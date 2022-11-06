  • Home
  • Slab BBQ & Beer - Brodie Lane - 6218 Brodie Lane
Slab BBQ & Beer - Brodie Lane 6218 Brodie Lane

6218 Brodie Lane

Austin, TX 78745

Order Again

BEVERAGES

FRUIT PUNCH

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50
LIME

LIME

$2.50
MANDARIN

MANDARIN

$2.50
MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$2.50
SWEET

SWEET

$3.50
UNSWEET

UNSWEET

$3.50
PEACH

PEACH

$3.50
SPARKLING RAINWATER

SPARKLING RAINWATER

$2.50

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater!

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SLAB “slow-low-and-bangin" BBQ serves one-of-a-kind BBQ sammich's, prepared using traditional smoking techniques and southern-style flavors. Each restaurant has a unique 90's hip-hop party-vibe and serves craft beer from local Texas brewers.

6218 Brodie Lane, Austin, TX 78745

