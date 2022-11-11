- Home
- /
- Westfield
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Skyline Beer Company
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwiches
Skyline Beer Company
650 Reviews
$
98 Southwick Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Tater Tuesday
Wednesday Dinner Specials
Soup & Chili
Flatbreads
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
Bacon Choc Chip Cookie
$2.50Out of stock
Maple Bacon Cookie
$2.50
Cosmic Brownie Cookie
$2.50
Pumpkin Choc Chip Cookie
$2.50
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookie
$2.50Out of stock
Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookie
$2.50
Churro White Choc Cookie
$2.50
Chef Choice 6 Pack
$12.00
Chefs Choice 12 Pack
$22.00
GF Pumpkin Choc Chip (Almond Flour) Cookie
$3.00Out of stock
GF Chocolate Chip (Almond Flour) Cookie
$3.00Out of stock
GF Peanut Butter Cookie
$2.00Out of stock
A La Carte Options
Turkey Breast (lb)
$18.00
Homemade Gravy (pint)
$6.00
Gluten Free Homemade Gravy (pint)
$10.00
Cranberry Sauce (pint)
$8.00
Mashed Poatoes (lb)
$8.00
Stuffing (lb)
$8.00
Roasted Squash with Carrots (lb)
$8.00
Green Beans with Carrots & Butter (lb)
$6.00
Green Bean Casserole (lb)
$9.00
Gluten Free Green Bean Casserole (lb)
$12.00
Dinner Rolls (doz)
$7.50
Baguette
$5.00
Garlic Butter
$6.00
Honey Butter
$6.00
Mulled Cider (16 oz)
$7.00
Skyline Cans To-Go
B Berry (4 Pk)
$16.00
Cobble Mtn Critter DIPA (4pk)
$19.00
Hundred Acre ESB (4pk)
$14.00
Knox Trail Strong Ale (4pk)
$16.00
La Vista (4pk)
$16.00
Lil Wizard (4pk)
$15.00
Mother Ocean NEIPA (4pk)
$17.00
Nero Day (4pk)
$15.00
Otzis Axe Copper Ale (4pk)
$16.00
This Coper Ale was built from the ground up. It's brewed with American 2-Row. Victory Malt, and a touch of Belgian chocolate to give it a vibrant copper appearance. We used Northern Brewer hops to provide a crisp and moderately bitter profile.
Pothole Porter (4pk)
$16.00
Porter with Shelburne Falls French Vanilla Coffee - 6.8% ABV
Pumpkin Peeper (4pk)
$18.00
Skullduggery (4pk)
$16.00
Skyline Trail Lager (4pk)
$16.00Out of stock
Triple Berry Trail Mix (4pk)
$21.00
Top of the World (4pk)
$17.00
Wolf (4pk)
$17.00
Mixed 4pk $15
$15.00
Mixed 4pk $16
$16.00
Mixed 4 Pack $17
$17.00
Mixed 4 Pack $18
$18.00
Mixed 4 Pack $19
$19.00
Mixed Case Special
$85.00
Limes To Go
$1.00
Wobbly Boots 10
$17.00
Raspberry Jam (4pk)
$16.00
Shaver Of Love (4pk)
$19.00
House Mixes To-Go
64oz Growlers To-Go
B-Berry 64oz Fill
$16.00
Cobble Mtn Critter 64oz Fill
$19.00
Eddie Fitz 64oz
$12.00
Irish Goodbye 64oz Fill
$12.00
Irish Goodbye W/ PB 64oz Fill
$15.00
Iron Kettle 64oz Fill
$16.00
La Vista 64oz Fill
$15.00
Lil Wizard 64oz Fill
$13.00
Mother Ocean 64oz Fill
$16.00
Nero Day 64oz Fill
$16.00
Noble View 64oz Fill
$16.00
Otzis Axe 64oz Fill
$13.00
Pothole Porter 64oz Fill
$16.00
Pothole Porter Boston 64oz Fill
$18.00
Raspberry Jam 64oz Fill
