Skyline Beer Company

Popular Items

Pretzels
Loaded Roni Flatbread
Smoky Mountain Flatbread

Tater Tuesday

BYO Potato

$6.00Out of stock

Smoky Mountain Potato

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken & Broccoli Potato

$15.00Out of stock

Crazy Danish Potato

$12.00Out of stock

Wednesday Dinner Specials

Caramelized BBQ Meatloaf Plate

$17.00Out of stock

Jalapeño Popper Mac & Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Skyline Mac & Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Pretzels

Pretzels

Gluten Free Mini Pretzels

$3.00

Soup & Chili

Beef Chili

$6.50

Veg Chili

$6.50

French Onion (W/ Cheese & Bread)

$8.95

Onion Soup (No Top)

$6.50

Cheeseburger Chowder

$6.50Out of stock

Flatbreads

Smoky Mountain Flatbread

$15.00

Crazy Danish Flatbread

$16.00

Four Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Loaded Roni Flatbread

$11.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Bacon Choc Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Maple Bacon Cookie

$2.50

Cosmic Brownie Cookie

$2.50

Pumpkin Choc Chip Cookie

$2.50

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookie

$2.50

Churro White Choc Cookie

$2.50

Chef Choice 6 Pack

$12.00

Chefs Choice 12 Pack

$22.00

GF Pumpkin Choc Chip (Almond Flour) Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

GF Chocolate Chip (Almond Flour) Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

GF Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Meals

Individual Turkey Dinner

$15.00

Individual Turkey Dinner - Samaritan Inn Donation

$15.00

A La Carte Options

Turkey Breast (lb)

$18.00

Homemade Gravy (pint)

$6.00

Gluten Free Homemade Gravy (pint)

$10.00

Cranberry Sauce (pint)

$8.00

Mashed Poatoes (lb)

$8.00

Stuffing (lb)

$8.00

Roasted Squash with Carrots (lb)

$8.00

Green Beans with Carrots & Butter (lb)

$6.00

Green Bean Casserole (lb)

$9.00

Gluten Free Green Bean Casserole (lb)

$12.00

Dinner Rolls (doz)

$7.50

Baguette

$5.00

Garlic Butter

$6.00

Honey Butter

$6.00

Mulled Cider (16 oz)

$7.00

9 Inch Pies

Pumpkin Pie

$18.00

Apple Crumb

$18.00

Blueberry Peach

$20.00

Samaritan Inn Pie Donation

$18.00

Skyline Cans To-Go

B Berry (4 Pk)

$16.00

Cobble Mtn Critter DIPA (4pk)

$19.00

Hundred Acre ESB (4pk)

$14.00

Knox Trail Strong Ale (4pk)

$16.00

La Vista (4pk)

$16.00

Lil Wizard (4pk)

$15.00

Mother Ocean NEIPA (4pk)

$17.00

Nero Day (4pk)

$15.00

Otzis Axe Copper Ale (4pk)

$16.00

This Coper Ale was built from the ground up. It's brewed with American 2-Row. Victory Malt, and a touch of Belgian chocolate to give it a vibrant copper appearance. We used Northern Brewer hops to provide a crisp and moderately bitter profile.

Pothole Porter (4pk)

$16.00

Porter with Shelburne Falls French Vanilla Coffee - 6.8% ABV

Pumpkin Peeper (4pk)

$18.00

Skullduggery (4pk)

$16.00

Skyline Trail Lager (4pk)

$16.00Out of stock

Triple Berry Trail Mix (4pk)

$21.00

Top of the World (4pk)

$17.00

Wolf (4pk)

$17.00

Mixed 4pk $15

$15.00

Mixed 4pk $16

$16.00

Mixed 4 Pack $17

$17.00

Mixed 4 Pack $18

$18.00

Mixed 4 Pack $19

$19.00

Mixed Case Special

$85.00

Limes To Go

$1.00

Wobbly Boots 10

$17.00

Raspberry Jam (4pk)

$16.00

Shaver Of Love (4pk)

