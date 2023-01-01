SKY HI - Kitchen & Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
THANK YOU! To the Greater Amesbury Community: It is with mixed emotions that we share this news: after much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close SKY HI – Kitchen & Bar. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our customers and friends. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this wonderful community, and we are profoundly grateful for the support you have shown us throughout the years. Thank you! SKY HI – ownership & staff
Location
37 Main Street, Amesbury, MA 01913
