Masa & More Mass & More

review star

No reviews yet

510 SE 5TH AVE UNIT 129

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Breakfast

Sunrise

$14.00

Mediterranean Breakfast tray

$20.00

Kaiser Egg sandwich

$11.00

Grandma's Pancake

$8.00

Waffels & Banana

$8.00

Egg and cheese Crossiant

$12.00

Make your own omelette

$14.00

pick three add-ons

Egg any style

$12.00

Poached, scrambled, panfried

Salad

Classic Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Lemon Peel Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

$12.00

Bowls

Acai bowl

$12.00

Ocean Bowl

$16.00

Grilled chicken bowl

$16.00

Ctm

$14.00

Cactus

$15.00

Mediterranean

$10.00

Mango lime

$14.00

Wraps

Chicken ceasar wrap

$12.00

Vegetarian & Vegan Wrap

$11.00

Tender wrap

$14.00

Ocean wrap

$15.00

Chicken tikka wrap

$12.00

Tuna roll

$14.00

Cauliflower wrap

$14.00

Mains

Mediterranean Mezzes & Pita

$18.00

Grilled Beef Skewers

$22.00

Lemon&pepper Chicken breast

$18.00

Baked Salmon

$20.00

Sides

Rice

$6.00

French fries

$6.00

Sauteed Red Cabbage

$6.00

Side Ceasar salad

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Vegetables

$4.00

For Kids

Fried chicken tenders with fries

$7.00

Spaghetti with tomatoe sauce

$8.00

Kids quasedilla

$7.00

Coconut shrimp with rice

$8.00

Kids waffle and chicken

$8.00

Belgium waffel

$9.00

Ice cream

$4.00

Cookies

$4.50

Eggs

Roasted Veggies

$12.00

Tortilla espanola

$14.00

Meat lovera

$15.00

Toasts

Sunrise

$10.00

Garden

$9.00

Greek

$9.00

Wild

$9.00

Kaiser sandwich

$8.00

Special

Coconut shrimp

$14.00

Chicken and waffles

$12.00

Chicken puff

$6.00

Tacos

$10.00

Wings

$15.00

Fries

$5.00

Chicken quesidilla

$13.00

Shrimp quesudilla

$15.00

Soup

$8.00

Papas brava

$5.00

Nachos

$14.00

Pizza

Chickenpizza

$15.00

Chicken korma pizza

$15.00

Arepa

Arepa

$7.00

Crossiants

Egg and cheese crossiant

$6.00

Bacon and egg crossiant

$7.00

Bacon egg and cheese crossiant

$9.00

Dessert

Cheese cake

$8.00

Big chocolate

$12.00

Carrot cake

$10.00

Brownie

$6.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Zore coke

$3.00

Juice

Apple

$4.00

Grapefruite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Spa Blue lemonade

$8.00

Tiger seed

$6.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$5.45

Cappuccino

$4.50

Bombom

$5.25

Cortado

$3.95

Macchiato

$4.25

Double macchiato

$5.75

Double espresso

$5.45

Affagato

$6.95

Frappucino

$5.95

Iced coffee

$5.25

Iced latte

$5.95

Iced tea

$5.25

Masala chai

$4.45

Chai latte

$4.45

American

$4.25

Americano

$3.95

Hot tea

$3.75

Water

Fiji

$3.00

St pelligrino

$3.00

St pelligrino Big

$5.95

Smoothies

Mango mantra

$10.00

Berry blast

$10.00

Yogi

$10.00

Beets & roots

$10.00

Green goddess

$10.00

Sunkissed

$9.00

Bottle wine

Wine

White

$35.00

Red

$35.00

Processco

$35.00

Empanadas

Empanadas

$4.00

R empanada

$3.00

Happy hour

Beer

$5.00

Chicken wings

$7.00

Chips and gauc

$5.00

Coconut shrimp

$7.00

draft beer

$6.00

Falafel platter

$7.00

Hummus plate

$7.00

Papas bravo

$5.00

Tacos 2

$7.00

Wine

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
come in and enjoy

Location

510 SE 5TH AVE UNIT 129, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301

Directions