$19.00

House Mixes To-Go

Peach Ginger Marg To Go

$18.00Out of stock

Pineappe Coconut Marg To Go

$18.00Out of stock

Watermelon Marg 16oz Pouch

$18.00Out of stock

Strawberry Marg 16oz Pouch

$18.00

Peach Hibiscus Blue Marg

$18.00

Mango Jalepeno Marg Mix

$18.00

64oz Growlers To-Go

B-Berry 64oz Fill

$16.00

Cobble Mtn Critter 64oz Fill

$19.00

Eddie Fitz 64oz

$12.00

Irish Goodbye 64oz Fill

$12.00

Irish Goodbye W/ PB 64oz Fill

$15.00

Iron Kettle 64oz Fill

$16.00

La Vista 64oz Fill

$15.00

Lil Wizard 64oz Fill

$13.00

Mother Ocean 64oz Fill

$16.00

Nero Day 64oz Fill

$16.00

Noble View 64oz Fill

$16.00

Otzis Axe 64oz Fill

$13.00

Pothole Porter 64oz Fill

$16.00

Pothole Porter Boston 64oz Fill

$18.00

Raspberry Jam 64oz Fill

$16.00

Pumpkin Peeper 64oz Fill

$17.00

Skullduggery 64oz Fill

$16.00

Summa Slammah 64oz Fill

$16.00

Sunday Drive 64oz Fill

$16.00

Taproot Stout 64oz Fill

$20.00

Top of the World 64oz Fill

$17.00

Triple Berry Trail Mix 64oz Fill

$20.00

Vienna Lager 64oz Fill

$16.00

Wolf 64oz Fill

$16.00

Ginger Libation Light 64oz Fill

$26.00

Wobbly Boots Growler Fill

$17.00

32oz Grunt Growler To-Go

BBerry 32oz Fill

$8.00

Cobble Mtn Critter 16oz

$9.00

Eddie Fitz 32oz Fill

$8.00

Irish Goodbye 32oz Fill

$8.00

Irish Goodbye W/ PB 32oz Fill

$9.00

Iron Kettle 32oz Fill

$5.00

La Vista 32oz Fill

$8.00

Lil Wizard 32oz Fill

$6.00

Mother Ocean 32oz Fill

$8.00

Nero Day 32oz Fill

$8.00

Noble View 32oz Fill

$8.00

Pothole Porter 32oz Fill

$8.00

Pothole Porter w/ Boston Creme 32oz Fill

$9.00

Pumpkin Peeper 32oz Fill

$8.50

Raspberry Jam 32oz Fill

$8.00

Skullduggery 32oz Fill

$8.00

Summa Slammah 32oz Fill

$8.00

Sunday Drive 32oz Fill

$8.00

Taproot 32oz Fill

$10.00

Top of the World 32oz Fill

$8.50

Triple Berry Trail Mix 32oz Fill

$10.00

Vienna Lager 32oz Fill

$8.00

NO One Off Wednesday 32oz Fill

$999,999.99

Ginger Libation Light 32oz Fill

$11.00

Wolf

$8.00

Skyline Kegs

Line Cleaning Kit

$75.00

Blackberry Jam (Log)

$120.00

Cranberry Trail Mix (Log)

$120.00

Stonefruit Trail Mix (1/4)

$150.00Out of stock

Lady Slipper (1/4)

$120.00

White Blaze (Log)

$100.00Out of stock

Porter Iron Kettle(1/4)

$150.00

1/4 B Berry

$150.00

1/4 Slammah

$150.00

Eddie Fitz Half Bbl

$240.00

Night Wrecker 1/4

$160.00

ESB 1/4

$135.00Out of stock

Wobbly 8 1/2bbl

$250.00

Hydraulic Sandwich 1/5bbl

$125.00

Wobbly Boots Mile 8 1/4bbl

$130.00

Top Of The World IPL 1/6bbl

$115.00

Listening Juice 1/4 Bbl

$155.00

Summa Slammah Corny Keg

$100.00

Summa Slammah (Log)

$110.00

Hundred Acre ESB 64oz Fill

$16.00

Noble View 1/4bbl

$120.00

Ed Fitz 1/4bbl

$90.00

Guest Cans To-Go

Athletic Upside Dawn (6pk)

$16.00

Athletic All Out Stout (6pk)

$16.00

Athletic Free Wave N/A (6pk)

$16.00

Athletic Run Wild IPA N/A 6pk

$14.00

Ghostfish Vanishing Point 16oz (4pk)

$18.00

Ghostfish Kick Step IPA 4pk To Go

$14.00

Ghost Fish Meteor Shower 12oz 4pk

$14.00

Carlson Cider Honey Crisp (4pk)

$14.00

Carlson Katie In The Red (4pk)

$18.00

Carlson Harvard Harvest 4pk To Go

$18.00

Gouden Carolus 750mL To Go

$12.00

Unity Raspberry Kombucha 4pk

$16.00

Spindrift 6pack

$8.00

Jiant Pinapple & jalapeno

$21.00

Jiant Tropical Punch

$22.00

Ginger Libation Blueberry

$22.00

Wine Bottles To-Go

Murphy Goode Pinot Noir

$18.00

Vista Flores Catena Malbec

$18.00

DrumHeller Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Broadside Chardonnay

