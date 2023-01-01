Restaurant info

THANK YOU! To the Greater Amesbury Community: It is with mixed emotions that we share this news: after much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close SKY HI – Kitchen & Bar. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our customers and friends. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this wonderful community, and we are profoundly grateful for the support you have shown us throughout the years. Thank you! SKY HI – ownership & staff