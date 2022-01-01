Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slackers Burger Joint

review star

No reviews yet

165 E. Main St.

Torrey, UT 84775

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Dino nuggets
Outlaw Burger

Juicy Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.98

Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, mayo, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries. Upgrades available.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.98

Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with American Cheese, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, Mayo, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries. Upgrades available

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.89

Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with American Cheese and premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.

Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger

$14.98

Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with generous portion of mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.

Double Cheeseburger

$16.89

Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, double helping of cheese, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.38

Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, Two slices of American Cheese and double helping of premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.

Outlaw Burger

$15.89

Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, Ghost Pepper cheese, Jalapeno peppers and banana peppers, Chipolte barbecue sauce, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.

Bleu Bacon Burger

Bleu Bacon Burger

$15.89

Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, Cajun spices, premium bacon and special blue cheese and blue cheese dressing, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$15.89

Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with sliced Pastrami and Swiss cheese and 1000 island sauce, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.

Southwest Burger

$15.89

Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, mild chopped green fire roasted peppers, premium bacon, melted Oxacan cheese, Mayo, (Choice of Green or Red Salsa), cooked to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.

All American Burger

All American Burger

$17.76

Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, double helping of mushrooms, double premium bacon, special Blue Cheese, grilled onions, topped with barbecue sauce and crispy onions, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes Beer Battered Onion Rings. Feed your hunger!

Patty Only

$4.50

Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, served on a bed of lettuce. No fries or additional items.

Bison Burger

$16.89Out of stock

A Taste of the Old West! Juicy Buffalo Patty grilled to perfection. Served with special barbecue sauce. Limited time offer. Toasted Stone Ground Bun, Fries included, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on the side. Lots of choices for add on's

Double Mushroom Bacon Swiss

Double Mushroom Bacon Swiss

$18.89

Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, Double Swiss Cheese, Double bacon, Double mushrooms, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries. For Big Appetites!

Single All American

$15.89

Junior Hamburger

$10.75

Double Hamburger

$14.89

Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, Mayo, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.

Baskets

4pc. Chicken Strips special

4pc. Chicken Strips special

$6.49

Delicious premium chicken strips served with choice of dressings and French Fries

3pc. COD Basket

3pc. COD Basket

$13.89

Delicious premium Halibut Filet strips served with choice of lemon slice, Tartar Sauce and French Fries. Malt Vinegar also available.

6pc. Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$15.89

Five Delicious premium Butterfly Shrimp served with special Cocktail Sauce and French Fries

7pc. Chicken Chunks Basket

$12.98

Large Delicious premium chicken "Chunks" served with choice of dipping sauces and French Fries

Hot Chunks

$6.89+

Sweet Buffalo Chicken Chunks

$6.89+

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Classic Chicken Sandwich. Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with Mayo. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$14.89

Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with, Sliced Ham and Swiss Cheese; Honey Mustard dressing. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.89

Our Classic Chicken Sandwich. Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with Ranch Dressing, Premium Bacon and Swiss Cheese. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.

Slacker's Special

$14.89

Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with Chipolte Barbecue sauce, premium bacon and Ghost Pepper Cheese. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.

Chicken Patty

$5.50

Classic Chicken. Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. No other sides or items included

Other Sandwich Favorites

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.89

Home cooked and prepared. Served on a Stone Ground bun, Includes your choice of Coleslaw or French Fries. Choice of regular, smokey or Chipolte barbecue sauce.

Philly Beef Sandwich

$15.89

Sliced beef, grilled onions and sweet peppers served with melted cheese on a Stone Ground bun. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles are on the side. Served on a Stone Ground bun with mayo.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.89

Sliced beef, served on a Stone Ground bun. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles are on the side. Served on a Stone Ground bun with mayo.

Premium Cod Sandwich

$14.89

Halibut served on a Stone Ground bun, Tartar sauce. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles are on the side.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.89

Served on toasted Stone Ground sandwich bread with Ham and American Cheese. French Fries are included.

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

$11.89

An old favorite, served on toasted Stone Ground sandwich bread, with lettuce, tomatoes, premium bacon and mayo. French Fries are included.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.89

Served on Toasted Stone Ground Sandwich bread with American Cheese. French Fries are included.

Buffalo Chili Dishes

Buffalo Chili

$5.96+

Delicious chili and beans cooked to perfection. Has a slight after bite but a hardy full flavored dish. Chopped onions and melted Oxacan Cheese optional. Cup or bowl and available for take out.

Buffalo Chili Cheese Burger

Buffalo Chili Cheese Burger

$14.92

Our famous burger served open face on a toasted Stone Ground bun, covered with Buffalo Chili and melted Oaxacan cheese. Super treat.

Buffalo Chili Cheese Fries

$11.89

Take a large order of our great French Fries, smother them in our Buffalo Chili and cover with melted Oxacan cheese for a great combination meal. Chopped onions optional.

Outlaw Chili Cheese Fries

Outlaw Chili Cheese Fries

$13.68

Take a large order of our great French Fries and smother them in our Buffalo Chili, add Jalapeno peppers and melted Ghost Pepper cheese for a great combination meal. Spicy!

Veggie Sandwiches

Garden Veggie Burger

$13.89

Served with mayo on a toasted Stone Ground Bun. Add a slice of cheese for extra flavor. French Fries are included.

