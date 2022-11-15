- Home
Skylark Cafe and Club
3803 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Popular Items
STARTERS
BRISKET FRIES
Hand cut fries smothered in house smoked brisket and pimiento cheese, pickles jalapeños, cotija
SMOKED WINGS
House smoked wings, beer battered pickles. choice of Sauce
MAC AND CHEESE
Smoked pork rib, melted pimento cheese, pickled jalapeños, cotija
LOADED TOTS
Crispy taters, Pulled Pork, melted pimento cheese, charred green salsa, smoked mushrooms, jalapeños
SMOKED SAUSAGE
SMOKED SAUSAGE, BEER BATTERED PICKLES, CHIPOTLE RANCH
HOUSE CHILI
House smoked meats, beans, cheddar, sourdough toast
TOMATO BASIL SOUP
Tomato, basil veg. vegan and delicious!
Rockin Rooster
Brined and Buttermilk Soaked Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, Fries or Tots, Choice of Sauce
Eggrolls
Crispy Deep Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls Served With Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce
Mozarella Sticks
Gourmet Popcorn
Fresh Popped Gourmet Popcorn Made to Order. Choice of Butter, Truffle, Tajin, or Plain
Texas Meatballs
SALADS
GUACAMOLES AND ESQUITES
CHIPS AND SALSA
CRISPY CHIPS, SALSA MORITA, AND CHARRED GREEN SALSA
HOUSE GUACAMOLE
AVOCADOS, ONION, CILANTRO, TOMATOES, LIME JUICE, CHIPS
STREET GUACAMOLE
AVOCADOS, ONIONS, CILANTRO, LIME JUICE, MANGO, TAJIN, HABANERO, CANDIED PEPITAS, CHIPS
SMOKED CORN ESQUITES
CORN, CHICHARRON, PICKLED JALAPENOS, TOMATOES, CILANTRO,
LOKO ELOTE
CORN, TAPATIO AILOI, COTIJA, TAJIN, CRICKETS, DRIED MANGO,
SLIDERS
PASTRAMI SLIDERS
PASTRAMI, SPICED MUSTARD, GARLIC AILOI,SWISS, WAFFLE BUN, PICKLES
CRISPY CHICKEN SLIDERS
Brined and buttermilk soaked crispy chicken, apple butter, hot honey, strawberry jam on bacon waffle bun
Western Burger Slider
house ground burger, bacon jam, pimiento cheese, crispy shallots on waffle bun
TACOS AND EMPANADAS
BRISKET TACOS
BRISKET, SALSA MORITA, PINEAPPLE SALSA, FLOUR TORTILLA
CARNITAS TACOS
CARNITAS, CHARRED GREEN SALSA, ONION, CILANTRO, ORANGE SEGMENT
SMOKED CHICKEN VAMPIRO TACO
CHICKEN, COTIJA CRUST, MORITA SALSA, SHREDDED LETTUCE
SMOKED MUSHROOM TACOS
House Smoked Mushrooms, roasted corn and winter squash, salsa morita, crispy shallots
CHICKEN EMPANDAS
Smoked chicken, roasted poblano mole, melted pimento cheddar, spicy slaw
BRISKET EMPANADAS
Smoked brisket, salsa morita, melted pimento cheddar, charred jalapeno, spicy slaw
BIG OL' BURRITO
Smoked brisket, house made fries, melted pimento cheese, texas beans, tapatio aioli
BURGERS AND SAMMYS
Skylark Burger*
house ground smashed burger, smoked bacon jam, melted pimento cheese, guacamole Spread on Texas Toast *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
PULLED PORK
house smoked pulled pork, whiskey BBQ sauce, spicy slaw, pickles on Texas toast
GRILLED CHEESE
Swiss, pimiento cheddar, house smoked brisket, pickles on macrina sourdough
B.L.A.T.
house bacon, lettuce, avocado spread, tomato, mayo on macrina sourdough
SMOKED PORK RIBS
DRY RUBBED AND HOUSE SMOKED
Beyond Skylark Burger
Al Pastor Torta
SKYLARK SMOKED MEATS BY POUND
HOUSE SMOKED BRISKET
SLICED HOUSE SMOKED BRISKET
HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK
HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK
HOUSE SMOKED BACON
THE ORIGINAL SKYLARK HOUSE SMOKED BACON
PASTRAMI
THE ORIGINAL SKYLARK HOUSE MADE PORKSTRAMI
SMOKED WINGS
HOUSE SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS
HOUSE MADE SAUSAGE LINK
HOUSE MADE SMOKED SPICY SAUSAGE. PRICE PER LINK
House Pickles 14 oz.
Our simple dill pickles with just a little heat. 14 oz.
SIDES
DESSERTS
Skylark Clearance Sale!
