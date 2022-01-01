Restaurant header imageView gallery
Slammer's Cafe 611 N Fairfax Ave

611 N Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Coffee + Tea

Shot

$4.00

heavy water espresso blend

Americano

$4.00

Americano Iced

$4.00

Power Brew

$5.00

cold brewed coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

Single Origin Cold Brew mixed with sweetened condensed milk

Hot 'Sipper' (Hot Latte)

$6.50

single origin espresso with choice of organic whole milk or oatmilk

'Sipper' Iced (12oz Iced Latte)

$6.50

'Slammy' 8oz (Cappuccino)

$6.00

single origin espresso with choice of Organic Whole Milk or Oatmilk

Mint Element

$7.00

Shaken Oat Milk Latte with muddled fresh mint & muscovado simple syrup

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Matcha Latte Iced

$7.00

Mocha Hot

$7.00

Mocha Iced

$7.00

CineDate

$6.75

Tonic

$7.00

Chai Hot

$6.50

Chai Iced

$6.50

Crescent Green

$4.00

Jin Jun Mei

$4.00

Malabar

$4.00

P B L

$6.00

Matcha Lemonade / The Viv

$7.00

PSL Slammy

$7.25

PSL Sipper Hot

$8.00

PSL Sipper Iced

$8.00

Soft Beverage

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Rishi Jasmine Green Tea 24 hr cold brew process

THE IRIE

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Miracle Still

$3.00

Miracle Seltzer

$4.25

5 Loko

$5.00

Drinks🍼

RG Fountain Soda

$5.00

LRG Fountain Soda

$7.00

GT Gingerade Kombucha

$7.00Out of stock

GT Trilogy Kumbucha

$7.00

Miracle Seltzer

$4.25

Miracle Still

$3.00

Olipop Cherry Vanilla

$5.00Out of stock

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

$5.00Out of stock

Olipop Grape

$5.00

Olipop Tropical Punch

$5.00

Olipop Cola

$5.00

Olipop Orange Cream

$5.00

Olipop Ginger Lemon

$5.00

Yerba Mate Bluephoria

$5.00

Yerba Mate Lemon Elation

$5.00

Yerba Mate Revel Berry

$5.00

Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint

$5.00

Yerba Mate Orange Exhuberance

$5.00Out of stock

Yerba Mate Tropical Uprising

$5.00Out of stock

Olipop Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Pizza🍕

BD Pizza

$13.00

Vegan Pizza

$13.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Snacks🍿

$15 Combo

$15.00

Popcorn REG

$5.00

Popcorn LRG

$8.00

Zapp's Potato Chips

$5.00

AWAN

$6.00

M&M Chocolate

$5.00

M&M Peanut

$5.00

Honey Mama's

$10.00

Red Vines

$5.00

Sno-Caps

$5.00

Junior Mints

$5.00

Cookie

$3.50

Gummy Bears

$5.00Out of stock

Skittles

$5.00Out of stock

Whoppers

$5.00Out of stock

Kinder Bueno

$5.00Out of stock

Reese's PB Cups

$5.00Out of stock

Sour Patch Kids

$5.00Out of stock

Tickets🎟

GA Ticket

$12.00

Comedy Ticket

$15.00

MUBI SPECIAL

Affogato Scoop

Tastebud's Special Menu

BD Watermelon

$12.00

Mitra Ice Cream Sammy

$8.00

Mix n' Match Bag

$10.00

Hurricane Popcorn

$8.00

Spicy Popcorn

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Premium coffee and cafe food served on the nice backyard patio of Brain Dead Studios

Location

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

Gallery
Slammer's Cafe image
Slammer's Cafe image

