SLAB BBQ & Beer
905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Popular Items
BBQ SAMMICHES
P.I.G.
Our slow smoked Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.
O.G.
Black angus brisket (chopped or sliced) topped with pickles, onions & Backyard Red sauce.
BRISKET TWO STEP
Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
PORK TWO STEP
Pulled pork topped with sausage, pickles, onions & your choice of BBQ sauce.
Chicken Two Step
Smoked chicken topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
CHICKEN.W.A
All natural smoked chicken breast topped with mustard slaw, onions & 3 signature BBQ sauces (Dank white, Backyard red & Spicy Hot sauces)
B.C.B.C
"Brown Chicken Brown Cow" - Black angus brisket and smoked chicken breast topped with pickles, onions, mustard slaw, Dank white & Backyard red sauce.
TONY MONTANA
SLAB version of a Cuban sammich. Pulled pork topped with sausage, pickles, queso and Gold Rush sauce.
MCDOWELL
Deboned St. Louis pork ribs topped with pickles, onions & Soul Glo sauce.
DONK
1 Lb. sammwich stacked with every slab smoked meat available and topped with pickles, onions, slaw, jalapenos, queso, fritos & all of our slab bbq sauces
EL JEFE
Black angus brisket topped with grilled onions, peppers, jalepenos, queso & bbq sauce. *Add fritos for a bit of crunch.
TEXAS TRILL
Brisket, Sausage, Rib Meat, served with onions, pickles, and jalapenos & backyard red sauce
SLAB Slammer TRIO
3 of our most popular sammiches in a smaller size served on slider buns. Comes with Notorious P.I.G., TX O.G. and Chicken.W.A. *Extra charge for substitutions.
DIRTY BIRD
Smoke chicken breasts topped with grilled onions, peppers, jalepenos, queso & bbq sauce. *Add fritos for a bit of crunch.
SPECIALTY ITEMS
TEXAS TORNADO
14" Flour tortilla filled with brisket, chicken, twice-cooked potatoes, bbq baked beans, onions, jalepenos & Backyard Red sauce.
DADDY MAC
Boat of Smoked Cheddar and Gouda Mac n Cheese topped with your choice of meat
BOUGIE BOWL
A twist on a BBQ hash. Your choice of meat, chopped and served over grilled onions, peppers & white rice. Served with choice of BBQ sauce.
BBQ NACHOS- TRAY
Tortilla chips piled high with your choice of BBQ meat topped with queso, onions, pickles, jalapenos and Backyard Red sauce.
BBQ SALAD
Choice of BBQ meat served over fresh romaine lettuce, slaw, tomatoes, pickles & onions.
VEGGIE WRAP
White rice, Grilled veggies(red, green bell peppers with onions) lettuce, mustard based coleslaw
CHIPS AND QUESO
NO MEAT SALAD
Fresh romaine lettuce, slaw, tomatoes, pickles & onions.
BBQ NACHOS SMALL- BOAT
Tortilla chips with your choice of BBQ meat topped with queso, onions, pickles, jalepenos and Backyard Red sauce.
Sausage Wrap
Smokey hot link wrapped up a soft warm flour tortilla
Smoked Wings
SLAB's Smoked wings are back! Get our in house smoked wings with a Mango and strawberry habanero zing to them! Grab them as they're known to fly off the smoker! Available Saturday and Sundays
Baller on a Budget Daddy Mac
This November every Tuesday get a boat of SLAB's Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese with your choice of meat! Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken Breast, Rib Meat, or Sausage! Not a lot of people know our Mac is actually cooked on our smokers next to our delicious meats!
MEAT BY THE LB.
1 LB. BRISKET
Get just our Black Angus Brisket Chopped or Sliced. Smoked in house!
1 LB. PORK
Our Pulled Pork. Smoked in house!
1 LB. CHICKEN
Our All white meat chicken breast, Smoked in house!
1 LB. RIBS
Our St. Louis Pork Ribs. Naked, or with our Strawberry Habanero Glaze. Smoked in house!
1 LB. SAUSAGE
Sausage get it whole or sliced, Smoked in house!
1/2 LB. BRISKET
Get just our Black Angus Brisket Chopped or Sliced. Smoked in House!
1/2 LB. PORK
Our Pulled Pork, Smoked in house!
1/2 LB. CHICKEN
Our All white meat chicken breast, Smoked in house!