Children's Meals

Child's Hamburger

Child's Hamburger

$8.92

One Quarter pound burger. Order with the extra items your child likes on a burger. Smiley Fries or regular French Fries, Dino toy, game bag, small soda and small soft serve ice cream are included.

Child's Cheeseburger

$8.92

One Quarter pound burger with American Cheese. Order with the extra items your child likes on a burger. Smiley Fries or regular French Fries, Dino toy, game bag, small soda and small soft serve ice cream are included.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.92

Served on toasted Stone Ground sandwich bread. Smiley Fries or regular French Fries, Dino toy, game bag, small soda and small soft serve ice cream are included.

Dino nuggets

$8.92

Mini corndogs

$8.92

Fresh Salads

Chicken Salad

$12.89

Your choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Dressing choices are Ranch, Blue Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Poppy Seed, Italian, Italian, Sesame or 1000 island Spring salad mix, sliced tomatoes, chopped red onions and croutons.

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$13.89

Your choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Dressing choices are Ranch, Blue Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Poppy Seed, Italian, Italian, Sesame or 1000 island. Spring salad mix, candied walnuts, cranberries and optional Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Strawberry Chicken Salad

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$13.89Out of stock

Your choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Dressing choices are Ranch, Blue Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Poppy Seed, Italian, Italian, Sesame or 1000 island Spring salad mix, Fresh Strawberries, Sliced Almonds and optional Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.89

Your choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Spring salad mix, Mandarin Oranges, Asian Sesame dressing, topped with Chow Mein Noodles.

Side Salad

$3.99

This is a "side salad" and no meat is added. Dressing choices are Ranch, Blue Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Poppy Seed, Italian, Italian, Sesame or 1000 island Spring salad mix. Sliced tomatoes and/or chopped red onions are optional.

Dessert

Soft Serve Shake

$4.98+

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.58

Vanilla Soft Serve

$2.81+

Chocolate Soft Serve

$2.81+

Twist

$2.81+

Hard Ice Cream

$3.85+

Hard Vanilla RB Float

$4.72+

Soft Serve Vanilla RB Float

$4.72+

Root Beer Freeze

$4.72+
Hot Fudge Brownie

Hot Fudge Brownie

$6.89Out of stock

For chocolate lovers! Hot Brownie with chunks of chocolate is topped with your choice of vanilla bean or chocolate ice cream, then hot fudge and whipped cream. A cherry is added to top it off.

Seasonal Cobbler

Seasonal Cobbler

$6.89

This changes from time to time. Our most popular is Hot Peach Cobbler topped with either Vanilla Bean or Cinnamon ice cream, and whipped cream.

'Giant' Old Fashioned Banana Split

'Giant' Old Fashioned Banana Split

$8.75

Large 2 person treat like you remember. Your choice of 3 ice creams, toppings, add banana, nuts, whipped cream and two cherries. Two spoons are included but we did have a person from Canada eat it all by himself...took over an hour!

Soft serve Banana split

$6.25

Hard Vanilla Orange Crush Float

$4.72+

Soft serve Orange Crush Float

$4.72+

Orange Crush Freeze

$4.72+

Sides

Small Fries

$3.50

Large Fries

$4.39

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.50Out of stock

Premium Beer Battered Onion Rings cooked to perfection. Great addition to any meal.

Coleslaw

$1.75

Black Shirt

Black Small

$17.00

Black Medium

$17.00

Black Large

$17.00

Black XL

$17.00

Black 2XL

$17.00

Red Shirt

Red Small

$17.00

Red Medium

$17.00

Red Large

$17.00

Red XL

$17.00

Red 2XL

$17.00

Hat

Hat

$20.00

Apron

Apron

$15.00

$5

$5

$5.00

$10

$10

$10.00

$20

$20

$20.00

$25

$25

$25.00

$30

$30

$30.00

$35

$35

$35.00

$40

$40

$40.00

$45

$45

$45.00

$50

$50

$50.00

$55

$55

$55.00

$60

$60

$60.00

$65

$65

$65.00

$70

$70

$70.00

$75

$75

$75.00

$80

$80

$80.00

$85

$85

$85.00

$90

$90

$90.00

$95

$95

$95.00

$100

$100

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

165 E. Main St., Torrey, UT 84775

Directions

Gallery
Slackers Burger Joint image
Slackers Burger Joint image
Slackers Burger Joint image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chak Balam Mex Restaurant - 12 Sand Creek Rd
orange starNo Reviews
12 Sand Creek Rd Torrey, UT 84775
View restaurantnext
Rock Garden Eatery and Bar
orange star4.0 • 95
670 East Highway 24 Torrey, UT 84775
View restaurantnext
Koosharem Cafe - 105 N S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
105 N S Main St Koosharem, UT 84744
View restaurantnext
Rock Reef Cafe - 165 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
165 E Main St Torrey, UT 84775
View restaurantnext
Slackers Pizza & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
150 East Main St Torrey, UT 84775
View restaurantnext
Stag & Heather Oriental Cuisine - 240 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
240 W Main St Bicknell, UT 84715
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Torrey

Rock Garden Eatery and Bar
orange star4.0 • 95
670 East Highway 24 Torrey, UT 84775
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrey
Cedar City
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston