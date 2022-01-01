Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Slammer's Cafe 611 N Fairfax Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Premium coffee and cafe food served on the nice backyard patio of Brain Dead Studios
Location
611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Breakfast by Salt's Cure - West Hollywood
4.4 • 754
7494 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurant
MVB Coffee Lounge - 8619 Melrose Ave
No Reviews
8619 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove - 8303 Beverly Blvd
4.7 • 4,687
8303 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurant