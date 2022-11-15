Skylark Cafe and Club

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Rockin Rooster
CRISPY CHICKEN SLIDERS
PULLED PORK

STARTERS

BRISKET FRIES

$15.00

Hand cut fries smothered in house smoked brisket and pimiento cheese, pickles jalapeños, cotija

SMOKED WINGS

$12.00

House smoked wings, beer battered pickles. choice of Sauce

MAC AND CHEESE

$16.00

Smoked pork rib, melted pimento cheese, pickled jalapeños, cotija

LOADED TOTS

$14.00

Crispy taters, Pulled Pork, melted pimento cheese, charred green salsa, smoked mushrooms, jalapeños

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$9.00

SMOKED SAUSAGE, BEER BATTERED PICKLES, CHIPOTLE RANCH

HOUSE CHILI

$6.00+

House smoked meats, beans, cheddar, sourdough toast

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$3.50+

Tomato, basil veg. vegan and delicious!

Rockin Rooster

$14.00

Brined and Buttermilk Soaked Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, Fries or Tots, Choice of Sauce

Eggrolls

Eggrolls

$5.50

Crispy Deep Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls Served With Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce

Mozarella Sticks

$5.50

Gourmet Popcorn

$5.50

Fresh Popped Gourmet Popcorn Made to Order. Choice of Butter, Truffle, Tajin, or Plain

Texas Meatballs

$12.00

SALADS

TEXAS CHOPPED SALAD

$14.00

romaine, smoked brisket, roasted corn, smoked squash, tomatoes, crispy shallots, slice avocado, chipotle ranch

BABY KALE

$13.00

baby kale, fresh strawberries, jalapeños, candied pepitas, smoked squash, carrots, chipotle croutons, strawberry lime vinaigrette

GUACAMOLES AND ESQUITES

CHIPS AND SALSA

$6.00

CRISPY CHIPS, SALSA MORITA, AND CHARRED GREEN SALSA

HOUSE GUACAMOLE

$9.00

AVOCADOS, ONION, CILANTRO, TOMATOES, LIME JUICE, CHIPS

STREET GUACAMOLE

$10.00

AVOCADOS, ONIONS, CILANTRO, LIME JUICE, MANGO, TAJIN, HABANERO, CANDIED PEPITAS, CHIPS

SMOKED CORN ESQUITES

SMOKED CORN ESQUITES

$7.00

CORN, CHICHARRON, PICKLED JALAPENOS, TOMATOES, CILANTRO,

LOKO ELOTE

$8.00

CORN, TAPATIO AILOI, COTIJA, TAJIN, CRICKETS, DRIED MANGO,

SLIDERS

PASTRAMI SLIDERS

$13.00

PASTRAMI, SPICED MUSTARD, GARLIC AILOI,SWISS, WAFFLE BUN, PICKLES

CRISPY CHICKEN SLIDERS

$13.00

Brined and buttermilk soaked crispy chicken, apple butter, hot honey, strawberry jam on bacon waffle bun

Western Burger Slider

$13.00

house ground burger, bacon jam, pimiento cheese, crispy shallots on waffle bun

TACOS AND EMPANADAS

BRISKET TACOS

BRISKET TACOS

$13.00

BRISKET, SALSA MORITA, PINEAPPLE SALSA, FLOUR TORTILLA

CARNITAS TACOS

$12.00

CARNITAS, CHARRED GREEN SALSA, ONION, CILANTRO, ORANGE SEGMENT

SMOKED CHICKEN VAMPIRO TACO

$12.00

CHICKEN, COTIJA CRUST, MORITA SALSA, SHREDDED LETTUCE

SMOKED MUSHROOM TACOS

$12.00

House Smoked Mushrooms, roasted corn and winter squash, salsa morita, crispy shallots

CHICKEN EMPANDAS

$11.00

Smoked chicken, roasted poblano mole, melted pimento cheddar, spicy slaw

BRISKET EMPANADAS

$13.00

Smoked brisket, salsa morita, melted pimento cheddar, charred jalapeno, spicy slaw

BIG OL' BURRITO

$14.00

Smoked brisket, house made fries, melted pimento cheese, texas beans, tapatio aioli

BURGERS AND SAMMYS

Skylark Burger*

$15.00+

house ground smashed burger, smoked bacon jam, melted pimento cheese, guacamole Spread on Texas Toast *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

PULLED PORK

$15.00

house smoked pulled pork, whiskey BBQ sauce, spicy slaw, pickles on Texas toast

GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

Swiss, pimiento cheddar, house smoked brisket, pickles on macrina sourdough

B.L.A.T.

