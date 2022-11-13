Main picView gallery

Oklahoma Craft Nano Brewhouse Kitchen and Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

12 East California Avenue STE 150

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pretzel Sticks
Classic Cheese
Craft Margherita

Beverages

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Cherry Coke

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Water

Blackberry Ginger Limemade

$4.00

Fresh Blackberry, Lime and Ginger *Refills not included

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Strawberry, :Lemon and Basil *Refills not included

Club Soda

Appetizers

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Sliced Mozzarella, Beef Tomato, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Pesto Drizzle, Fresh Basil, Housemade White Wine Vinaigrette

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$19.99

Assorted Meats and Cheeses, Crackers, Dates, Fresh Fruit, Jam

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Sliced Sourdough, Melted 5 Cheese Blend , Herb Blend, House Made Red Sauce

Pita Chips with Hummus

Pita Chips with Hummus

$5.99

Toasted Pita Chips with Hummus topped with Roasted Red Peppers

Kettle Chips with Beer Cheese

Kettle Chips with Beer Cheese

$5.99

Basket of Kettle Cooked Potato Chips with Warm Beer Cheese

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$9.99

Golden Brown, Perfectly Salted with Beer Cheese to Dunk

Prosciutto Wrapped Goat Cheese Dates

Prosciutto Wrapped Goat Cheese Dates

$10.99

8 Pitted Medijol Dates stuffed with Goat Cheese and wrapped in Prosciutto, served warm

Red Pepper Tomato Soup

Red Pepper Tomato Soup

$5.99

Salads

Spinach, Apple, & Goat Cheese

Spinach, Apple, & Goat Cheese

$8.99

Spinach, Tomato, Mozzerella, Pepperoncini, Balsamic, Basil

Strawberry & Cucumber

Strawberry & Cucumber

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

House Salad

$3.99+

Sandwiches

Toasted Meatball Sub

Toasted Meatball Sub

$9.99

Baguette, Special Blend of Beef & Pork Meatballs, House Made Red Sauce, Caramelized Onions, 5 Cheese Blend, Basil Pesto Drizzle

OK Craft Grilled Cheese

OK Craft Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Sourdough, Gouda, Roasted Mushrooms, Carmelized Onions

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Sourdough, Creamy Chicken Salad, Baby Spinach *Contains Nuts

Chicken Pesto Sandwhich

Chicken Pesto Sandwhich

$11.99

Baguette, Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, Sundried Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula

B-Town Club

B-Town Club

$11.99

Jalapeno Bread, Shoulder Bacon, Avocado Spread, Beef Tomato, Arugula, Chipotle Mayo

Toasted Veggie Bagnat

Toasted Veggie Bagnat

$9.99

Sourdough, Roasted Sweet Peppers, Beef Tomato, Basil Pasto, Avocado Spread, Caramelized Onions, 5 Cheese Blend

Ham, Brie and Apple Panini

Ham, Brie and Apple Panini

$9.99

Specialty Pizzas

Street Car

Street Car

$7.99+

House Made Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Roasted Sweet Pepper, 5 Cheese Blend

Water Tower

Water Tower

$8.99+

Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Arugula, 5 Cheese Blend

Plow & Implement

Plow & Implement

$9.99+

Basil Pesto, Roasted Sweet Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Carmelized Onions, Goat Cheese Crumble, 5 Cheese Blend

Red Ball

Red Ball

$6.99+

House Made Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Basil Pesto Drizzle, 5 Cheese Blend

Skyline Special

Skyline Special

$7.99+

House Made Red Sauce, Shoulder Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Sweet Red Peppers, 5 Cheese Blend

Meat Bricktown

Meat Bricktown

$8.99+

House Made Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef Crumble, Italian Sausage, 5 Cheese Blend

Canal Burger

Canal Burger

$7.99+

House Made Red Sauce, Beef Crumble, Sliced Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese

Craft Margherita

Craft Margherita

$6.99+

House Made Red Sauce, Sliced Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil

Build Your Own

Classic Cheese

$5.99+

Housemade Crust, Choice of Sauce, 2 Types of Cheese

Youngsters

Kid's Grilled Cheese and Kettle Chips

Kid's Grilled Cheese and Kettle Chips

$5.99
Kid's Grilled Ham & Cheese and Kettle Chips

Kid's Grilled Ham & Cheese and Kettle Chips

$5.99
Kid's 8" Cheese Pizza

Kid's 8" Cheese Pizza

$5.99
Kid's 8" Pepperoni Pizza

Kid's 8" Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Desserts

Ultimate Chocolate Layer Cake

Ultimate Chocolate Layer Cake

$8.99
Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake

Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nano Brewhouse, Kitchen, & Coffee Shop

Location

12 East California Avenue STE 150, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Directions