1/2 LB. RIBS
Our St. Louis Pork Ribs. Naked, or with our Strawberry Habanero Glaze. Smoked in house!
1/2 LB. SAUSAGE
Sausage Links, Smoked in house!
SIDES
TWICE COOKED POTATO CASSEROLE
Made in house. Our Twice Cooked Potato Casserole is the love child of a Baked Potato & Mashed Potatoes. With Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Seasoning all mixed in, a hearty change of pace for your meal.
BBQ BAKED BEANS
A timeless classic, our BBQ Baked Beans are a traditional style sweet BBQ bean mixed with Fried Onions & our famous Pulled Pork for a match made in heaven.
POTATO SALAD
Made fresh In House, our Potato Salad is mayonnaise based with Red Potatoes, White & Green Onion and a special house mix of seasonings for a creamy & refreshing finish.
MUSTARD BASED COLESLAW
Not your mama's Slaw, our Coleslaw is Carrots, Red & Green Cabbage mixed in our one of a kind Mustard Based sauce for a tangier, twangier Coleslaw. Pairs perfectly with Pulled Pork & Chicken!
GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
Classic & Quintessential. Our Green Bean Casserole is a traditional "Thanksgiving Style" with mushrooms, butter, garlic... need we say more?
MAC N CHEESE
A House Specialty, our Mac & Cheese is made with American, Sharp Cheddar and Gouda cheeses and melted down on our smoker right next to our Briskets for a one of a kind flavor.
CHIPS
Assorted Kettle Cooked potato chip varieties;
SAUCES
Extra Backyard Red
Your traditional sweet red sauce with a little spin!
Extra Gold Rush
Our Carolina hot mustard inspired sauce. Mix it with our Backyard Red and wake up those taste buds.
Extra Dank White
Our Alabama inspired mayonnaise based BBQ sauce with a little peppery kick.
Extra Spicy Hot
What happens when you make a BBQ sauce out of siracha? Spicy Hot is what you get! A sauce with such a kick it speaks for itself.
DESSERTS
KID'S MENU
Mini Rack
2 St. Louis pork ribs
Kids BBQ Sammi
Your choice of a slider size Sammi, Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket. With Pickles, and red sauce on a bun.
Kids BBQ Nachos
Chicken ,Pulled Pork, or Brisket on tortilla chips, queso, pickles, and sauce.
Lil Homie Meal
Add a Side & Drink to one of the kids menu items above.
Kids Daddy Mac
Chicken, Pulled Pork, Brisket, or Sausage on a bowl of smoked mac n cheez.
EXTRAS
NA BEVERAGES
FOUNTAIN DRINK
SERVING MAINE ROOT BEVERAGES MADE WITH REAL SUGAR CANE
WATER CUP
CLEAN ENERGY
Formulated to keep you doing you, CLEAN has packed each can with 160 MG of natural caffeine and just 60 calories so you can feel good about replacing your jittery pre-workout or sugary sports drinks with a CLEAN Cause Yerba Maté.
Clean Energy with Collagen
A CLEAN Energy Drink with Collagen Peptides & Prebiotics! If there was a swiss army knife of energy drinks, this would be it! CAFFEINE: 120 mg of organic caffeine from organic green coffee bean and organic green tea extracts in each can. COLLAGEN: 3 grams of grass-fed, free-range collagen peptides to support connective tissue health. PREBIOTICS: 1 gram of prebiotics to support gut health. Sourced organically from chicory root. LESS SUGAR: 90% less sugar per ounce than leading energy drinks
MEXICAN COKE
JARRITOS
Offering Lime, Pineapple, and Orange!
RAINWATER
Change Water Bottled Water
When you buy Change Water, a portion of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits. By supporting Change Water, when you hydrate, you create social good.
Apple Soda
SANGRIA
HATS
P.E.A.C.E. Patch
Black Camo Snap Back
DOPE BBQ Dad Hat Black
DOPE BBQ Dad Hat Camo
SLAB BBQ BHM- Fitted Hat
Kings Crown Hat
Slab Camo/White Snap Back Hat
OutKast Hat
SLAB Black/White Logo Hat
SLAB Astro Logo Hat Black
SLAB Astro Logo Hat Charcoal
SLAB Astro Logo Hat Black/White
SLAB Premium Denim Apron
SLAB BBQ Rubs
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
SLOW LOW & BANGING BBQ SAMMICHES!
905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A, Cedar Park, TX 78613