Skyline Social & Games

Popular Items

Large BYO
Chicken Wings
Mild Popcorn Chicken

Pizza

Small BYO

$10.25

10" Single Feeds 1-2 Topping choices: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Beef, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers, Fresh Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Black Olives, Green Olives and Red Onions. 1.75 per topping

Medium BYO

$15.75

14" Medium Feeds 2-3 Topping choices: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Beef, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers, Fresh Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Black Olives, Green Olives and Red Onions. 1.75 per topping

Large BYO

$19.00

16" Large Feeds 3-4 Topping choices: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Beef, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers, Fresh Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Black Olives, Green Olives and Red Onions. 1.75 per topping

Cauliflower BYO

$13.25

10" Cauliflower Crust Feeds 1-2 Topping choices: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Beef, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers, Fresh Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Black Olives, Green Olives and Red Onions. 1.75 per topping

Small Specialty

$15.50

Medium Specialty

$21.50

Large Specialty

$25.00

Cauliflower Specialty

$18.00

Small Supreme

$17.50

Medium Supreme

$23.50

Large Supreme

$27.00

Cauliflower Supreme

$20.00

Apps

Cheese Bread

$8.00

Garlic bread topped with melted cheese, served with marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Breaded chicken tenders, served with ranch or BBQ sauce - add side of fries

Chicken Wings

$14.50

Boneless or traditional bone-in. Your choice of Parmesan Garlic Dry-Rub, BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Inferno. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

French fries topped with chili, cheddar cheese sauce, and red onions. Served with a side of sour cream

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Tortilla chips served with salsa

French Fries

$7.00

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Tater tots topped with cheese sauce, bacon, onions, and chives

Mild Popcorn Chicken

$10.00

Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Breaded mozzarella, served with marinara sauce

Nachos

$12.50

Tortilla chips topped with tomatoes, red onions, red onions, black olives, jalapenos, and Mexican-cheese blend. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo - add grilled chicken, seasoned beef, or BBQ pork carnitas

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$7.50

Fries tossed in parmesan garlic seasoning

Pub Pretzels

$10.50

Soft baked pretzel sticks salted and served with cheddar cheese dip

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.50

Mexican-cheese blend, green peppers, red onions, served with pico de gallo, and sour cream - add grilled chicken or BBQ pork carnitas

Side of seasoned chips

$2.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Crispy, sweet potato fries served with our signature sauce

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$16.00

Deep-fried tortilla shell filled with your choice of beef or chicken, lettuce, Mexican-cheese blend, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, black bean and corn salsa, and jalapenos. Served with seasoned sour cream and pico de gallo

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing - can add crispy or grilled chicken

Farm & Field Salad

$13.00

Spring greens topped with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, craisins, walnuts, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing - add crispy or grilled chicken - add sirloin

Garden Salad

$12.00

Spring greens, tomatoes, eggs, shredded cheese, cucumbers, and croutons. Serve with your choice of dressing - add crispy or grilled chicken - add sirloin

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Burgers

Social Burger

$15.50

Our signature social burger topped with Gouda cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce

Skyline Burger

$15.50

Burger topped with smoked cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized apples, pickled red onions, and bacon onion jam

Inferno Burger

$15.50Out of stock

Cajun-seasoned burger topped with jalapenos, red onions, habanero jam, and pepper jack cheese

Almost Naked Burger

$13.50

Burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and your choice of cheese

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.50

Thin-sliced sirloin and pastrami with red onions, green peppers, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with melted provolone cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken topped with tomato, lettuce, and mayo

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Crispy chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, topped with social slaw

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled chicken topped with basil pesto, olive oil, red onions, tomato, spring greens, and Gouda cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.50

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce

Italian Sandwich

$15.50

Pepperoni, Italian meatballs topped with pepperoncini peppers, red onions, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken with ranch dressing, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Steak Wrap

$14.50

Grilled sirloin with red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spring greens, and basil pesto

Tacos

Steak & Bleu Cheese Tacos

$15.00

Three flour tortillas filled with sirloin steak, stingin' garlic sauce, bleu cheese dressing, craisins, red onions, tomatoes, and social slaw

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$14.50

Three flour tortillas with grilled chicken, black olives, lettuce, shredded cheese, seasoned sour cream, and pico de gallo

Cajun Seafood Tacos

$14.50

Three flour tortillas filled with Cajun-seasoned shrimp and crab topped with pineapple mango salsa, and social slaw

Flatbreads

BYO Flatbread

$11.00

Create a personalized flatbread. Topping choices: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Beef, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers, Fresh Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Black Olives, Green Olives and Red Onions. 1.75 per topping

Ancient Italian Flatbread

$14.50

Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Flatbread

$14.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, Mexican-Cheese blend, drizzled with BBQ sauce

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$14.50Out of stock

Traditional margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, cherry tomatoes, drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Skyline Cuban

$14.50

Seasoned beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, pepperoncini peppers, drizzled with honey mustard

Bowls

Loaded Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

House-made macaroni & cheese with bacon and red onions topped with seasoned panko

Macaroni & Cheese

$11.00

Traditional house-made macaroni & cheese

Chili

$5.00+

House-made chili topped with shredded cheese, red onions, and sour cream

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00+

House-made soup with egg noodles, chicken, red onions, carrots, and celery

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$5.00+

House-made soup with potatoes, bacon, red onions, chives, and garlic

Frozens/Take & Bakes

Frozen Cheese

$7.99

Frozen Sausage

$7.99

Frozen Pepperoni

$7.99

Frozen Pepperoni & Sausage

$8.99

Frozen Daves's Special

$9.49

BYO Medium Take & Bake

$12.25

BYO Large Take & Bake

$14.25

Medium Specialty Take & Bake

$15.25

Medium Supreme Take & Bake

$17.25

Large Specialty Take & Bake

$17.25

Large Supreme Take & Bake

$19.25

Extra Side Sauce

Extra Side Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4894 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown, MN 55811

Directions

Gallery
Skyline Social & Games image
Skyline Social & Games image
Skyline Social & Games image

