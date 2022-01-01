Slabtown Pizza
45 Slabtown Rd
Ste B-1
Cashiers, NC 28717
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Waffle Fries
Shoestring Fries
Chicken Wings (6)
Naked, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay Dry Rub
Chicken Wings (12)
Naked, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay Dry Rub
Meatball Appetizer
Pork and ricotta meatballs in tomato sauce with Parmesan, basil and ricotta
Spinny Art Flatizza
Cup of Tomato
Bowl of Tomato
Special Cup
Beef Chili with kidney beans
Special Bowl
Beef Chili with kidney beans
Pizzas
Duke Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Grande' Mozzarella, red sauce
White Pizza
Sausage, red onion, arugula, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, panna sauce
Pesto Pizza
Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, basil pesto sauce
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Red onion, bacon, chicken, BBQ sauce
Margarita Pizza
Grande' Mozzarella, basil, parmesan, red sauce
Vodka Pizza
Meatballs, parmesan, Grande' Mozzarella, vodka sauce
Chicken Florentine Pizza
Spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, chicken, vodka sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, red sauce with a buffalo drizzle, side of ranch
BYO Pizza
Choose Your Sauce & Toppings
Cheese Pizza
Personal Pizzas
Personal Cheese
Calzones
Duke Calzone
White Calzone
Pesto Calzone
Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, basil pesto sauce
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Red onion, bacon, chicken, BBQ sauce
Margarita Calzone
Grande' Mozzarella, basil, parmesan, red sauce
Vodka Calzone
Meatballs, parmesan, Grande' Mozzarella, vodka sauce
Chicken Florentine Calzone
Spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, chicken, vodka sauce
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Chicken, ricotta, Grande' Mozzarella, red sauce with a buffalo drizzle, side of ranch
Calzone
Grande mozzarella, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese
Personal Calzones
Personal Cheese Calzone
Grande mozzarella, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese
Salads
Half House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
Half Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, castelveltrano olives, marinated mushrooms, pepperocini, feta, red wine vinaigrette
Half Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, tomato, croutons, parmesan, white anchovies
Half Beet Salad
Arugula, roasted beets, strawberries, goat cheese, balsamic reduction, lemon her vinaigrette
Half Fried Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine, hand breaded chicken strips, dried cherries, bacon crumbles, pistachios, smoked cheddar, creamy onion dressing
Half Seasonal Salad
Spinach, roasted pumpkin, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate, toast cheese, raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Full House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
Full Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, castelveltrano olives, marinated mushrooms, pepperocini, feta, red wine vinaigrette
Full Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, tomato, croutons, parmesan, white anchovies
Full Beet Salad
Arugula, roasted beets, strawberries, goat cheese, balsamic reduction, lemon her vinaigrette
Full Fried Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine, hand breaded chicken strips, dried cherries, bacon crumbles, pistachios, smoked cheddar, creamy onion dressing
Full Seasonal Salad
Spinach, roasted pumpkin, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Baby House
Baby Greek
Baby Caesar
Baby Beet
Baby Seasonal
Spinach, Roasted Pumpkin, Pumpkin Seeds, pomegranate, Goat Cheese, with a raspberry Vinaigrette
Specialties
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Southern style breast, spicy ranch, b&b pickles, arugula, cheddar
Meatball Sandwich
Pork and ricotta meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, basil
Italian Sandwich
Salami, pepperoni, ham, romaine, tomato, pepperocini, provolone
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, swiss cheese on a potato bun
Single Burger
4oz patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, with fries
Double Burger
2 4oz patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, with fries
Sm Grilled Cheese
White bread, cheddar, with a cup of soup
Lg Grilled Cheese
White bread, cheddar, with a bowl of soup
Bolognese
Pork and beef ragu with spaghetti, parmesan, garlic toast
Half Bolognese
Butter Noodles
Spaghetti with butter
Chicken Tenders
5 Chicken Tenders with Fries
Cuban
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Italian style breaded chicken, mozzarella, marinara
Domestic Beer
Wine by the Bottle
Marchesi Gavi
Crisp White, Piedmont, Italy
Tommasi Pinot Grigio
Pinot Grigio, Italy
Stoneburn Savignon Blanc
Savignon Blanc, New Zealand
Dog Point Savignon Blanc
Savignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand
Buxy Montagny Chardonnay
White Burgundy, France
Davis Family, Cuvee' Luke
Blend, Russian River, California
Butter Chardonnay
Butter Chardonnay, California
Morgan Chardonnay
Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands, California
Rombauer Chardonnay
Chardonnay, Napa California
Rose' Campuget
Rose' Campuget, Costieres de Nimes, Rhone, France
Franco Serra Dolcetto D'Alba
Dolcetto D'Alba, Italy
Melini Terrarossa Chianti
Chianti, Tuscany, Italy
Tommasi 'Rafael' Valpolicella
Red Blend, Veneto, Italy
Mazzei Poggio Badiola
Italian Blend
Locations 'Italy'
Locations 'Italy' Blend
Chemistry Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon
Decero Cabernet
Cabernet, Mendoza, Argentina
Austin Cabernet
Cabernet, Paso Robles, California
Davis Family Cabernet
Cabernet, Sonoma Valley, California
Siduri Pinot Noir
Craft Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Hand tossed New York style Pizza, fresh salads, sandwiches and appetizers
45 Slabtown Rd, Ste B-1, Cashiers, NC 28717