$15.00

house bacon, lettuce, avocado spread, tomato, mayo on macrina sourdough

SMOKED PORK RIBS

$15.00+

DRY RUBBED AND HOUSE SMOKED

Beyond Skylark Burger

$16.00

Al Pastor Torta

$16.00

SKYLARK SMOKED MEATS BY POUND

HOUSE SMOKED BRISKET

$9.00+

SLICED HOUSE SMOKED BRISKET

HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK

$8.00+

HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK

HOUSE SMOKED BACON

$8.00+

THE ORIGINAL SKYLARK HOUSE SMOKED BACON

PASTRAMI

$7.00+

THE ORIGINAL SKYLARK HOUSE MADE PORKSTRAMI

SMOKED WINGS

$21.00+

HOUSE SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

HOUSE MADE SAUSAGE LINK

$6.00

HOUSE MADE SMOKED SPICY SAUSAGE. PRICE PER LINK

House Pickles 14 oz.

$5.00

Our simple dill pickles with just a little heat. 14 oz.

SIDES

SIDE OF FRIES

$6.00

SIDE OF TATER TOTS

$6.00

SMALL SALAD

$6.00

ROMAIN LETTUCE, CHOPPED TOM, SHREDDED CARROTS, RED ONION

SIDE SPICY SLAW

$4.00

One Strip Bacon

$1.50

Our famous house made bacon

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Smokey Tomato Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Pickles

$2.00

Xxx

$0.50

Toast

$1.25

DESSERTS

Smoked Apple Cobbler

$7.00Out of stock

BANANA CREAM, WAFFLE, FRIED PLANTAINS,

Churro

$4.00

Corn And Coconut Creme Brulee

$6.00

Rum Ice Cream W/fried Plantains

$6.00

Skylark Clearance Sale!

Honey Mustard 1/2 pint

$2.50Out of stock

House Kimchi 1/2 Pint

$4.00Out of stock

Pickled Green Onion 1/2 Pint

$3.00Out of stock

Manzano Hot Sauce 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Skylark Blue Cheese Dressing 1/2 Pint

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Rockin' Robin

$6.00

Chicken Tenders, Fries or Tots, Choice of Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar and Jack on Texas Toast, choice of side

Kids Slider

$7.00

Waffle Bun, House Ground Burger, Choice of side

Kids Tacos

$6.00

2 Tacos with choice of Chicken, Pork, Brisket and cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Aloo

$7.50

Batch 206

$7.00

Huckleberry

$7.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Lavender

$7.50

Monopolowa

$7.50

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Dbl. Well Vodka

$9.00

Dbl. Aloo

$11.25

Dbl. Batch 206

$10.50

Dbl. Huckleberry

$10.50

Dbl. Lavender

$10.50

Dbl. Titos

$11.25

Dbl. Ketel One

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$15.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Counter

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Uncle Vals

$8.50

Dbl. Well Gin

$9.00

Dbl. Counter

$11.25

Dbl. Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Dbl. Hedge Trimmer

$12.75

Dbl. Hendricks

$13.50

Dbl. Tanqueray

$12.00

Dbl. Uncle Vals

$12.75

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$7.50

Rumchata

$7.50

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Dbl. Well Rum

$9.00

Dbl. Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Dbl. Bacardi

$10.50

Dbl. Captain Morgan

$10.50

Dbl. Meyers

$11.25

Dbl. Rumchata

$11.25

Dbl. Malibu

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Bozal Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.50

El Jimador Reposado

$7.50

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Sparkle Donkey Reposado

$8.50

Xicaru Mezcal Blanco

$10.00

La Gritona

$14.00

Dbl. Well Tequila

$9.00

Dbl. Arette Anejo

$13.50

Dbl. Bozal Mezcal

$18.00

Dbl. Cazadores Reposado

$12.75

Dbl. El Jimador Reposado

$11.25

Dbl. Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Dbl. Mezcal De La Muerte

