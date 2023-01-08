  • Home
Slam Dunk Pizza - Willits 1708 South Main Street

No reviews yet

1708 South Main Street

Willits, CA 95490

STARTING LINE UP

12" Cheesy Garlic Squares

$13.00

Creamy Butter Garlic Sauce+Cheese on a Pizza Crust

14" Cheesy Garlic Squares

$15.00

Creamy Butter Garlic Sauce+Cheese on a Pizza Crust

French Fries

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Knots

$8.00

8 Hand Tied Knots Made From Our Pizza Dough

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

8 Housemade & Hand Dipped Mozzarella Sticks

Onion Rings

$9.00

Wings (6 )

$11.00

Wings (12 )

$18.00

Wings (24 )

$34.00

TOT'CHOS

Original Tot'Chos

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Tot'chos

$9.00

Cowboy Tot'chos

$9.00

Philly Cheese Steak Tot'chos

$9.00

LG Original Tot'Chos

$16.00

LG Buffalo Chicken Tot'chos

$16.00

LG Cowboy Tot'chos

$16.00

LG Philly Cheese Steak Tot'chos

$16.00

SOUP/SALAD

All You Can Eat/To Go Salad Bar

$10.00

Salad Bar W/Meal

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Mix+Parmesan Cheese+Caesar Dressing- Chicken Option(upcharge)

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Lettuce+Tomato+Carrot+Cucumber+Broccoli+Croutons+Dressing- No Substitutes

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Minestrone Soup

$5.00

Cup of our Housemade Minestrone Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Cup of our Housemade Soup of the Day

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb Patty+Bun+Mayo+Mustard+Lettuce+Tomato+Onions+Fries

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Grilled Chicken+BBQ Sauce+Lettuce+Tomatoes+Onions+Fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Grilled Chicken+Buffalo Sauce+Bacon+Red Onion+Lettuce+Tomato+Ranch+Fries

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.00

Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Grilled Chicken+Pesto Sauce+Cheese+Lettuce+Tomato+Fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Crispy Chicken Strips+Cheese+Bacon+Tomatoes+Onions+Fries

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Oven Baked- Ham+Soft Roll+Mayo+Mustard+Lettuce+Tomato+Fries

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Pepperoni+Salami+Ham+Artichoke Heart+Green Olives+Tomatoes+Cheese+Olive Oil+Fries

Pesto Margherita Sandwich

$14.00

Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Pesto Sauce+Mozzarella Cheese+Tomatoes+Basil+Fries

DESSERT

The Bunny Slope

$14.00

Nutella+Marshmallow+Graham Cracker Crumbles+Chocolate Sauce+Whip Cream on a 12" Pizza Crust (10" GF Option)

Big Cookie & Ice Cream (Hot)

$9.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie+Vanilla Ice Cream+Chocolate Sauce+ Whip Cream

Cinnamon Knots

$8.00

Fried Pizza Dough Knots+Cinnamon+Sugar+Icing

Cannoli

$4.00

Cannoli Shell+Cannoli Filling+Chocolate Sauce

Apple Pie Calzone

$9.00

SIDES

1000 Island

$0.60

BBQ Sauce

$0.60

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.60

Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Marinara

$0.60

Pesto

$1.00

Pesto Ranch

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

KIDS

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

BUILD YOUR OWN

Mini BYO Pizza

$9.25

SM BYO Pizza

$14.25

MED BYO Pizza

$20.00

LG BYO Pizza

$25.00

XL BYO Pizza

$26.75

HALF/HALF SPECIALTY

Mini Specialty H/H

SM Specialty H/H

MED Specialty H/H

LG Specialty H/H

XL Specialty H/H

*REGULAR* SPECIALTY

The Bocce

$11.25+

Grilled Chicken+Pesto Sauce+Garlic+Carmelized Onions+Ranch Drizzle+Cheese Blend

The Caprese

$11.25+

Pesto Sauce+Grape Tomatoes+Red Onions+Basil+Garlic+Cheese Blend+Balsamic Reduction

The Champ

$10.25+

Pepperoni+Mushrooms+Cheese Blend+Pizza Sauce

The Draft

$9.75+

Pepperoni+Cheese Blend+Pizza Sauce

The Ducati

$9.75+

Olive Oil+Mozzarella+Sliced Tomatoes+Basil+Garlic+Kosher Salt

The Fairway

$11.25+

Mushrooms+Black Olives+Bell Peppers+Onions+Artichoke+Hearts+Tomatoes+Spinach+Cheese Blend+Pizza Sauce

The Goalie

The Goalie

$9.25+

Cheese Blend+Pizza Sauce

The Homerun

$11.25+

Salami+Pepperoni+Ground Sausage+LInguica+Mushrooms+Black Olives+Bell Pepper+Onions+Cheese Blend+Pizza Sauce

The Olympian

$11.25+

Grilled Chicken+Ranch Sauce+Garlic+Bacon+Tomato+Artichoke Hearts+Basil+Cheese Blend

The Pro Bowl

$10.25+

Ham+Pineapple+Cheese Blend+Pizza Sauce

The Rodeo

$11.28+

Ground Beef+Bacon+Onion Strings+BBQ Sauce+Cheese Blend

The Slam Dunk

$11.25+

Grilled Chicken+Buffalo Sauce+Onions+Bacon+Tomatoes+Cheese Blend+Ranch Drizzle

The Taco

$11.25+

Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken+Refried Beans+Cheese Blend+Pico de gallo+Lettuce+Black Olives+Sour Cream

The Tailgater

$11.25+

Grilled Chicken+BBQ Sauce+Carmelized Onions+Cilantro+Cheese Blend

The Takedown

$11.25+

Grilled Chicken+Pesto Ranch+Sundried Tomatoes+Artichoke Hearts+Feta Cheese+Cheese Blend

The Touchdown

$11.25+

Salami+Pepperoni+Linguica+Bacon+Cheese Blend+Pizza Sauce

DETROIT PIZZA

Cup & Char Pepperoni Detroit

$17.00+

Crispy Cup & Char Pepperoni+Cheese Blend+Detroit Pizza Sauce

Sweet & Spicy Cup & Char Pepperoni Detroit

$21.00+

Crispy Cup & Char Pepperoni+Cheese Blend+Generous Drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey+Detroit Pizza Sauce

Pesto Fresh Detroit

$20.00+

Pesto Sauce+Mozzarella+Feta Cheese+Artichoke Hearts+Tomatoes+Basil+Red Onions+Drizzle Of Pesto Ranch

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

DR PEPPER

$3.25+

TO GO SODAS

PEPSI

$3.00+

DIET PEPSI

$3.00+

SIERRA MIST

$3.00+

ROOT BEER

$3.00+

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00+

DR PEPPER

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned and locally operated business. We believe in our community and doing what we can, when we can, including celebrating through... Food, Family & Fun, One Slice at a Time!

Location

1708 South Main Street, Willits, CA 95490

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

