chocolate Milk
$2.50
12 oz. Cranberry Juice
$2.50
12 oz. Grapefruit Juice
$2.50
12 oz. Milk
$2.50
12 oz. OJ
$2.50
12 oz. Pineapple Juice
$2.50
12 oz. Tomato Juice
$2.50
20 oz. Apple Juice
$3.00
20 oz. Chocolate Milk
$3.00
20 oz. Cranberry Juice
$3.00
20 oz. Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
20 oz. Milk
$3.00
20 oz. OJ
$3.00
20 oz. Pineapple Juice
$3.00
20 oz. Tomato Juice
$3.00
Beer
Budweiser ZERO
$3.50
Budweiser
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.50
Coors Banquet
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona Extra
$4.50
Miller Light
$4.00
MICH ULTRA
$4.00
Summer Shandy
$4.50
St. Pauli's NA
$3.50
bush latte
$3.50
Raspberry - Bud Light Seltzer
$3.50
Cranberry - Bud Light Seltzer
$3.50
Lemon Lime - Bud Light Seltzer
$3.50
Graprfruit - Bud Light Seltzer
$3.50
Ranch Water Seltzer
$3.50
Cherry - Bud Light Seltzer
$3.50
Ruby Grapefruit - White Claw
$3.50
Lemon Lime - Bud Light Seltzer
$3.50
Strawberry - Bud Light Seltzer
$3.50
Graprfruit - Bud Light Seltzer
$3.50
Bud Light (aluminum) can
$3.50
Michelob Ultra (aluminum) can
$3.50
Miller Lite (aluminum) can
$3.50
Coors Light (aluminum) can
$3.50
Coors Banquet (aluminum) can
$3.50
corona premier
$3.50
corona extra
$3.50
twisted tea
$3.50
Guinness
$3.50
bud zero
$3.50
summer shandy
$3.50
sol
$4.50
budlight chelada
$4.50
mich ultra can
$3.00
2 for 5
$5.00
BUD LIGHT
$12.00+
COORS LIGHT
$4.00+
ULTRA
$4.00+
KONA
$6.00+
VOODOO IPA
$6.00+
BLUE MOON
$6.00+
CORONA PREMIER
$6.00+
Seasonal Rotating
$6.00+
modelo 16 oz
$6.00
modelo 20
$8.00
vanilla porter 16
$6.00
vanilla porter 20
$8.00
summer shandy 16
$6.00
summer shandy 20
$8.00
palisade peach 16
$6.00
palisade peach 20
$8.00
avalanche 16
$6.00
avalanche 20
$8.00
kona wave
$6.00
kona wave 20
$8.00
moonlight 16
$5.00
moonlight 20
$7.00
oktoberfest 16
$6.00
oktoberfest 20
$8.00
corona premier
$2.00
saddle bronc
$2.00
coors banquet
$2.00
stella cidre
$2.00
colorado native
$2.00
nitro
$2.00
budlight
$16.00
mich ultra
$16.00
coors light
$16.00
coors
$16.00
miller light
$16.00
Wine
MERLOT
$8.00
CABERNET
$8.00
NOIR
$8.00
MALBEC
$10.00
Cavit Pinot Noir
$15.00
bogle zinfandel
$9.00
Estancia Merlot
$11.00
Estancia Pinot Noir
$11.00
Estancia Cab
$11.00
2 dollar wine
$2.00
9 oz merlot
$12.00
9 oz cabernet
$12.00
9 oz noir
$12.00
9 oz malbec
$13.00
9oz red zine
$12.00
9 oz est. cab
$14.00
9 oz est.pinot
$14.00
9 oz est. merlot
$14.00
BV cab
$21.00
9 oz BV cab
$28.00
carnivor
$9.00
9 oz carnivor
$12.00
Modavi cab
$8.00
9 oz modavi cab
$12.00
modavi pinot noir
$9.00
9 oz modavi pinot noir
$14.00
Chardonnay
$8.00
Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Mirassou Moscato
$8.00
Sauv Blanc
$8.00
Rosé
$7.50
Reisling
$8.00
Valley of the Monkey Reisling
$15.00
Estancia Chardonnay
$10.00
Estancia Reisling
$10.00
2 dollar wine
$2.00
Estancia pinot grigio
$10.00
Estancia sauvignon blanc
$10.00
santa margherita
$15.75
8oz chard
$11.00
8 oz pinot grigio
$11.00
8 oz moscato
$11.00
8 oz sauv blanc
$11.00
8 oz reisling
$11.00
8 oz est. chard
$13.00
8 oz est. pinot grigio
$13.00
8 oz est. sauv blanc
$13.00
8oz. santa margherita
$19.00
OG Mimosa
$7.00
Champagne
$8.00