$8.00

Relax Riesling

$18.00

Harbor Town Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Casalini Pinot Grigio

$7.00

14 Hands Pinot Grigio (4pk)

$30.00Out of stock

14 Hands Red Blend (4pk)

$30.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Nitro Iced Coffee 12oz

$3.50

Nitro Iced Coffee 16oz

$5.00

Nitro Iced Coffee 20oz

$5.50

Spindrift Seltzer

$3.00

Harmony Springs Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Kid's Juicebox/milk

$1.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade 12oz

$3.00

House Root Beer

$3.00

Vybes Hemp Infused Non-alcoholic

$10.00

Mulled Cider (N/A)

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Haley's Hot Sauce Beer Dinner 11/6

4/16 Bacon Beer Dinner - Single Ticket

$55.00

4/16 Bacon Beer Dinner - Two Person Table

$110.00

4/16 Bacon Beer Dinner - Four Person Table

$220.00

4/16 Bacon Beer Dinner - Six Person Table

$330.00

Holiday Merch Packages

1 Beer Token

$8.00

4 Beer Tokens

$25.00

8 Beer Tokens

$50.00

Merch Package

$40.00

Hat, T-Shirt, Koozie

Dog Treat

$4.00

Dog Treat 2 For $7

$7.00

Kid Apron

$10.00

Ornament

$5.00

Draft Cleaning Kit Small Cleaner

$44.99

T-Shirts & Tanks

Crew Neck T-Shirt (Unisex)

Crew Neck T-Shirt (Unisex)

$20.00

Available in Black, Olive Green, Teal & Spring Green S-3XL Subject to availability.

V-Neck T-Shirt (Women's)

V-Neck T-Shirt (Women's)

$20.00

Available in Black, Gray & Blue. S-2XL Subject to availability.

2 for 30 T Shirts

$30.00

Tank

$20.00

Long Sleeve Crew Neck Unisex

$20.00

Daywrecker Tshirt

$22.00

Tie-Dye T-Shirt (Premade)

$30.00

Tie-Dye Long Sleeve

$40.00

Tie-Dye Your Own Shirt

$25.00

T Shirts & Tanks

$30.00

Hoodies & Flannels

Hoodie

Hoodie

$50.00

Available in Black, Forest Green, Maroon S-3XL Subject to availability.

Crew Neck Pullover

Crew Neck Pullover

$40.00

Available in Heather Grey & Heather Blue S-3XL Subject to availability.

Flannel

$50.00

Hats

Snap Back

Snap Back

$24.00

Military Hat

$22.00

Leather Patch Hats

$25.00

Winter Hat

$22.00

Misc

Beer Wooden Nickels

$8.00

Pretzel Wooden Nickels

$10.00
3 in. Logo Magnets

3 in. Logo Magnets

$2.00
3 in. Logo Sticker

3 in. Logo Sticker

$1.00
Pins

Pins

$1.00
Coozies

Coozies

$5.00

Frisbee

$3.00

$20 Wooden Nickle

$20.00

Draft Cleaning Kit Small Cleaner

$44.99

Can-dle

$10.00

Leather Coozies

$22.00

Carving Pumpkin

$10.00

2 Carving Pumpkins

$15.00

Glassware

Classic Pint Glass

Classic Pint Glass

$5.00
Stemless Glass

Stemless Glass

$10.00

IPA Pint Glass

$10.00

9oz Footed Glass

$6.00

Flight Glass 5oz

$5.00

Growlers

Glass Growler

Glass Growler

$20.00
Stainless Steel Growler

Stainless Steel Growler

$45.00
32 Oz. Glass Grunt

32 Oz. Glass Grunt

$5.00

Haley's Hot Sauce

10oz Bottle

10oz Bottle

$12.00

Available in: Carla's Charmed Sauce, Haley's Harvest, Wicked Garlic & Thumper. Subject to availability.

