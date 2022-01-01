Slade's Bar and Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Slade’s Bar & Grill, one of Lower Roxbury’s longtime go-to spots for R & B music and soul food, is under new ownership — but patrons can rest assured that they’ll continue to find the same food, entertainment and atmosphere they know and love.
Location
958 Tremont Street, Roxbury, MA 02120
