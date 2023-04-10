Slab Pizza - Lehi 3430 North Ashton Boulevard
No reviews yet
3430 North Ashton Boulevard
Lehi, UT 84043
FOOD
Traditional
Cheese
red sauce, cheese, parmesan
Pepperoni
red sauce, cheese, pepperoni
Sausage
red sauce, cheese, sausage
Cheese Bread
cheese, parmesan, garlic powder
1/2 cheese 1/2 pep
one side cheese pizza, one side pepperoni pizza
Bacon Cheese Bread
cheese, parmesan, bacon, garlic powder
Ranch cup
Premium
3 Meats
red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham
BBQ Chicken
bbq sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion
Buffalo Wing
spicy bleu cheese sauce, cheese, chicken, hot sauce, celery
Buffalo Wing Ranch
ranch sauce, cheese, chicken, hot sauce, celery
Fire
red sauce, cheese, sausage, red onion, fire dust
Hawaiian
red sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple
NM Green Chile
bbq sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, hatch green chile
Thai Chicken
peanut sauce, cheese, chicken, green onion, roasted red pepper, sesame seeds, cilantro
The Brent
red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, hatch green chile, pineapple
The Karlyn
red sauce, extra cheese, extra pepperoni
The Luke
bbq sauce, cheese, hatch green chile, goat cheese, cilantro
The Meikel
peanut sauce, cheese, pineapple, green onion, roasted red pepper, sesame seeds, cilantro
UNM
red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, hatch green chile
Veg
red sauce, cheese, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, red onion
Super premium
Chicken Bacon Ranch
ranch, cheese, chicken, bacon
Chicken Club
red sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion, romaine, ranch
Chicken Cordon Bleu
bleu cheese sauce, cheese, ham, chicken, swiss cheese
Chicken Enchilada
green enchilada sauce, cheese, chicken, hatch green chile, goat cheese, cilantro
Chicken Milanese
Fennel Sausage Chevre
red sauce, cheese, sausage, kalamata olive, goat cheese
Real Hawaiian
red sauce, bbq sauce, spam, pineapple, jalapeno
Rosemary Potato Bacon
olive oil, cheese, potato, bacon, green onion, feta, rosemary dust
Spinach
olive oil, cheese, spinach, bacon, red onion, feta, fresh garlic
The Jake
bbq sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon, fire dust
The Sage
bbq sauce, cheese, sausage, bacon, potato, fire dust
The Seth3PO
red sauce, cheese, bacon, goat cheese, hatch green chile, fresh garlic
Tomato Basil
red sauce, cheese, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, basil dust, fresh basil
Veg, Pep & Sausage
red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, red onion
White
fresh ricotta, parmesan, herbs, cheese, sausage, mushroom
SD Premium
Breakfast
red sauce, cheese, potato, bacon, sausage, hatch green chile, roasted red pepper, egg
Chile Verde
slow roasted pork, cheese, chiles, sour cream, salsa, cilantro
Chorizo Potato Egg
olive oil, cheese, potato, chorizo, fire dust, egg
CJane's Rocket Pear
olive oil, cheese, bacon, arugula, bleu cheese, red onion, candied walnut, balsamic vinaigrette, pear
Don & Dave
bbq sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion, thai chili, jalapeno, triple fire dust
Garlic Potato
olive oil, cheese, potato, sausage, green pepper, red onion, feta, fresh garlic, garlic powder
Green Curry Chicken
green curry sauce, cheese, chicken, japanese eggplant, bamboo shoots, green pepper, red onion, cilantro
Julie's Lasagna
white sauce, red sauce, cheese, sausage, parmesan, feta
Loaded Enchilada
green enchilada sauce, cheese, chicken, hatch green chile, goat cheese, black olive, romaine, salsa, sour cream, cilantro
Pesto
basil pesto, cheese, chicken, red onion, feta
Pulled Pork
house bbq sauce, slow roasted pork, cheese, coleslaw
Ramp Local
bleu cheese sauce, cheese, ham, chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, fire dust
Rocket Cheese
red sauce, cheese, parmesan, feta, arugula, lemon vinaigrette
SD BBQ Chicken
bbq sauce, cheese, double chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onion
SD Buffalo Wing
spicy bleu cheese sauce, cheese, double chicken, bacon, hot sauce, celery
SD CBR
ranch, cheese, double chicken, extra bacon
SD Hawaiian
red sauce, cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, green pepper, roasted red pepper, red onion
SD Thai Chicken
Super Meat
red sauce, cheese, extra pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon
The Austin
bbq sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon, hatch green chile, parmesan, egg
Salad
Baby Spinach Salad
spinach, bacon, feta, red onion, candied walnut, dried cranberry, poppy seed dressing
CJane's Rocket Pear Salad
arugula, bacon, pear, bleu cheese, candied walnut, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
romaine, black olive, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomato, feta, lemon vinaigrette
Romaine Bleu Salad
romaine, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
romaine, chicken, hot sauce, celery, spicy bleu cheese dressing
Thai Cucumber Salad
cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomato, thai chili, peanut, som tum dressing
Chile Verde Salad
romaine, chile verde pork, salsa, feta, sour cream, cilantro
Side Salad
romaine, spinach, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, ranch dressing
Asian Side Salad
cabbage, chicken, roasted red pepper, peanuts, cilantro, asian peanut salad dressing
DRINKS
2 Lt A&W Root Beer
2 Lt A&W Root Beer
2 Lt Coca Cola
2 Lt Coca Cola
2 Lt Coke Zero
2 Lt Coke Zero
2 Lt Dr. Pepper
2 Lt Dr. Pepper
2 Lt Mountain Dew
2 Lt Mountain Dew
2 Lt Sprite
2 Lt Sprite
20 oz Coca Cola
20 oz Coca Cola
20 oz Coke Zero
20 oz Coke Zero
20 oz Diet Coke
20 oz Diet Coke
20 oz Sprite
20 oz Sprite
Child fountain soda
Fountain Soda
Fountain Soda
San Pellegrino Aranciata
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa
San Pellegrino Limonata
San Pellegrino Pompelmo
San Pellegrino Prickly Pear
Water bottle
