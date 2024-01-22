Sky River Bakery
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Our mission at the Bakery is to provide fresh, delicious treats made from scratch every day. Our recipes use locally sourced ingredients from the best berry farmer in the area. We strive to create unique flavor combinations that will tantalize your taste buds. Our goal is to provide an enjoyable and memorable experience with each visit. We are passionate about baking and look forward to sharing our creations with you
117 1/2 W Main St, Monroe, WA 98272