Strawberry Mimosa
$8.00
Peach Mimosa
$8.00
Raspberry Mimosa
$8.00
Hawaiian Mimosa
$9.00
House Merlot
$24.00
House Cabernet
$24.00
House Pinot Noir
$24.00
House Malbec
$24.00
Cavit Pinot Noir
$48.00
ELY Cabernet
$48.00
Renwood Ren Zin
$48.00
2016 White Hall Merlot
$70.00
Napa Valley Cabernet
$75.00
Firestone
$34.00
Bogle Red Zin
$24.00
est cab
$34.00
carnivor
$24.00
BV Cab
$84.00
mondavi cab
$24.00
mondavi pinot noir
$30.00
The Prisoner
$150.00
House Chardonnay
$24.00
House Pinot Grigio
$24.00
House Moscato
$24.00
House Sauv Blanc
$24.00
House White Zin
$24.00
House Reisling
$24.00
Cavit Moscato
$48.00
MAELI Moscato
$48.00
Frogs Leap Chardonnay
$70.00
Valley of the Monkey Reisling
$48.00
Firestone Reisling
$34.00
Estancia Chardonnay
$34.00
Estancia Reisling
$34.00
Cavit Sauv Blanc
$48.00
santa margherita
$63.00
Chamagne
$24.00
Liquor
Chopin
$8.00+
Absolut
$7.00+
Absolut Citron
$7.00+
Grey Goose
$9.00+
Belvedere
$8.00+
Stoli
$5.00+
Stoli Razberi
$5.00+
Stoli Vanila
$5.00+
Titos
$7.00+
Smirnoff
$5.00+
W.S. Blueberry
$5.00+
W.S. Prickly Pear
$5.00+
W.S. Peach
$5.00+
W.S. Lime
$5.00+
W.S. Cucumber
$5.00+
W.S. Raspberry
$5.00+
Lemon Drop
$6.00+
Almonderetto
$6.00+
Stoli Elit
$8.00+
Breckenridge - Vodka
$7.00+
Wheatly
$7.50+
kettle one
$7.00
natural ice
$5.00
kettle one double
$11.00
DBL Chopin
$12.00
DBL Absolut
$10.50
DBL Absolut Citron
$9.00
DBL Grey Goose
$12.00
DBL Belvedere
$10.50
DBL Stoli
$7.00
DBL Stoli Razberi
$7.00
DBL Stoli Vanila
$8.25
DBL Titos
$10.50
DBL Western Son's Vodka
$8.25
DBL W.S. Blueberry
$9.00
DBL W.S. Prickly Pear
$9.00
DBL W.S. Peach
$9.00
DBL W.S. Lime
$9.00
DBL W.S. Cucumber
$9.00
DBL W.S. Raspberry
$9.00
DBL Lemon Drop
$9.00
DBL Almonderetto
$9.00
DBL Stoli Elit
$14.25
DBL Breckenridge - Vodka
$10.50
DBL Wheatly
$11.25
Tanqueray
$6.00+
Beefeater 24
$7.00+
Bombay Sapphire
$7.00+
Bombay Dry
$5.00+
Hendricks
$8.00+
Western Son's Gin
$6.00+
boodles single
$8.00
boodles dbl
$12.00
botanist single
$8.00
botanist dbl
$12.00
aviation single
$8.00
avaition dbl
$12.00
Malibu
$6.00+
Captain Morgan
$6.00+
Bacardi
$5.00+
Bacardi Limon
$6.00+
Juarez
$5.00+
Cuervo Gold
$6.00+
1800 Silver
$7.00+
Patron
$7.00+
Don Julio `70
$10.00+
Prospero Resposado
$6.50+
Prospero Anejo
$6.50+
CASAMIGOS SINGLE
$7.00
CASAMIGOS DBL
$10.50
21 SEEDS CUC JAL
$6.00
21 SEEDS DBL
$9.00
hornitos single
$7.00
hornitos double
$10.50
DBL Juarez
$7.00
DBL Cuervo Gold
$7.00
DBL 1800 Silver
$8.25
DBL Patron
$9.75
DBL Don Julio `70
$15.00
Breckenridge Port Cask Fin Whiskey
$8.00+
Breckenridge Whiskey
$7.00+
Seagram's 7
$6.00+
Bulliet Rye
$6.00+
Canadian Club
$5.00+
Crown Apple
$7.00+
Crown Peach
$7.00+
Crown Royal
$7.00+
Crown Vanilla
$7.00+
Fireball
$6.00+
Gentlemens Jack
$7.00+
Jack Daniels
$5.00+
Jack Daniels - Fire
$6.00+
Jameson
$6.00+
Jameson Caskmates
$7.00+
Lord Calvert
$5.00+
Penelton
$7.00+
Screwball
$6.50+
Moonshine
$7.00+
well- early times
$5.00
southern comfort
$6.00
southern comfort double
$10.50
Bower Hill
$7.00
4 roses
$9.00
whistle pig single
$12.00
whistle pig dbl
$18.00
4roses dbl
$14.00
mitchers single
$7.00
mitchers double
$14.00
blade bow single
$14.00
blade bow dbl
$28.00
bulliet