$15.00

Dbl. Pasote Blanco

$12.75

Dbl. Sparkle Donkey Reposado

$12.75

Dbl. Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Dbl. Casamigos

$18.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

James Oliver Rye

$7.50

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Caskmates

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Seagram 7

$7.00

Skylark Spiced Whiskey

$7.00

Figgy Bourbon

$9.00Out of stock

Dbl. Well Whiskey

$9.00

Dbl. Crown Royal

$11.25

Dbl. Glenlivet 12

$15.75

Dbl. James Oliver Rye

$11.25

Dbl. Jameson

$11.25

Dbl. Jack Daniels

$11.25

Dbl. Jim Beam

$10.50

Dbl. Jameson Caskmates

$12.00

Dbl. Seagram 7

$9.75

Dbl. Makers Mark

$11.25

Dbl. Skylark Spiced Whiskey

$10.50

Well Scotch

$6.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.50

Laphroaig Select

$10.00

Dewars 12Yr

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Dbl. Well Scotch

$9.00

Dbl. Old Forester

$12.00

Dbl. Laphroaig Select

$15.00

Dbl. Dewars 12Yr

$13.50

Dbl. Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Hennessy

$11.00

E & J Brandy

$7.00

Dbl. Hennessy

$16.50

Dbl. E & J Brandy

$10.50

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$6.50

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Midori

$7.00

Montenegro Amaro

$8.00

Peach Schnappes

$6.50

Pernod

$9.00

Rumple Minze

$7.50

Dramboui

$11.00

Dbl. Amaretto

$10.50

Dbl. Aperol

$9.75

Dbl. Campari

$12.00

Dbl. Fireball

$10.50

Dbl. Cointreau

$12.00

Dbl. Frangelico

$12.00

Dbl. Amaretto

$9.75

Dbl. Grand Marnier

$15.00

Dbl. Fernet Branca

$12.00

Dbl. Jagermeister

$11.25

Dbl. Kahlua

$11.25

Dbl. Midori

$10.50

Dbl. Peach Schnappes

$9.75

Dbl. Pernod

$13.50

Dbl. Rumple Minze

$11.25

N/A Beverage

Seattle Soda Cola

$3.00

Seattle Soda Diet Cola

$3.00

Lemon Lime Soda

$3.00

Rochester Root Beer

$3.00

Cooper's Organinc Iced Tea

$3.00

House Ginger Ale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Soda Water

$0.50

Rockstar

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Virgin Mai Tai

$6.00

Bottles and Cans

Rainier

$4.00

Ace Hard Cider

$5.50

Bitburger N/A

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Ghostfish Kickstep IPA Gluten Free

$6.00

Heineken

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.00

Seek Out Seltzer

$5.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Well Being IPA Non-alcoholic 16oz.

$7.50

Cocktails

La Piña Ahumada

$14.00

Gittin Figgy Widdit

$9.00

Family Coping Mechanism

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Rhubarb Cooler

$10.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Skylark Toddy

$8.00

Earl Grey Gin Martini

$9.00Out of stock

Delridge Donkey

$9.00

Skylark Smoked Bloody Mary

$9.00

Seattle Paradise

$12.00

b-52

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Duck Fart

$8.00

French 75

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Kamikaze (cocktail)

$10.00

Kamikaze (shot)

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

$8.50

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Sidecar

$8.00

St. Elderita

$11.00

Elderflower Liqueur, El Jimador Reposado Tequila, House Sour Mix, Soda

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tequila Sunset

$6.00

Tom Collins (Gin)

$6.00

Tom Collins (Vodka)

$6.00

Touchdown

$9.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

You're Welcome

$8.00

$10 Cocktail (for bar use only)

$10.00

$9 Cocktail (for bar use only)

$9.00

$8 Cocktail (for bar use only)

$8.00

$7 Cocktail (for bar use only)

$7.00

Karen Palmer

$9.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$11.00Out of stock

Huckle Ginger Cosmo

$9.00Out of stock

Wine

With fruit-forward flavors of black cherry, blackberry and boysenberry, as well as chocolate, leather, graphite, mint and dried herbs. Walla Walla, WA

BTL Ryan Patrick Red

$18.00

A medley of 26% Cabernet Sauvignon, 26% Merlot, 26% Syrah, 14% Sangiovese, 8% Grenache An approachable red blend with rich and ripe flavors of Bing cherry, blackberry, black raspberry, jammy notes, and slight strawberry. Soft, round tannins through out the mid-palate, and a lingering finish. Columbia Valley,WA

BTL Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

$22.00

The aromas on the Leese-Fitch Pinot Noir jump from the glass with perfumed cranberry and cherry along with notes of vanilla and warm baking spice. Juicy fruit flavors are complemented by earthy notes to offer layers of complexity. The wine is balanced by a strong line of bright acidity leaving a lingering, flavorful finish. Sonoma, CA

BTL Ruby Sky Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

With fruit-forward flavors of black cherry, blackberry and boysenberry, as well as chocolate, leather, graphite, mint and dried herbs. Walla Walla, WA

BTL Ryan Patrick Chardonay

$18.00

BTL Vandori Pinot Gris

$22.00

BTL Coastal Vines Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

The Coastal Vines Sauvignon Blanc exudes graceful aromas of honeysuckle, grapefruit, and melons. On the palate, flavors of peaches, apricots, and citrus, with light vanillin notes, develop into a light, crisp finish. California

