Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Slabtown Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

45 Slabtown Rd

Ste B-1

Cashiers, NC 28717

BYO Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Duke Pizza

Appetizers

Hand-breaded eggplant, house-made marinara, mozzarella, parm, herbs

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$10.00

Naked, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay Dry Rub

Chicken Wings (12)

$16.00

Naked, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay Dry Rub

Meatball Appetizer

$11.00

Pork and ricotta meatballs in tomato sauce with Parmesan, basil and ricotta

Spinny Art Flatizza

$11.00

Cup of Tomato

$5.00

Bowl of Tomato

$9.00

Special Cup

$5.00

Beef Chili with kidney beans

Special Bowl

$9.00

Beef Chili with kidney beans

Pizzas

Duke Pizza

$23.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Grande' Mozzarella, red sauce

White Pizza

$20.00

Sausage, red onion, arugula, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, panna sauce

Pesto Pizza

$20.00

Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, basil pesto sauce

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Red onion, bacon, chicken, BBQ sauce

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Grande' Mozzarella, basil, parmesan, red sauce

Vodka Pizza

$19.00

Meatballs, parmesan, Grande' Mozzarella, vodka sauce

Chicken Florentine Pizza

$22.00

Spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, chicken, vodka sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Chicken, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, red sauce with a buffalo drizzle, side of ranch

BYO Pizza

$17.00

Choose Your Sauce & Toppings

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Personal Pizzas

Personal Duke Pizza

$12.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Grande' Mozzarella, red sauce

Personal White Pizza

$12.00

Sausage, red onion, arugula, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, panna sauce

Personal Pesto Pizza

$12.00

Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, basil pesto sauce

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Red onion, bacon, chicken, BBQ sauce

Personal Margarita Pizza

$12.00

Grande' Mozzarella, basil, parmesan, red sauce

Personal Vodka Pizza

$12.00

Meatballs, parmesan, Grande' Mozzarella, vodka sauce

Personal Chicken Florentine Pizza

$12.00

Spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, chicken, vodka sauce

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Chicken, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, red sauce with a buffalo drizzle, side of ranch

Personal BYO Pizza

$10.00

Choose Your Sauce & Toppings

Personal Cheese

$10.00

Calzones

Duke Calzone

$23.00

White Calzone

$20.00

Pesto Calzone

$20.00

Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, basil pesto sauce

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$21.00

Red onion, bacon, chicken, BBQ sauce

Margarita Calzone

$18.00

Grande' Mozzarella, basil, parmesan, red sauce

Vodka Calzone

$20.00

Meatballs, parmesan, Grande' Mozzarella, vodka sauce

Chicken Florentine Calzone

$22.00

Spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, chicken, vodka sauce

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$19.00

Chicken, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, red sauce with a buffalo drizzle, side of ranch

Calzone

$15.00

Grande mozzarella, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese

Personal Calzones

Personal Duke Calzone

$12.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Grande' Mozzarella, red sauce

Personal White Calzone

$12.00

Sausage, red onion, arugula, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, panna sauce

Personal Pesto Calzone

$12.00

Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, basil pesto sauce

Personal BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Red onion, bacon, chicken, BBQ sauce

Personal Margarita Calzone

$12.00

Grande' Mozzarella, basil, parmesan, red sauce

Personal Vodka Calzone

$12.00

Meatballs, parmesan, Grande' Mozzarella, vodka sauce

Personal Chicken Florentine Calzone

$12.00

Spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, chicken, vodka sauce

Personal Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Chicken, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, red sauce with a buffalo drizzle, side of ranch

Personal BYO Calzone

$10.00

Choose Your Sauce & Toppings

Personal Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Grande mozzarella, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese

Salads

Half House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette

Half Greek Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, castelveltrano olives, marinated mushrooms, pepperocini, feta, red wine vinaigrette

Half Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, tomato, croutons, parmesan, white anchovies

Half Beet Salad

$11.00

Arugula, roasted beets, strawberries, goat cheese, balsamic reduction, lemon her vinaigrette

Half Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine, hand breaded chicken strips, dried cherries, bacon crumbles, pistachios, smoked cheddar, creamy onion dressing

Half Seasonal Salad

$10.00

Spinach, roasted pumpkin, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate, toast cheese, raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Full House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette

Full Greek Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, castelveltrano olives, marinated mushrooms, pepperocini, feta, red wine vinaigrette

Full Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, tomato, croutons, parmesan, white anchovies

