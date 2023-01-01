Restaurant header imageView gallery

SKY HI - Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

37 Main Street

Amesbury, MA 01913

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Cutlet

$22.00

CHICKEN CUTLET SERVED OVER TRUFFLED MAC + CHEESE w/ CHERRY TOMATO BASIL SAUCE

French Fries

$6.00

House cut French fries tossed in our house seasoning served with ketchup (V)(GF)

Falafel

$16.00

HOUSE MADE FRIED CHICKPEA FRITTERS, CUCUMBER YOGURT SAUCE, GARLIC TAHINI DRIZZLE SERVED ON GRILLED FLATBREAD (V) (GF)

Food

Appetizers - Starters

Sticky Pork Ribs

$15.00Out of stock

PORK RIBS SOUS VIDE FOR 24 HRS FRIED AND COATED IN SWEET SOY HOISIN GLAZE

Crispy Meatballs

$13.00

Truffed Deviled Eggs

$11.00Out of stock

Flatbread of the Day

$15.00

GARLIC MUSHROOMS, BURRATA, BASIL MOZZARELLA CHEESE SUB VEGAN CHEESE $2 (VEG) (GF)

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$12.00

Crispy chicken wings served with our choice of sauce. Sky Hi house sauce, Smokehouse BBQ or Chef's dry rub. (GF)

French Fries

$6.00

House cut French fries tossed in our house seasoning served with ketchup (V)(GF)

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Gazpacho

$15.00

Entrees

Steak Frites

$29.00Out of stock

FLAT IRON STEAK w/ HOUSE MADE RED WINE SAUCE, HANDCUT FRIES + ARUGULA SALAD

Fish N Chips

$24.00Out of stock

Spicy Herb Crusted Cod

$24.00

GRILLED SALMON SERVED w/ CRISPY FINGERLING POTATOES, LEMON GARLIC KALE, + SALSA VERDE

Crispy Chicken Cutlet

$22.00

CHICKEN CUTLET SERVED OVER TRUFFLED MAC + CHEESE w/ CHERRY TOMATO BASIL SAUCE

SKY HI Burger

$19.00

SKY HI Pasta

$16.00

PASTA TOSSED w/ SPINACH PESTO, FETA CHESSE, + PINENUTS (ADD CHICKEN $4 OR SHRIMP $6)

Event Food

$25.00

Salads

SKY HI Caesar Salad

SKY HI Caesar Salad

$14.00

GRILLED ROMAINE, PARMESAN CHEESE, + CROUTONS TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING

1\2 Caesar

1\2 Caesar

$8.00

Arugula Strawberry Salad

$15.00

1/2 Arugula Strawberry Salad

$9.00

Handhelds

Backyard Burger

$17.00

WAGYU BURGER, ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION + PICKLES SERVED ON A PRETZEL BUN (SUB BEYOND BURGER OR PORTABELLA)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

SAUTEED MUSHROOM + ONION, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE + ROSEMARY AIOLI SERVED ON A PRETZEL BUN

Falafel

$16.00

HOUSE MADE FRIED CHICKPEA FRITTERS, CUCUMBER YOGURT SAUCE, GARLIC TAHINI DRIZZLE SERVED ON GRILLED FLATBREAD (V) (GF)

Plain Cheese Burger

$16.00

Sides

SD Hummus

$3.00

SD Pita

$3.00

SD Pico

$3.00

SD Chicken

$4.00

SD Shrimp

$6.00

SD Blue Cheese

SD Bacon

$3.00

SD Ranch

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.00

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER SERVED w/FRIES GLUTEN-FREE BUN AVAILABLE $3

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.00

CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED w/FRIES (GF)

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE SERVED w/FRIES GLUTEN-FREE BUN AVAILABLE $2

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

HOUSE MADE MAC & CHEESE

Kid Pasta + Sauce

$8.00

PASTA IN HOUSE SAUCE (V) OR BUTTER ADD GRILLED SHRIMP OR MEATBALLS $5

Kids Drink

Kid Cookie

Chef Specials

Soup Of The Day

$9.00Out of stock

Flatbread of the Day

$15.00

NA Beverages

Seasonal Lemonade

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Shirly Timple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
THANK YOU! To the Greater Amesbury Community: It is with mixed emotions that we share this news: after much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close SKY HI – Kitchen & Bar. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our customers and friends. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this wonderful community, and we are profoundly grateful for the support you have shown us throughout the years. Thank you! SKY HI – ownership & staff

37 Main Street, Amesbury, MA 01913

Directions

