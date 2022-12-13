Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skyline Billiards and Bar

2515 McDonald Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11223

NA Beverages

Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Sm Coffee

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Lg Coffee

$3.00

Large Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sunset Punch

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Pineapple Lime Mocktail

$5.00

Apple Fizz

$4.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.00

Pomegranate Limeade

$5.00

Strawberry Mule

$5.00

Flavored iced tea

$4.00

Small Plates

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$16.00
Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Soft baked pretzel bites served with horseradish mustard

Fries

$6.00

Basket of flat fries, served with ketchup

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Mini Nathan's Corn Dogs

$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

6 mozzarella sticks, golden fried and served with warm marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Tater Tots

$6.00

Basket of tater tots, fried until golden and served with ketchup

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.00

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Burger/Sandwich

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00
Smash Burger

$12.00

Two beef patties smashed with grilled onions, topped with cheese and stacked on a brioche bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Jalapeno Swiss Burger

$11.00
Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Salad/Pizza/Soup

Skyline Salad with Grilled Chicken

$10.00
Pizza

$10.00

Breakfast

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Pancakes

$6.00

Egg Platter

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

2515 McDonald Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223

