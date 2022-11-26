Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skyebird 3201 Corrine Drive

review star

No reviews yet

3201 Corrine Drive

Orlando, FL 32803

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Ginger
Bright Eyes

Cold-Pressed Juices

Tropical Kale

Tropical Kale

$11.50

Pineapple, cucumber, kale, ginger

Sunshine Juice

Sunshine Juice

$11.50

Grapefruit, pineapple, orange, turmeric

Garden Greens

$11.50

Apple, cucumber, celery, kale, ginger, lemon

Beet the Heat

Beet the Heat

$11.50

Beet, carrot, apple, orange, turmeric

Detox Greens

Detox Greens

$11.50

Coconut water, cucumber, celery, kale

House-squeezed Orange Juice

$7.50+

House-squeezed orange juice

Celery Juice

$11.50

16oz of pure celery juice *requires 24 hours notice*

Make Your Own Juice

$12.00

Requires 48 hours notice

Bright Eyes

$11.50

Carrot, apple, orange, ginger

Rosey Pomegranate

$11.50

Pomegranate, apple, rosemary, lemon

Smoothies

Skye's Fave

Skye's Fave

$11.50

Almond milk, banana, blueberry, kale, chia

Maya's Fave

Maya's Fave

$11.50

Oat milk, banana, strawberry

Ayurvedic Coffee

$11.50

Almond milk, banana, cacao, dandy blend, coconut oil, maple

Complete Protein

Complete Protein

$11.50

Oat milk, banana, spirulina, flax, hemp, chia, cardamom, maple, vanilla

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$11.50

Oat milk, banana, cashew, spice blend, almond butter, maca, maple, vanilla, coconut oil

Sweet Greens

$11.50

Pineapple, banana, kale, spinach, romaine, chia

Tropical Turmeric

Tropical Turmeric

$11.50

Almond milk, mango, banana, turmeric, pepper, vanilla, coconut oil

Bananastasia

Bananastasia

$11.50

Almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, hemp, cacao, maca, maple

Make Your Own Smoothie

$12.00

The Purge

$11.50

Orange juice, blueberry, cherry, chlorella, chia, flax, super greens powder, agave

Sweet Potato Pie

$11.50

Sweet potato, oat milk, banana, GF granola, almond butter, maca, coconut oil, hemp seed, maple

Shots

Ginger

Ginger

$4.50

1oz of pure ginger juice

Turmeric

Turmeric

$5.00

1oz of pure turmeric juice sprinkled with black pepper

Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$4.50

1oz of pure wheatgrass juice

Jalapeno

Jalapeno

$4.50

1oz of pure jalapeno juice

Hot Shot

Hot Shot

$5.50

1oz mix of ginger, turmeric, jalapeno, lemon, cayenne, black pepper

1/2 Ginger 1/2 Turmeric

$5.00

1oz of pure juice, half ginger half turmeric sprinkled with black pepper

Vegan Treats

Avocado Pudding Cup

$6.50

House-made chocolate avocado pudding with vanilla cashew cream

Cheesefake

$10.50

House-made cheesefake Flavors vary, please ask!

Blue Spirulina Dirt Cup

Blue Spirulina Dirt Cup

$9.50

House-made "dirt cup" featuring gluten-free Oreos, vanilla cashew cream and blue spirulina chia pudding

Almond Butter Balls

Almond Butter Balls

$9.50

House-made almond butter balls coated in vegan chocolate and vegan white chocolate

Brownie Bites

$8.00

House-made brownie bites with a peanut butter drizzle

Blend Co Cookies

$3.99Out of stock

All-day Breakfast

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$8.50

House-made gluten-free overnight oats. Flavors vary, please ask!

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$10.50

Acai sorbet topped with gluten-free granola, fresh fruit, house-made vanilla cashew cream and your choice of 2 toppings. *Each additional topping +1

Plant-based Meals

Buffalo Chickpea Wrap

$9.50

Buffalo chickpea mix with vegan ranch, tomato and romaine in a gluten-free wrap

Chickpea Salad Wrap

$9.50

House-made chickpea salad, romaine, tomato and vegan mayo in a gluten-free wrap

Mac n Treez

$11.50

Zoodles, house-made cashew "cheese" and tomato #RAW

Green Queen

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, red bell pepper, onion, radish, cucumber, and pumpkin seeds with a house-made creamy basil dressing

Kale Crunch Bowl

$11.50

Kale, quinoa, sweet potato, apple, cranberry and walnut with a lemon ginger vinaigrette

Hydration

House-made Lemonade

$6.50

Flavors vary, please ask!

Herbal Tea

$4.50

Served hot or cold with optional choice of sweetener (maple or agave)

Bottled Spring Water

$3.00
Activated Charcoal Water

Activated Charcoal Water

$5.50

8oz alkaline water with activated charcoal

Mother Kombucha

$6.50

Locally sourced Kombucha

Elderberry Syrup

Elderberry Syrup 8oz

Elderberry Syrup 8oz

$25.00

Elderberry Syrup 2oz shot

$7.00
Elderberry Syrup 16oz

Elderberry Syrup 16oz

$45.00

Merch

Tattoo Sticker Sheet

Tattoo Sticker Sheet

$5.00
Eagle Sticker

Eagle Sticker

$3.00
Snake Sticker

Snake Sticker

$3.00
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$28.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Plant-based and Gluten-free Juice Bar & Kitchen

Location

3201 Corrine Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