5oz Carnage

5oz Carnage

$10.00

Coffee

Coffee 1lb Bag

$15.99

House Sauces Etc 16oz

Chipotle Ranch

$5.00

Curry Ranch

$5.00

Ranch

$5.00

Herb Vinaigrette

$5.00

Bourbon Ketchup

$5.00

Onion Dip

$5.00

Garlic Butter

$5.00

Hot Pepper Jelly

$5.00

Cream Cheese icing

$5.00

Java Rub

$5.00

Blackening Spice

$5.00

Bakery Items

Baguette

$4.00

Sandwich Bread

$4.00

DIY pizza Kit

$10.00Out of stock

6 Rolls

$3.50

Fermentation Equipment

Airlock

$2.00

Auto Siphon Reg

$9.99

Auto Siphon Lg

$13.99

Bucket with lid 6.5 gal

$16.99

Bucket with lid 7.8 gal

$22.99

Carboy 5 gal glass

$39.99

Carboy 6 gal glass

$54.99

Carboy Bung

$1.99

Muslin Bag Sm

$0.50

Muslin Bag Lg

$0.75

Hydrometer

$5.99

Hydrometer Sample jar

$5.00

Sm Nylon bag

$5.00

7/16 tube 5ft

$4.25

Spigot

$4.50

Thermometer

$3.99

Brewing Guide

$2.99

Red Capper

$15.99

Caps

$4.99

Co2/Kegging

1 in Tube

$1.25

1/2 in Tube

$0.85

1/4 in Tube

$0.50

3/8 in Tube

$0.50

5/16 in Tube

$0.65

Ball Lock Connector

$7.00

Bev Line

$0.85

Body Connect

$13.00

Co2 5lb Tank (Full)

$130.00

2.5# Co2 Exchange

$20.00

Co2 Guage Guard

$22.00

Co2 Line

$0.85

Corney Keg Gasket Kit

$5.00

Stainless Steel Ball Valve

$19.99

12oz Bottles -case

$15.99

5# Co2 Exchange

$28.00

20# Co2 Exchange

$35.00

Adjunctes & Flavor

Apricot Flavor

$5.00

Belgian Candi Syrup

$7.00

Blueberry Flavor

$7.00

Capella Gram Cracker Flavor

$9.00

Coco Nibs

$6.00

Corn Sugar 5oz (Bottling)

$0.75

Corn Sugar Bulk 5Lb+

$1.49

Corn Sugar Per Lb

$2.00

Flaked Maize

$2.49

Irish Moss Per oz

$1.99

Lactic Acid

$22.95

Lactose

$5.00

Oak Chips

$3.00

Orange Peel Per Oz

$2.00

Soda Flavoring

$7.00

Turbinado Sugar Per Lb

$3.00

Whirfloc

$3.00

Yeast Nutrition

$3.00

Cleaning/Sanitizing

Bottle Brush

$3.00

Carboy Brush

$7.00

Faucet Brush

$3.00

SS Bottle Washer

$15.00

B Brite

$7.50

Iodaphor 16oz

$11.00

PBW 1 Lb

$8.49

Starsan 8oz

$11.00

Starsan 32oz

$22.00

PBW 4oz

$3.50

LLC 4oz

$5.00

Camden Tablets

$2.00Out of stock

Brewing Equipment

SS Brew Kettle 5Gl

$30.00

SS False Bottom

$32.00

Floating Thermometer

$7.00

SS Spoon

$10.00

Case Bottles

$15.99

Homebrew Starter Kit

$119.99

Breads

Pretzel Wreath

$25.00Out of stock

Baguette

$5.00

Dinner Rolls (Doz)

$6.50

Sandwich Bread (1/2 Loaf)

$4.00

Sandwich Bread (Full Loaf)

$7.00

Corn Bread (13x9)

$10.00

Bread Crumbs (Quart)

$5.00

Sandwich Buns (1/2 Doz)

$5.00

Dinner Rolls (1/2 Doz)

$3.50

Pizza Kit

$12.00

Pizza Dough 2 1/2lb

$5.00

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies (Doz.)

$18.00

Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies (Doz)

$22.50

Pecan Pie Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie Brownies (13x9)

$27.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Sauces & Sides

Chipotle Ranch (Pint)

$6.00

Curry Ranch (Pint)

$6.00

Garden Ranch (Pint)

$6.00

Sweet Chili BBQ (Pint)

$6.00

Honey BBQ (Pint)

$6.00

Garlic Butter (1/2 Pint)

$6.00

Honey Butter (1/2 Pint)

$6.00

Cream Cheese Icing (1/2 Pint)

$6.00

Scallion Cream Cheese (1/2 Pint)

$6.00

Pickles (Quart)

$6.00

Marinara (Quart)

$6.00

Pickled Red Onions (Quart)

$6.00

Pickled Jalapeños (Quart)

$6.00

Amounts

Put in notes what its for.

$1 Pay It Forward!

$1.00

$5 Pay It Forward!

$5.00

$10 Pay It Forward!

$10.00

$20 Pay It Forward!

$20.00

$25 Pay It Forward!

$25.00

$50 Pay It Forward!

$50.00

$100 Pay It Forward!

$100.00

$35 PAY IT FORWARD

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

98 Southwick Road, Westfield, MA 01085

Directions