Full Beet Salad

$16.00

Arugula, roasted beets, strawberries, goat cheese, balsamic reduction, lemon her vinaigrette

Full Fried Chicken Salad

$17.00

Chopped romaine, hand breaded chicken strips, dried cherries, bacon crumbles, pistachios, smoked cheddar, creamy onion dressing

Full Seasonal Salad

$15.00

Spinach, roasted pumpkin, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Baby House

$3.00

Baby Greek

$5.00

Baby Caesar

$5.00

Baby Beet

$5.00

Baby Seasonal

$5.00

Spinach, Roasted Pumpkin, Pumpkin Seeds, pomegranate, Goat Cheese, with a raspberry Vinaigrette

Specialties

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Southern style breast, spicy ranch, b&b pickles, arugula, cheddar

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Pork and ricotta meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, basil

Italian Sandwich

$13.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, romaine, tomato, pepperocini, provolone

Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, swiss cheese on a potato bun

Single Burger

$11.00

4oz patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, with fries

Double Burger

$13.00

2 4oz patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, with fries

Sm Grilled Cheese

$7.50

White bread, cheddar, with a cup of soup

Lg Grilled Cheese

$10.50

White bread, cheddar, with a bowl of soup

Bolognese

$15.00

Pork and beef ragu with spaghetti, parmesan, garlic toast

Half Bolognese

$10.00

Butter Noodles

$7.00

Spaghetti with butter

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

5 Chicken Tenders with Fries

Cuban

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Italian style breaded chicken, mozzarella, marinara

Beverages

Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.25

Domestic Beer

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bottle

Bud Light

$4.25

Bottle

Budweiser

$4.25

Bottle

Coors Light

$4.25

Bottle

Erdinger N/A

$3.50

Bottle

Mich Ultra

$4.25

Bottle

Miller Light

$4.25

Bottle

Modelo Especial

$3.50

Bottle

Bucket

$18.00

6 Domestic

Wine by the Bottle

Marchesi Gavi

$32.00

Crisp White, Piedmont, Italy

Tommasi Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Pinot Grigio, Italy

Stoneburn Savignon Blanc

$24.00

Savignon Blanc, New Zealand

Dog Point Savignon Blanc

$38.00

Savignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand

Buxy Montagny Chardonnay

$36.00

White Burgundy, France

Davis Family, Cuvee' Luke

$36.00

Blend, Russian River, California

Butter Chardonnay

$32.00

Butter Chardonnay, California

Morgan Chardonnay

$40.00

Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands, California

Rombauer Chardonnay

$72.00

Chardonnay, Napa California

Rose' Campuget

$24.00

Rose' Campuget, Costieres de Nimes, Rhone, France

Franco Serra Dolcetto D'Alba

$26.00

Dolcetto D'Alba, Italy

Melini Terrarossa Chianti

$30.00

Chianti, Tuscany, Italy

Tommasi 'Rafael' Valpolicella

$32.00

Red Blend, Veneto, Italy

Mazzei Poggio Badiola

$26.00Out of stock

Italian Blend

Locations 'Italy'

$36.00

Locations 'Italy' Blend

Chemistry Pinot Noir

$32.00

Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon

Decero Cabernet

$30.00

Cabernet, Mendoza, Argentina

Austin Cabernet

$38.00

Cabernet, Paso Robles, California

Davis Family Cabernet

$98.00

Cabernet, Sonoma Valley, California

Siduri Pinot Noir

$46.00

Empty

Craft Beer

Afternoon Delight Blonde

$4.75

Chestnut Brown Ale

$4.75

Fat Tire

$4.75

Festive IPA

$4.75

Flat Rock Cider

$5.50

Gaelic Ale

$4.75

Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Haze Little Thang IPA

$4.75

Ninja Porter

$4.75

Pacifico

$5.50

Spaceman Pale Ale

$4.75

Stella

$4.75

1911 Black Cherry Cider

$5.50

Bucket

$20.00

Hi Wire Hi Pitch

$5.50

Retail

STP Beanie

$20.00

STP Hat

$15.00

STP Pint Glass

$7.00

STP Sticker

$0.75

STP Tank

$18.00

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

X-Large

$15.00

2X-Large

$15.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

2X-Large

$25.00

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

X Large

$30.00

2X Large

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hand tossed New York style Pizza, fresh salads, sandwiches and appetizers

Location

45 Slabtown Rd, Ste B-1, Cashiers, NC 28717

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Slabtown Pizza image

