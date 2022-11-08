Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
SLAB BBQ & Beer

No reviews yet

905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Popular Items

BANANA PUDDING
MAC N CHEESE
O.G.

BBQ SAMMICHES

P.I.G.

P.I.G.

$9.00+

Our slow smoked Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.

O.G.

O.G.

$13.00+

Black angus brisket (chopped or sliced) topped with pickles, onions & Backyard Red sauce.

BRISKET TWO STEP

BRISKET TWO STEP

$10.70+

Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.

PORK TWO STEP

PORK TWO STEP

$9.70+

Pulled pork topped with sausage, pickles, onions & your choice of BBQ sauce.

Chicken Two Step

Chicken Two Step

$9.70+

Smoked chicken topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.

CHICKEN.W.A

CHICKEN.W.A

$9.70+

All natural smoked chicken breast topped with mustard slaw, onions & 3 signature BBQ sauces (Dank white, Backyard red & Spicy Hot sauces)

B.C.B.C

B.C.B.C

$12.00+

"Brown Chicken Brown Cow" - Black angus brisket and smoked chicken breast topped with pickles, onions, mustard slaw, Dank white & Backyard red sauce.

TONY MONTANA

TONY MONTANA

$9.70+

SLAB version of a Cuban sammich. Pulled pork topped with sausage, pickles, queso and Gold Rush sauce.

MCDOWELL

MCDOWELL

$12.50+

Deboned St. Louis pork ribs topped with pickles, onions & Soul Glo sauce.

DONK

DONK

$15.70+

1 Lb. sammwich stacked with every slab smoked meat available and topped with pickles, onions, slaw, jalapenos, queso, fritos & all of our slab bbq sauces

EL JEFE

EL JEFE

$13.50+

Black angus brisket topped with grilled onions, peppers, jalepenos, queso & bbq sauce. *Add fritos for a bit of crunch.

TEXAS TRILL

TEXAS TRILL

$14.00+

Brisket, Sausage, Rib Meat, served with onions, pickles, and jalapenos & backyard red sauce

SLAB Slammer TRIO

SLAB Slammer TRIO

$14.80

3 of our most popular sammiches in a smaller size served on slider buns. Comes with Notorious P.I.G., TX O.G. and Chicken.W.A. *Extra charge for substitutions.

DIRTY BIRD

DIRTY BIRD

$8.70+

Smoke chicken breasts topped with grilled onions, peppers, jalepenos, queso & bbq sauce. *Add fritos for a bit of crunch.

SPECIALTY ITEMS

TEXAS TORNADO

TEXAS TORNADO

$12.60+

14" Flour tortilla filled with brisket, chicken, twice-cooked potatoes, bbq baked beans, onions, jalepenos & Backyard Red sauce.

DADDY MAC

DADDY MAC

$9.30+

Boat of Smoked Cheddar and Gouda Mac n Cheese topped with your choice of meat

BOUGIE BOWL

BOUGIE BOWL

$9.50

A twist on a BBQ hash. Your choice of meat, chopped and served over grilled onions, peppers & white rice. Served with choice of BBQ sauce.

BBQ NACHOS- TRAY

BBQ NACHOS- TRAY

$13.00

Tortilla chips piled high with your choice of BBQ meat topped with queso, onions, pickles, jalapenos and Backyard Red sauce.

BBQ SALAD

BBQ SALAD

$9.50

Choice of BBQ meat served over fresh romaine lettuce, slaw, tomatoes, pickles & onions.

VEGGIE WRAP

VEGGIE WRAP

$8.00

White rice, Grilled veggies(red, green bell peppers with onions) lettuce, mustard based coleslaw

CHIPS AND QUESO

CHIPS AND QUESO

$4.50
NO MEAT SALAD

NO MEAT SALAD

$5.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, slaw, tomatoes, pickles & onions.

BBQ NACHOS SMALL- BOAT

BBQ NACHOS SMALL- BOAT

$6.00

Tortilla chips with your choice of BBQ meat topped with queso, onions, pickles, jalepenos and Backyard Red sauce.

