SLAB BBQ & Beer

Clean Energy with Collagen

$3.50 Out of stock

A CLEAN Energy Drink with Collagen Peptides & Prebiotics! If there was a swiss army knife of energy drinks, this would be it! CAFFEINE: 120 mg of organic caffeine from organic green coffee bean and organic green tea extracts in each can. COLLAGEN: 3 grams of grass-fed, free-range collagen peptides to support connective tissue health. PREBIOTICS: 1 gram of prebiotics to support gut health. Sourced organically from chicory root. LESS SUGAR: 90% less sugar per ounce than leading energy drinks