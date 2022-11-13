A map showing the location of Slab Bar-B-QueView gallery

Slab Bar-B-Que

review star

No reviews yet

1918 E. 71st Street

Chicago, IL 60649

Large Tip
Jumbo Tip
Mac & Cheese

St. Louis Ribs

Full Slab

$26.95

1/2 Slab

$17.95+

Rib Tips

Mini Tip

$9.50

Small Tip

$13.95

Large Tip

$16.95

Jumbo Tip

$21.95

Hot Links

Hot Sandwich

$6.95

Hot Links

$12.95

Large Links - 4 links

$17.95

Turkey Tips

Mini Turkey Tips

$10.95

Small Turkey Tips

$14.95

Large Turkey Tips

$17.95

Jumbo Turkey Tips

$22.95

Barbeque Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$10.95

Whole Chicken

$18.95

Smoked Turkey Legs

Smoked Turkey Legs

$12.95

Burgers

Beef Burger

$11.95

Turkey Burger

$11.95

Fried Chicken Wings

4 Wings

$7.95

6 Wings

$10.95

10 Wings

$14.95

20 Wings

$26.95

25 Wings

$31.95

30 Wings

$36.95

50 Wings

$60.95

100 Wings

$125.95

Combos

Tip & Link

$17.95

Tip & Wing

$18.95

Tip, Link & Wing

$22.95

Turkey Combo

$18.95

Sides

Mixed Greens

$4.50+

Mac & Cheese

$4.50+

Spaghetti

$4.50+

Baked Beans

$4.50+

Candied Yams

$4.50+

Hand Cut Fries

$4.50+

Potato Salad

$4.50+

Cole Slaw

$4.50+

Shrimp Pasta Salad

$4.50+

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

Coke

$1.10

Pepsi

$1.10

Ginger Ale

$1.10

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.10

Orange Crush

$1.10

Grape Crush

$1.10

Strawberry Crush

$1.10

Sprite

$1.10

Squirt

$1.10

Cakes

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.95

Rum Cake

$3.95

Butter & Bourbon Cake

$3.95

Catering Entrees

100 Fried Chicken Wings

$129.95

50 Fried Chicken WIngs

$69.95

Beef Brisket by the Lb

$21.95

Large Pan BBQ Chicken

$125.00

Large Pan Hot Links

$100.00

Large Pan St. Louis Ribs

$265.00

Small Pan BBQ Chicken

$60.00

Large Pan BBQ Rib Tips

$160.00

Small Pan Hot Links

$50.00

Small Pan St. Louis Ribs

$135.00

Small Pan BBQ Rib Tips

$80.00

Catering Sides

Large Pan Baked Beans

$95.00

Large Pan Cole Slaw

$90.00

Large Pan Creamy Vermont Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$110.00

Large Pan Mixed Greens

$110.00

Large Pan Potato Salad

$95.00

Large Pan Shrimp Pasta Salad

$95.00

Large Pan Spaghetti

$95.00

Large Pan Tossed Garden Salad

$95.00

Small Pan Baked Beans

$50.00

Small Pan Cole Slaw

$50.00

Small Pan Cream Vermont Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$55.00

Small Pan Mixed Greens

$55.00

Small Pan Potato Salad

$55.00

Small Pan Shrimp Pasta

$55.00

Small Pan Spaghetti

$50.00

Small Pan Tossed Garden Salad

$50.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