Sausage Wrap

$4.00

Smokey hot link wrapped up a soft warm flour tortilla

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$7.99

SLAB's Smoked wings are back! Get our in house smoked wings with a Mango and strawberry habanero zing to them! Grab them as they're known to fly off the smoker! Available Saturday and Sundays

Baller on a Budget Daddy Mac

Baller on a Budget Daddy Mac

$7.99Out of stock

This November every Tuesday get a boat of SLAB's Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese with your choice of meat! Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken Breast, Rib Meat, or Sausage! Not a lot of people know our Mac is actually cooked on our smokers next to our delicious meats!

MEAT BY THE LB.

1 LB. BRISKET

1 LB. BRISKET

$24.50

Get just our Black Angus Brisket Chopped or Sliced. Smoked in house!

1 LB. PORK

1 LB. PORK

$16.30

Our Pulled Pork. Smoked in house!

1 LB. CHICKEN

1 LB. CHICKEN

$15.20

Our All white meat chicken breast, Smoked in house!

1 LB. RIBS

1 LB. RIBS

$20.70

Our St. Louis Pork Ribs. Naked, or with our Strawberry Habanero Glaze. Smoked in house!

1 LB. SAUSAGE

1 LB. SAUSAGE

$15.00

Sausage get it whole or sliced, Smoked in house!

1/2 LB. BRISKET

1/2 LB. BRISKET

$13.50

Get just our Black Angus Brisket Chopped or Sliced. Smoked in House!

1/2 LB. PORK

1/2 LB. PORK

$8.15

Our Pulled Pork, Smoked in house!

1/2 LB. CHICKEN

1/2 LB. CHICKEN

$7.60

Our All white meat chicken breast, Smoked in house!

1/2 LB. RIBS

1/2 LB. RIBS

$13.50

Our St. Louis Pork Ribs. Naked, or with our Strawberry Habanero Glaze. Smoked in house!

1/2 LB. SAUSAGE

1/2 LB. SAUSAGE

$7.35

Sausage Links, Smoked in house!

SIDES

TWICE COOKED POTATO CASSEROLE

TWICE COOKED POTATO CASSEROLE

$2.50+

Made in house. Our Twice Cooked Potato Casserole is the love child of a Baked Potato & Mashed Potatoes. With Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Seasoning all mixed in, a hearty change of pace for your meal.

BBQ BAKED BEANS

BBQ BAKED BEANS

$2.50+

A timeless classic, our BBQ Baked Beans are a traditional style sweet BBQ bean mixed with Fried Onions & our famous Pulled Pork for a match made in heaven.

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$2.50+

Made fresh In House, our Potato Salad is mayonnaise based with Red Potatoes, White & Green Onion and a special house mix of seasonings for a creamy & refreshing finish.

MUSTARD BASED COLESLAW

MUSTARD BASED COLESLAW

$2.25+

Not your mama's Slaw, our Coleslaw is Carrots, Red & Green Cabbage mixed in our one of a kind Mustard Based sauce for a tangier, twangier Coleslaw. Pairs perfectly with Pulled Pork & Chicken!

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

$2.50+

Classic & Quintessential. Our Green Bean Casserole is a traditional "Thanksgiving Style" with mushrooms, butter, garlic... need we say more?

MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$2.50+

A House Specialty, our Mac & Cheese is made with American, Sharp Cheddar and Gouda cheeses and melted down on our smoker right next to our Briskets for a one of a kind flavor.

CHIPS

$2.50+

Assorted Kettle Cooked potato chip varieties;

SAUCES

Extra Backyard Red

$0.50

Your traditional sweet red sauce with a little spin!

Extra Gold Rush

$0.50

Our Carolina hot mustard inspired sauce. Mix it with our Backyard Red and wake up those taste buds.

Extra Dank White

$0.50

Our Alabama inspired mayonnaise based BBQ sauce with a little peppery kick.

Extra Spicy Hot

$0.50

What happens when you make a BBQ sauce out of siracha? Spicy Hot is what you get! A sauce with such a kick it speaks for itself.

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$4.50

A southern classic with a little swag. Our homemade banana pudding recipe is topped with a hip hop sugar cookie from a local bakery. Don't worry, we won't tell your grandma you like ours better.

