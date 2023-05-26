  • Home
Skyline Entertainment Center 4201 Skyline Ave

No reviews yet

4201 Skyline Ave

El Paso, TX 79904

Order Tickets

One general admission event ticket. Seating is 1st come, 1st served.

x1 General Admission Ticket $15

$13.85

One (1) general admission event seating. Seating is 1st come, 1st served. Ticket can be used on either Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

Special Event — Teacher Appreciation Luau

$9.26

June 5, 2023. Doors will open at 7:00 pm. One (1) guest in each party must present educator credentials at the door for entry.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy some of the best live entertainment in the Borderland. Everything from comedy, live music and much more. All while having an enjoyable family outing with great food, great people, and an awesome staff.

Location

4201 Skyline Ave, El Paso, TX 79904

Directions