BTL Andre Champagne

$22.00

Mimosa Glass

$6.00

Mimosa Pint

$8.00

Mimosa Caraffe

$22.00

Pitchers

Diamond Knot Hefeweizen Pitcher

$25.00

Ninkasi Fresh Hop Pale Ale Pitcher

$26.00

Farmstrong Cold Beer Pilsner Pitcher

$18.00

Ninkasi Lager Pitcher

$24.00

Shimai Toshi Seltzer Pitcher

$25.00

Baumans Fresh Hop Cider Pitcher

$28.00

Black Raven Coco Jones Porter Pitcher

$26.00

Citra Slicker

$30.00

Piled High Pitcher

$25.00

Oskar Blues Ptcher

$28.00

Merchandise

Skylark T-shirt Red/White

Skylark T-shirt Red/White

$20.00

High Quality Next Level Tri-Blend Shirt. Soft, comfortable, breathable with just a little bit of stretch. We're T-shirt snobs and this is our favorite! Rock the Skylark In Comfort.

Skylark T-Shirt Color

Skylark T-Shirt Color

$20.00

High Quality Next Level Tri-Blend Shirt. Soft, comfortable, breathable with just a little bit of stretch. We're T-shirt snobs and this is our favorite! Rock the Skylark In Comfort.

Skylark Hoodie Red/White

Skylark Hoodie Red/White

$35.00

Super comfy with our sweet new graphic! One touch and you will be hooked on Special Blend fleece! Unmatched in softness, our Unisex Midweight Special Blend Zip Hood has a slim fit and holds its' shape. We use premium ring-spun cotton to achieve a smooth and stable fabric surface for printing. Completed with our quality construction, raglan sleeves, sewn eyelets, #5 antique nickel kissing zipper, self fabric side panel inserts, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs and waistband in a slim unisex fit.

Skylark Hoodie Color

Skylark Hoodie Color

$35.00

Super comfy with our sweet new graphic! One touch and you will be hooked on Special Blend fleece! Unmatched in softness, our Unisex Midweight Special Blend Zip Hood has a slim fit and holds its' shape. We use premium ring-spun cotton to achieve a smooth and stable fabric surface for printing. Completed with our quality construction, raglan sleeves, sewn eyelets, #5 antique nickel kissing zipper, self fabric side panel inserts, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs and waistband in a slim unisex fit.

Skylark Beanie

$10.00

Keep that noggin' warm!

Skylark Sticker

$0.90

Slap it on your car, guitar case, or???

Earplugs

$0.50

USB w/Board Recording

$25.00

WA St. Bag Fee

$0.08

Taylor Candle

$5.00

$10 door cover

$10.00

Lighter

$1.00

Thanksgiving Offerings

Pre-orders must be made by Friday 11-19. Pickups will be available Wednesday 11-23 from 1:00-6:00. We will include instructions on reheating all items.

Smoked Turkey

$85.00+

We brine, butterfly, and delicately smoke these whole turkeys with apple wood. Reheat with chicken or turkey stock covered with foil. For crispy skin, put it under the broiler to finish (keep an eye on it as to not overdue it!) Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.

Slow Roasted Turkey

$80.00+

We brine and slow cook these birds to ensure a moist flavorful meal. Turkeys are separated into leg/thigh and breasts (4 pieces per bird). Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.. All Turkeys are 10-12 lbs. (before cooking)

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

We do them right with the perfect seasoning, cream, and butter. Serves 2-3. Just throw it in the oven! Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.

Stuffing

$12.00

Mom's Classic Stuffing with Bread, Celery, Onion, Sausage, Sage and spices. Serves 2-3. Just throw it in the oven! Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.

Turkey Gravy

$6.00+

With all of these turkey parts, we make a delicious, rich stock which we turn into some velvety goodness! Throw it in a pan on low to reheat. Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.

Green Bean Casserole

$12.00+

The Classic done right! Add our House Made Bacon to take it to another level:) Serves 2-3. Just throw it in the oven to reheat. Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Our house Mac and Cheese topped w/breadcrumbs. Serves 2-3. Just throw it in the oven! Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.

Macrina Dinner Rolls

$7.00

Our favorite bakery's soft-crusted rolls enriched with eggs and sweetened with a touch of sugar. 8oz. Tray of 6 Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.

All the Sides!

$55.00+

Don't worry about dinner! Just turn on the oven and we'll take care of the rest! All items are easily reheated with disposable containers so no dishes:) Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.

The trinity of love

$25.00+

Just need the basics? This has the Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, and Stuffing. Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Skylark Cafe and Club offers scratch made items and house smoked meats. We cure and smoke our pastrami and bacon, as well as smoking chicken, brisket and pork. All of our sauces, dressings, pickles, kimchi are made from scratch and we grind our own burgers in house. Come for dinner and stay for a show!

Website

Location

3803 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106

Directions

Gallery
Skylark Cafe and Club image
Skylark Cafe and Club image
Skylark Cafe and Club image

Map
