Slackers Burger Joint
165 E. Main St.
Torrey, UT 84775
Popular Items
Juicy Burgers
Hamburger
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, mayo, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries. Upgrades available.
Cheeseburger
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with American Cheese, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, Mayo, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries. Upgrades available
Bacon Cheeseburger
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with American Cheese and premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with generous portion of mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Double Cheeseburger
Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, double helping of cheese, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, Two slices of American Cheese and double helping of premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Outlaw Burger
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, Ghost Pepper cheese, Jalapeno peppers and banana peppers, Chipolte barbecue sauce, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Bleu Bacon Burger
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, Cajun spices, premium bacon and special blue cheese and blue cheese dressing, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Pastrami Burger
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with sliced Pastrami and Swiss cheese and 1000 island sauce, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Southwest Burger
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, mild chopped green fire roasted peppers, premium bacon, melted Oxacan cheese, Mayo, (Choice of Green or Red Salsa), cooked to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
All American Burger
Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, double helping of mushrooms, double premium bacon, special Blue Cheese, grilled onions, topped with barbecue sauce and crispy onions, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes Beer Battered Onion Rings. Feed your hunger!
Patty Only
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, served on a bed of lettuce. No fries or additional items.
Bison Burger
A Taste of the Old West! Juicy Buffalo Patty grilled to perfection. Served with special barbecue sauce. Limited time offer. Toasted Stone Ground Bun, Fries included, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on the side. Lots of choices for add on's
Double Mushroom Bacon Swiss
Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, Double Swiss Cheese, Double bacon, Double mushrooms, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries. For Big Appetites!
Single All American
Junior Hamburger
Double Hamburger
Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, Mayo, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Baskets
4pc. Chicken Strips special
Delicious premium chicken strips served with choice of dressings and French Fries
3pc. COD Basket
Delicious premium Halibut Filet strips served with choice of lemon slice, Tartar Sauce and French Fries. Malt Vinegar also available.
6pc. Butterfly Shrimp Basket
Five Delicious premium Butterfly Shrimp served with special Cocktail Sauce and French Fries
7pc. Chicken Chunks Basket
Large Delicious premium chicken "Chunks" served with choice of dipping sauces and French Fries
Hot Chunks
Sweet Buffalo Chicken Chunks
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Classic Chicken Sandwich. Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with Mayo. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with, Sliced Ham and Swiss Cheese; Honey Mustard dressing. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Our Classic Chicken Sandwich. Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with Ranch Dressing, Premium Bacon and Swiss Cheese. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.
Slacker's Special
Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with Chipolte Barbecue sauce, premium bacon and Ghost Pepper Cheese. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.
Chicken Patty
Classic Chicken. Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. No other sides or items included
Other Sandwich Favorites
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Home cooked and prepared. Served on a Stone Ground bun, Includes your choice of Coleslaw or French Fries. Choice of regular, smokey or Chipolte barbecue sauce.
Philly Beef Sandwich
Sliced beef, grilled onions and sweet peppers served with melted cheese on a Stone Ground bun. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles are on the side. Served on a Stone Ground bun with mayo.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Sliced beef, served on a Stone Ground bun. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles are on the side. Served on a Stone Ground bun with mayo.
Premium Cod Sandwich
Halibut served on a Stone Ground bun, Tartar sauce. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles are on the side.
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Served on toasted Stone Ground sandwich bread with Ham and American Cheese. French Fries are included.
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
An old favorite, served on toasted Stone Ground sandwich bread, with lettuce, tomatoes, premium bacon and mayo. French Fries are included.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served on Toasted Stone Ground Sandwich bread with American Cheese. French Fries are included.
Buffalo Chili Dishes
Buffalo Chili
Delicious chili and beans cooked to perfection. Has a slight after bite but a hardy full flavored dish. Chopped onions and melted Oxacan Cheese optional. Cup or bowl and available for take out.
Buffalo Chili Cheese Burger
Our famous burger served open face on a toasted Stone Ground bun, covered with Buffalo Chili and melted Oaxacan cheese. Super treat.
Buffalo Chili Cheese Fries
Take a large order of our great French Fries, smother them in our Buffalo Chili and cover with melted Oxacan cheese for a great combination meal. Chopped onions optional.
Outlaw Chili Cheese Fries
Take a large order of our great French Fries and smother them in our Buffalo Chili, add Jalapeno peppers and melted Ghost Pepper cheese for a great combination meal. Spicy!
Veggie Sandwiches
Children's Meals
Child's Hamburger
One Quarter pound burger. Order with the extra items your child likes on a burger. Smiley Fries or regular French Fries, Dino toy, game bag, small soda and small soft serve ice cream are included.
Child's Cheeseburger
One Quarter pound burger with American Cheese. Order with the extra items your child likes on a burger. Smiley Fries or regular French Fries, Dino toy, game bag, small soda and small soft serve ice cream are included.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served on toasted Stone Ground sandwich bread. Smiley Fries or regular French Fries, Dino toy, game bag, small soda and small soft serve ice cream are included.
Dino nuggets
Mini corndogs
Fresh Salads
Chicken Salad
Your choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Dressing choices are Ranch, Blue Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Poppy Seed, Italian, Italian, Sesame or 1000 island Spring salad mix, sliced tomatoes, chopped red onions and croutons.
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Your choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Dressing choices are Ranch, Blue Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Poppy Seed, Italian, Italian, Sesame or 1000 island. Spring salad mix, candied walnuts, cranberries and optional Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Your choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Dressing choices are Ranch, Blue Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Poppy Seed, Italian, Italian, Sesame or 1000 island Spring salad mix, Fresh Strawberries, Sliced Almonds and optional Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Asian Chicken Salad
Your choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Spring salad mix, Mandarin Oranges, Asian Sesame dressing, topped with Chow Mein Noodles.
Side Salad
This is a "side salad" and no meat is added. Dressing choices are Ranch, Blue Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Poppy Seed, Italian, Italian, Sesame or 1000 island Spring salad mix. Sliced tomatoes and/or chopped red onions are optional.
Dessert
Soft Serve Shake
Ice Cream Sundae
Vanilla Soft Serve
Chocolate Soft Serve
Twist
Hard Ice Cream
Hard Vanilla RB Float
Soft Serve Vanilla RB Float
Root Beer Freeze
Hot Fudge Brownie
For chocolate lovers! Hot Brownie with chunks of chocolate is topped with your choice of vanilla bean or chocolate ice cream, then hot fudge and whipped cream. A cherry is added to top it off.
Seasonal Cobbler
This changes from time to time. Our most popular is Hot Peach Cobbler topped with either Vanilla Bean or Cinnamon ice cream, and whipped cream.
'Giant' Old Fashioned Banana Split
Large 2 person treat like you remember. Your choice of 3 ice creams, toppings, add banana, nuts, whipped cream and two cherries. Two spoons are included but we did have a person from Canada eat it all by himself...took over an hour!
Soft serve Banana split
Hard Vanilla Orange Crush Float
Soft serve Orange Crush Float
Orange Crush Freeze
Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
165 E. Main St., Torrey, UT 84775