Kids Menu
Liquor
Well Vodka
Titos
Aloo
Batch 206
Huckleberry
Ketel One
Lavender
Monopolowa
Absolut Vanilla
Dbl. Well Vodka
Dbl. Aloo
Dbl. Batch 206
Dbl. Huckleberry
Dbl. Lavender
Dbl. Titos
Dbl. Ketel One
Absolut Vanilla
Well Gin
Counter
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Uncle Vals
Dbl. Well Gin
Dbl. Counter
Dbl. Bombay Saphire
Dbl. Hedge Trimmer
Dbl. Hendricks
Dbl. Tanqueray
Dbl. Uncle Vals
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers
Rumchata
Sailor Jerry
Dbl. Well Rum
Dbl. Sailor Jerry
Dbl. Bacardi
Dbl. Captain Morgan
Dbl. Meyers
Dbl. Rumchata
Dbl. Malibu
Well Tequila
Bozal Mezcal
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Cazadores Reposado
El Jimador Reposado
Espolon Blanco
Hornitos Reposado
Sparkle Donkey Reposado
Xicaru Mezcal Blanco
La Gritona
Dbl. Well Tequila
Dbl. Arette Anejo
Dbl. Bozal Mezcal
Dbl. Cazadores Reposado
Dbl. El Jimador Reposado
Dbl. Espolon Blanco
Dbl. Mezcal De La Muerte
Dbl. Pasote Blanco
Dbl. Sparkle Donkey Reposado
Dbl. Hornitos Reposado
Dbl. Casamigos
Well Whiskey
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Daniels
James Oliver Rye
Jameson
Jameson Caskmates
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Old Forester
Rittenhouse Rye
Seagram 7
Skylark Spiced Whiskey
Figgy Bourbon
Dbl. Well Whiskey
Dbl. Crown Royal
Dbl. Glenlivet 12
Dbl. James Oliver Rye
Dbl. Jameson
Dbl. Jack Daniels
Dbl. Jim Beam
Dbl. Jameson Caskmates
Dbl. Seagram 7
Dbl. Makers Mark
Dbl. Skylark Spiced Whiskey
Well Scotch
Glenlivet 12
Laphroaig Select
Dewars 12Yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Dbl. Well Scotch
Dbl. Old Forester
Dbl. Laphroaig Select
Dbl. Dewars 12Yr
Dbl. Johnnie Walker Black
Hennessy
E & J Brandy
Dbl. Hennessy
Dbl. E & J Brandy
Amaretto
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Fernet Branca
Fireball
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Montenegro Amaro
Peach Schnappes
Pernod
Rumple Minze
Dramboui
Dbl. Amaretto
Dbl. Aperol
Dbl. Campari
Dbl. Fireball
Dbl. Cointreau
Dbl. Frangelico
Dbl. Amaretto
Dbl. Grand Marnier
Dbl. Fernet Branca
Dbl. Jagermeister
Dbl. Kahlua
Dbl. Midori
Dbl. Peach Schnappes
Dbl. Pernod
Dbl. Rumple Minze
N/A Beverage
Seattle Soda Cola
Seattle Soda Diet Cola
Lemon Lime Soda
Rochester Root Beer
Cooper's Organinc Iced Tea
House Ginger Ale
Shirley Temple
Lemonade
Tonic
Hot Tea
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Virgin Bloody Mary
Soda Water
Rockstar
Roy Rogers
Virgin Mai Tai
Bottles and Cans
Cocktails
La Piña Ahumada
Gittin Figgy Widdit
Family Coping Mechanism
Espresso Martini
Rhubarb Cooler
Daiquiri
Skylark Toddy
Earl Grey Gin Martini
Delridge Donkey
Skylark Smoked Bloody Mary
Seattle Paradise
b-52
Buttery Nipple
Chocolate Cake
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Duck Fart
French 75
Gimlet
Green Tea
Greyhound
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze (cocktail)
Kamikaze (shot)
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mind Eraser
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rusty Nail
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
St. Elderita
Elderflower Liqueur, El Jimador Reposado Tequila, House Sour Mix, Soda
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunset
Tom Collins (Gin)
Tom Collins (Vodka)
Touchdown
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
You're Welcome
$10 Cocktail (for bar use only)
$9 Cocktail (for bar use only)
$8 Cocktail (for bar use only)
$7 Cocktail (for bar use only)
Karen Palmer
Cucumber Gimlet
Huckle Ginger Cosmo
Wine
BTL Ryan Patrick Red
A medley of 26% Cabernet Sauvignon, 26% Merlot, 26% Syrah, 14% Sangiovese, 8% Grenache An approachable red blend with rich and ripe flavors of Bing cherry, blackberry, black raspberry, jammy notes, and slight strawberry. Soft, round tannins through out the mid-palate, and a lingering finish. Columbia Valley,WA
BTL Leese Fitch Pinot Noir
The aromas on the Leese-Fitch Pinot Noir jump from the glass with perfumed cranberry and cherry along with notes of vanilla and warm baking spice. Juicy fruit flavors are complemented by earthy notes to offer layers of complexity. The wine is balanced by a strong line of bright acidity leaving a lingering, flavorful finish. Sonoma, CA
BTL Ruby Sky Cabernet Sauvignon
With fruit-forward flavors of black cherry, blackberry and boysenberry, as well as chocolate, leather, graphite, mint and dried herbs. Walla Walla, WA
BTL Ryan Patrick Chardonay
BTL Vandori Pinot Gris
BTL Coastal Vines Sauvignon Blanc
The Coastal Vines Sauvignon Blanc exudes graceful aromas of honeysuckle, grapefruit, and melons. On the palate, flavors of peaches, apricots, and citrus, with light vanillin notes, develop into a light, crisp finish. California
