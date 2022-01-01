Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Social Lounge West Chester

117 East Gay St

West Chester, PA 19380

Appetizer

Quesadilla

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Breast Grilled in a Whole Wheat Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese served with Pico and Sour Cream

Pierogies

$12.00

Potato and Cheese Pierogies Sautéed in a Spicy Cajun Garlic Butter with Red Onion

Goat Cheese Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Six Wings Stuffed with Goat Cheese Wrapped with Bacon and Fire Grilled with a Honey Habanero Butter

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

Crispy Chips piled high with Melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Pico de Gallo, Vegetarian Chili, Roasted Jalapenos, S

Pistachio Finger

$14.00

Pistachio Crusted Chicken Fingers served with Raspberry Cream and Sweet Potato Fries

Pot Roast Fries

$16.00

Tender Shredded Pot Roast in Demi-Glace topped with Swiss Cheese and Horseradish Cream over Rosemary Truffle Fries

Hummus

$13.00

Social made Roasted Garlic Hummus served with Gluten Free Pita, Tortilla Chips and Fresh Veggies

Social Fries

$12.00

House Cut Fries topped with The Socials Sharp American Cheese Sauce and Old Bay

Social Wings

$15.00

10 Jumbo Wings Fried Crisp and tossed in Your Choice of Sauces

Nola Fries

$16.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side Mash

$5.00

Sd Corn Bread

$2.00

Side O Veg

$4.00

Soups & Salads

Honey Crisp

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, and Honey Crisp Apple served over Greens tossed in a Raspberry Walnut Vin

Jambalaya SALAD

$18.00

Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Tasso Ham, Onions and Peppers Blackened served over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carro

Social Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fresh Homemade Chicken Salad served with Baby Greens Drizzled with Honey Mustard, Fresh Berries and Corn Bread

Pumpkin Goat Cheese

$14.00

Field Greens tossed in a Pumpkin Vinaigrette topped with Fried Goat Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds and Corn Bread Croutons

Small Social Caesar

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed in Roasted Garlic Caesar Dressing topped with Homemade Parmesan Crostini and Italian Cheeses

Large Social Caesar

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed in Roasted Garlic Caesar Dressing topped with Homemade Parmesan Crostini and Italian Cheeses

Chicken Gumbo Cup

$7.50

Chicken Gumbo Bowl

$9.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$7.50

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$9.00

Veggie Chili Cup

$7.50

Veggie Chili Bowl

$9.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Chicken Elote Salad

$16.00

Berry Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Entrees

Chicken And Waffles

$21.00

Buttermilk Chicken Fried Crisp served over a Belgium Waffle with Smoked Bacon and Mashed Potatoes finished with a Drizzle

Pistachio Fried Chicken

$24.00

Pistachio Crusted Chicken Fried Crisp Topped with Crab Meat in a Sweet Lobster Cream

Jambalaya

$24.00

Shrimp, Pulled Pork, Smoked Andouille and Tasso Ham Stewed in Creole Tomato Sauce with Dirty Rice

Shrimp And Grits

$22.00

Gulf Shrimp Sautéed in Cajun Butter Finished in Tasso Ham Cream served over Stone Ground Grits with Fried Green Tomatoes

Southern Fried Chicken

$22.00

Andouille Meatloaf

$22.00

ALFREDO

$24.00

Handhelds

All American

$16.00

American Cheese, Spicy Pickle Chips, Mayonnaise, Red Hot Ketchup

South Of The Boarder

$16.00

Cheddar Cheese, Pico, Avocado, Jalapeno, Sour Cream

BBQ Bacon

$16.00

Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Jam, Onion Rings and Apple Cider BBQ

Create Your Own

$15.00

STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$21.00

Ground Dry Aged Chuck and Rib Flame Grilled topped with Smoked Bleu Cheese, House Smoked Iberico Pork Bacon, Port Win

New Orleans Cheesesteak

$21.00

Thin Sliced Ribeye Grilled in Black Truffle Oil with Onions, Shiitake Mushrooms and Cherrywood Smoked Bacon served on a S

Fried Shrimp Po'boy

$15.00

Crisp Fried Shrimp, French Baguette, Creole Mustard, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese and Apple Cider BBQ Sauce served on a Brioche Bun

Hot Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Dipped in Habanero Honey Butter served on Brioche Bun with Cole Slaw and Pickles

Steak And Chorizo Tacos

$15.00

Flank Steak and Mexican Chorizo Grilled with Sweet Onions served in Soft Corn Tortillas, Chihuahua Cheese, Guaj

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened Chicken topped with Smoked Bacon, Cheddar and Honey Mustard served on a French Baguette

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Happy Hour

Happy Nachos

$5.00

Happy Fries

$5.00

Happy Caesar

$5.00

Happy Nuggets

$5.00

Taps $5 Wine

$5.00

Taps$6 Cocktail

$6.00

Taps $4 Draft

$4.00

Happy Shrimp

$5.00

Happy Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Happy Crab Dip

$5.00

Happy Finger

$5.00

Happy Slider

$5.00

Specials

Pan Seard Crab Cake

$19.00

Wagyu and Mac

$24.00

Etouffee

$21.00

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Scallops

$23.00

Blackened Alligator

$17.00

Crab and Penne

$25.00Out of stock

Pot Roast

$22.00Out of stock

Filet and Shrimp Bourbon

$26.00

Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$31.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Apple Cobbler

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

PB Brownie Torte

$9.00

Lemon Marscapone

$9.00

Cobbler

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Kids Menu

Fried Chicken Nuggets and French Fries

$8.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Pasta and Butter

$8.00

Cheeseburger and Fries

$8.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$8.00

Blackened Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Brunch

Beignets

$10.00

Muffin Stuff

$10.00

Sausage Gravy

$13.00

Pain Perdu

$12.00

Chimichanga

$13.00

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Breakfast Tots

$10.00

Wagyu Mac and Cheese

$21.00

Pumpkin French Toast

$15.00

Pork Roll Egg Cheese

$13.00

Pot Roast Tacos

$15.00

Honey Hot and Eggs

$19.00

Philly Benedict

$14.00

Ham and Apple

$15.00

Breakfast Flat Bread

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

WC Taps

Taps Loaded Nacho

$6.50

Taps Nola Fries

$7.00

Taps Pierogies

$6.00

Taps Hummus

$6.50

Taps Blackened Crabcake

$10.00

Taps Blackened Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Taps Quesadilla

$7.00

Tap Nuggets

$7.00

Ghost Tales Menu

Ghost Pierogies

Ghost Chicken Fingers

Ghost Coconut Shrimp

Ghost Autumn Brie

Ghost Caesar Salad

Ghost Gumbo

Ghost Pistachio Chicken

$42.00

Ghost Pumpkin Mac

$42.00

Ghost Blackened Tuna

$42.00

Ghost Crab Cake

$42.00

Ghost Short Rib

$42.00

Ghost Chocolate Mousse

Ghost Bread Pudding

Ghost Pumpkin Cheesecake

Ghost Pumpkin Ice Cream

Phillies Specials

The Schwarbomer

$14.00

Kobe Dog

$12.00

Voodoo Wings

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Ginger

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Water

Tonic

Club

Red Bull

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Oj

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

117 East Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

