Sky's Fine Dining & Cloud 9 Lounge NEW

review star

No reviews yet

322 Demers Ave

Ste 200

Grand Forks, ND 58201

N/a Beverages

coke

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

mello yellow

$3.00

root beer

$3.00

cherry coke

$3.00

gingerale

$3.00

ginger beer

$3.00

pelligrino

$3.00

sprite zero

$3.00

caffiene free diet coke

$3.00

sierra mist

$3.00

powerade

$3.00

club soda

fever tree tonic

$3.00

tea

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Richie Chambora

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Ginger Rogers

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Elderflower Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Last Word

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Bloody Caeser

$11.00

Blood Orange Martini

$11.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Sky High Negroni

$13.00

Fashion Affair

$13.00

Miss Money Penny

$11.00

Dino's Gin Fizz

$13.00

Stone Fruit Mule

$9.00

Rhum w a View

$12.00

Beer

BOTTLES

Corona

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Mich Ultra Light

$6.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Stella Liberte NA

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Bell's 2 Hearted

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$8.00

CANS

Guinness

$8.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

High Noon Lemon

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Carbliss

$7.00

Rhombus Iconic Blonde

$7.00

Nuetrl Watermelon

$7.00

Red Wine

RED GLASS

Coppola Cab GLS

$9.00

St. Cosme GLS

$12.00

Penfolds GLS

$10.00

Meiomi Pinot GLS

$12.00

Noble Vines Merlot GLS

$9.00

Justin Cab GLS

$20.00

Don Gascon Malbec GLS

$10.00

CABERNET BOTTLE

Jones BTL

$34.00

Goldschmidt 'Katherine' BTL

$42.00

Justin BTL

$60.00

Austin Hope BTL

$62.00

St Supery BTL

$74.00

Daou Reserve BTL

$74.00

Louis Martini BTL

$96.00

Duckhorn Cab BTL

$106.00

Faust BTL

$110.00

Frank Family BTL

$120.00

Clos du Val Cab BTL

$120.00

Jordan BTL

$126.00

Caymus BTL

$160.00

Hanna 'Bismark Mtn' BTL

$160.00

Round Pond 'Louis Bovet' BTL

$210.00

Cade Estate BTL

$210.00

Nickel & Nickel BTL

$240.00

Silver Oak BTL

$270.00

Plumpjack Estate BTL

$280.00

MERLOT BOTTLE

Noble Vines 181 BTL

$30.00

Benziger BTL

$34.00

Markham BTL

$70.00

Duckhorn Merlot BTL

$76.00

Clos du Val Merlot BTL

$90.00

PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

Cloudfall BTL

$32.00

Meiomi BTL

$38.00

Hook & Ladder BTL

$80.00

Copain 'Les Voisins' BTL

$90.00

Gary Farrell BTL

$100.00

Bailarin BTL

$102.00

Belle Glos 'Dairyman' BTL

$110.00

Belle Glos 'Las Alturas' BTL

$110.00

Chateau Bianca BTL

$42.00

Stoller 'Family Estate' BTL

$48.00

INTERESTING/OTHER BOTTLE

Apothic Red Blend BTL

$30.00

Serafino Maglieri BTL

$32.00

Radicle Vine Cab Franc BTL

$46.00

Duckhorn 'Decoy' BTL

$46.00

The Prisoner

$74.00

Long Shadows 'Sequel' BTL

$120.00

Penfolds 'Koonunga Hill' BTL

$34.00

Mollydooker 'The Boxer' BTL

$66.00

Mollydooker 'Blue Eyed Boy' BTL

$106.00

Penfolds Bin 389 BTL

$130.00

Mollydooker 'Velvet Glove' BTL

$300.00

Don Miguel Malbec BTL

$32.00

Terrazas Reserva Malbec BTL

$42.00

Casas del Bosque Carmenere BTL

$30.00

RED ZIN BOTTLE

Cline 'Ancient Vines' BTL

$34.00

Seghesio BTL

$54.00

Mount Peak 'Rattlesnake' BTL

$74.00

