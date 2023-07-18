Spring Menu

Appetizers

Bone In Wings

$13.00Out of stock

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

Jalapeno popper potato Skins

$7.00

Sweet Chili Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

BangBang Shrimp

$13.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Sweet Fries

$5.00

Basket of Chips

$5.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

Pulled pork Nachos

$10.00

Salad

Chef Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Skyline Cheese Steak

$14.00

Catfish Po'Boy

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$12.00

Kids

Janes Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Burger with Cheese

$7.00

Burger

The Leslie

$15.00

The Becca

$15.00

The Carly

$15.00

The Nessa

$15.00

The Mama

$15.00

The Liz

$15.00

The Brooke

$15.00

Burger

$15.00

Entree

Ribeye

$21.00

Catfish Basket

$15.00

Grilled Salmon

$17.00

Monterey Chicken

$15.00

Blackberry Chipotle Pork Chop

$16.00

Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Sides**

Sides

$4.00

Desserts

Bailey's Cheesecake

$7.00

Apple Cheesecake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Humming Bird Cake

$7.00

Strawberry Cake

Carrot Cake

Lemon Blackberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Brownie

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Specials

Steak Night

$16.00

Wing Night

$0.75

Taco Tuesday

$6.00

Taco

$3.00

2 for $25

$12.50

Saturday Burger Special

$35.00

Wing Night (Copy)

$0.75

Late Night

Late Night Fries

$5.00

LAte Night Chips

$5.00

LAte Night Sweet Fries

$5.00

Late Night O-Rings

$5.00

LAte Night Wings

$13.00

Late Night Boneless

$13.00

Late Night Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$5.00

LN Chicken Fingers

$10.00

LN Brussels

$5.00

LN Fried Pickles

$5.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog (1)

$7.00

2 Hot Dog Meal

$13.00

Bar Menu

Vodka

3olives

$4.00

absolute

$6.25

Belvedere

$6.25

grey goose

$6.75

ketel one

$6.00

pink whitney

$4.00

pinnacle atomic fire

$4.50

pinnacle cake

$4.50

pinnacle salted caramel

$4.50

pinnacle whipped

$4.50

smirnoff blueberry

$4.50

smirnoff strawberry

$4.50

stoli

$5.75

stoli orange

$5.75

titos

$5.25

well vodka

$3.00

wheatly

$4.50

Gin

well gin

$3.00

seagrams gin

$5.75

Bombay saphire

$5.75

Tanqueray

$5.25

Rum

bacardi lemon

$3.00

bacardi silver

$5.75

blue char coconut

$5.75

captain morgan

$5.75

cruzan aged

$4.50

cruzan passion fruit

$4.50

cruzan pineapple

$4.50

cruzan raspberry

$4.50

malibu rum

$5.50

sailor jerry

$5.25

Well rum

$3.00

Tequila

well tequilla

$3.00

1800 responda

$7.00

jose cuervo gold

$5.75

jose cuervo silver

$5.75

mezcal

$5.50

patron

$7.00

tequila tarantula

$3.00

tequila rose

$4.00

teremana

$6.00

Whiskey

well whiskey

$3.00

knobb creek

$7.00

crown apple

$6.75

evan williams apple

$5.50

wicked pickle

$5.00

jameson orange

$6.50

american honey

$5.75

bushmills white

$5.00

crown royal

$6.75

crown salted carmal

$6.75

evan williams

$5.50

fireball

$3.00

goerge dickel

$6.25

jack daniels

$6.25

jack daniels honey

$5.75

jack fire

$6.50

jameson

$6.50

jim bean

$6.25

jim bean red

$6.25

rich and rare

$3.00

segrams 7

$5.25

segrams vo

$5.75

southern comfort

$5.50

wild turkey

$5.50

woodford reserve

$8.00

jack apple

$5.75

evan willaism peach

$5.50

jim bean peach

$6.25

jim bean van

$6.25

buffalo trace

$9.00

bullet

$7.00

basial

$7.25

screwball

$5.25

crown peach

$6.75

makers mark

$6.50

Gentlemen Jack

$3.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$3.00

Scotch/Bourbon

well scotch

$3.00

chivas regal

$5.50

J&B

$6.75

J walker red

$8.75

j walker black

$7.75

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$3.00

apple pucker

$3.00

vermouth

$3.00

liqour 43

$4.00

blue curcicaio

$3.00

watermelon pucker

$3.00

B&B

$5.00

baileys

$5.00

buttershot

$3.00

chambord

$3.00

crème de menthe

$3.00

disarano

$6.75

drambuie

$6.75

frangelico

$3.00

grape pucker

$3.00

jagermiester

$4.00

kaluha

$5.00

melon pucker

$3.00

pepermint shcnapps

$3.00

razzmatazz

$3.00

rumchata

$3.00

cointreua

$3.00

crème de Cacao

$3.00

peach schnapps

$3.00

strawberry pucker

$3.00

tripple sec

$3.00

st germaine

$6.00

Cocktails

Sweet Souther Belle

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Voodoo Punch

$7.00

Sour Skittle

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Malibu Yum Yum

$6.00

Aunt B's Prink Drank

$7.00

Hippie Juice

$7.00

Margarita

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Cosmo

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Banana Mama

$6.00

Sex on Beach

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Trash Can

$10.00

Crack Pipe

$5.50

2 for 8

$4.00

Aunt Bs Pink Drink

$6.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$12.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Shots

jello shot

$5.00

lemon drop

$5.00

gummy bear shot

$5.00

snake bite

$5.00

babby beer 43

$5.00

vegas bomb

$5.00

jager bomb

$5.00

green tea shot

$5.00

cake shot

$5.00

pineapple upside down

$5.00

raspberry lemon drop

$5.00

tequila rose

$5.00

butter nipple

$5.00

crack pipe

$5.00

washington apple

$5.00

cinnamoin toast crunch

$5.00

Starburst

$5.50

Blow Job

$5.50

Irish Breakfast

$6.00

Water Moc

$5.50

Cherry Livesaver

$5.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$5.50

Draft Beer

PBR

$2.00

Yuengling

$2.75

Bud Light

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

Modelo

$4.00

Stella Artois Cider

$4.00

Craft 4

$4.00

Craft 5

$5.00

Craft 6

$6.00

Craft 7

$7.00

Craft 8

$8.00

Craft 9

$9.00

Craft 10

$10.00

24 oz Mug

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Guinnes

$7.00

Corona

$4.00

Bucket 10

$10.00

Bucket 12

$12.00

Corona Bucket 5

$15.00

Cornoa Bucket 6

$20.00

Canned Beer

busch

$1.00

Reds Apple

$4.00

Spiked Lemonade

$4.00

Red Wine

House Cabernet Sauvign

$5.00

House Pinot Noir

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

White Wine

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House Pinot Grigo

$5.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

House Sweet Riseling

$5.00

House Moscato

$5.00

Rose Wine

House Rose

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Starry

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Red bull

$3.00

Wine Bottles

Merlot

$15.00

Black oak Cabernet sauvignon

$15.00

Jaw breaker Cabernet sauvigon

$15.00

Black oak pinot noir

$15.00

Black oak Chardonnay

$15.00

Black oak pinot grigio

$15.00

Sauvignon blanc

$15.00

Candy babee Riesling

$15.00

Moscato

$15.00

Csm Rose

$15.00

Beer Specials

Friday Domestic Drafts $2

$2.00

PBR $1

$1.00

Saturday $2.50 Corona

$2.50

Cocktail special

2 for 8

$8.00