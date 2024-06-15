American, Salads, Sandwiches
Skyline Grill & Pizza
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy the area's best pizza, burgers, wings, and other offerings. We operate a fast-casual restaurant, with plenty of seating inside and outside on our patio.
Location
55910 Skyline Dr, Senecaville, OH 43780