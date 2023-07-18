Rich and Ernie's 127 Lakeview Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Mountain Dinning at its finest. Come enjoy our beautiful lake, live music, great drinks, and amazing food. There is something for everyone from steaks to burgers, to our signature bang-bang shrimp and Fried Green Tomatoes.
Location
127 Lakeview Drive, Ghent, WV 25843
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boba Street Cafe - 32 By Pass Plaza Shpg Center
No Reviews
32 By Pass Plaza Shpg Center Beckley, WV 25801
View restaurant