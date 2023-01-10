Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skylight Luxury Lounge

1325 30th street

Rock Island, IL 61201

Order Again

Platters

Charcuterie Boards

$15.00+

Charcuterie

lunch

Sandwiches

$8.50

Deli sandwiches

Salads

$10.00

Salads

Skewers

$8.00

Skew

Rollups

$8.00

Deli sandwiches

Pizzas

$12.00

pizza

Desserts

$10.00

sweets

extra

Sauces

$1.00

toppings

Soda

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Monaco

Monaco

$7.00

Mascato

$8.00

Monaco Hard Lemonade

$7.00

Water

Water bottle

$3.00

Seltzer water

$3.00

Mixers

Redbull

$3.50

Orange juice

New creation

New drink

$7.00+

Sangria Mix

Sangria mix

$7.00

$20-3 shots

Fireball

$20.00

Titos

$20.00

Crown

$20.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jamison

$7.00+

Jim Bean

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Fire Ball

$5.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Congnac

Hennessy

$7.00

Dusse

$10.00

Remy Martin

$8.00

Remy 1738

$13.00

Villon

$7.00

Tequila

Don Julio

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Patron

$8.00

Tequila sunrise

$9.00

Vodka

Titos

$7.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Gin

Amsterdam

$5.00

Bourbon/Brandy

Ciroc vs Brandy

$11.00

Rum

Malibu

$7.00+

Liquer

Hypnotic

$7.00

Champange

Ace of Spades + Section

$350.00

Bellaire Blue/Gold

$60.00

Moet

$125.00

Cheurlin

$100.00

Mixed Drinks

Long Island

$7.00

Sex on the beach

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Love Potion

$9.00

Unicorn

$7.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Modelo

Modelo

$7.00

Stelia

Stella

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

Michelob ultra

$7.00

Corona

Corona

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Founded in 2021, Skylight Luxury Lounge is a refreshingly unique lounge in The Quad Cites area. Come on by, grab a delicious drink. Come in and enjoy!

1325 30th street, Rock Island, IL 61201

