Slade's Bar and Grill

958 Tremont Street

Roxbury, MA 02120

Chicken Wing Dinner
Mac & Chz
Collard Greens

Appetizers

12pc Fried Wings

$25.50

3pc Bake Wings Tuesday & Friday only

$9.00Out of stock

3pc Fried Wings

$8.50

6pc Bake Wings Tuesday & Friday only

$15.50Out of stock

6pc Fried Wings

$13.50

9pc Bake Wings Tuesday & Friday only

$20.50Out of stock

9pc Fried Wings

$19.50

Buffalo Wings

$10.50+

Extra Fried Wing

$2.50

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

BBQ Ribs

$15.00

Fried Okra Poppers

$9.00

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

SBG Super Sampler

$24.00

Lemon Pepper 12 Piece

$16.00

Lemon Pepper 8 Piece

$11.00

Catfish Nuggets

$10.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Pork Chop Sandwich

$11.00

SBG Big Boy Burger

$12.50

Whiting Sandwich

$11.00

Fries

$3.00

Entrees

BBQ Ribs

$19.50

Catfish Dinner

$18.50

Catfish Nuggets

$18.00

Chicken Liver Dinner

$16.50

Chicken Wing Dinner

$16.50

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$19.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$17.00

Pork Chops Dinner

$17.50

Side Dish Trio

$14.00

Bake Wing Dinner Tues & Fri only

$18.50Out of stock

Spicy Oxtail Dinner Thurs & Sunday

$20.00

Meat Lasagna

$12.00Out of stock

Steak Tips Dinner

$20.50

Smothered Chicken Dinner Wednesday Only!

$16.50

Whiting Dinner

$16.50

Slades Special

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00Out of stock

Fish & Grits

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00Out of stock

Stuffed French Toast

$20.00Out of stock

Waffles

$15.00Out of stock

Corn Beef Hash

$18.00Out of stock

Eggs, Grits & Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Side Dishes

Black Eye Peas

$5.00

Candied Yams

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Corn Bread

$1.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Gravy

$1.00

Mac & Chz

$5.00

Plain Rice

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Rice and Black Eye Peas

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00+

Steak Fries

$3.00+

String Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.00

Rice & Gravy

$5.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Desserts

Sweet Potato Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Slade’s Bar & Grill, one of Lower Roxbury’s longtime go-to spots for R & B music and soul food, is under new ownership — but patrons can rest assured that they’ll continue to find the same food, entertainment and atmosphere they know and love.

958 Tremont Street, Roxbury, MA 02120