$16.00
Pumpkin Peeper 64oz Fill
$17.00
Skullduggery 64oz Fill
$16.00
Summa Slammah 64oz Fill
$16.00
Sunday Drive 64oz Fill
$16.00
Taproot Stout 64oz Fill
$20.00
Top of the World 64oz Fill
$17.00
Triple Berry Trail Mix 64oz Fill
$20.00
Vienna Lager 64oz Fill
$16.00
Wolf 64oz Fill
$16.00
Ginger Libation Light 64oz Fill
$26.00
Wobbly Boots Growler Fill
$17.00
32oz Grunt Growler To-Go
BBerry 32oz Fill
$8.00
Cobble Mtn Critter 16oz
$9.00
Eddie Fitz 32oz Fill
$8.00
Irish Goodbye 32oz Fill
$8.00
Irish Goodbye W/ PB 32oz Fill
$9.00
Iron Kettle 32oz Fill
$5.00
La Vista 32oz Fill
$8.00
Lil Wizard 32oz Fill
$6.00
Mother Ocean 32oz Fill
$8.00
Nero Day 32oz Fill
$8.00
Noble View 32oz Fill
$8.00
Pothole Porter 32oz Fill
$8.00
Pothole Porter w/ Boston Creme 32oz Fill
$9.00
Pumpkin Peeper 32oz Fill
$8.50
Raspberry Jam 32oz Fill
$8.00
Skullduggery 32oz Fill
$8.00
Summa Slammah 32oz Fill
$8.00
Sunday Drive 32oz Fill
$8.00
Taproot 32oz Fill
$10.00
Top of the World 32oz Fill
$8.50
Triple Berry Trail Mix 32oz Fill
$10.00
Vienna Lager 32oz Fill
$8.00
NO One Off Wednesday 32oz Fill
$999,999.99
Ginger Libation Light 32oz Fill
$11.00
Wolf
$8.00
Skyline Kegs
Line Cleaning Kit
$75.00
Blackberry Jam (Log)
$120.00
Cranberry Trail Mix (Log)
$120.00
Stonefruit Trail Mix (1/4)
$150.00Out of stock
Lady Slipper (1/4)
$120.00
White Blaze (Log)
$100.00Out of stock
Porter Iron Kettle(1/4)
$150.00
1/4 B Berry
$150.00
1/4 Slammah
$150.00
Eddie Fitz Half Bbl
$240.00
Night Wrecker 1/4
$160.00
ESB 1/4
$135.00Out of stock
Wobbly 8 1/2bbl
$250.00
Hydraulic Sandwich 1/5bbl
$125.00
Wobbly Boots Mile 8 1/4bbl
$130.00
Top Of The World IPL 1/6bbl
$115.00
Listening Juice 1/4 Bbl
$155.00
Summa Slammah Corny Keg
$100.00
Summa Slammah (Log)
$110.00
Hundred Acre ESB 64oz Fill
$16.00
Noble View 1/4bbl
$120.00
Ed Fitz 1/4bbl
$90.00
Guest Cans To-Go
Athletic Upside Dawn (6pk)
$16.00
Athletic All Out Stout (6pk)
$16.00
Athletic Free Wave N/A (6pk)
$16.00
Athletic Run Wild IPA N/A 6pk
$14.00
Ghostfish Vanishing Point 16oz (4pk)
$18.00
Ghostfish Kick Step IPA 4pk To Go
$14.00
Ghost Fish Meteor Shower 12oz 4pk
$14.00
Carlson Cider Honey Crisp (4pk)
$14.00
Carlson Katie In The Red (4pk)
$18.00
Carlson Harvard Harvest 4pk To Go
$18.00
Gouden Carolus 750mL To Go
$12.00
Unity Raspberry Kombucha 4pk
$16.00
Spindrift 6pack
$8.00
Jiant Pinapple & jalapeno
$21.00
Jiant Tropical Punch
$22.00
Ginger Libation Blueberry
$22.00
Wine Bottles To-Go
Soft Drinks
Nitro Iced Coffee 12oz
$3.50
Nitro Iced Coffee 16oz
$5.00
Nitro Iced Coffee 20oz
$5.50
Spindrift Seltzer
$3.00
Harmony Springs Soda
$3.00
Bottled Water
$2.50
Kid's Juicebox/milk
$1.00
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade 12oz
$3.00
House Root Beer
$3.00
Vybes Hemp Infused Non-alcoholic
$10.00
Mulled Cider (N/A)
$5.00
Coke
$3.00
Seltzer
$2.00
Holiday Merch Packages
T-Shirts & Tanks
Crew Neck T-Shirt (Unisex)
$20.00
Available in Black, Olive Green, Teal & Spring Green S-3XL Subject to availability.