Ridge 'Lytton Springs' BTL

$74.00

OLD WORLD BOTTLE

Lago Douro Valley Red BTL

$26.00

Marques de Caceres Crianza BTL

$30.00

Marques de Riscal Reserva BTL

$50.00

Ilauri 'Salto' Sangiovese BTL

$32.00

Talmonti 'Moda' BTL

$32.00

Franco Serra Barbera d'Alba BTL

$32.00

Caparzo Rosso di Montalcino BTL

$34.00

Castellare Chianti Classico BTL

$60.00

La Vieille Ferme BTL

$24.00

Chateau Beaujolais-Villages BTL

$28.00

St Cosme Cotes du Rhone BTL

$36.00

St Galet Chat du Pape BTL

$70.00

Dom Bader-Mimeur Bourg BTL

$72.00

E Guigal Chat du Pape BTL

$120.00

Chat Clos St Julien BTL

$134.00

Albert Bichot Gevrey-Chamb BTL

$170.00

Pavillon R du Chat Margaux BTL

$600.00

White Wine

WHITE GLASS

Kendall Jackson GLS

$10.00

Kim Crawford GLS

$11.00

Les Deux Moulins GLS

$8.00

Chat St Mich GLS

$8.00

Ilauri Tavo PG GLS

$9.00

Sand Point Mosc GLS

$9.00

Champs de Prov Rose GLS

$9.00

Beringer Wt Zin GLS

$6.00

Tosti Asti GLS

$12.00

La Marca Proseco GLS

$12.00

CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

Kendall Jackson BTL

$30.00

Sonoma-Cutrer BTL

$42.00

Bailarin BTL

$62.00

Rombauer BTL

$78.00

Far Niente Estate BTL

$130.00

Paul Nicolle V V Chablis BTL

$54.00

Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse BTL

$54.00

Mer Soleil BTL

$28.00

32 Winds 'Spinnaker' BTL

$40.00

RIESLING/PINOT G BOTTLE

Chat St Michelle BTL

$30.00

Hogue 'Late Harvest' BTL

$30.00

Long Shadows 'Poets Leap' BTL

$52.00

Dom Schlumberger BTL

$54.00

Karthauserhof 'Bruno' BTL

$58.00

Caposaldo PG BTL

$30.00

Ilauri 'Tavo' PG BTL

$30.00

A to Z PG BTL

$34.00

Leeuwin Estate 'Art Series' BTL

$28.00

INTERESTING / PINK BTL

Sand Point Moscato BTL

$30.00

Bartenura Moscato BTL

$40.00

Hook & Ladder Gewurtz BTL

$42.00

Julien Raimbault Vouvray BTL

$46.00

Caymus 'Conundrum' BTL

$48.00

Gianni G 'Fallegro' BTL

$26.00

Domaine B-M Bourgogne BTL

$44.00

Beringer Wt Zin BTL

$22.00

Champs de Prov Rose BTL

$32.00

Miraval Rose BTL

$40.00

CdE 'Whispering Angel' BTL

$54.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

Kim Crawford BTL

$34.00

Forefathers BTL

$36.00

Les Deux Moulins BTL

$30.00

Chateau de Sancerre

$40.00

SPARKLING BOTTLE

Tosti Asti BTL

$34.00

La Marca Proseco BTL

$34.00

Albert Bichot Brut BTL

$34.00

Juve & Camps Brut Rose BTL

$48.00

Chateau de Mauny Brut BTL

$48.00

Segura Viudas BTL

$54.00

Roederer Estate Brut BTL

$60.00

Veuve Cliquot Brut BTL

$150.00

Moet & Chandon Brut BTL

$150.00

Perrier-Jouet 'Belle Epoque' BTL

$320.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$350.00

Brunch

Entrees

Salmon Egg Benedict

$18.00

Crab Cake Oscar

$18.00

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Croque Madame

$14.00

Creme French Toast

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Banana Foster Pancakes

$14.00

Omelette - Denver

$15.00

Omelette - Tuscan

$15.00

Omelette - Veggie

$15.00

Odds & Ends

BLT

$12.00

Single Salmon Benny

$11.00

Single Crab Oscar

$11.00

Beignets

$8.00

Carmel Roll

$4.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Sides

3 Strips Bacon

$6.00

Two Eggs

$5.00

Cup of Fruit

$5.00

French Toast Single

$5.00

Pancake Single

$5.00

Hash Browns

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

322 Demers Ave, Ste 200, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

