Slab Pizza - Pleasant Grove 148 South Pleasant Grove Boulevard

148 South Pleasant Grove Boulevard

Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

FOOD

Traditional

Cheese

Cheese

$6.00

red sauce, cheese, parmesan

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$6.00

red sauce, cheese, pepperoni

Sausage

$6.00

red sauce, cheese, sausage

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$6.00

cheese, parmesan, garlic powder

1/2 cheese 1/2 pep

$6.00

one side cheese pizza, one side pepperoni pizza

Bacon Cheese Bread

$7.00

cheese, parmesan, bacon, garlic powder

Ranch cup

$0.50

Premium

3 Meats

$8.00

red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham

BBQ Chicken

$8.00

bbq sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion

Buffalo Wing

Buffalo Wing

$8.00

spicy bleu cheese sauce, cheese, chicken, hot sauce, celery

Buffalo Wing Ranch

$8.00

ranch sauce, cheese, chicken, hot sauce, celery

Fire

$8.00

red sauce, cheese, sausage, red onion, fire dust

Hawaiian

$8.00

red sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple

NM Green Chile

$8.00

bbq sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, hatch green chile

Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$8.00

peanut sauce, cheese, chicken, green onion, roasted red pepper, sesame seeds, cilantro

The Brent

$8.00

red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, hatch green chile, pineapple

The Karlyn

The Karlyn

$8.00

red sauce, extra cheese, extra pepperoni

The Luke

$8.00

bbq sauce, cheese, hatch green chile, goat cheese, cilantro

The Meikel

$8.00

peanut sauce, cheese, pineapple, green onion, roasted red pepper, sesame seeds, cilantro

UNM

$8.00

red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, hatch green chile

Veg

Veg

$8.00

red sauce, cheese, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, red onion

Super premium

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

ranch, cheese, chicken, bacon

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.00

bleu cheese sauce, cheese, ham, chicken, swiss cheese

Fennel Sausage Chevre

$9.00

red sauce, cheese, sausage, kalamata olive, goat cheese

Real Hawaiian

$9.00

red sauce, bbq sauce, spam, pineapple, jalapeno

Rosemary Potato Bacon

Rosemary Potato Bacon

$9.00

olive oil, cheese, potato, bacon, green onion, feta, rosemary dust

Spinach

$9.00

olive oil, cheese, spinach, bacon, red onion, feta, fresh garlic

The Jake

$9.00

bbq sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon, fire dust

The Sage

The Sage

$9.00

bbq sauce, cheese, sausage, bacon, potato, fire dust

The Seth3PO

$9.00

red sauce, cheese, bacon, goat cheese, hatch green chile, fresh garlic

Tomato Basil

$9.00

red sauce, cheese, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, basil dust, fresh basil

Veg, Pep & Sausage

$9.00

red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, red onion

White

$9.00

fresh ricotta, parmesan, herbs, cheese, sausage, mushroom

SD Premium

Breakfast

$10.00

red sauce, cheese, potato, bacon, sausage, hatch green chile, roasted red pepper, egg

Chile Verde

Chile Verde

$10.00

slow roasted pork, cheese, chiles, sour cream, salsa, cilantro

Chorizo Potato Egg

Chorizo Potato Egg

$10.00

olive oil, cheese, potato, chorizo, fire dust, egg

CJane's Rocket Pear

CJane's Rocket Pear

$10.00

olive oil, cheese, bacon, arugula, bleu cheese, red onion, candied walnut, balsamic vinaigrette, pear

Don & Dave

$10.00

bbq sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion, thai chili, jalapeno, triple fire dust

Garlic Potato

Garlic Potato

$10.00

olive oil, cheese, potato, sausage, green pepper, red onion, feta, fresh garlic, garlic powder

Julie's Lasagna

$10.00

white sauce, red sauce, cheese, sausage, parmesan, feta

Pesto

Pesto

$10.00

basil pesto, cheese, chicken, red onion, feta

Ramp Local

Ramp Local

$10.00

bleu cheese sauce, cheese, ham, chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, fire dust

Rocket Cheese

Rocket Cheese

$10.00

red sauce, cheese, parmesan, feta, arugula, lemon vinaigrette

SD BBQ Chicken

$10.00

bbq sauce, cheese, double chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onion

SD Buffalo Wing

$10.00

spicy bleu cheese sauce, cheese, double chicken, bacon, hot sauce, celery

SD CBR

$10.00

ranch, cheese, double chicken, extra bacon

SD Hawaiian

$10.00

red sauce, cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, green pepper, roasted red pepper, red onion

Super Meat

$10.00

red sauce, cheese, extra pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon

The Austin

The Austin

$10.00

bbq sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon, hatch green chile, parmesan, egg

Andy's Mom

$10.00

Salad

Baby Spinach Salad

$8.00

spinach, bacon, feta, red onion, candied walnut, dried cranberry, poppy seed dressing

CJane's Rocket Pear Salad

$8.00

arugula, bacon, pear, bleu cheese, candied walnut, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

DRINKS

20 oz Coca Cola

$2.50

20 oz Coca Cola

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.50

20 oz Diet Coke

20 oz Coke Zero

$2.50

20 oz Coke Zero

20 oz Sprite

$2.50

20 oz Sprite

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Fountain Soda

CATERING

Half Tray Salad

$36.00

Choose any salad, feeds 25 pizza-eating people

Full Tray Salad

$70.00

Choose any salad, feeds 50 pizza-eating people

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

really big slices of really great pizza

Location

148 South Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