BTL Andre Champagne
Mimosa Glass
Mimosa Pint
Mimosa Caraffe
Pitchers
Diamond Knot Hefeweizen Pitcher
Ninkasi Fresh Hop Pale Ale Pitcher
Farmstrong Cold Beer Pilsner Pitcher
Ninkasi Lager Pitcher
Shimai Toshi Seltzer Pitcher
Baumans Fresh Hop Cider Pitcher
Black Raven Coco Jones Porter Pitcher
Citra Slicker
Piled High Pitcher
Oskar Blues Ptcher
Merchandise
Skylark T-shirt Red/White
High Quality Next Level Tri-Blend Shirt. Soft, comfortable, breathable with just a little bit of stretch. We're T-shirt snobs and this is our favorite! Rock the Skylark In Comfort.
Skylark T-Shirt Color
High Quality Next Level Tri-Blend Shirt. Soft, comfortable, breathable with just a little bit of stretch. We're T-shirt snobs and this is our favorite! Rock the Skylark In Comfort.
Skylark Hoodie Red/White
Super comfy with our sweet new graphic! One touch and you will be hooked on Special Blend fleece! Unmatched in softness, our Unisex Midweight Special Blend Zip Hood has a slim fit and holds its' shape. We use premium ring-spun cotton to achieve a smooth and stable fabric surface for printing. Completed with our quality construction, raglan sleeves, sewn eyelets, #5 antique nickel kissing zipper, self fabric side panel inserts, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs and waistband in a slim unisex fit.
Skylark Hoodie Color
Super comfy with our sweet new graphic! One touch and you will be hooked on Special Blend fleece! Unmatched in softness, our Unisex Midweight Special Blend Zip Hood has a slim fit and holds its' shape. We use premium ring-spun cotton to achieve a smooth and stable fabric surface for printing. Completed with our quality construction, raglan sleeves, sewn eyelets, #5 antique nickel kissing zipper, self fabric side panel inserts, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs and waistband in a slim unisex fit.
Skylark Beanie
Keep that noggin' warm!
Skylark Sticker
Slap it on your car, guitar case, or???
Earplugs
USB w/Board Recording
WA St. Bag Fee
Taylor Candle
$10 door cover
Lighter
Thanksgiving Offerings
Smoked Turkey
We brine, butterfly, and delicately smoke these whole turkeys with apple wood. Reheat with chicken or turkey stock covered with foil. For crispy skin, put it under the broiler to finish (keep an eye on it as to not overdue it!) Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.
Slow Roasted Turkey
We brine and slow cook these birds to ensure a moist flavorful meal. Turkeys are separated into leg/thigh and breasts (4 pieces per bird). Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.. All Turkeys are 10-12 lbs. (before cooking)
Mashed Potatoes
We do them right with the perfect seasoning, cream, and butter. Serves 2-3. Just throw it in the oven! Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.
Stuffing
Mom's Classic Stuffing with Bread, Celery, Onion, Sausage, Sage and spices. Serves 2-3. Just throw it in the oven! Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.
Turkey Gravy
With all of these turkey parts, we make a delicious, rich stock which we turn into some velvety goodness! Throw it in a pan on low to reheat. Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.
Green Bean Casserole
The Classic done right! Add our House Made Bacon to take it to another level:) Serves 2-3. Just throw it in the oven to reheat. Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.
Mac and Cheese
Our house Mac and Cheese topped w/breadcrumbs. Serves 2-3. Just throw it in the oven! Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.
Macrina Dinner Rolls
Our favorite bakery's soft-crusted rolls enriched with eggs and sweetened with a touch of sugar. 8oz. Tray of 6 Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.
All the Sides!
Don't worry about dinner! Just turn on the oven and we'll take care of the rest! All items are easily reheated with disposable containers so no dishes:) Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.
The trinity of love
Just need the basics? This has the Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, and Stuffing. Available for pickup Wednesday 11/23 1:00-6:00. Orders must be placed by Friday 11/18.
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Skylark Cafe and Club offers scratch made items and house smoked meats. We cure and smoke our pastrami and bacon, as well as smoking chicken, brisket and pork. All of our sauces, dressings, pickles, kimchi are made from scratch and we grind our own burgers in house. Come for dinner and stay for a show!
3803 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106