Skylarks Hidden Cafe
1308 11th Street
Bellingham, WA 98225
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Brunch
Rise & Shine
- Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled egg, English muffin, Cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes$12.00
- Biscuits & Gravy
Two house-made biscuits topped with sausage or mushroom gravy$10.00
- Breakfast Burritto
Scrambled eggs, pork sausage, bacon, ham, black beans, cilantro lime crema, salsa, Swiss cheese, flour tortilla, breakfast potatoes$21.00
- Traditional Breakfast
Two eggs, choice of bacon, ham or pork sausage links, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast$18.00
- Monte Cristo Sandwich
Egg-dipped sourdough bread, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, raspberry jam, powdered sugar, and breakfast potatoes$20.00
- 2 Egg Breakfast No Meat$12.00
- Chicken n Waffles$21.00
Omelettes
- California Avocado
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, provolone, sour cream, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast$20.00
- Farmers Veggie
Tomato, avocado, spinach, red onion, bell peppers, provolone, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast$19.00
- Carnivore
Ham, pork sausage, hickory smoked bacon, Swiss & Cheddar, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast$20.00
Benedicts
Skylark's Bakery
From the Griddle
- Banana Bread French Toast
House-made banana bread french toast topped with maple walnut glaze. *Bellingham Alive magazine award winner$22.00
- Belgian Waffle
Fresh belgian waffle with butter & syrup$8.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes
Two plates filling golden brown pancakes with butter & syrup$10.00
- Buttermilk Pancake (1 Pancake)$6.00
- Traditional French Toast
Three pieces of traditional French toast, with butter & syrup$12.00
- Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes$12.00
- Lemon Poppy Seed Pancake (1 Pancake)$7.00
Lunch
Appetizers
- Grilled Rosemary Sourdough
4 thick slices of avenue bread rosemary sourdough bread, balsamic syrup, and extra virgin olive oil$9.00
- Steak Bites
USDA choice beef steak, marinated, sesame and green onions, red chili aioli$20.00
- Brussels Sprouts
Parmesan shaved, red onions, smoked bacon & balsamic syrup$14.00
- Dungeness Crab Cakes$25.00
- Cauliflower Wings$14.00
- Chicken Wings$14.00
- Smoked Salmon Dip$15.00
- Steamer Clams
3/4 lb steamer clams, white wine, butter, garlic, shallots, and herbs served with a slice of grilled rosemary sourdough$23.00
Soups/Salads
Sandwiches
- French Dip
Roast beef or turkey, au jus, rosemary sourdough hoagie$20.00
- Caprese BLT
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of bread$18.00
- Half Caprese BLT Combo
With soup or salad$14.00
- Fish Wrap
Alaskan long line-caught cod, fresh coleslaw, cilantro, lime crema, Fresno chile hot sauce, flour tortilla$17.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
- Veggie Melt$18.00
Seafood & Burgers
Kids Menu
Kids Brunch and Lunch
Kids Dinner
Dinner
Small Plates
Soups and Salad
Mains
Pasta
- Skylark's Stroganoff
Braised short rib, red wine, spices, garlic, onion, button mushrooms, mushroom stock, sour cream, milk, pasta noodles, parsley$29.00
- Zucchini Pasta
Zucchini zoodles, pesto, grilled corn, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, Parmesan$22.00
- Creamy Garlic Fettuccine Alfredo with Prawns
Creamy garlic alfredo sauce, portobello mushrooms, shaved Parmesan, prawns, fresh herbs. Served with grilled rosemary sourdough$24.00
- Smoked Salmon Fettuccine
Cold smoked salmon, zucchini, garlic cream sauce, grape tomatoes, fettuccine noodles$27.00
Burgers and Sandwiches (Copy)
Breakfast Sides
Toast
Sauce
Lunch Sides
Protein
Sauces
Cheese
Dinner Sides
Protein
Sauces
Cheese
Veggies
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
We are committed to using fresh, seasonal, local, high quality ingredients and value building community. We invite our guests to relax with family, friends and new acquaintances while enjoying delicious chef inspired meals, handcrafted beverages and entertainment by local music performers. Together we create a neighborhood experience. Brad Haggen, Proprietor