$9.00
bulliet dbl
$14.00
buffalo trace single
$8.00
buffalo trace dbl
$16.00
sazerac rye
$10.00
sazerac rye dbl
$20.00
eagle rare
$12.00
eagle rare dbl
$24.00
weller special
$15.00
weller special dbl
$30.00
red breast 12
$16.00
red breast 12 dbl
$32.00
Col E.H. Taylor
$20.00
Col E.H. Taylor dbl
$40.00
Blantons
$20.00
Blantons dbl
$40.00
Balvenie 14
$9.00+
Blanton's
$13.00+
Chivas Regal
$5.50+
Dewars
$6.00+
Glenlevit 12 YR
$8.00+
Jim Beam
$5.00+
Macallan 12YR
$10.00+
Maker's Mark
$6.00+
Wild Turkey
$6.00+
Woodford
$7.50+
Tin Cup
$7.00+
Glenfiddich
$8.00+
Johnny Walker Red
$9.00+
DBL Dewars
$7.00
DBL Chivas Regal
$8.25
DBL Buffalo Trace
$10.50
DBL Macallan 12YR
$14.00
DBL Glenlevit 12 YR
$12.00
DBL Maker's Mark
$9.00
DBL Jim Beam
$6.75
DBL Wild Turkey
$9.75
DBL Balvenie 14
$13.50
DBL Blanton's
$16.00
Vermouth
$4.50+
Vermouth Extra Dry
$4.50+
Grand Marnier
$6.00+
Triple Sec
$4.50+
Kahlua
$6.00+
Creme de Menthe
$4.50+
Creme de Cocoa
$4.50+
Hazlenut
$4.50+
Blue Curacau
$4.50+
Melon
$4.50+
Jagermeister
$6.00+
Peach Schnapps
$4.50+
Sour Apple
$4.50+
Peppermint
$4.50+
Rumpleminze
$6.00+
Ryan's Irish Cream
$6.00+
Pomegranate
$4.50+
Butterscotch
$4.50+
Hennesey
$6.00+
Gold Schlagger
$6.00+
McGillicuddy's Menthol
$6.00+
tuaca
$6.00
tuaca double
$9.00
Summer Breeze
$7.00+
Cocktails
Bloody Mary (Regular)
$6.00
Bloody Mary (spicy)
$6.00
Cosmopolitan
$6.00
Daiquiri
$7.00
Mule (Kentucky)
$7.00
Mule (Mexican)
$7.00
Mule (Irish)
$7.00
Mule (reg Moscow)
$7.00
Lemon Drop
$7.00
Long Island
$9.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Miami Vice
$10.00
Sky Ranch Old Fashioned
$9.00+
Pina Colada
$9.00
Screwdriver
$6.00
Mojito (Strawberry)
$7.00
Mojio (Cucumber)
$7.00
Mojito (Mint)
$7.00
Margarita
$7.00
White Russian
$7.00
Colorado Bulldog
$7.00
Raspberry Daiquiri
$8.00
bottomless mimosas
$15.00
sunday mary
$5.00
quarantini
$6.00
bulldog
$8.00
daily drink special
$8.00
titos bloody mary
$9.00
birthday cake shot
$5.00
top shelf marg
$10.00
top shelf mule
$9.00
5 dolla marg
$5.00
whiskey sour
$8.00
premium whiskey sour
$11.00
jello shots
$1.00
irish car bomb
$7.00
WESTERN SON COOLER
$5.00
Twisted Mojito
$8.00
Sky Ranch Old Fashioned
$9.00
NY Sour
$8.00
Prickly Punch
$6.50
Pink Flamingo
$8.00
Peach Martini
$7.00
Aileen's sour
$8.00
Spicy Watermelon Marg
$8.00
Fairway Lemonade
$6.00
Fuzzy Peach Martini
$9.00
Jay Z
$7.00
Carona-rita
$12.00
Choc Moon Pie
$8.00
The Ruby
$7.50
Ginger Apple Mule
$7.00
Vampire Bite
$7.00
Spicy Straw Marg
$6.00
Special Mule
$8.00
Special Marg
$8.00
Prickly Cran Tini
$8.00
Hot Toddy
$8.00
Hot Choc 3 ways
$6.00
wine wednesday
Specials
The Azalea
$6.00
John Daly
$6.00
The Green Jacket
$6.00
hot chocolate with liquor
$3.92
peep cocktail
$7.00
cottontail martini
$8.00
Easter Marg
$7.00
Fuzzy Bunny
$5.00
Mint Julep
$7.00
rasp mimosa
$8.00
mermaid mimosa
$8.00
orange creamsicle mimosa
$8.00
sunrise
$8.00
strawberry spritzer
$6.00
hurricane
$8.00
busch latte bucket
$16.00
Sangria
$7.00
bogo drink
hocus pocus cocktail
$9.00
vampires kiss
$8.00
poison apple margarita
$8.00
pumpkin fizz
$7.00
mimosa crafe
$25.00
harvest sangria
$8.00
apple pie martini
$8.00
fall long island
$9.00