KID'S MENU

Mini Rack

$5.50

2 St. Louis pork ribs

Kids BBQ Sammi

$5.50

Your choice of a slider size Sammi, Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket. With Pickles, and red sauce on a bun.

Kids BBQ Nachos

$6.00

Chicken ,Pulled Pork, or Brisket on tortilla chips, queso, pickles, and sauce.

Lil Homie Meal

$1.50

Add a Side & Drink to one of the kids menu items above.

Kids Daddy Mac

$5.50

Chicken, Pulled Pork, Brisket, or Sausage on a bowl of smoked mac n cheez.

EXTRAS

ONE SAUSAGE LINK

$3.00

ONE RIB

$3.00

JALAPENO BUN

$1.00

WHITE BUN

$1.00

FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.00

GRILLED VEGGIES

$0.50

QUESO

$0.75

GLAZE

$0.75

FRITOS

$0.25

JALAPENOS

$0.25

2oz Pickles

2oz Onions

SLIDER BUN

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

Tortilla Chips Small Boat

$1.00

NA BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.00

SERVING MAINE ROOT BEVERAGES MADE WITH REAL SUGAR CANE

WATER CUP

CLEAN ENERGY

$3.50

Formulated to keep you doing you, CLEAN has packed each can with 160 MG of natural caffeine and just 60 calories so you can feel good about replacing your jittery pre-workout or sugary sports drinks with a CLEAN Cause Yerba Maté.

Clean Energy with Collagen

$3.50Out of stock

A CLEAN Energy Drink with Collagen Peptides & Prebiotics! If there was a swiss army knife of energy drinks, this would be it! CAFFEINE: 120 mg of organic caffeine from organic green coffee bean and organic green tea extracts in each can. COLLAGEN: 3 grams of grass-fed, free-range collagen peptides to support connective tissue health. PREBIOTICS: 1 gram of prebiotics to support gut health. Sourced organically from chicory root. LESS SUGAR: 90% less sugar per ounce than leading energy drinks

MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$2.50
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$2.50

Offering Lime, Pineapple, and Orange!

RAINWATER

RAINWATER

$2.50
Change Water Bottled Water

Change Water Bottled Water

$2.00

When you buy Change Water, a portion of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits. By supporting Change Water, when you hydrate, you create social good.

Apple Soda

$2.50Out of stock

SANGRIA

$2.50Out of stock

HATS

P.E.A.C.E. Patch

$19.99Out of stock

Black Camo Snap Back

$24.99Out of stock
DOPE BBQ Dad Hat Black

DOPE BBQ Dad Hat Black

$25.99Out of stock
DOPE BBQ Dad Hat Camo

DOPE BBQ Dad Hat Camo

$29.99Out of stock
SLAB BBQ BHM- Fitted Hat

SLAB BBQ BHM- Fitted Hat

$15.00Out of stock

Kings Crown Hat

$29.99Out of stock

Slab Camo/White Snap Back Hat

$24.99Out of stock

OutKast Hat

$24.99Out of stock
SLAB Black/White Logo Hat

SLAB Black/White Logo Hat

$24.99Out of stock

SLAB Astro Logo Hat Black

$24.99

SLAB Astro Logo Hat Charcoal

$24.99

SLAB Astro Logo Hat Black/White

$24.99

SAUCE

Glass Bottle Backyard Red

Glass Bottle Backyard Red

$8.99
Glass Bottle Gold Rush

Glass Bottle Gold Rush

$8.99

SLAB Premium Denim Apron

SLAB Premium Denim Apron

$39.99Out of stock

SLAB BBQ Rubs

Swine Swag

Swine Swag

$8.99

Do it big like the pros and take our Swine Swag home to put a little extra somethin somethin to grandmas recipes.

Dirty South All Purpose Rub

Dirty South All Purpose Rub

$8.99

Do it big like the pros and take our Dirty South All Purpose Rub home to put a little extra somethin somethin to grandpas recipes.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
SLOW LOW & BANGING BBQ SAMMICHES!

Website

Location

905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