V-Neck T-Shirt (Women's)
$20.00
Available in Black, Gray & Blue. S-2XL Subject to availability.
2 for 30 T Shirts
$30.00
Tank
$20.00
Long Sleeve Crew Neck Unisex
$20.00
Daywrecker Tshirt
$22.00
Tie-Dye T-Shirt (Premade)
$30.00
Tie-Dye Long Sleeve
$40.00
Tie-Dye Your Own Shirt
$25.00
T Shirts & Tanks
$30.00
Hoodies & Flannels
Misc
Glassware
Haley's Hot Sauce
Coffee
House Sauces Etc 16oz
Fermentation Equipment
Airlock
$2.00
Auto Siphon Reg
$9.99
Auto Siphon Lg
$13.99
Bucket with lid 6.5 gal
$16.99
Bucket with lid 7.8 gal
$22.99
Carboy 5 gal glass
$39.99
Carboy 6 gal glass
$54.99
Carboy Bung
$1.99
Muslin Bag Sm
$0.50
Muslin Bag Lg
$0.75
Hydrometer
$5.99
Hydrometer Sample jar
$5.00
Sm Nylon bag
$5.00
7/16 tube 5ft
$4.25
Spigot
$4.50
Thermometer
$3.99
Brewing Guide
$2.99
Red Capper
$15.99
Caps
$4.99
Co2/Kegging
1 in Tube
$1.25
1/2 in Tube
$0.85
1/4 in Tube
$0.50
3/8 in Tube
$0.50
5/16 in Tube
$0.65
Ball Lock Connector
$7.00
Bev Line
$0.85
Body Connect
$13.00
Co2 5lb Tank (Full)
$130.00
2.5# Co2 Exchange
$20.00
Co2 Guage Guard
$22.00
Co2 Line
$0.85
Corney Keg Gasket Kit
$5.00
Stainless Steel Ball Valve
$19.99
12oz Bottles -case
$15.99
5# Co2 Exchange
$28.00
20# Co2 Exchange
$35.00
Adjunctes & Flavor
Apricot Flavor
$5.00
Belgian Candi Syrup
$7.00
Blueberry Flavor
$7.00
Capella Gram Cracker Flavor
$9.00
Coco Nibs
$6.00
Corn Sugar 5oz (Bottling)
$0.75
Corn Sugar Bulk 5Lb+
$1.49
Corn Sugar Per Lb
$2.00
Flaked Maize
$2.49
Irish Moss Per oz
$1.99
Lactic Acid
$22.95
Lactose
$5.00
Oak Chips
$3.00
Orange Peel Per Oz
$2.00
Soda Flavoring
$7.00
Turbinado Sugar Per Lb
$3.00
Whirfloc
$3.00
Yeast Nutrition
$3.00
Cleaning/Sanitizing
Brewing Equipment
Breads
Sweets
Sauces & Sides
Chipotle Ranch (Pint)
$6.00
Curry Ranch (Pint)
$6.00
Garden Ranch (Pint)
$6.00
Sweet Chili BBQ (Pint)
$6.00
Honey BBQ (Pint)
$6.00
Garlic Butter (1/2 Pint)
$6.00
Honey Butter (1/2 Pint)
$6.00
Cream Cheese Icing (1/2 Pint)
$6.00
Scallion Cream Cheese (1/2 Pint)
$6.00
Pickles (Quart)
$6.00
Marinara (Quart)
$6.00
Pickled Red Onions (Quart)
$6.00
Pickled Jalapeños (Quart)
$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
98 Southwick Road, Westfield, MA 01085
Gallery